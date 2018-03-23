Disclaimer

This switch is derived from webcat12345/ngx-ui-switch, which was itself derived from yuyang041060120/angular2-ui-switch, which is a dead repo. This is temporarily published so it can be properly npm installed but I will deprecate and redirect this package once the appropriate fixes & changes have been back PR'd into the common repo. Thanks guys for your amazingly hard work.

Ngx UI Switch Component

Description

This is a simple iOS 7 style switch component for Angular4.

Live demo

Inspired by switchery - in angular4.

Installation

Angular v4

Angular v5 uses a different metadata version for decorators, therefore, the Angular v4 compatible versions of this library are 1.4.4 and below. However, versions < 1.6.0 have been deprecated to avoid the confusion brought up in issue #219

The code in the 1.x-stable branch contains the Angular v4 code.

Note: The Angular v4 branch will only receive bug fixes.

npm install ngx-ui-switch@^1.6.0 --save

Beyond Angular v4

The master branch will contain the latest code for the latest version of Angular. When upgrading this library to a new version of Angular, a new x.y-stable branch will be created to allow bugfixes. Below is how to install the latest version of the library.

npm install ngx-toggle-switch --save

Usage

import { UiSwitchModule } from 'ngx-toggle-switch' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; @NgModule({ imports : [BrowserModule, UiSwitchModule], declarations : [AppComponent], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

< ui-switch > </ ui-switch >

Note that if you are using the switch in a submodule, such as a lazy loaded module, then you must also import the module in that module itself. Otherwise you will get the error that it is an unknown component as seen in issue #227.

Two way binding

< ui-switch [( ngModel )]= "enable" > </ ui-switch >

Params

checked

type: boolean

default: false

< ui-switch checked > </ ui-switch > < ui-switch [ checked ]= "false" > </ ui-switch >

disabled

type: boolean

default: false

< ui-switch disabled > </ ui-switch > < ui-switch checked [ disabled ]= "true" > </ ui-switch >

change

type: event

default: noop

< ui-switch ( change )= "onChange($event)" > </ ui-switch >

size

type: string

default: medium

< ui-switch size = "small" > </ ui-switch > < ui-switch size = "large" > </ ui-switch >

reverse

type: boolean

default: false

< ui-switch reverse > </ ui-switch >

color

type: string

default: rgb(100, 189, 99)

< ui-switch color = "red" > </ ui-switch >

switchColor

type: string

default: #fff

< ui-switch switchColor = "#fcfcfc" > </ ui-switch >

defaultBgColor

Default background color

type: string

default: #fff

< ui-switch defaultBgColor = "red" > </ ui-switch >

defaultBoColor

Default border color

type: string

default: #dfdfdf

< ui-switch defaultBoColor = "black" > </ ui-switch >

Development

Setup

yarn install

Demo

Edit files in src/app to add to the demo or try changes to the library.

Build library

First, edit version in package.json and src/lib/package.json to publish a new version to npmjs.org

yarn build yarn release

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

FAQ

Toggle text

< ui-switch labelOn = "Yes" labelOff = "No" > </ ui-switch >

License

MIT