openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nt

ngx-toastr

by Scott Cooper
14.2.1 (see all)

🍞 Angular Toastr

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

275K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Toast

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/513
Read All Reviews
abhinavdc
vishnu-dev
danilokorber
BGXi
thatDeryk

Top Feedback

9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
5Bleeding Edge
2Performant
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Angular Toastr

ngx-toastr


npm circleci codecov

DEMO: https://ngx-toastr.vercel.app

Features

  • Toast Component Injection without being passed ViewContainerRef
  • No use of *ngFor. Fewer dirty checks and higher performance.
  • AoT compilation and lazy loading compatible
  • Component inheritance for custom toasts
  • SystemJS/UMD rollup bundle
  • Animations using Angular's Web Animations API
  • Output toasts to an optional target directive

Dependencies

Latest version available for each version of Angular

ngx-toastrAngular
6.5.04.x
8.10.25.x
10.1.08.x 7.x 6.x
11.3.38.x
12.1.09.x
13.2.110.x 11.x
current>= 12.x

Install

npm install ngx-toastr --save

@angular/animations package is a required dependency for the default toast

npm install @angular/animations --save

Don't want to use @angular/animations? See Setup Without Animations.

Setup

step 1: add css

  • copy toast css to your project.
  • If you are using sass you can import the css.
// regular style toast
@import '~ngx-toastr/toastr';

// bootstrap style toast
// or import a bootstrap 4 alert styled design (SASS ONLY)
// should be after your bootstrap imports, it uses bs4 variables, mixins, functions
@import '~ngx-toastr/toastr-bs4-alert';

// if you'd like to use it without importing all of bootstrap it requires
@import '~bootstrap/scss/functions';
@import '~bootstrap/scss/variables';
@import '~bootstrap/scss/mixins';
@import '~ngx-toastr/toastr-bs4-alert';
  • If you are using angular-cli you can add it to your angular.json
"styles": [
  "styles.scss",
  "node_modules/ngx-toastr/toastr.css" // try adding '../' if you're using angular cli before 6
]

step 2: add ToastrModule to app NgModule, make sure you have BrowserAnimationsModule as well

import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';

import { ToastrModule } from 'ngx-toastr';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    CommonModule,
    BrowserAnimationsModule, // required animations module
    ToastrModule.forRoot(), // ToastrModule added
  ],
  bootstrap: [App],
  declarations: [App],
})
class MainModule {}

Use

import { ToastrService } from 'ngx-toastr';

@Component({...})
export class YourComponent {
  constructor(private toastr: ToastrService) {}

  showSuccess() {
    this.toastr.success('Hello world!', 'Toastr fun!');
  }
}

Options

There are individual options and global options.

Individual Options

Passed to ToastrService.success/error/warning/info/show()

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
toastComponentComponentToastAngular component that will be used
closeButtonbooleanfalseShow close button
timeOutnumber5000Time to live in milliseconds
extendedTimeOutnumber1000Time to close after a user hovers over toast
disableTimeOutboolean \| 'timeOut' \| 'extendedTimeOut'falseDisable both timeOut and extendedTimeOut when set to true. Allows specifying which timeOut to disable, either: timeOut or extendedTimeOut
easingstring'ease-in'Toast component easing
easeTimestring | number300Time spent easing
enableHtmlbooleanfalseAllow html in message
progressBarbooleanfalseShow progress bar
progressAnimation'decreasing' \| 'increasing''decreasing'Changes the animation of the progress bar.
toastClassstring'ngx-toastr'Class on toast
positionClassstring'toast-top-right'Class on toast container
titleClassstring'toast-title'Class inside toast on title
messageClassstring'toast-message'Class inside toast on message
tapToDismissbooleantrueClose on click
onActivateTickbooleanfalseFires changeDetectorRef.detectChanges() when activated. Helps show toast from asynchronous events outside of Angular's change detection

Setting Individual Options

success, error, info, warning take (message, title, ToastConfig) pass an options object to replace any default option.

this.toastrService.error('everything is broken', 'Major Error', {
  timeOut: 3000,
});

Global Options

All individual options can be overridden in the global options to affect all toasts. In addition, global options include the following options:

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
maxOpenednumber0Max toasts opened. Toasts will be queued. 0 is unlimited
autoDismissbooleanfalseDismiss current toast when max is reached
iconClassesobjectsee belowClasses used on toastr service methods
newestOnTopbooleantrueNew toast placement
preventDuplicatesbooleanfalseBlock duplicate messages
countDuplicatesbooleanfalseDisplays a duplicates counter (preventDuplicates must be true). Toast must have a title and duplicate message
resetTimeoutOnDuplicatebooleanfalseReset toast timeout on duplicate (preventDuplicates must be true)
includeTitleDuplicatesbooleanfalseInclude the title of a toast when checking for duplicates (by default only message is compared)
iconClasses defaults
iconClasses = {
  error: 'toast-error',
  info: 'toast-info',
  success: 'toast-success',
  warning: 'toast-warning',
};

Setting Global Options

Pass values to ToastrModule.forRoot()

// root app NgModule
imports: [
  ToastrModule.forRoot({
    timeOut: 10000,
    positionClass: 'toast-bottom-right',
    preventDuplicates: true,
  }),
],

Toastr Service methods return:

export interface ActiveToast {
  /** Your Toast ID. Use this to close it individually */
  toastId: number;
  /** the title of your toast. Stored to prevent duplicates if includeTitleDuplicates set */
  title: string;
  /** the message of your toast. Stored to prevent duplicates */
  message: string;
  /** a reference to the component see portal.ts */
  portal: ComponentRef<any>;
  /** a reference to your toast */
  toastRef: ToastRef<any>;
  /** triggered when toast is active */
  onShown: Observable<any>;
  /** triggered when toast is destroyed */
  onHidden: Observable<any>;
  /** triggered on toast click */
  onTap: Observable<any>;
  /** available for your use in custom toast */
  onAction: Observable<any>;
}

Put toasts in your own container

Put toasts in a specific div inside your application. This should probably be somewhere that doesn't get deleted. Add ToastContainerModule to the ngModule where you need the directive available.

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserAnimationsModule } from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';

import { ToastrModule, ToastContainerModule } from 'ngx-toastr';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    BrowserAnimationsModule,

    ToastrModule.forRoot({ positionClass: 'inline' }),
    ToastContainerModule,
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}

Add a div with toastContainer directive on it.

import { Component, OnInit, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';

import { ToastContainerDirective, ToastrService } from 'ngx-toastr';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  template: `
    <h1><a (click)="onClick()">Click</a></h1>
    <div toastContainer></div>
  `,
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
  @ViewChild(ToastContainerDirective, { static: true })
  toastContainer: ToastContainerDirective;

  constructor(private toastrService: ToastrService) {}
  ngOnInit() {
    this.toastrService.overlayContainer = this.toastContainer;
  }
  onClick() {
    this.toastrService.success('in div');
  }
}

Functions

Clear

Remove all or a single toast by optional id

toastrService.clear(toastId?: number);
Remove

Remove and destroy a single toast by id

toastrService.remove(toastId: number);

SystemJS

If you are using SystemJS, you should also adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle.

In your SystemJS config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for ngx-toastr:

map: {
  'ngx-toastr': 'node_modules/ngx-toastr/bundles/ngx-toastr.umd.min.js',
}

Setup Without Animations

If you do not want to include @angular/animations in your project you can override the default toast component in the global config to use ToastNoAnimation instead of the default one.

In your main module (ex: app.module.ts)

import { ToastrModule, ToastNoAnimation, ToastNoAnimationModule } from 'ngx-toastr';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    // ...

    // BrowserAnimationsModule no longer required
    ToastNoAnimationModule.forRoot(),
  ],
  // ...
})
class AppModule {}

That's it! Animations are no longer required.

Using A Custom Toast

Create your toast component extending Toast see the demo's pink toast for an example https://github.com/scttcper/ngx-toastr/blob/master/src/app/pink.toast.ts

import { ToastrModule } from 'ngx-toastr';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ToastrModule.forRoot({
      toastComponent: YourToastComponent, // added custom toast!
    }),
  ],
  entryComponents: [YourToastComponent], // add!
  bootstrap: [App],
  declarations: [App, YourToastComponent], // add!
})
class AppModule {}

FAQ

  1. ExpressionChangedAfterItHasBeenCheckedError: Expression has changed after it was checked\ When opening a toast inside an angular lifecycle wrap it in setTimeout
ngOnInit() {
    setTimeout(() => this.toastr.success('sup'))
}
  1. Change default icons (check, warning sign, etc)\ Overwrite the css background-image https://github.com/scttcper/ngx-toastr/blob/master/src/lib/toastr.css
  2. How do I use this in an ErrorHandler? See: https://github.com/scttcper/ngx-toastr/issues/179
  3. How can I translate messages See: https://github.com/scttcper/ngx-toastr/issues/201
  4. How to handle toastr click/tap action?
showToaster() {
  this.toastr.success('Hello world!', 'Toastr fun!')
    .onTap
    .pipe(take(1))
    .subscribe(() => this.toasterClickedHandler());
}

toasterClickedHandler() {
  console.log('Toastr clicked');
}

Previous Works

toastr original toastr\ angular-toastr AngularJS toastr\ notyf notyf (css)

License

MIT

GitHub @scttcper  ·  Twitter @scttcper

Rate & Review

Great Documentation9
Easy to Use7
Performant2
Highly Customizable5
Bleeding Edge5
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Abhinav Dinesh CKochi30 Ratings29 Reviews
Front End Engineer | JavaScript, Angular, React
6 months ago
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Even when I use a UI component library I add ngx-toaster to add toast notification feature to the Angular App. I think it's because I like the design of ngx-toaster better than other UI Component libraries. It has a simple design and has all the basic features you would expect from a toast library. So I kind of stick to this library for all Angular projects because I'm used to the syntax and it just works without any issues.

0
VishnudevBangalore23 Ratings31 Reviews
Data Scientist | Full stack developer
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I have used this library as the default for notifications/messages to the user. The documentation is very well written and easy to understand. The setup is also very simple. The customizability of content and animations is limited and thus the 4 stars.

0
Danilo Körber14 Ratings26 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

Used it for some time, but there are other libraries with more components than just a toastr. Doesn't make sense to have a library just for this. Despite of that, works very well and is well designed.

0
Michael KislovMoscow, Russia8 Ratings10 Reviews
Bear inside!
January 25, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

A simple tool for adding live messages to inform the user about events inside the application. Easy installation and simple use are the keys to the success of this library.

0
Deryk Jamabo2 Ratings2 Reviews
Full-stack developer @ Q-Soft Studio
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Easy to use and good documentation. I like the custom toast feature, works very well in all the projects have used it in.

0

Alternatives

igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrapAngular powered Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
401K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Performant
nap
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
an
angular-notifierA well designed, fully animated, highly customizable, and easy-to-use notification library for your Angular application.
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
an
angular2-notifications> A light and easy to use notifications library for Angular 2. ~~It features both regular page notifications (toasts) and push notifications.~~
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
See 55 Alternatives

Tutorials

ngx-toastr-custom - StackBlitz
stackblitz.comngx-toastr-custom - StackBlitzCustom toast component
How to Create Angular Toastr Notifications | Jscrambler Blog
blog.jscrambler.com3 years agoHow to Create Angular Toastr Notifications | Jscrambler BlogIn this tutorial, you’ll learn how to unleash the power of Toastr to display notifications in your Angular web application.
Angular 7/8 | Adding Toastr Messages in Angular 4+ Web Application in Few Steps 🔥 Freaky Jolly
www.freakyjolly.com2 years agoAngular 7/8 | Adding Toastr Messages in Angular 4+ Web Application in Few Steps 🔥 Freaky JollyThe application becomes more user-friendly when the user gets information about what is happening on screen. Whether its mobile or a Web Application showing
ngx-toastr in Angular 7
medium.com3 years agongx-toastr in Angular 7It is always good practice to display a particular message/notification regarding whatever a user is doing. For example, when a user submits a message or subscribes to a newsletter, we should notify…
Angular 7 Toastr Notifications Working Example - therichpost
therichpost.com3 years agoAngular 7 Toastr Notifications Working Example - therichpostAngular 7 Toastr Notifications Working Example. In this post, I will tell you, Angular 7 Toastr Notifications Working Example.