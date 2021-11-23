Install from npm:
npm i ngx-tippy-wrapper --save
Import
NgxTippyModule:
import { NgxTippyModule } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
Then in your base module:
@NgModule({
imports: [
...,
NgxTippyModule
],
...
})
Import
tippy.css style file to your main style file:
@import 'tippy.js/dist/tippy.css';
or angular.json:
"architect": {
"build": {
...,
"options": {
...,
"styles": [..., "./node_modules/tippy.js/dist/tippy.css"]
}
Apply
ngxTippy directive for element and pass content through
data-tippy-content attribute:
<button ngxTippy data-tippy-content="Tooltip content">Element with tooltip</button>
You can apply props with
tippyProps binding
In template:
<button
ngxTippy
data-tippy-content="Tooltip content"
[tippyProps]="{
arrow: false,
placement: 'bottom'
}"
>
Element with tooltip
</button>
Or pass
props from component:
<span ngxTippy data-tippy-content="Tooltip content" [tippyProps]="tippyProps"> Element with tooltip </span>
...
import { NgxTippyProps } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
tippyProps: NgxTippyProps = {
trigger: 'click',
allowHTML: true,
};
...
}
|Prop name
|Type
|Example
tippyProps
|NgxTippyProps
|[tippyProps]="{ arrow: false, placement: 'bottom' }"
tippyName
|string
|tippyName="awesomeName"
tippyClassName
|string
|tippyClassName="new-class"
or
tippyClassName="new-class another-class"
tippyProps - list of all props
tippyName - name for tippy instance, required for accessing and control specific instance
tippyClassName - add custom class to the
tippy-box element, support multiple classes passed as words separated by space
In some cases tooltip should be initialized conditionally. For example in case optional
@Input property passed or not. So, if tooltip should not initialize - you can explicitly pass
null through
ngxTippy directive.
...
import { NgxTippyService } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit, AfterViewInit {
@Input() inputContent?: string;
}
<button class="t-demo__btn" [ngxTippy]="someCondition ? 'Content' : null">Element with tooltip</button>
or
<button class="t-demo__btn" [ngxTippy]="inputContent">Element with tooltip</button>
data attribute:
<button ngxTippy data-tippy-content="Tooltip content">Element with tooltip</button>
content prop :
<button
ngxTippy
[tippyProps]="{
allowHTML: true,
content: '<p>Tooltip <strong>HTML</strong> content</p>'
}"
>
Element with tooltip
</button>
<button ngxTippy="'Directly passed content'">Element with tooltip</button>
3.1 passing some variable directly*:
<button ngxTippy="content">Element with tooltip</button>
...
import { NgxTippyService } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit, AfterViewInit {
content: string = 'Tooltip content';
setNewContentForTooltip() {
this.content = 'Tooltip content'
}
}
*Tooltip content updates automatically
setContent()* method :
<button ngxTippy tippyName="content">Element with tooltip</button>
...
import { NgxTippyService } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit, AfterViewInit {
boundContent: string = 'Bound tooltip content';
constructor(private tippyService: NgxTippyService) {}
...
ngAfterViewInit() {
this.setContentForTooltip();
}
setContentForTooltip() {
this.tippyService.setContent('content', this.boundContent);
}
}
*For this method
tippyName should be defined
*This method can be used for dynamic applying content at any time, not only in lifecycle hooks
tippyProps:
<button ngxTippy [tippyProps]="tippyProps">Element with tooltip</button>
...
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
tippyProps: NgxTippyProps = { ... }
...
ngOnInit() {
this.setContentForTooltip();
}
setContentForTooltip() {
this.tippyProps.content = 'Initial tooltip content'
}
}
ng-template:
<button [ngxTippy]="tooltipTemplate">Element with tooltip</button>
<ng-template #tooltipTemplate let-name>
{{ name | json }}
<h2>Content via ng-template</h2>
</ng-template>
*You can get
tippyName using outlet context
HTML template
<button [ngxTippy]="template">Element with tooltip</button>
<template #template>
<h2>HTML template</h2>
</template>
component:
<button [ngxTippy]="component">Element with tooltip</button>
...
import { TippyTemplateComponent } from "...";
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
public component = TippyTemplateComponent;
}
element reference:
element reference directly
<button
[ngxTippy]="tippyTemplate"
tippyName="content"
[tippyProps]="tippyContent"
>
Element with tooltip
</button>
<div #tippyTemplate>
<h4>Caption</h4>
<p>Some content</p>
<button (click)="...">Action</button>
...
</div>
element,
element.innerHTML using
service
<div>
<button
ngxTippy
tippyName="content"
[tippyProps]="tippyProps"
>
Element with tooltip
</button>
<!-- If passing element itself -->
<div #tippyTemplate>
<h4>Caption</h4>
<p>Some content</p>
<button (click)="...">Action</button>
...
</div>
<!-- If passing element `innerHTML` -->
<div #tippyTemplate style="display: none;">
<h4>Caption</h4>
<p>Some content</p>
...
</div>
</div>
...
import { NgxTippyProps } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements AfterViewInit {
@ViewChild('tippyTemplate', { read: ElementRef, static: true }) tippyTemplate: ElementRef;
tippyContent: NgxTippyProps = { ... };
constructor(private ngxTippyService: NgxTippyService) {}
ngAfterViewInit() {
this.setContentForTooltip();
}
setContentForTooltip() {
const template = this.tippyTemplate.nativeElement;
// Pass element itself
this.ngxTippyService.setContent('content', template);
// or
// Pass element `innerHTML`
this.ngxTippyService.setContent('content', template.innerHTML);
}
...
}
Import and provide
NgxTippyService:
...
import { NgxTippyService } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private tippyService: NgxTippyService) {}
...
}
For accessing and control specific tippy instance
tippyName should be defined
Through service you can use all methods described here and some additional
Get instance(s)
|Method name
|Method parameter/parameters
|Method short description
|getInstance()
name: string
|Get specific instance
|getInstances()
|-
|Get all tippy instances
Instance methods
|Method name
|Method parameter/parameters
|Method short description
|show()
name: string
|Programmatically show the tippy
|hide()
name: string
|Programmatically hide the tippy
|hideWithInteractivity()
name: string,
mouseEvent: MouseEvent
|Will hide the tippy only if the cursor is outside of the tippy's interactive region
|disable()
name: string
|Temporarily prevent a tippy from showing or hiding
|enable()
name: string
|Re-enable a tippy
|setProps()
name: string,
tippyProps: NgxTippyProps
|Set/update any tippy props
|setContent()
name: string,
tippyContent: NgxTippyContent
|Set/update the content
|unmount()
name: string
|Unmount the tippy from the DOM
|clearDelayTimeouts()
name: string
|Clears the instances delay timeouts
|destroy()
name: string
|Permanently destroy and clean up the tippy instance
Static methods
|Method name
|Method parameter/parameters
|Method short description
|setDefaultProps()
tippyProps: NgxTippyProps
|Set the default props for each new tippy instance
|showAll()
|-
|Show all tippies
|hideAll()
options?: NgxHideAllOptions
|Hide all tippies or hide all except a particular one, additional hide them with duration
...
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs';
import { NgxTippyService } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {
private instancesChanges$: Subscription;
constructor(private tippyService: NgxTippyService) {}
ngOnInit() {
this.subToInstancesChanges();
}
ngOnDestroy() {
this.instancesChanges$ && this.instancesChanges$.unsubscribe();
}
subToInstancesChanges() {
this.instancesChanges$ =
this.ngxTippyService.instancesChanges.subscribe((changes: InstancesChanges) => { ... });
}
...
}
It provides information in format:
{
name: string;
reason: InstanceChangeReason;
instance: NgxTippyInstance;
}
type InstanceChangeReason =
| 'setInstance'
| 'show'
| 'hide'
| 'hideWithInteractivity'
| 'disable'
| 'enable'
| 'setProps'
| 'setContent'
| 'unmount'
| 'clearDelayTimeouts'
| 'destroy';
If you want to give different tooltip content to many different elements, while only needing to initialize once with shared props - use
ngx-tippy-group component:
<ngx-tippy-group [groupedProps]="groupedProps">
<button data-tippy-grouped data-tippy-content="Tooltip content">Element with tooltip</button>
<button data-tippy-grouped data-tippy-content="Tooltip content">Element with tooltip</button>
</ngx-tippy-group>
For each tooltip within component you should pass
data-tippy-grouped attribute
Also you can pass new
content and
props through
attribute for every tooltip element, see customization:
<ngx-tippy-group [groupedProps]="groupedProps">
<button
data-tippy-grouped
data-tippy-content="Tooltip content"
>
Grouped
</button>
<button
data-tippy-grouped
data-tippy-arrow="false"
data-tippy-content="Tooltip content"
>
Grouped
</button>
<button
data-tippy-grouped
data-tippy-delay="[1000, 200]"
data-tippy-content="Tooltip content"
>
Grouped
</button>
</ngx-tippy-group>
...
import { NgxTippyProps } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
groupedProps: NgxTippyProps = { ... };
...
}
For multiple tooltips on a single element - use nest elements with applied
ngxTippy directive:
<div
ngxTippy
data-tippy-content="First tooltip content"
[tippyProps]="{ ... }"
>
<div
ngxTippy
data-tippy-content="Second tooltip content"
[tippyProps]="{ ... }"
>
<button
ngxTippy
data-tippy-content="Third tooltip content"
[tippyProps]="{ ... }"
>
Element with tooltips
</button>
</div>
</div>
For singleton - provide tooltip elements within
ngx-tippy-singleton component:
<ngx-tippy-singleton
[singletonProps]="singletonProps"
singletonName="main-page"
>
<button ngxTippy="Tooltip content" data-tippy-singleton>Singleton</button>
<button ngxTippy="Tooltip content" data-tippy-singleton>Singleton</button>
<button ngxTippy="Tooltip content" data-tippy-singleton>Singleton</button>
</ngx-tippy-singleton>
For each tooltip within component you should pass
data-tippy-singleton attribute
Use optional
singletonProps for pass common props
Use optional
singletonName for pass unique singleton name, need to manual control specific singleton instance
programmatically
To overrides common
singletonProps by the individual tippy
props:
<ngx-tippy-singleton [singletonProps]="singletonProps">
<button
ngxTippy="Tooltip content"
data-tippy-placement="bottom"
data-tippy-singleton
>
Singleton
</button>
<button ngxTippy="Tooltip content" data-tippy-singleton>Singleton</button>
<button
ngxTippy="Tooltip content"
data-tippy-arrow="false"
data-tippy-singleton
>
Singleton
</button>
</ngx-tippy-singleton>
...
import { NgxSingletonProps } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
singletonProps: NgxSingletonProps = {
...,
overrides: ['arrow', 'placement'],
};
...
}
Use the
moveTransition prop, which is the transition between moves:
...
import { NgxSingletonProps } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
singletonProps: NgxSingletonProps = {
...,
moveTransition: 'transform 0.4s linear',
};
...
}
Get singleton instance(s)
|Method name
|Method parameter/parameters
|Method short description
|getSingletonInstance()
name: string
|Get specific singleton instance
|getSingletonInstances()
|-
|Get all tippy singleton instances
You can use all methods described here
In addition for
show() method is possible to pass child
[tippyName] prop
<ngx-tippy-singleton
[singletonProps]="..."
singletonName="main-page"
>
<button ngxTippy="Tooltip content" data-tippy-singleton>Singleton</button>
<button ngxTippy="Tooltip content" data-tippy-singleton>Singleton</button>
<button
ngxTippy="Tooltip content"
[tippyName]="'custom'"
data-tippy-singleton
>
Singleton
</button>
</ngx-tippy-singleton>
...
import { NgxSingletonProps, NgxTippyService } from 'ngx-tippy-wrapper';
@Component({ ... })
export class DemoComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private tippyService: NgxTippyService) {}
tippyProps: NgxSingletonProps = { ... };
ngAfterViewInit() {
// Get singleton instance by name
const mainPageSingleton = this.tippyService.getSingletonInstance('main-page');
// Programmatically manipulate tooltips
// Show first child in singleton
mainPageSingleton.show();
// Show child instance at given index
mainPageSingleton.show(1);
// Show child `[tippyName]`
mainPageSingleton.show('custom');
...
}
}