Tinymce Components build with Angular.

Installation instructions

Install ngx-tinymce from npm

npm install ngx-tinymce --save

Recommend: You will need tinymce.min.js file via Build Customizer generate.

Import the ngx-tinymce in to your root AppModule .

import { NgxTinymceModule } from 'ngx-tinymce' ; ({ imports: [ NgxTinymceModule.forRoot({ baseURL: './assets/tinymce/' , baseURL: '//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tinymce/5.7.1/' }) ] }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'my-app' , template: `<tinymce [(ngModel)]="html"></tinymce>` }) export class AppComponent { html = `` ; }

How to use it with:

angular-cli please refer to Installation instructions .

please refer to . stackblitz sample available here.

API

Name Type Default Summary config any see configure loading string,TemplateRef - Loading status of tinymce disabled boolean false Set tinymce mode is readonly if true inline boolean false Inline editor delay number 0 Delayed rendering, unit is 'millisecond' placeholder string - Placeholder for tinymce, NOTE: dependent on tinymce-placeholder ready EventEmitter<any> - Tinymce ready callback

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address) Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)