Tinymce Components build with Angular.
Install
ngx-tinymce from
npm
npm install ngx-tinymce --save
Recommend: You will need
tinymce.min.js file via Build Customizer generate.
Import the
ngx-tinymce in to your root
AppModule.
import { NgxTinymceModule } from 'ngx-tinymce';
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxTinymceModule.forRoot({
baseURL: './assets/tinymce/',
// or cdn
baseURL: '//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tinymce/5.7.1/'
})
]
})
export class AppModule { }
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
template: `<tinymce [(ngModel)]="html"></tinymce>`
})
export class AppComponent {
html = ``;
}
angular-cli please refer to Installation instructions.
stackblitz sample available here.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Summary
|config
any
|see configure
|loading
string,TemplateRef
|-
|Loading status of tinymce
|disabled
boolean
false
|Set tinymce mode is
readonly if
true
|inline
boolean
false
|Inline editor
|delay
number
|0
|Delayed rendering, unit is 'millisecond'
|placeholder
string
|-
|Placeholder for tinymce, NOTE: dependent on tinymce-placeholder
|ready
EventEmitter<any>
|-
|Tinymce ready callback
Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:
Thanks for understanding!
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)