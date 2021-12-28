openbase logo
ngx-tinymce

by 卡色
12.0.0 (see all)

Angular for tinymce

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

ngx-tinymce

NPM version Ci

Tinymce Components build with Angular.

DEMO

Installation instructions

Install ngx-tinymce from npm

npm install ngx-tinymce --save

Recommend: You will need tinymce.min.js file via Build Customizer generate.

Import the ngx-tinymce in to your root AppModule.

import { NgxTinymceModule } from 'ngx-tinymce';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    NgxTinymceModule.forRoot({
      baseURL: './assets/tinymce/',
      // or cdn
      baseURL: '//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/tinymce/5.7.1/'
    })
  ]
})
export class AppModule { }

Usage

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'my-app',
  template: `<tinymce [(ngModel)]="html"></tinymce>`
})
export class AppComponent  {
  html = ``;
}

How to use it with:

  • angular-cli please refer to Installation instructions.
  • stackblitz sample available here.

API

NameTypeDefaultSummary
configanysee configure
loadingstring,TemplateRef-Loading status of tinymce
disabledbooleanfalseSet tinymce mode is readonly if true
inlinebooleanfalseInline editor
delaynumber0Delayed rendering, unit is 'millisecond'
placeholderstring-Placeholder for tinymce, NOTE: dependent on tinymce-placeholder
readyEventEmitter<any>-Tinymce ready callback

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

  1. Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address)
  2. Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)

