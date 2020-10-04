Live updating timestamps in Angular 6+.
https://ihym.github.io/ngx-timeago/
Get the complete changelog here: https://github.com/ihym/ngx-timeago/releases
First you need to install the npm module:
npm install ngx-timeago --save
Choose the version corresponding to your Angular version:
|Angular
|ngx-timeago
|10
|2.x+
|6,7,8,9
|1.x+
TimeagoModule:
Once installed you need to import the main module into your application module by calling TimeagoModule.forRoot().
Make sure you only call this method in the root module of your application, most of the time called
AppModule.
This method allows you to configure the
TimeagoModule by specifying a formatter, clock and/or an intl service. You should end up with code similar to this:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { TimeagoModule } from 'ngx-timeago';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
TimeagoModule.forRoot()
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
If you use a
SharedModule that you import in multiple other feature modules,
you can export the
TimeagoModule to make sure you don't have to import it in every module.
@NgModule({
exports: [
CommonModule,
TimeagoModule
]
})
export class SharedModule { }
When you lazy load a module, you should use the
forChild static method to import the
TimeagoModule.
Since lazy loaded modules use a different injector from the rest of your application, you can configure them separately with a different formatter/clock/intl service.
@NgModule({
imports: [
TimeagoModule.forChild({
formatter: {provide: TimeagoFormatter, useClass: CustomFormatter},
clock: {provide: TimeagoClock, useClass: CustomClock},
intl: {provide: TimeagoIntl, useClass: CustomIntl},
})
]
})
export class LazyLoadedModule { }
By default, there is no intl service available, as the default formatter doesn't provide language support. You should provide one, if you end up with a formatter that needs it (either TimeagoCustomFormatter which is provided by the lib or your own). The purpose of the intl service is to contain all the necessary i18n strings used by your formatter.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { Timeago, TimeagoIntl, TimeagoFormatter, TimeagoCustomFormatter } from 'ngx-timeago';
import { AppComponent } from './app';
export class MyIntl extends TimeagoIntl {
// do extra stuff here...
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
TimeagoModule.forRoot({
intl: { provide: TimeagoIntl, useClass: MyIntl },
formatter: { provide: TimeagoFormatter, useClass: TimeagoCustomFormatter },
})
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
There is support for a large number of languages out of the box. This support is based on the string objects taken from
jquery-timeago.
To use any of the languages provided, you will have to import the language strings and feed them to the intl service.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { TimeagoIntl } from 'ngx-timeago';
import {strings as englishStrings} from 'ngx-timeago/language-strings/en';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<div timeago [date]="1553683912689"></div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(intl: TimeagoIntl) {
intl.strings = englishStrings;
intl.changes.next();
}
}
You can also customize the language strings or provide your own.
This is how you do it with the pipe:
<div>{{1553683912689 | timeago:live}}</div>
And in your component define live (
true by default).
This is how you use the directive:
<div timeago [date]="1553683912689" [live]="live"></div>
If you want to write your own formatter, you need to create a class that implements
TimeagoFormatter. The only required method is
format that must return the final
string.
Once you've defined your formatter, you can provide it in your configuration.
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
TimeagoModule.forRoot({
formatter: {provide: TimeagoFormatter, useClass: CustomFormatter}
})
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
The only required method to build your own clock, is
tick that must return an
Observable<any>. Whenever this observable emits, the timestamp will be updated, using your formatter (and intl, if available).
import { TimeagoClock } from 'ngx-timeago';
import { Observable, interval } from 'rxjs';
// ticks every 2s
export class MyClock extends TimeagoClock {
tick(then: number): Observable<number> {
return interval(2000);
}
}
Setup the clock in your module import by adding it to the
forRoot (or
forChild) configuration.
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
TimeagoModule.forRoot({
clock: {provide: TimeagoClock, useClass: MyClock},
})
],
providers: [
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
ngx-timeago is packaged with ng-packagr and then imported into an Angular CLI app.
To run the demo, do the following steps:
$ npm install
$ npm run build:lib
$ npm start dev
