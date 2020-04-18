A simple text diff component to be used with Angular and based on google diff match patch library.

Dependencies

diff-match-patch : ^1.0.4

Required Packages

These packages will not be auto-installed and must be installed in addition to this library.

@angular/common >= 6.0.0

@angular/core >= 6.0.0

@angular/forms >= 6.0.0

@angular/cdk >= 6.0.0 (used for scrolling synchronization)

Demo

Ngx Text Diff Demo

Installation

npm i ngx-text-diff

API

module: NgxTextDiffModule

component: NgxTextDiffComponent

selector: td-ngx-text-diff

Inputs

Input Type Required Description left string Yes First text to be compared right string Yes Second text to be compared diffContent Observable Optional DiffContent observable format DiffTableFormat Optional, default: SideBySide Possible values:

- SideBySide

- LineByLine loading boolean Optional, default: false Possible values:

- true : shows an loading spinner.

- false : hides the loading spinner hideMatchingLines boolean Optional, default: false Possible values:

- true : Only shows lines with differences.

- false : shows all lines showToolbar boolean Optional, default: true Possible values:

- true : shows the toolbar.

- false : hides the format toolbar showBtnToolbar boolean Optional, default: true Possible values:

- true : shows the format toolbar.

- false : hides the format toolbar outerContainerClass any Optional ngClass object for the outer div outerContainerStyle any Optional ngStyle object for the outer style toolbarClass any Optional ngClass object for the toolbar div toolbarStyle any Optional ngStyle object for the toolbar style compareRowsClass any Optional ngClass object for the div surrounding the table rows compareRowsStyle any Optional ngStyle object for the div surrounding the table rows synchronizeScrolling boolean Optional, default: true Possible values:

- true : Scrolls both tables together.

- false : Scrolls individually

Output

Input Type Required Description compareResults DiffResults Optional Event fired when comparison is executed

Custom Objects

export interface DiffContent { leftContent: string ; rightContent: string ; } export type DiffTableFormat = 'SideBySide' | 'LineByLine' ; export interface DiffResults { hasDiff: boolean ; diffsCount: number ; rowsWithDiff: { leftLineNumber?: number ; rightLineNumber?: number ; numDiffs: number ; }[]; }

Usage

Register the NgxTextDiffModule in a module, for example app module.

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { ScrollDispatchModule } from '@angular/cdk/scrolling' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgxTextDiffModule } from 'ngx-text-diff' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [BrowserModule, ScrollDispatchModule, NgxTextDiffModule], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { DiffContent, DiffResults } from 'ngx-text-diff/lib/ngx-text-diff.model' ; ({ selector: 'app-home' , templateUrl: './home.component.html' , styleUrls: [] }) export class HomeComponent implements OnInit { left = `some text to

be compared!` right = `A changed

version

of the text to

be compared!` constructor ( ) {} ngOnInit() { } onCompareResults(diffResults: DiffResults) { console .log( 'diffResults' , diffResults); } }

< td-ngx-text-diff [ left ]= "left" [ right ]= "right" ( compareResults )= "onCompareResults($event)" >

Build the NgxTextDiff module

Run ng build ngx-text-diff to build the library. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ngx-text-diff directory.

Credits

This project is based on google diff match patch.