component to be used with Angular and based on
google diff match patch library.
These packages will not be auto-installed and must be installed in addition to this library.
npm i ngx-text-diff
module: NgxTextDiffModule
component: NgxTextDiffComponent
selector: td-ngx-text-diff
|Input
|Type
|Required
|Description
|left
|string
|Yes
|First text to be compared
|right
|string
|Yes
|Second text to be compared
|diffContent
|Observable
|Optional
DiffContent observable
|format
DiffTableFormat
|Optional, default:
SideBySide
|Possible values:
-
SideBySide
-
LineByLine
|loading
|boolean
|Optional, default:
false
|Possible values:
-
true: shows an loading spinner.
-
false: hides the loading spinner
|hideMatchingLines
|boolean
|Optional, default:
false
|Possible values:
-
true: Only shows lines with differences.
-
false: shows all lines
|showToolbar
|boolean
|Optional, default:
true
|Possible values:
-
true: shows the toolbar.
-
false: hides the format toolbar
|showBtnToolbar
|boolean
|Optional, default:
true
|Possible values:
-
true: shows the format toolbar.
-
false: hides the format toolbar
|outerContainerClass
|any
|Optional
ngClass object for the outer div
|outerContainerStyle
|any
|Optional
ngStyle object for the outer style
|toolbarClass
|any
|Optional
ngClass object for the toolbar div
|toolbarStyle
|any
|Optional
ngStyle object for the toolbar style
|compareRowsClass
|any
|Optional
ngClass object for the div surrounding the table rows
|compareRowsStyle
|any
|Optional
ngStyle object for the div surrounding the table rows
|synchronizeScrolling
|boolean
|Optional, default:
true
|Possible values:
-
true: Scrolls both tables together.
-
false: Scrolls individually
|Input
|Type
|Required
|Description
|compareResults
|DiffResults
|Optional
|Event fired when comparison is executed
export interface DiffContent {
leftContent: string;
rightContent: string;
}
export type DiffTableFormat = 'SideBySide' | 'LineByLine';
export interface DiffResults {
hasDiff: boolean;
diffsCount: number;
rowsWithDiff: {
leftLineNumber?: number;
rightLineNumber?: number;
numDiffs: number;
}[];
}
NgxTextDiffModule in a module, for example app module.
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { ScrollDispatchModule } from '@angular/cdk/scrolling';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NgxTextDiffModule } from 'ngx-text-diff';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, ScrollDispatchModule, NgxTextDiffModule],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { DiffContent, DiffResults } from 'ngx-text-diff/lib/ngx-text-diff.model';
@Component({
selector: 'app-home',
templateUrl: './home.component.html',
styleUrls: []
})
export class HomeComponent implements OnInit {
left = `some text to\nbe compared!`
right = `A changed\n version \n of the text to\nbe compared!`
constructor() {}
ngOnInit() {
}
onCompareResults(diffResults: DiffResults) {
console.log('diffResults', diffResults);
}
}
<td-ngx-text-diff
[left]="left"
[right]="right"
(compareResults)="onCompareResults($event)"
>
Run
ng build ngx-text-diff to build the library. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ngx-text-diff directory.
This project is based on google diff match patch.