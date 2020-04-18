openbase logo
ntd

ngx-text-diff

by Alfredo Benassi
0.6.0

A Text Diff component for Angular

Readme

ngx-text-diff

  • A simple text diff component to be used with Angular and based on google diff match patch library.

Dependencies

  • diff-match-patch : ^1.0.4

Required Packages

These packages will not be auto-installed and must be installed in addition to this library.

  • @angular/common >= 6.0.0
  • @angular/core >= 6.0.0
  • @angular/forms >= 6.0.0
  • @angular/cdk >= 6.0.0 (used for scrolling synchronization)

Demo

Ngx Text Diff Demo

Installation

npm i ngx-text-diff

API

module: NgxTextDiffModule
component: NgxTextDiffComponent
selector: td-ngx-text-diff

Inputs

InputTypeRequiredDescription
leftstringYesFirst text to be compared
rightstringYesSecond text to be compared
diffContentObservableOptionalDiffContent observable
formatDiffTableFormatOptional, default: SideBySidePossible values:
-SideBySide
-LineByLine
loadingbooleanOptional, default: falsePossible values:
-true: shows an loading spinner.
- false: hides the loading spinner
hideMatchingLinesbooleanOptional, default: falsePossible values:
-true: Only shows lines with differences.
- false: shows all lines
showToolbarbooleanOptional, default: truePossible values:
-true: shows the toolbar.
- false: hides the format toolbar
showBtnToolbarbooleanOptional, default: truePossible values:
-true: shows the format toolbar.
- false: hides the format toolbar
outerContainerClassanyOptionalngClass object for the outer div
outerContainerStyleanyOptionalngStyle object for the outer style
toolbarClassanyOptionalngClass object for the toolbar div
toolbarStyleanyOptionalngStyle object for the toolbar style
compareRowsClassanyOptionalngClass object for the div surrounding the table rows
compareRowsStyleanyOptionalngStyle object for the div surrounding the table rows
synchronizeScrollingbooleanOptional, default: truePossible values:
-true: Scrolls both tables together.
- false: Scrolls individually

Output

InputTypeRequiredDescription
compareResultsDiffResultsOptionalEvent fired when comparison is executed

Custom Objects

export interface DiffContent {
  leftContent: string;
  rightContent: string;
}

export type DiffTableFormat = 'SideBySide' | 'LineByLine';

export interface DiffResults {
  hasDiff: boolean;
  diffsCount: number;
  rowsWithDiff: {
    leftLineNumber?: number;
    rightLineNumber?: number;
    numDiffs: number;
  }[];
}

Usage

  1. Register the NgxTextDiffModule in a module, for example app module.
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { ScrollDispatchModule } from '@angular/cdk/scrolling';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NgxTextDiffModule } from 'ngx-text-diff';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  imports: [BrowserModule, ScrollDispatchModule, NgxTextDiffModule],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { DiffContent, DiffResults } from 'ngx-text-diff/lib/ngx-text-diff.model';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-home',
  templateUrl: './home.component.html',
  styleUrls: []
})
export class HomeComponent implements OnInit {
  left = `some text to\nbe compared!`
  right = `A changed\n version \n of the text to\nbe compared!`

  constructor() {}

  ngOnInit() {
  }

  onCompareResults(diffResults: DiffResults) {
    console.log('diffResults', diffResults);
  }
}


<td-ngx-text-diff
  [left]="left"
  [right]="right"
  (compareResults)="onCompareResults($event)"
>

Build the NgxTextDiff module

Run ng build ngx-text-diff to build the library. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ngx-text-diff directory.

Credits

This project is based on google diff match patch.

