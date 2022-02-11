openbase logo
ngx-tethys

by atinc
12.1.7 (see all)

Fast and reliable Worktile Design components in Angular

95

51

9d ago

59

2

Built-In

Yes?

Readme

ngx-tethys

An UI components based on Worktile Design and Angular.

CircleCI Coverage Status npm (scoped) npm release docgeni code style: prettier

Note:

This repo is only public now, it's far from the level of open source, we not recommended use it in production environment. we do not promise that there will be no breaking changes, only for Worktile and PingCode

Getting Started

Installation

Run 

ng add ngx-tethys

ng-add-nex-tethys Manual install via

npm install ngx-tethys --save
// or 
yarn add ngx-tethys

Usage

Import some module into every module (e.g. AppModule) where you want to use the components, directives, and services.

import { ThyButtonModule } from 'ngx-tethys/button';
import { ThyLayoutModule } from 'ngx-tethys/layout';


@NgModule({
  imports: [ ThyButtonModule, ThyLayoutModule ]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Development

$ git clone git@github.com:atinc/ngx-tethys.git
$ cd ngx-tethys
$ npm install
$ npm run start

Release & Publish

  1. Run npm run release to release new version, this command will does the following:

    • Checkout to master and identifies current version and latest tag.
    • Prompts for a new version to select.
    • Create a release branch as release-v1.0.0
    • Modifies package metadata (package.json, version.ts) to reflect new release and generate changelog
    • Commits those changes to release branch.
    • Pushes to the git remote.

    You can run npm run release -- [patch|minor|major|2.0.0] to skip the version selection prompt and increment the version by that keyword or specify version.

  2. Submit pull request from release branch to master

  3. Code review & merge pull request for release

  4. Run npm run pub to pub lib to npm, this command will does the following:

    • Fetch latest code and checkout to master
    • Create tag for new version
    • Pushes tags to git remote
    • Auto run npm run build which build source output built folder
    • Auto switch built folder and run npm publish to publish lib to npm

npm run release -- --dry-run or npm run pub -- --dry-run

running with the flag --dry-run allows you to see what commands would be run, without committing to git or updating files. (意思就是打印一下日志让你看看做了哪些步骤，但是并不会真的执行脚本，你可以放心的执行)

Notes

  1. Don't use barrel index (should directly import specify component in module, don't import index.ts)
  2. Should exports component module in public-api.ts

