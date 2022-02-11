An UI components based on Worktile Design and Angular.
This repo is only public now, it's far from the level of open source, we not recommended use it in production environment. we do not promise that there will be no breaking changes, only for Worktile and PingCode
Run
ng add ngx-tethys
Manual install via
npm install ngx-tethys --save
// or
yarn add ngx-tethys
Import some module into every module (e.g.
AppModule) where you want to use the components, directives, and services.
import { ThyButtonModule } from 'ngx-tethys/button';
import { ThyLayoutModule } from 'ngx-tethys/layout';
@NgModule({
imports: [ ThyButtonModule, ThyLayoutModule ]
})
export class AppModule {
}
$ git clone git@github.com:atinc/ngx-tethys.git
$ cd ngx-tethys
$ npm install
$ npm run start
Run
npm run release to release new version, this command will does the following:
master and identifies current version and latest tag.
release-v1.0.0
You can run
npm run release -- [patch|minor|major|2.0.0] to skip the version selection prompt and increment the version by that keyword or specify version.
Submit pull request from release branch to master
Code review & merge pull request for release
Run
npm run pub to pub lib to npm, this command will does the following:
master
npm run build which build source output
built folder
built folder and run
npm publish to publish lib to npm
npm run release -- --dry-run or
npm run pub -- --dry-run
running with the flag
--dry-run allows you to see what commands would be run, without committing to git or updating files. (意思就是打印一下日志让你看看做了哪些步骤，但是并不会真的执行脚本，你可以放心的执行)
barrel index (should directly import specify component in module, don't import
index.ts)
public-api.ts