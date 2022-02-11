An UI components based on Worktile Design and Angular.

This repo is only public now, it's far from the level of open source, we not recommended use it in production environment. we do not promise that there will be no breaking changes, only for Worktile and PingCode

Getting Started

Installation

Run

ng add ngx-tethys

Manual install via

npm install ngx-tethys // or yarn add ngx-tethys

Usage

Import some module into every module (e.g. AppModule ) where you want to use the components, directives, and services.

import { ThyButtonModule } from 'ngx-tethys/button' ; import { ThyLayoutModule } from 'ngx-tethys/layout' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ ThyButtonModule, ThyLayoutModule ] }) export class AppModule { }

Development

git clone git@github.com:atinc/ngx-tethys.git cd ngx-tethys npm install npm run start

Release & Publish

Run npm run release to release new version, this command will does the following: Checkout to master and identifies current version and latest tag.

and identifies current version and latest tag. Prompts for a new version to select.

Create a release branch as release-v1.0.0

Modifies package metadata (package.json, version.ts) to reflect new release and generate changelog

Commits those changes to release branch.

Pushes to the git remote. You can run npm run release -- [patch|minor|major|2.0.0] to skip the version selection prompt and increment the version by that keyword or specify version. Submit pull request from release branch to master Code review & merge pull request for release Run npm run pub to pub lib to npm, this command will does the following: Fetch latest code and checkout to master

Create tag for new version

Pushes tags to git remote

Auto run npm run build which build source output built folder

which build source output folder Auto switch built folder and run npm publish to publish lib to npm

npm run release -- --dry-run or npm run pub -- --dry-run

running with the flag --dry-run allows you to see what commands would be run, without committing to git or updating files. (意思就是打印一下日志让你看看做了哪些步骤，但是并不会真的执行脚本，你可以放心的执行)

Notes