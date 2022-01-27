NgxSummernote

Summernote editor for Angular 😎

Installation

Install ngx-summernote and dependencies:

npm install --save ngx-summernote summernote jquery

Compatibility:

Angular ngx-summernote 13 0.8.8 12 0.8.5 11 0.8.4 10 0.8.x 9 0.7.x 8 0.7.x 7 0.6.x 6 0.5.4

Editor

Add JQuery and Summernote scripts and styles to the angular.json file:

"styles" : [ ... "node_modules/summernote/dist/summernote-lite.min.css" ], "scripts" : [ ... "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js" , "node_modules/summernote/dist/summernote-lite.min.js" ]

Add NgxSummernoteModule to the app.module.ts file OR to the subcomponent module.ts file if using lazy loading:

... import { NgxSummernoteModule } from 'ngx-summernote' ; ... ({ ... imports: [ ... NgxSummernoteModule ... ] }) export class AppModule { }

Use [ngxSummernote] directive on an element to init Summernote editor:

< div [ ngxSummernote ]> </ div >

You may also configure Summernote with your own config:

< div [ ngxSummernote ]= "config" > </ div >

export class AppComponent implements OnInit { ... config = { placeholder: '' , tabsize: 2 , height: '200px' , uploadImagePath: '/api/upload' , toolbar: [ [ 'misc' , [ 'codeview' , 'undo' , 'redo' ]], [ 'style' , [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'underline' , 'clear' ]], [ 'font' , [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'underline' , 'strikethrough' , 'superscript' , 'subscript' , 'clear' ]], [ 'fontsize' , [ 'fontname' , 'fontsize' , 'color' ]], [ 'para' , [ 'style' , 'ul' , 'ol' , 'paragraph' , 'height' ]], [ 'insert' , [ 'table' , 'picture' , 'link' , 'video' , 'hr' ]] ], fontNames: [ 'Helvetica' , 'Arial' , 'Arial Black' , 'Comic Sans MS' , 'Courier New' , 'Roboto' , 'Times' ] } ... }

See Summernote available initialization options here.

Viewer

Use [ngxSummernoteView] directive on an element to set innerHTML of an element:

< div [ ngxSummernoteView ]= "content" > </ div >

Upload images to server

If you want to upload images to server and use remote paths in editor, you need to set uploadImagePath option in config:

config = { uploadImagePath: 'http://example.com/upload' // API URL to upload image };

API call response is expected to be like:

{ path : 'the path of the image' }

If the reponse does not follow the above structure then the image is inserted as data URL.

To remove images from server when deleted from HTML, use (mediaDelete) :

< div [ ngxSummernote ] ( mediaDelete )= "onDelete($event)" > </ div >

onDelete(file) { deleteResource(file.url); }

Add custom button

In your component setup summernote config and code for the custom button, e.g.:

function customButton ( context ) { const ui = $.summernote.ui; const button = ui.button({ contents: '<i class="note-icon-magic"></i> Hello' , tooltip: 'Custom button' , container: '.note-editor' , className: 'note-btn' , click: function ( ) { context.invoke( 'editor.insertText' , 'Hello from test btn!!!' ); } }); return button.render(); } export class AppComponent implements OnInit { config: any = { ... buttons: { 'testBtn' : customButton } }; ... }

See detailed info on custom buttons here.

Development

To use the test application, first build the lib:

ng build ngx-summernote

Then serve the test application and open it in your browser:

npm start

