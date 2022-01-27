Summernote editor for Angular 😎
Install ngx-summernote and dependencies:
npm install --save ngx-summernote summernote jquery
Compatibility:
|Angular
|ngx-summernote
|13
|0.8.8
|12
|0.8.5
|11
|0.8.4
|10
|0.8.x
|9
|0.7.x
|8
|0.7.x
|7
|0.6.x
|6
|0.5.4
Add JQuery and Summernote scripts and styles to the angular.json file:
"styles": [
...
"node_modules/summernote/dist/summernote-lite.min.css"
],
"scripts": [
...
"node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js",
"node_modules/summernote/dist/summernote-lite.min.js"
]
Add NgxSummernoteModule to the app.module.ts file OR to the subcomponent module.ts file if using lazy loading:
...
import { NgxSummernoteModule } from 'ngx-summernote';
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
NgxSummernoteModule
...
]
})
export class AppModule { }
Use
[ngxSummernote] directive on an element to init Summernote editor:
<div [ngxSummernote]></div>
You may also configure Summernote with your own config:
<div [ngxSummernote]="config"></div>
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
...
config = {
placeholder: '',
tabsize: 2,
height: '200px',
uploadImagePath: '/api/upload',
toolbar: [
['misc', ['codeview', 'undo', 'redo']],
['style', ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'clear']],
['font', ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strikethrough', 'superscript', 'subscript', 'clear']],
['fontsize', ['fontname', 'fontsize', 'color']],
['para', ['style', 'ul', 'ol', 'paragraph', 'height']],
['insert', ['table', 'picture', 'link', 'video', 'hr']]
],
fontNames: ['Helvetica', 'Arial', 'Arial Black', 'Comic Sans MS', 'Courier New', 'Roboto', 'Times']
}
...
}
See Summernote available initialization options here.
Use
[ngxSummernoteView] directive on an element to set innerHTML of an element:
<div [ngxSummernoteView]="content"></div>
If you want to upload images to server and use remote paths in editor, you need to set
uploadImagePath option in config:
config = {
uploadImagePath: 'http://example.com/upload' // API URL to upload image
};
API call response is expected to be like:
{
path: 'the path of the image' // http://example.com/image-path.png
}
If the reponse does not follow the above structure then the image is inserted as data URL.
To remove images from server when deleted from HTML, use
(mediaDelete):
<div [ngxSummernote] (mediaDelete)="onDelete($event)"></div>
onDelete(file) {
deleteResource(file.url);
}
In your component setup summernote
config and code for the custom button, e.g.:
function customButton(context) {
const ui = $.summernote.ui;
const button = ui.button({
contents: '<i class="note-icon-magic"></i> Hello',
tooltip: 'Custom button',
container: '.note-editor',
className: 'note-btn',
click: function() {
context.invoke('editor.insertText', 'Hello from test btn!!!');
}
});
return button.render();
}
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
config: any = {
...
buttons: {
'testBtn': customButton
}
};
...
}
See detailed info on custom buttons here.
To use the test application, first build the lib:
ng build ngx-summernote
Then serve the test application and open it in your browser:
npm start