npm install ngx-strongly-typed-forms
Attention: Since version 7.2 this project does no longer follow semver version numbers. The major and minor version represents the compatible Angular version and patch versions are bugfixes in this library.
Now you can import generic FormControl, FormGroup and FormArray and use them instead of the classes from
@angular/forms
import {FormArray, FormControl, FormGroup} from 'ngx-strongly-typed-forms';
If you want to use the FormBuilder you have to provide it from your app module
import { ReactiveFormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { NgxStronglyTypedFormsModule } from 'ngx-strongly-typed-forms';
@NgModule({
imports: [ ReactiveFormsModule, NgxStronglyTypedFormsModule ]
})
export class AppModule {
}
All usages of
AbstractControl and its subclasses now supports generic types.
This change is not backwards compatible with Angulars AbstractControl. All occurrence at minimum must be typed with
AbstractControl<any>, or at best with an interface which describes all form fields.
This project does not modify any angular classes but provides new strongly typed definitions for Angulars own forms. For convenience it re-exports these classes directly from Angular.
form = fb.group<MyModel>({
foo: null,
bar: ["bar", Validators.required],
baz: fb.array<Baz>([])
})
FormArray<T> extends
AbstractControl<T[]>. So if you have a
FormArray<string> you can assign it to an
AbstractControl<string[]>. This is necessary, because for instance
FormArray.get returns a single instance of type
T but
FormArray.value returns
T[].
It's also important when working with FormArrays as part of complex FormGroups. The generic type of the FormArray must always be the same as the generic of the Array in the model.
Beside the known limitations, everything that is possible with the native Angular Forms should be possible too. If you find something not working as expected then there might be a problem in my type definitions. Please open an issue with an minimal example to reproduce the problem and I will try to fix it asap.
When Angular uses TypeScript 2.8 the return value should be changed.
type DeepPartial<T> = {
[P in keyof T]?: T[P] extends Array<infer U>
? Array<DeepPartial<U>>
: T[P] extends ReadonlyArray<infer U>
? ReadonlyArray<DeepPartial<U>>
: DeepPartial<T[P]>
};
AbstractControl#get(path: string|number []) is impossible to statically type, because every subclass has a different implementation.
FormControl always return null, FormGroup only works with string keys and FormArray only with a numerical index.
Because I never needed a deeply nested access with both number and string, only string key up to a depth of 5 levels are currently supported. If this is not sufficient for you, please open an issue and explain your situation.
AbstractControl<any> or an interface with all possible fields set as optional.