An Angular 6+ wrapper for StripeJS elements
[](https://www.npmjs.com/package/ngx-stripe) [](https://www.npmjs.com/package/ngx-stripe)
Ngx Stripe is a thin wrapper around [
Stripe Elements](https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js). It allows adding Elements to any Angular app.
The [
StripeJS Reference](https://stripe.com/docs/js) covers complete Elements customization details.
You can use Elements with any Stripe product to collect online payments. To find the right integration path for your business, explore [
Stripe Docs](https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js).
ngx-stripe on the new [docs site](https://docs.ngx-stripe.dev/) 🤓
After reviewing the state of the art for React and Vue counterparts, some major changes are going to be introduced to align this project with [
Stripe Elements](https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js).
ngx-stripe will no longer maintain its own interfaces. Instead,
@stripe/stripe-js has been added as peer dependency. This will make the library easier to maintain and avoid mistakes.
Stripe Service](https://stripe.com/docs/js) has been updated with all the missing APIs from StripeJS
Element Components](https://stripe.com/docs/stripe-js/react#element-components) like IBAN, Ideal, FPX, ... have been added
Request Payment Button now has full support
Container Style](https://stripe.com/docs/js/element/the_element_container) functionality support
Migration](https://github.com/richnologies/ngx-stripe/blob/main/MIGRATION.md) guide has been added with details of what have changed
Installation section to see how to install an older version.
In order to ease the transition, we are naming the old version of the library
legacy and we have created some
npm tags to make it easy to install older versions.
Active Versions
To install the last active version:
$ npm install ngx-stripe @stripe/stripe-js
To install an specific version for an older Angular major, use the lts npm tags or check the table below to pick the right version, for example, for v8:
$ npm install ngx-stripe@v8-lts @stripe/stripe-js
Legacy Versions
To install some of the older versions of the library use the legacy npm tags or check the table below to pick the right version, for example, for v7:
$ npm install ngx-stripe@v7-legacy
Choose the version corresponding to your Angular version:
|Angular
|ngx-stripe (legacy)
|ngx-stripe
|12
|Not Available
|12.x+
|11
|Not Available
|11.x+
|10
|Not Available
|10.x+
|9
|v9-legacy / 9.0.x+
|v9-lts / 9.1.x+
|8
|v8-legacy / 7.4.4+
|v8-lts / 8.1.x+
|7
|v7-legacy / 7.x+
|v7-lts / 7.5.x+
|6
|v6-legacy / 0.6.x
|v6-lts / 6.1.x+
|5
|0.5.x or less
|Not Available
|4
|0.4.x or less
|Not Available
Most of the documentation has been moved to a new [docs site](https://docs.ngx-stripe.dev/). Only a very basic example has been left here:
Import the
NgxStripeModule into your application
The module takes the same parameters as the global Stripe object. The
APIKey and the optional options to use Stripe connect
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import the library
import { NgxStripeModule } from 'ngx-stripe';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ReactiveFormsModule,
NgxStripeModule.forRoot('***your-stripe-publishable-key***'),
LibraryModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
Once the module has been imported, you can collect credit card details using the ngx-stripe-card component.
Then you can use the Stripe Service, which is basically an Obseravble wrapper around the stripejs object, to use that information. In this example we use it to create a token, but it can be use to confirm a Payment Intent, Setup Intent, etc...
Please check the [docs site](https://docs.ngx-stripe.dev/) to see a complete set of Stripe Element Components available and the full API of the Stripe Service.
// stripe.html
<form novalidate (ngSubmit)="createToken()" [formGroup]="stripeTest">
<input type="text" formControlName="name" placeholder="Jane Doe">
<ngx-stripe-card
[options]="cardOptions"
[elementsOptions]="elementsOptions"
></ngx-stripe-card>
<button type="submit">
CREATE TOKEN
</button>
</form>
import { Component, OnInit, ViewChild } from '@angular/core';
import { FormGroup, FormBuilder, Validators } from '@angular/forms';
import { StripeService, StripeCardComponent } from 'ngx-stripe';
import {
StripeCardElementOptions,
StripeElementsOptions
} from '@stripe/stripe-js';
@Component({
selector: 'app-create-token',
templateUrl: 'stripe.html'
})
export class StripeCreateTokenComponent implements OnInit {
@ViewChild(StripeCardComponent) card: StripeCardComponent;
cardOptions: StripeCardElementOptions = {
style: {
base: {
iconColor: '#666EE8',
color: '#31325F',
fontWeight: '300',
fontFamily: '"Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, sans-serif',
fontSize: '18px',
'::placeholder': {
color: '#CFD7E0'
}
}
}
};
elementsOptions: StripeElementsOptions = {
locale: 'es'
};
stripeTest: FormGroup;
constructor(private fb: FormBuilder, private stripeService: StripeService) {}
ngOnInit(): void {
this.stripeTest = this.fb.group({
name: ['', [Validators.required]]
});
}
createToken(): void {
const name = this.stripeTest.get('name').value;
this.stripeService
.createToken(this.card.element, { name })
.subscribe((result) => {
if (result.token) {
// Use the token
console.log(result.token.id);
} else if (result.error) {
// Error creating the token
console.log(result.error.message);
}
});
}
}
ngx-stripe is an MIT-licensed open source project. You can now become a sponsor with [GitHub Sponsors](https://github.com/sponsors/richnologies).
We've been bringing
ngx-stripe to the world for over 4 years and are excited to be able to start dedicating some real resources to the project.
Your sponsorship helps us keep a team of maintainers actively working to improve
ngx-stripe and ensure it stays up-to-date with the latest Stripe changes. If you're using
ngx-stripe in a commercial capacity and have the ability to start a sponsorship, we'd greatly appreciate the contribution.
MIT © [Ricardo Sánchez Gregorio](mailto:me@ricardosanchez.dev)
Very easy to use, and well documented. Does exactly what it's advertised to do. Being able to use Stripe with Angular is a must for me on many larger projects.