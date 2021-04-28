Simple stars rating component for Angular >= 2
npm install --save ngx-stars
...
import { NgxStarsModule } from 'ngx-stars';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
NgxStarsModule
],
...
})
maxStars [integer] - number of stars (defaults to 5)
initialStars [float] - number of prefilled stars (defaults to 0) see next section for how to change rating at runtime
readonly [boolean] - whether to allow editing the number of filled stars (defaults to false)
size [integer 1-5] - relative size of stars (defaults to 1)
color [string] - hexcode or colorname for star color (defaults to 'crimson')
animation [boolean] - whether to animate the stars until first user interaction (defaults to false)
animationSpeed [integer] - speed of animation in ms (defaults to 100)
customPadding [string] - custom
padding-right between stars, e.g. '10px' (defaults to
0.$sizerem e.g. 0.2rem with size=2)
wholeStars [boolean] - if this is true only whole star numbers are able to be selected (defaults to false)
customStarIcons [object of form
{ empty: string, half: string, full: string }] - CSS URLs to alternative image files to use instead of the default stars
The component has a
setRating(rating: number) method you can use to update the stars rating at runtime.
Simply get the component in your component using
@ViewChild, then you can set and reset rating whenever you like:
export class MyComponent {
@ViewChild(NgxStarsComponent)
starsComponent: NgxStarsComponent;
...
// when you want to update the stars in code
this.starsComponent.setRating(0);
}
If you want to use the default (Font Awesome 5) star icons, there's no need to use this param, but if you want to use other icons do the following:
src/assets folder
{ empty: string, half: string, full: string } format
ngx-stars instance. The example below assumes
src/assets contains
heart-empty.svg,
heart-half.svg and
heart-full.svg
// src/app/app.component.ts
heartIcons = {
empty: '../assets/heart-empty.svg',
half: '../assets/heart-half.svg',
full: '../assets/heart-full.svg',
}
// src/app/app.component.html
<ngx-stars [readonly]="false" [size]="4" [initialStars]="2.5" [customStarIcons]="heartIcons"></ngx-stars>
ratingOutput - provides the current rating as a float every time user changes it
<div style="display: flex; align-items: center;">
<ngx-stars [readonly]="false" [size]="4" [maxStars]="5" (ratingOutput)="onRatingSet($event)"></ngx-stars>
<span style="font-weight: bold; font-size: 20px">Rating is {{ ratingDisplay }} out of 5</span>
</div>
export class MyComponent {
ratingDisplay: number;
onRatingSet(rating: number): void {
this.ratingDisplay = rating;
}
}
<ngx-stars [readonly]="true"></ngx-stars>
<ngx-stars [readonly]="true" [maxStars]="10"></ngx-stars>
<ngx-stars [readonly]="true" [maxStars]="10" [initialStars]="7.5"></ngx-stars>
<ngx-stars [readonly]="true" [color]="'dodgerblue'" [size]="2"></ngx-stars>
<ngx-stars [readonly]="true" [color]="'#FF0000'" [size]="5"></ngx-stars>
<ngx-stars [readonly]="true" [customPadding]="'1rem'" [size]="2"></ngx-stars>
export class MyComponent {
...
heartUrls = {
empty: '../assets/heart-empty.svg',
half: '../assets/heart-half.svg',
full: '../assets/heart-full.svg',
};
...
}
<ngx-stars [readonly]="true" [customStarIcons]="heartUrls"></ngx-stars>
<ngx-stars></ngx-stars>
export class MyComponent {
...
onRatingSet(rating: number): void {
console.warn(`User set rating to ${rating}`);
}
...
}
<ngx-stars (ratingOutput)="onRatingSet($event)"></ngx-stars>
<ngx-stars [animation]="true"></ngx-stars>
<ngx-stars [animation]="true" [animationSpeed]="200"></ngx-stars>
<ngx-stars [wholeStars]="true"></ngx-stars>
If you wish to develop locally and make changes to
ngx-stars, you will need to use it from source
rather than via
npm install. Because the project is an Angular library it cannot run on its own and
it will need to be wrapped within a normal Angular project. You could create a new one
or use an existing one you have locally. Let us assume this 'wrapper' project is called
ngx-stars-testbed.
/projects at the top level of your project (same level as
src)
projects/ directory and add
ngx-stars as a (git submodule)[https://git-scm.com/book/en/v2/Git-Tools-Submodules]
ngx-stars-testbed
mdkir -p /path/to/ngx-stars-testbed/projects
cd /path/to/ngx-stars-testbed/projects
git submodule add https://github.com/hughjdavey/ngx-stars.git ./ngx-stars
git submodule init
git submodule update
git add .
git commit -m 'Add ngx-stars as a submodule'
NgxStarsComponent (not
NgxStarsModule) to your app module
...
import { NgxStarsComponent } from '../../projects/ngx-stars/src/lib/ngx-stars.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent,
NgxStarsComponent,
],
...
export class AppModule { }
Now that you have added
ngx-stars as a submodule and imported it in your app module,
you should be able to use it in your wrapper project as if you had installed it via
npm install.
The difference now is that you will be able to edit the source code files under
<YOUR-APP>/projects/ngx-stars. You can treat that path as a separate git repository, making changes and committing
there instead of the wrapper project.