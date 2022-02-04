A library with more than 50 different loading spinners for Angular 4 - 13. (https://napster2210.github.io/ngx-spinner/)
Use appropriate version based on your Angular version.
|Angular 13
|Angular 12
|Angular 11
|Angular 10
|>=
v13.0.0
|>=
v12.0.0
|>=
v11.0.2
|>=
v10.0.1
|Angular 9
|Angular 8
|Angular 6/7
|Angular 5
|Angular 4
|>=
v9.0.1
v8.1.0
v7.2.0
|>=
v1.2.0
|>=
v2.0.0
Chrome
Firefox
IE / Edge
Safari
Opera
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|IE11, Edge ✔
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
img tag
show()/hide() methods return promise
z-index
hide/show the spinner
ngx-spinner is available via npm and yarn
Using npm:
$ npm install ngx-spinner --save
Using yarn:
$ yarn add ngx-spinner
Using angular-cli:
$ ng add ngx-spinner
Import
NgxSpinnerModule in in the root module(
AppModule):
import { NgModule, CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from "@angular/core";
// Import library module
import { NgxSpinnerModule } from "ngx-spinner";
@NgModule({
imports: [
// ...
NgxSpinnerModule,
],
schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA],
})
export class AppModule {}
Add
NgxSpinnerService service wherever you want to use the
ngx-spinner.
import { NgxSpinnerService } from "ngx-spinner";
class AppComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private spinner: NgxSpinnerService) {}
ngOnInit() {
/** spinner starts on init */
this.spinner.show();
setTimeout(() => {
/** spinner ends after 5 seconds */
this.spinner.hide();
}, 5000);
}
}
Now use in your template
<ngx-spinner></ngx-spinner>
See Demo
NgxSpinnerService.show() Shows the spinner
NgxSpinnerService.hide() Hides the spinner
rgba(51,51,51,0.8) where
alpha value(0.8) is opacity of backdrop
small,
default,
medium,
large.
To set size of spinner, default
large
#fff
ball-scale-multiple
true or
false
To enable/disable fullscreen mode(overlay), default
true
primary
99999
null
true or
false
To show/hide spinner from template using variable
true or
false
To enable/disable fade animation of spinner, default
false
<ngx-spinner
bdColor="rgba(51,51,51,0.8)"
size="medium"
color="#fff"
type="ball-scale-multiple"
>
<p style="font-size: 20px; color: white">Loading...</p>
</ngx-spinner>
<ngx-spinner
bdColor="rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)"
template="<img src='https://media.giphy.com/media/o8igknyuKs6aY/giphy.gif' />"
>
</ngx-spinner>
HTML code as loading text now, instead of input parameter(
loadingText). Check above code for reference.
ngx-spinner instance, just add
name attribute with
ngx-spinner component. But in this case, you've to pass that particular name of a spinner in
show/hide method. Check Demo
this.spinner.show("mySpinner", {
type: "line-scale-party",
size: "large",
bdColor: "rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)",
color: "white",
template:
"<img src='https://media.giphy.com/media/o8igknyuKs6aY/giphy.gif' />",
});
type will be
ball-8bits.
CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA as your schema in your main module.
show() methods in a single component or single function one after another then wrap the
show() method within
setTimeout() method to avoid any rendering issue.
fullScreen: false), in that case your parent element of spinner must have
position: relative; style property.
ngx-spinner will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.
Inspired by Load Awesome by Daniel Cardoso.
Thanks Alex Vieira Alencar for helping me with Multiple Spinner Support.
ngx-spinner is MIT licensed.
nice extension for angular with Spinner which you can implement at your application. easy to use and change its style using CSS.