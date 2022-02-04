openbase logo
ngx-spinner

by Yuvraj Chauhan
13.0.0

A library for loading spinner for Angular 4 - 13.

Overview

Downloads/wk

82.6K

GitHub Stars

674

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

A library with more than 50 different loading spinners for Angular 4 - 13. (https://napster2210.github.io/ngx-spinner/)

NgxSpinner

Support Support Support Support Support Support Support Support Support Support License Gitter

What's New

  • Angular 13 support 🥳🥳🥳🥳
  • Bug Fixes/Improvements

Use appropriate version based on your Angular version.

Angular 13Angular 12Angular 11Angular 10
>=v13.0.0>=v12.0.0>=v11.0.2>=v10.0.1
Angular 9Angular 8Angular 6/7Angular 5Angular 4
>=v9.0.1v8.1.0v7.2.0>=v1.2.0>=v2.0.0

Table of contents

Browser Support

Chrome
Chrome		Firefox
Firefox		IE / Edge
IE / Edge		iOS Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera
Latest ✔Latest ✔IE11, Edge ✔Latest ✔Latest ✔

Features

  • Angular 13 Support
  • Custom spinner image support(gif), you can pass img tag
  • Multiple Spinners
  • Configurable option through service
  • Fullscreen Mode(Enable/Disable)
  • show()/hide() methods return promise
  • Dynamic z-index
  • Smooth animation while hide/show the spinner
  • New updated DEMO website
  • Option to disable fade animation
  • Show/Hide spinner from template using @Input() variable

Demo

Working Demo

StackBlitz Demo

Installation

ngx-spinner is available via npm and yarn

Using npm:

$ npm install ngx-spinner --save

Using yarn:

$ yarn add ngx-spinner

Using angular-cli:

$ ng add ngx-spinner

Usage

Import NgxSpinnerModule in in the root module(AppModule):

import { NgModule, CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from "@angular/core";
// Import library module
import { NgxSpinnerModule } from "ngx-spinner";

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    // ...
    NgxSpinnerModule,
  ],
  schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA],
})
export class AppModule {}

Add NgxSpinnerService service wherever you want to use the ngx-spinner.

import { NgxSpinnerService } from "ngx-spinner";

class AppComponent implements OnInit {
  constructor(private spinner: NgxSpinnerService) {}

  ngOnInit() {
    /** spinner starts on init */
    this.spinner.show();

    setTimeout(() => {
      /** spinner ends after 5 seconds */
      this.spinner.hide();
    }, 5000);
  }
}

Now use in your template

<ngx-spinner></ngx-spinner>

See Demo

Methods

  • NgxSpinnerService.show() Shows the spinner
  • NgxSpinnerService.hide() Hides the spinner

Available Options

  • [bdColor]: RGBA color format. To set background-color for backdrop, default rgba(51,51,51,0.8) where alpha value(0.8) is opacity of backdrop
  • [size]: Anyone from small, default, medium, large. To set size of spinner, default large
  • [color]: Any css color format. To set color of spinner, default #fff
  • [type]: Choose any animation spinner from Load Awesome. To set type of spinner, default ball-scale-multiple
  • [fullScreen]: true or false To enable/disable fullscreen mode(overlay), default true
  • [name]: For multiple spinners To set name for spinner, default primary
  • [zIndex]: For dynamic z-index To set z-index for the spinner, default 99999
  • [template]: For custom spinner image To set custom template for the custom spinner, default null
  • [showSpinner]: true or false To show/hide spinner from template using variable
  • [disableAnimation]: true or false To enable/disable fade animation of spinner, default false

Using Spinner Type

<ngx-spinner
  bdColor="rgba(51,51,51,0.8)"
  size="medium"
  color="#fff"
  type="ball-scale-multiple"
>
  <p style="font-size: 20px; color: white">Loading...</p>
</ngx-spinner>

Using Custom Spinner

<ngx-spinner
  bdColor="rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)"
  template="<img src='https://media.giphy.com/media/o8igknyuKs6aY/giphy.gif' />"
>
</ngx-spinner>

NOTE

  • You can pass HTML code as loading text now, instead of input parameter(loadingText). Check above code for reference.
  • If you want multiple ngx-spinner instance, just add name attribute with ngx-spinner component. But in this case, you've to pass that particular name of a spinner in show/hide method. Check Demo
  • You can also change the options/configuration of spinner through service now.
this.spinner.show("mySpinner", {
  type: "line-scale-party",
  size: "large",
  bdColor: "rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)",
  color: "white",
  template:
    "<img src='https://media.giphy.com/media/o8igknyuKs6aY/giphy.gif' />",
});

How to use type?

  • Go to the Load Awesome.
  • Select any animation, copy name of animation, replace all spaces with hyphen(-) and all letters should be lowercase.
    • Let's say if I select "Ball 8bits" animation then type will be ball-8bits.
    • For more information you can check it out Demo

Useful Tips

  • Make sure you've added CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA as your schema in your main module.
  • If you use multiple show() methods in a single component or single function one after another then wrap the show() method within setTimeout() method to avoid any rendering issue.
  • When you want to use spinner inside any container(fullScreen: false), in that case your parent element of spinner must have position: relative; style property.
  • You can't set custom template through service options, it's a limitation by Angular itself.

Versioning

ngx-spinner will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

Creator

Yuvraj Chauhan

Future Plan

  • Smaller bundle
  • Interceptor Implementation

Ask Me

  • Now you can directly send me a message on Gitter for any query/suggestion/updates

Credits

Inspired by Load Awesome by Daniel Cardoso.

Thanks Alex Vieira Alencar for helping me with Multiple Spinner Support.

License

ngx-spinner is MIT licensed.

