A library with more than 50 different loading spinners for Angular 4 - 13. (https://napster2210.github.io/ngx-spinner/)

What's New

Angular 13 support 🥳🥳🥳🥳

Bug Fixes/Improvements

Use appropriate version based on your Angular version.

Angular 13 Angular 12 Angular 11 Angular 10 >= v13.0.0 >= v12.0.0 >= v11.0.2 >= v10.0.1

Angular 9 Angular 8 Angular 6/7 Angular 5 Angular 4 >= v9.0.1 v8.1.0 v7.2.0 >= v1.2.0 >= v2.0.0

Table of contents

Browser Support



Chrome

Firefox

IE / Edge

Safari

Opera Latest ✔ Latest ✔ IE11, Edge ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔

Features

Angular 13 Support

Support Custom spinner image support(gif), you can pass img tag

tag Multiple Spinners

Configurable option through service

Fullscreen Mode(Enable/Disable)

show()/hide() methods return promise

methods return promise Dynamic z-index

Smooth animation while hide/show the spinner

the spinner New updated DEMO website

Option to disable fade animation

Show/Hide spinner from template using @Input() variable

Demo

Working Demo

StackBlitz Demo

Installation

ngx-spinner is available via npm and yarn

Using npm:

$ npm install ngx-spinner --save

Using yarn:

$ yarn add ngx-spinner

Using angular-cli:

$ ng add ngx-spinner

Usage

Import NgxSpinnerModule in in the root module( AppModule ):

import { NgModule, CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from "@angular/core" ; import { NgxSpinnerModule } from "ngx-spinner" ; ({ imports: [ NgxSpinnerModule, ], schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA], }) export class AppModule {}

Add NgxSpinnerService service wherever you want to use the ngx-spinner .

import { NgxSpinnerService } from "ngx-spinner" ; class AppComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( private spinner: NgxSpinnerService ) {} ngOnInit() { this .spinner.show(); setTimeout( () => { this .spinner.hide(); }, 5000 ); } }

Now use in your template

< ngx-spinner > </ ngx-spinner >

See Demo

Methods

NgxSpinnerService.show() Shows the spinner

Shows the spinner NgxSpinnerService.hide() Hides the spinner

Available Options

[bdColor] : RGBA color format. To set background-color for backdrop, default rgba(51,51,51,0.8) where alpha value(0.8) is opacity of backdrop

: RGBA color format. To set background-color for backdrop, default where value(0.8) is opacity of backdrop [size] : Anyone from small , default , medium , large . To set size of spinner, default large

: Anyone from , , , . To set size of spinner, default [color] : Any css color format. To set color of spinner, default #fff

: Any css color format. To set color of spinner, default [type] : Choose any animation spinner from Load Awesome. To set type of spinner, default ball-scale-multiple

: Choose any animation spinner from Load Awesome. To set type of spinner, default [fullScreen] : true or false To enable/disable fullscreen mode(overlay), default true

: or To enable/disable fullscreen mode(overlay), default [name] : For multiple spinners To set name for spinner, default primary

: For multiple spinners To set name for spinner, default [zIndex] : For dynamic z-index To set z-index for the spinner, default 99999

: For dynamic z-index To set z-index for the spinner, default [template] : For custom spinner image To set custom template for the custom spinner, default null

: For custom spinner image To set custom template for the custom spinner, default [showSpinner] : true or false To show/hide spinner from template using variable

: or To show/hide spinner from template using variable [disableAnimation]: true or false To enable/disable fade animation of spinner, default false

Using Spinner Type

< ngx-spinner bdColor = "rgba(51,51,51,0.8)" size = "medium" color = "#fff" type = "ball-scale-multiple" > < p style = "font-size: 20px; color: white" > Loading... </ p > </ ngx-spinner >

Using Custom Spinner

< ngx-spinner bdColor = "rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)" template = "<img src='https://media.giphy.com/media/o8igknyuKs6aY/giphy.gif' />" > </ ngx-spinner >

NOTE

You can pass HTML code as loading text now, instead of input parameter( loadingText ). Check above code for reference.

code as loading text now, instead of input parameter( ). Check above code for reference. If you want multiple ngx-spinner instance, just add name attribute with ngx-spinner component. But in this case, you've to pass that particular name of a spinner in show/hide method. Check Demo

instance, just add attribute with component. But in this case, you've to pass that particular name of a spinner in method. Check Demo You can also change the options/configuration of spinner through service now.

this .spinner.show( "mySpinner" , { type : "line-scale-party" , size : "large" , bdColor : "rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)" , color : "white" , template : "<img src='https://media.giphy.com/media/o8igknyuKs6aY/giphy.gif' />" , });

How to use type?

Go to the Load Awesome.

Select any animation, copy name of animation, replace all spaces with hyphen(-) and all letters should be lowercase. Let's say if I select "Ball 8bits" animation then type will be ball-8bits . For more information you can check it out Demo



Useful Tips

Make sure you've added CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA as your schema in your main module.

as your schema in your main module. If you use multiple show() methods in a single component or single function one after another then wrap the show() method within setTimeout() method to avoid any rendering issue.

methods in a single component or single function one after another then wrap the method within method to avoid any rendering issue. When you want to use spinner inside any container( fullScreen: false ), in that case your parent element of spinner must have position: relative; style property.

), in that case your parent element of spinner must have style property. You can't set custom template through service options, it's a limitation by Angular itself.

Versioning

ngx-spinner will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

Credits

Inspired by Load Awesome by Daniel Cardoso.

Thanks Alex Vieira Alencar for helping me with Multiple Spinner Support.

