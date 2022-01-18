A missing schematic for creating Angular spec.
Works only from @angular/cli@^6.0.0 on.
Angular 7+:
npm i -D ngx-spec@^2.0.0
Angular 6 (only
spec, no
specs support):
npm i -D ngx-spec@^1.0.0
Supported types are
const SupportedTypes = ['component', 'directive', 'guard', 'service', 'pipe'];
Run:
ng g ngx-spec:spec path/my.service
or
ng g ngx-spec:spec path/my.service.ts
Please note that in a standard Angular CLI project the path will start at
src/app. That's why if you use the file paths then it would be comfortable to
cd src/appfirst and then safely use the shell autocompletion to produce the proper path.
Batch specs generator. Supports minimatch globs. Does not override existing spec files.
Important: the glob should be passed as a string, otherwise OS tries to intercept it with its glob.
Examples:
ng g ngx-spec:specs 'path/*.service.ts'
ng g ngx-spec:specs '**/*.service.ts'
ng g ngx-spec:specs '**/*'
etc.
Please note that in a standard Angular CLI project the path will start at
src/app. That's why if you use the file paths then it would be comfortable to
cd src/appfirst and then safely use the shell autocompletion to produce the proper path.
It could be easier to use the schematic with vscode-angular-schematics extension in Visual Studio Code.
See the story behind on stackoverflow and on Angular CLI github issue.
MIT