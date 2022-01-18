openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

ngx-spec

by Semen Bobrov
2.1.4 (see all)

A missing spec generator for Angular CLI

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.7K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-spec

A missing schematic for creating Angular spec.

Works only from @angular/cli@^6.0.0 on.

Installation

Angular 7+:

npm i -D ngx-spec@^2.0.0

Angular 6 (only spec, no specs support):

npm i -D ngx-spec@^1.0.0

Supported types

Supported types are

const SupportedTypes = ['component', 'directive', 'guard', 'service', 'pipe'];

ng g ngx:spec

Run:

ng g ngx-spec:spec path/my.service

or

ng g ngx-spec:spec path/my.service.ts

Please note that in a standard Angular CLI project the path will start at src/app. That's why if you use the file paths then it would be comfortable to cd src/app first and then safely use the shell autocompletion to produce the proper path.

ng g ngx-spec:specs

Batch specs generator. Supports minimatch globs. Does not override existing spec files.

Important: the glob should be passed as a string, otherwise OS tries to intercept it with its glob.

Examples:

ng g ngx-spec:specs 'path/*.service.ts'

ng g ngx-spec:specs '**/*.service.ts'

ng g ngx-spec:specs '**/*'

etc.

Please note that in a standard Angular CLI project the path will start at src/app. That's why if you use the file paths then it would be comfortable to cd src/app first and then safely use the shell autocompletion to produce the proper path.

Usage in Visual Studio Code

It could be easier to use the schematic with vscode-angular-schematics extension in Visual Studio Code.

History

See the story behind on stackoverflow and on Angular CLI github issue.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial