ngx-sortable

by Manish Kumar
1.0.3 (see all)

ngx-sortable is an angular sortable list components that support drag and drop sorting

1.4K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular List, Angular Drag & Drop List, Angular Drag & Drop

Readme

ngx-sortable

GitHub license npm Build Status Codecov branch npm GitHub top language GitHub code size in bytes GitHub issues GitHub closed issues GitHub contributors

ngx-sortable an angular 4 and above component for sorting list supporting drag and drop sort.

Features

  • Custom template
  • Customizable
  • Drag and drop sorting

Examples

Installation

  • npm install ngx-sortable

Using with webpack and tsc builds/ angular-cli builds

  • import NgxSortableModule into your app.module;
import { NgxSortableModule } from 'ngx-sortable'
  • add NgxSortableModule to the imports of your NgModule:
@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...,
    NgxSortableModule
  ],
  ...
})
class YourModule { ... }
  • use <ngx-sortable></ngx-sortable> in your templates to add sortable list in your view
    <ngx-sortable [items]="items" [name]="'List'" (listSorted)="listOrderChanged($event)">
        <ng-template let-item>
            <div class="sortable-list-item">
                {{item}}
            </div>
        </ng-template>
    </ngx-sortable>

Where content inside <ng-template> </ng-template> is the template that will be used for displaying list items. Also the class can be named accordingly this is just an example. Create a class and add it to your root style.css

Config

Input

  • items: any[] - array of list items.
  • name: string - List name that will be shown in the header.
  • listStyle: any - list styles such as height, width.
  • showHeader: boolean - flag to hide / show header default is true
listStyle = {
        width:'300px', //width of the list defaults to 300
        height: '250px', //height of the list defaults to 250
      }

Output

  • listSorted($event): Event - when list is sorted emits listSorted event with updated order

Where $event is the sorted list

Help Improve

Found a bug or an issue with this? Open a new issue here on GitHub.

Contributing to this project

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

