ngx-sortable an angular 4 and above component for sorting list supporting drag and drop sort.
npm install ngx-sortable
NgxSortableModule into your app.module;
import { NgxSortableModule } from 'ngx-sortable'
NgxSortableModule to the imports of your NgModule:
@NgModule({
imports: [
...,
NgxSortableModule
],
...
})
class YourModule { ... }
<ngx-sortable></ngx-sortable> in your templates to add sortable list in your view
<ngx-sortable [items]="items" [name]="'List'" (listSorted)="listOrderChanged($event)">
<ng-template let-item>
<div class="sortable-list-item">
{{item}}
</div>
</ng-template>
</ngx-sortable>
Where content inside
<ng-template> </ng-template>is the template that will be used for displaying list items. Also the class can be named accordingly this is just an example. Create a class and add it to your root style.css
items: any[] - array of list items.
name: string - List name that will be shown in the header.
listStyle: any - list styles such as
height, width.
showHeader: boolean - flag to hide / show header default is true
listStyle = {
width:'300px', //width of the list defaults to 300
height: '250px', //height of the list defaults to 250
}
listSorted($event): Event - when list is sorted emits listSorted event with updated order
Where
$eventis the sorted list
Found a bug or an issue with this? Open a new issue here on GitHub.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.