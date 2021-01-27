ngx-sortable an angular 4 and above component for sorting list supporting drag and drop sort.

Features

Custom template

Customizable

Drag and drop sorting

Examples

Installation

npm install ngx-sortable

Using with webpack and tsc builds/ angular-cli builds

import NgxSortableModule into your app.module;

import { NgxSortableModule } from 'ngx-sortable'

add NgxSortableModule to the imports of your NgModule:

({ imports: [ ..., NgxSortableModule ], ... }) class YourModule { ... }

use <ngx-sortable></ngx-sortable> in your templates to add sortable list in your view

< ngx-sortable [ items ]= "items" [ name ]= "'List'" ( listSorted )= "listOrderChanged($event)" > < ng-template let-item > < div class = "sortable-list-item" > {{item}} </ div > </ ng-template > </ ngx-sortable >

Where content inside <ng-template> </ng-template> is the template that will be used for displaying list items. Also the class can be named accordingly this is just an example. Create a class and add it to your root style.css

Config

Input

items: any[] - array of list items.

- array of list items. name: string - List name that will be shown in the header.

- List name that will be shown in the header. listStyle: any - list styles such as height, width .

- list styles such as . showHeader: boolean - flag to hide / show header default is true

listStyle = { width: '300px' , height: '250px' , }

Output

listSorted($event): Event - when list is sorted emits listSorted event with updated order

Where $event is the sorted list

Help Improve

Found a bug or an issue with this? Open a new issue here on GitHub.

Contributing to this project

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.