Socket.IO module for Angular
npm install ngx-socket-io
Important:
Make sure you're using the proper corresponding version of socket.io on the server.
|Package Version
|Socket-io Server Version
|v3.4.0
|v2.2.0
|v4.1.0
|v4.0.0
import { SocketIoModule, SocketIoConfig } from 'ngx-socket-io';
const config: SocketIoConfig = { url: 'http://localhost:8988', options: {} };
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, SocketIoModule.forRoot(config)],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}
We need to configure
SocketIoModule module using the object
config of type
SocketIoConfig, this object accepts two optional properties they are the same used here io(url[, options]).
Now we pass the configuration to the static method
forRoot of
SocketIoModule
The
SocketIoModule provides now a configured
Socket service that can be injected anywhere inside the
AppModule.
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { Socket } from 'ngx-socket-io';
import { map } from 'rxjs/operators';
@Injectable()
export class ChatService {
constructor(private socket: Socket) {}
sendMessage(msg: string) {
this.socket.emit('message', msg);
}
getMessage() {
return this.socket.fromEvent('message').pipe(map((data) => data.msg));
}
}
In this case we do not configure the
SocketIoModule directly using
forRoot. What we have to do is: extend the
Socket service, and call
super() with the
SocketIoConfig object type (passing
url &
options if any).
import { Injectable, NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { Socket } from 'ngx-socket-io';
@Injectable()
export class SocketOne extends Socket {
constructor() {
super({ url: 'http://url_one:portOne', options: {} });
}
}
@Injectable()
export class SocketTwo extends Socket {
constructor() {
super({ url: 'http://url_two:portTwo', options: {} });
}
}
@NgModule({
declarations: [
//components
],
imports: [
SocketIoModule,
//...
],
providers: [SocketOne, SocketTwo],
bootstrap: [
/** AppComponent **/
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Now you can inject
SocketOne,
SocketTwo in any other services and / or components.
Most of the functionalities here you are already familiar with.
The only addition is the
fromEvent method, which returns an
Observable that you can subscribe to.
socket.of(namespace: string)
Takes an namespace. Works the same as in Socket.IO.
socket.on(eventName: string, callback: Function)
Takes an event name and callback. Works the same as in Socket.IO.
socket.removeListener(eventName: string, callback?: Function)
Takes an event name and callback. Works the same as in Socket.IO.
socket.removeAllListeners(eventName?: string)
Takes an event name. Works the same as in Socket.IO.
socket.emit(eventName:string, ...args: any[])
Sends a message to the server. Works the same as in Socket.IO.
socket.fromEvent<T>(eventName: string): Observable<T>
Takes an event name and returns an Observable that you can subscribe to.
socket.fromEventOnce<T>(eventName: string): Promise<T>
Creates a Promise for a one-time event.
You should keep a reference to the Observable subscription and unsubscribe when you're done with it.
This prevents memory leaks as the event listener attached will be removed (using
socket.removeListener) ONLY and when/if you unsubscribe.
If you have multiple subscriptions to an Observable only the last unsubscription will remove the listener.
For
error TS2345 you need to add this to your
tsconfig.json.
{
...
"compilerOptions": {
...
"paths": {
"rxjs": ["node_modules/rxjs"]
}
},
}
MIT