ngx-smart-loader is a lightweight and very complete Angular component for managing loaders inside any Angular project. It was built for modern browsers using TypeScript, HTML5 and Angular >=2.0.0.
https://maximelafarie.com/ngx-smart-loader/
Managing loaders has always been a big deal, mostly if you want to manage several loaders at the same time. With this library, it has never been so easy to do: a complete API to manage absolutely everything in your app.
ngx-smart-loader also comes with a fancy default loader (demo default page's loader) in case you don't want to add your own.
Check out the documentation & demos for more information and tutorials!
See the changelog for recent changes.
start and
stop for each loader
z-index computation
To use
ngx-smart-loader in your project install it via npm:
npm i ngx-smart-loader --save
or
yarn add ngx-smart-loader
Then add
NgxSmartLoaderModule (with
.forRoot() or
.forChild() depending if the module which you import the library into is the main module of your project or a nested module) and
NgxSmartLoaderService to your project's
NgModule
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxSmartLoaderModule, NgxSmartLoaderService } from 'ngx-smart-loader';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NgxSmartLoaderModule.forRoot()
],
providers: [ NgxSmartLoaderService ],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
And import
ngx-smart-loader.scss or
ngx-smart-loader.css in a global style file (e.g.
styles.scss or
styles.css in classic Angular projects or any other scss/css file it imports):
Example with styles.scss:
/* You can add global styles to this file, and also import other style files */
@import "~ngx-smart-loader/ngx-smart-loader";
@import "app/app.component";
...
ngx-smart-loader comes with some parameters / options in order to make it fit your needs. The following parameters / options needs to be used like this:
<ngx-smart-loader [parameter-or-option-name]="value"></ngx-smart-loader>
The below documentation will use the following pattern:
parameter/option name(type) | default value | required? ― description
identifier (string) |
undefined | REQUIRED ― The identifiant of the loader instance. Retrieve a loader easily by its identifier.
force (boolean) | false ― If true and if you declare another loader instance with the same identifier that another, the service will override it by the new you declare in the loader stack. By default, it allows you to declare multiple loaders with same identifier in order to manipulate them at once.
customClass (string) |
'' ― All the additional classes you want to add to the loader (e.g.: for your custom loaders). You can add several classes by giving a string with space-separated classnames
delayIn (number) |
0 ― In milliseconds. Define the time after which you want to display your loader. The
.active class only append to loader after this time. The
.enter class append to the loader instantly and disappears after this delay.
delayOut (number) |
0 ― In milliseconds. Define the time after which you want to hide your loader. The
.active class only disappears from the loader after this time. The
.leave class append to the loader instantly and disappears after this delay.
First, you need to add a loader to any template at any level in your app (all examples will use the default library built-in loader).
<ngx-smart-loader identifier="myLoader">
<div class="loader">
<div class="circle"></div>
</div>
</ngx-smart-loader>
At this point, the loader instance is stored in the
NgxSmartLoaderService. You can do absolutely what you want with it, anywhere in your app. For example, from a component (here we're starting the loader automatically after one second):
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxSmartLoaderService } from 'ngx-smart-loader';
@Component({
...
})
export class HomeComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(public loader: NgxSmartLoaderService) {
}
ngOnInit() {
this.loader.start('myLoader');
}
}
Following the same example as above, you can use the
NgxSmartLoaderService to start a loader. Here's a more concrete example:
Let's imagine you have a function that makes an Http request to retrieve a user list (this example uses the rxjs Observable. This is an example, you need to adapt it to your needs):
public users: User[] = [];
getUsers (): User[] {
this.loader.start('myLoader');
return this.http.get<User[]>('api/v2/users')
.subscribe(
users => this.users = users,
err => console.error('something wrong occurred: ' + err),
() => this.loader.stop('myLoader');
);
}
As you can see above, we're starting the loader before Http request. Then in the
subscribe() we're stopping when the request finished.
ngx-smart-loader comes with built-in events:
onStart,
onStop and
onVisibleChange.
onStart: loader has been opened
onStop: loader has been closed
onVisibleChange: loader has been opened or closed
You can handle events directly from the view...
<ngx-smart-loader identifier="myLoader" (onStart)="onStart($event)" (onStop)="onStop($event)" (onVisibleChange)="onVisibleChange($event)">
<div class="loader">
<div class="circle"></div>
</div>
</ngx-smart-loader>
...and execute component functions:
@Component({
...
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor() {
}
public onStart(event) {
}
public onStop(event) {
}
public onVisibleChange(event) {
}
}
Firstly fork this repo, then clone it and go inside the root of the freshly forked project.
ng serve to start the angular-cli demo.
To modify the package, go into
./src/ngx-smart-loader and do some code! 🤓
When you finished commit and push it to your fork repo, make a PR!
Thank you for your support, you rock! 🤘🎸