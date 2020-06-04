ngx-smart-loader is a lightweight and very complete Angular component for managing loaders inside any Angular project. It was built for modern browsers using TypeScript, HTML5 and Angular >=2.0.0.

Demo

https://maximelafarie.com/ngx-smart-loader/

Powerful and so easy to use! 🤙

Managing loaders has always been a big deal, mostly if you want to manage several loaders at the same time. With this library, it has never been so easy to do: a complete API to manage absolutely everything in your app.

ngx-smart-loader also comes with a fancy default loader (demo default page's loader) in case you don't want to add your own.

Check out the documentation & demos for more information and tutorials!

See the changelog for recent changes.

Features

Handle large quantity of loaders anywhere in your app

Customize the style of your loaders through custom CSS classes

No external CSS library is used so you can easily add yours

Manipulate groups of loader at the same time

Events on start and stop for each loader

and for each loader Manage all your loaders stack with very fast methods

Very smart z-index computation

computation Check for loader(s) activity

AoT compilation support

Setup

To use ngx-smart-loader in your project install it via npm:

npm i ngx-smart-loader --save

or

yarn add ngx-smart-loader

Then add NgxSmartLoaderModule (with .forRoot() or .forChild() depending if the module which you import the library into is the main module of your project or a nested module) and NgxSmartLoaderService to your project's NgModule

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxSmartLoaderModule, NgxSmartLoaderService } from 'ngx-smart-loader' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ AppComponent ], imports : [ BrowserModule, NgxSmartLoaderModule.forRoot() ], providers : [ NgxSmartLoaderService ], bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

And import ngx-smart-loader.scss or ngx-smart-loader.css in a global style file (e.g. styles.scss or styles.css in classic Angular projects or any other scss/css file it imports): Example with styles.scss:

@ import "~ngx-smart-loader/ngx-smart-loader" ; @ import "app/app.component" ; ...

Parameters / Options

ngx-smart-loader comes with some parameters / options in order to make it fit your needs. The following parameters / options needs to be used like this: <ngx-smart-loader [parameter-or-option-name]="value"></ngx-smart-loader>

The below documentation will use the following pattern:

parameter/option name (type) | default value | required? ― description

identifier (string) | undefined | REQUIRED ― The identifiant of the loader instance. Retrieve a loader easily by its identifier.

force (boolean) | false ― If true and if you declare another loader instance with the same identifier that another, the service will override it by the new you declare in the loader stack. By default, it allows you to declare multiple loaders with same identifier in order to manipulate them at once.

customClass (string) | '' ― All the additional classes you want to add to the loader (e.g.: for your custom loaders). You can add several classes by giving a string with space-separated classnames

delayIn (number) | 0 ― In milliseconds. Define the time after which you want to display your loader. The .active class only append to loader after this time. The .enter class append to the loader instantly and disappears after this delay.

delayOut (number) | 0 ― In milliseconds. Define the time after which you want to hide your loader. The .active class only disappears from the loader after this time. The .leave class append to the loader instantly and disappears after this delay.

Manipulate loaders

First, you need to add a loader to any template at any level in your app (all examples will use the default library built-in loader).

< ngx-smart-loader identifier = "myLoader" > < div class = "loader" > < div class = "circle" > </ div > </ div > </ ngx-smart-loader >

At this point, the loader instance is stored in the NgxSmartLoaderService . You can do absolutely what you want with it, anywhere in your app. For example, from a component (here we're starting the loader automatically after one second):

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxSmartLoaderService } from 'ngx-smart-loader' ; @Component({ ... }) export class HomeComponent implements OnInit { constructor (public loader: NgxSmartLoaderService) { } ngOnInit() { this .loader.start( 'myLoader' ); } }

Http calls

Following the same example as above, you can use the NgxSmartLoaderService to start a loader. Here's a more concrete example:

Let's imagine you have a function that makes an Http request to retrieve a user list (this example uses the rxjs Observable. This is an example, you need to adapt it to your needs):

public users: User[] = []; getUsers (): User[] { this .loader.start( 'myLoader' ); return this .http.get<User[]>( 'api/v2/users' ) .subscribe( users => this .users = users, err => console .error( 'something wrong occurred: ' + err), () => this .loader.stop( 'myLoader' ); ); }

As you can see above, we're starting the loader before Http request. Then in the subscribe() we're stopping when the request finished.

Handle events

ngx-smart-loader comes with built-in events: onStart , onStop and onVisibleChange .

onStart : loader has been opened

: loader has been opened onStop : loader has been closed

: loader has been closed onVisibleChange : loader has been opened or closed

You can handle events directly from the view...

< ngx-smart-loader identifier = "myLoader" ( onStart )= "onStart($event)" ( onStop )= "onStop($event)" ( onVisibleChange )= "onVisibleChange($event)" > < div class = "loader" > < div class = "circle" > </ div > </ div > </ ngx-smart-loader >

...and execute component functions:

@Component({ ... }) export class AppComponent { constructor () { } public onStart(event) { } public onStop(event) { } public onVisibleChange(event) { } }

Contribute