To install this library, run:
$ npm install jquery --save
$ npm install slick-carousel --save
$ npm install ngx-slick-carousel --save
Once you have published your library to npm, you can import your library in any Angular application by running:
and then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import your library
import { SlickCarouselModule } from 'ngx-slick-carousel';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Specify your library as an import
SlickCarouselModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
angular.json file :
"styles": [
...
"node_modules/slick-carousel/slick/slick.scss",
"node_modules/slick-carousel/slick/slick-theme.scss",
...
]
"scripts": [
...
"node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js",
"node_modules/slick-carousel/slick/slick.min.js",
...
]
Once your library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:
<!-- You can now use your library component in app.component.html -->
<ngx-slick-carousel class="carousel"
#slickModal="slick-carousel"
[config]="slideConfig"
(init)="slickInit($event)"
(breakpoint)="breakpoint($event)"
(afterChange)="afterChange($event)"
(beforeChange)="beforeChange($event)">
<div ngxSlickItem *ngFor="let slide of slides" class="slide">
<img src="{{ slide.img }}" alt="" width="100%">
</div>
</ngx-slick-carousel>
<button (click)="addSlide()">Add</button>
<button (click)="removeSlide()">Remove</button>
<button (click)="slickModal.slickGoTo(2)">slickGoto 2</button>
<button (click)="slickModal.unslick()">unslick</button>
@Component({
...
})
class ExampleComponent {
slides = [
{img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/000000"},
{img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/111111"},
{img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/333333"},
{img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/666666"}
];
slideConfig = {"slidesToShow": 4, "slidesToScroll": 4};
addSlide() {
this.slides.push({img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/777777"})
}
removeSlide() {
this.slides.length = this.slides.length - 1;
}
slickInit(e) {
console.log('slick initialized');
}
breakpoint(e) {
console.log('breakpoint');
}
afterChange(e) {
console.log('afterChange');
}
beforeChange(e) {
console.log('beforeChange');
}
}
(IMPORTANT) If
slides variable will be changed dynamically, use
trackBy in
*ngFor syntax. It will minimize
ngxSlickItem directive recreation.
To generate all
*.js,
*.d.ts and
*.metadata.json files:
$ npm run build
To lint all
*.ts files:
$ npm run lint
devmark/ngx-slick
SlickModule.forRoot() to
SlickCarouselModule
<ngx-slick> tag name to
<ngx-slick-carousel>
#slickModal='slick-modal' template reference to
#slickModal='slick-carousel' (exportAs 'slick-carousel')
