Support Angular 7+ Support Server side rendering Support Re-initialize case Fastest slick init/unslick implementation in Angular

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install jquery --save $ npm install slick-carousel --save $ npm install ngx-slick-carousel --save

Consuming your library

Once you have published your library to npm, you can import your library in any Angular application by running:

$ npm install ngx-slick-carousel --save

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { SlickCarouselModule } from 'ngx-slick-carousel' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, SlickCarouselModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Include slick css in "styles" at your angular.json file :

"styles" : [ ... "node_modules/slick-carousel/slick/slick.scss" , "node_modules/slick-carousel/slick/slick-theme.scss" , ... ]

Include jquery and slick js in "scripts" at your angular.json file :

"scripts" : [ ... "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js" , "node_modules/slick-carousel/slick/slick.min.js" , ... ]

Once your library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:

< ngx-slick-carousel class = "carousel" # slickModal = "slick-carousel" [ config ]= "slideConfig" ( init )= "slickInit($event)" ( breakpoint )= "breakpoint($event)" ( afterChange )= "afterChange($event)" ( beforeChange )= "beforeChange($event)" > < div ngxSlickItem * ngFor = "let slide of slides" class = "slide" > < img src = "{{ slide.img }}" alt = "" width = "100%" > </ div > </ ngx-slick-carousel > < button ( click )= "addSlide()" > Add </ button > < button ( click )= "removeSlide()" > Remove </ button > < button ( click )= "slickModal.slickGoTo(2)" > slickGoto 2 </ button > < button ( click )= "slickModal.unslick()" > unslick </ button >

({ ... }) class ExampleComponent { slides = [ {img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/000000" }, {img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/111111" }, {img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/333333" }, {img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/666666" } ]; slideConfig = { "slidesToShow" : 4 , "slidesToScroll" : 4 }; addSlide() { this .slides.push({img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/777777" }) } removeSlide() { this .slides.length = this .slides.length - 1 ; } slickInit(e) { console .log( 'slick initialized' ); } breakpoint(e) { console .log( 'breakpoint' ); } afterChange(e) { console .log( 'afterChange' ); } beforeChange(e) { console .log( 'beforeChange' ); } }

(IMPORTANT) If slides variable will be changed dynamically, use trackBy in *ngFor syntax. It will minimize ngxSlickItem directive recreation.

Development

To generate all *.js , *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

Migration from devmark/ngx-slick

npm uninstall ngx-slick --save npm install ngx-slick-carousel --save Rename SlickModule.forRoot() to SlickCarouselModule Rename <ngx-slick> tag name to <ngx-slick-carousel> Rename #slickModal='slick-modal' template reference to #slickModal='slick-carousel' (exportAs 'slick-carousel')

License

MIT © leo6104