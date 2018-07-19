Support angular 6+, Slick 1.8.1
To install this library, run:
$ npm install ngx-slick --save
Once you have published your library to npm, you can import your library in any Angular application by running:
$ npm install ngx-slick
and then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import your library
import { SlickModule } from 'ngx-slick';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Specify your library as an import
SlickModule.forRoot()
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/slick-carousel@1.8.1/slick/slick.css"/>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/slick-carousel@1.8.1/slick/slick-theme.css"/>
<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/slick-carousel@1.8.1/slick/slick.js"></script>
Once your library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:
<!-- You can now use your library component in app.component.html -->
<ngx-slick class="carousel" #slickModal="slick-modal" [config]="slideConfig" (afterChange)="afterChange($event)">
<div ngxSlickItem *ngFor="let slide of slides" class="slide">
<img src="{{ slide.img }}" alt="" width="100%">
</div>
</ngx-slick>
<button (click)="addSlide()">Add</button>
<button (click)="removeSlide()">Remove</button>
<button (click)="slickModal.slickGoTo(2)">slickGoto 2</button>
<button (click)="slickModal.unslick()">unslick</button>
slides = [
{img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/000000"},
{img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/111111"},
{img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/333333"},
{img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/666666"}
];
slideConfig = {"slidesToShow": 4, "slidesToScroll": 4};
addSlide() {
this.slides.push({img: "http://placehold.it/350x150/777777"})
}
removeSlide() {
this.slides.length = this.slides.length - 1;
}
afterChange(e) {
console.log('afterChange');
}
To generate all
*.js,
*.d.ts and
*.metadata.json files:
$ npm run build
To lint all
*.ts files:
$ npm run lint
MIT © Mark