Support angular 6+, Slick 1.8.1

Example

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ngx-slick --save

Consuming your library

Once you have published your library to npm, you can import your library in any Angular application by running:

$ npm install ngx-slick

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { SlickModule } from 'ngx-slick' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, SlickModule.forRoot() ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Include jquery and slick css/js in your application :

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/slick-carousel@1.8.1/slick/slick.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/slick-carousel@1.8.1/slick/slick-theme.css" /> < script src = "//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/slick-carousel@1.8.1/slick/slick.js" > </ script >

Once your library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:

< ngx-slick class = "carousel" # slickModal = "slick-modal" [ config ]= "slideConfig" ( afterChange )= "afterChange($event)" > < div ngxSlickItem * ngFor = "let slide of slides" class = "slide" > < img src = "{{ slide.img }}" alt = "" width = "100%" > </ div > </ ngx-slick > < button ( click )= "addSlide()" > Add </ button > < button ( click )= "removeSlide()" > Remove </ button > < button ( click )= "slickModal.slickGoTo(2)" > slickGoto 2 </ button > < button ( click )= "slickModal.unslick()" > unslick </ button >

slides = [ { img : "http://placehold.it/350x150/000000" }, { img : "http://placehold.it/350x150/111111" }, { img : "http://placehold.it/350x150/333333" }, { img : "http://placehold.it/350x150/666666" } ]; slideConfig = { "slidesToShow" : 4 , "slidesToScroll" : 4 }; addSlide() { this .slides.push({ img : "http://placehold.it/350x150/777777" }) } removeSlide() { this .slides.length = this .slides.length - 1 ; } afterChange(e) { console .log( 'afterChange' ); }

Development

To generate all *.js , *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

License

MIT © Mark