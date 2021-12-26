It is a library to makes modals easier in Angular (2+), has no dependencies, but plays well with bootstrap or other frameworks.
✅ Create clear and reusable modal components.
✅ It makes managing modals painless and clearer.
✅ Draggable modals
✅ Extend the ModalComponent class and implement any content you want.
You can see the demo in action here - https://ngx-simple-modal-demo.stackblitz.io You can have a play with this demo code here - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-simple-modal-demo?embed=1&file=styles.css
NG9 Preliminary test can be found here - https://codesandbox.io/s/ngx-simple-modal-ng9-durdl
Anglar 11 demo can be found here - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-simple-modal-ng11-demo?file=src/app/app.component.html
$ npm install ngx-simple-modal
or
$ yarn add ngx-simple-modal
To create a custom modal box, you can start with the following example, wich is going to create a modal with a header, body and footer. The css already provide a transparency overlay, opacity and slide animation.
Inside your angular-cli.json update your styles sections to include our CSS
"styles": [
"styles.css",
"../node_modules/ngx-simple-modal/styles/simple-modal.css"
],
We got you covered, you can
@import '../node_modules/ngx-simple-modal/styles/simple-modal.scss' into what ever root based scss global style you want. Update the relative path depending on where you want to pull it in.
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header">
<!-- Your Title -->
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<!-- Modal custom content -->
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<!--
Footer to add button control
ex.: <button (click)="close()">Cancel</button>
-->
</div>
</div>
app.module.ts:
import { NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import { CommonModule } from "@angular/common";
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { SimpleModalModule } from 'ngx-simple-modal';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
CommonModule,
BrowserModule,
SimpleModalModule
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
By default, modal placeholder will be added to AppComponent. But you can select custom placeholder (i.e. document body):
imports: [
...
SimpleModalModule.forRoot({container:document.body})
]
If you want a container that is not yet in the DOM during the intial load you can pass a promiseLike function instead to container e.g.
imports: [
...
SimpleModalModule.forRoot({container: elementPromisingFn()})
]
where
elementPromisingFn is anything you want as long as its resolvement returns a nativeElement node from the DOM.
An optional second parameter takes a global object of type SimpleModalOptions (all fields required).. you can spread these with the defaultSimpleModalOptions if you like.
imports: [
...
SimpleModalModule.forRoot({container: 'modal-container'}, {...defaultSimpleModalOptions, ...{
closeOnEscape: true,
closeOnClickOutside: true,
wrapperDefaultClasses: 'modal fade-anim',
wrapperClass: 'in',
animationDuration: 400,
autoFocus: true
}})
]
OR, if you need to control behaviour more granularly, you can provide the configuration in modules or locally like so
provide:[
{
provide: DefaultSimpleModalOptionConfig,
useValue: {...defaultSimpleModalOptions, ...{ closeOnEscape: true, closeOnClickOutside: true }}
}
]
Your modal is expected to be extended from SimpleModalComponent. SimpleModalService is generic class with two arguments: 1) input modal data type (data to initialize component); 2) modal result type;
Therefore SimpleModalService is supposed to be a constructor argument of SimpleModalComponent.
confirm.component.ts:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { SimpleModalComponent } from "ngx-simple-modal";
export interface ConfirmModel {
title:string;
message:string;
}
@Component({
selector: 'confirm',
template: `
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header">
<h4>{{title || 'Confirm'}}</h4>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<p>{{message || 'Are you sure?'}}</p>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-danger" (click)="close()" >Cancel</button>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" (click)="confirm()">OK</button>
</div>
</div>
`
})
export class ConfirmComponent extends SimpleModalComponent<ConfirmModel, boolean> implements ConfirmModel {
title: string;
message: string;
constructor() {
super();
}
confirm() {
// we set modal result as true on click on confirm button,
// then we can get modal result from caller code
this.result = true;
this.close();
}
}
Add component to declarations and entryComponents section, because the component will be created dynamically.
app.module.ts:
import { NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import { CommonModule } from "@angular/common";
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { SimpleModalModule } from 'ngx-simple-modal';
import { ConfirmComponent } from './confirm.component';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent,
ConfirmComponent
],
imports: [
CommonModule,
BrowserModule,
SimpleModalModule
],
//Don't forget to add the component to entryComponents section
entryComponents: [
ConfirmComponent
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
app.component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ConfirmComponent } from './confirm.component';
import { SimpleModalService } from "ngx-simple-modal";
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header">
<h4>Confirm</h4>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<p>Are you sure?</p>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" (click)="showConfirm()">Show confirm</button>
</div>
</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private simpleModalService:SimpleModalService) {}
showConfirm() {
let disposable = this.simpleModalService.addModal(ConfirmComponent, {
title: 'Confirm title',
message: 'Confirm message'
})
.subscribe((isConfirmed)=>{
//We get modal result
if(isConfirmed) {
alert('accepted');
}
else {
alert('declined');
}
});
//We can close modal calling disposable.unsubscribe();
//If modal was not closed manually close it by timeout
setTimeout(()=>{
disposable.unsubscribe();
},10000);
}
}
So you want to be able to move the modal around. We got that too. It is as simple as adding
draggable: true to the options. This will default to adding a drag handler to the entire modal. With this you can move the modal around.
imports: [
SimpleModalModule.forRoot({...}, {
...
draggable: true
...
})
],
or when adding the modal
this.simpleModalService
.addModal(PromptComponent, {
title: 'Name dialog',
}, {
draggable: true
})
The
draggable class with automatically be attached to the modal component. The class can be customized through the
draggableClass option property.
You can specify which element should be used as drag handler by using
ViewChild and naming the property
handle.
@ViewChild('handle', {static: true}) handle: ElementRef;
Then in your view add
#handle to the element you want to use as the drag handler. The
drag-handler class will automatically be attached to this element.
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header" #handle>
<h4>Title</h4>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
Bla bla bla
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
Footer modal
</div>
</div>
We got you! An example boostrap alert modal component.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { SimpleModalComponent } from 'ngx-simple-modal';
export interface AlertModel {
title: string;
message: string;
}
@Component({
selector: 'alert',
template: `<div class="modal-dialog">
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header">
<button type="button" class="close" (click)="close()" >×</button>
<h4 class="modal-title">{{title || 'Alert!'}}</h4>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<p>{{message || 'TADAA-AM!'}}</p>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" (click)="close()">OK</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
export class AlertComponent extends SimpleModalComponent<AlertModel, null> implements AlertModel {
title: string;
message: string;
constructor() {
super();
}
}
As you can see, the implementation is completely in your control. We're just here to help you create, configure, add, track inputs, and remove.
Super class of all modal components.
/**
* Dialog abstract class
* @template T1 - input modal data
* @template T2 - modal result
*/
abstract abstract class SimpleModalComponent<T1, T2> implements T1, OnDestroy {
/**
* Constructor
* @param {SimpleModalService} simpleModalService - instance of SimpleModalService
*/
constructor(simpleModalService: SimpleModalService)
/**
* Dialog result
* @type {T2}
*/
protected result:T2
/**
* Closes modal
*/
public close:Function
/**
* OnDestroy handler
* Sends modal result to observer
*/
public ngOnDestroy:Function
}
interface SimpleModalOptions {
/**
* clicking outside your content will be close the modal.
* @default false
* @type {boolean}
*/
closeOnClickOutside?: boolean;
/**
* Flag to close modal by click on backdrop (outside modal)
* @default false
* @type {boolean}
*/
closeOnEscape: boolean;
/**
* Class to put in document body while modal is open
* @default 'modal-open'
* @type {string}
*/
bodyClass: string;
/**
* Default classes which live in modal wrapper. Change if you need to for your own css requirements
* @default 'modal fade'
* @type {string}
*/
wrapperDefaultClasses: string,
/**
* Class we add and remove from modal when we add it/ remove it
* @default 'in'
* @type {string}
*/
wrapperClass: string,
/**
* Time we wait while adding and removing to let animation play
* @type {string}
* @default 300
*/
animationDuration: number;
/**
* FInds teh first focusable element in the page and applies focus on open after closing restores focus back to previous
* @type {boolean}
* @default false
*/
autoFocus: number;
}
Service to show and hide modals
class SimpleModalService {
/**
* Adds modal
* @param {Type<SimpleModalComponent<T1, T2>} component - modal component
* @param {T1?} data - Initialization data for component (optional) to add to component instance and can be used in component code or template
* @param {SimpleModalOptions?} Dialog options
* @return {Observable<T2>} - returns Observable to get modal result
*/
public addModal<T1, T2>(component:Type<SimpleModalComponent<T1, T2>>, data?:T1, options: SimpleModalOptions): Observable<T2> => {}
/**
* Remove a modal externally
* @param [SimpleModalComponent} component
*/
public removeModal(component: SimpleModalComponent<any, any>): void;
/**
* Removes all open modals in one go
*/
public removeAll(): void {
}
This project was seeded by https://github.com/ankosoftware/ng2-bootstrap-modal because the author was not responding to pull requests so decided to take what they had started and update and run with it. Along the way we put some of our own opinions on it and added some tests, enough changes that it stopped being a viable PR for the original without serious breaking changes.