NGX Simple Modal

Features

It is a library to makes modals easier in Angular (2+), has no dependencies, but plays well with bootstrap or other frameworks.

✅ Create clear and reusable modal components.

✅ It makes managing modals painless and clearer.

✅ Draggable modals

✅ Extend the ModalComponent class and implement any content you want.

Table of Contents

Worked on

Angular 9 with new ng-packagr updates supplied by the Angular tooling team themselves :bowtie:

Angular v8 also compatible with Angular Elements (December 2019)

Angular v4-7

Demo

You can see the demo in action here - https://ngx-simple-modal-demo.stackblitz.io You can have a play with this demo code here - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-simple-modal-demo?embed=1&file=styles.css

NG9 Preliminary test can be found here - https://codesandbox.io/s/ngx-simple-modal-ng9-durdl

Anglar 11 demo can be found here - https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-simple-modal-ng11-demo?file=src/app/app.component.html

Installation

npm install ngx-simple-modal

or

yarn add ngx-simple-modal

Quickstart

Step 0. assuming you want to use our built in styles

To create a custom modal box, you can start with the following example, wich is going to create a modal with a header, body and footer. The css already provide a transparency overlay, opacity and slide animation.

Inside your angular-cli.json update your styles sections to include our CSS

"styles" : [ "styles.css" , "../node_modules/ngx-simple-modal/styles/simple-modal.css" ],

But i use SASS/SCSS?

We got you covered, you can @import '../node_modules/ngx-simple-modal/styles/simple-modal.scss' into what ever root based scss global style you want. Update the relative path depending on where you want to pull it in.

Assumed HTML template if you want our base styles

< div class = "modal-content" > < div class = "modal-header" > </ div > < div class = "modal-body" > </ div > < div class = "modal-footer" > </ div > </ div >

Step 1. Import the 'SimpleModalModule' module

app.module.ts:

import { NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import { CommonModule } from "@angular/common" ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { SimpleModalModule } from 'ngx-simple-modal' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ CommonModule, BrowserModule, SimpleModalModule ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

By default, modal placeholder will be added to AppComponent. But you can select custom placeholder (i.e. document body):

imports: [ ... SimpleModalModule.forRoot({container: document .body}) ]

If you want a container that is not yet in the DOM during the intial load you can pass a promiseLike function instead to container e.g.

imports: [ ... SimpleModalModule.forRoot({container: elementPromisingFn()}) ]

where elementPromisingFn is anything you want as long as its resolvement returns a nativeElement node from the DOM.

Setting up modal defaults globally

An optional second parameter takes a global object of type SimpleModalOptions (all fields required).. you can spread these with the defaultSimpleModalOptions if you like.

imports: [ ... SimpleModalModule.forRoot({container: 'modal-container' }, {...defaultSimpleModalOptions, ...{ closeOnEscape: true , closeOnClickOutside: true , wrapperDefaultClasses: 'modal fade-anim' , wrapperClass: 'in' , animationDuration: 400 , autoFocus: true }}) ]

OR, if you need to control behaviour more granularly, you can provide the configuration in modules or locally like so

provide:[ { provide: DefaultSimpleModalOptionConfig, useValue: {...defaultSimpleModalOptions, ...{ closeOnEscape: true , closeOnClickOutside: true }} } ]

Step 2. Create your modal component

Your modal is expected to be extended from SimpleModalComponent. SimpleModalService is generic class with two arguments: 1) input modal data type (data to initialize component); 2) modal result type;

Therefore SimpleModalService is supposed to be a constructor argument of SimpleModalComponent.

confirm.component.ts:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { SimpleModalComponent } from "ngx-simple-modal" ; export interface ConfirmModel { title: string ; message: string ; } ({ selector: 'confirm' , template: ` <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <h4>{{title || 'Confirm'}}</h4> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <p>{{message || 'Are you sure?'}}</p> </div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-danger" (click)="close()" >Cancel</button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" (click)="confirm()">OK</button> </div> </div> ` }) export class ConfirmComponent extends SimpleModalComponent<ConfirmModel, boolean > implements ConfirmModel { title: string ; message: string ; constructor ( ) { super (); } confirm() { this .result = true ; this .close(); } }

Step 3. Register created component to module

Add component to declarations and entryComponents section, because the component will be created dynamically.

app.module.ts:

import { NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import { CommonModule } from "@angular/common" ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { SimpleModalModule } from 'ngx-simple-modal' ; import { ConfirmComponent } from './confirm.component' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent, ConfirmComponent ], imports: [ CommonModule, BrowserModule, SimpleModalModule ], entryComponents: [ ConfirmComponent ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Step 4. Usage

app.component.ts

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { ConfirmComponent } from './confirm.component' ; import { SimpleModalService } from "ngx-simple-modal" ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <h4>Confirm</h4> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <p>Are you sure?</p> </div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" (click)="showConfirm()">Show confirm</button> </div> </div> ` }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private simpleModalService:SimpleModalService ) {} showConfirm() { let disposable = this .simpleModalService.addModal(ConfirmComponent, { title: 'Confirm title' , message: 'Confirm message' }) .subscribe( ( isConfirmed )=> { if (isConfirmed) { alert( 'accepted' ); } else { alert( 'declined' ); } }); setTimeout( () => { disposable.unsubscribe(); }, 10000 ); } }

How to create a draggable modal

So you want to be able to move the modal around. We got that too. It is as simple as adding draggable: true to the options. This will default to adding a drag handler to the entire modal. With this you can move the modal around.

imports: [ SimpleModalModule.forRoot({...}, { ... draggable: true ... }) ],

or when adding the modal

this .simpleModalService .addModal(PromptComponent, { title: 'Name dialog' , }, { draggable: true })

The draggable class with automatically be attached to the modal component. The class can be customized through the draggableClass option property.

Custom drag handler

You can specify which element should be used as drag handler by using ViewChild and naming the property handle .

( 'handle' , { static : true }) handle: ElementRef;

Then in your view add #handle to the element you want to use as the drag handler. The drag-handler class will automatically be attached to this element.

<div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header" #handle> <h4>Title</h4> </div> <div class="modal-body"> Bla bla bla </div> <div class="modal-footer"> Footer modal </div> </div>

What if i want to use Bootstrap 3 or 4?

We got you! An example boostrap alert modal component.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { SimpleModalComponent } from 'ngx-simple-modal' ; export interface AlertModel { title: string ; message: string ; } ({ selector: 'alert' , template: `<div class="modal-dialog"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <button type="button" class="close" (click)="close()" >×</button> <h4 class="modal-title">{{title || 'Alert!'}}</h4> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <p>{{message || 'TADAA-AM!'}}</p> </div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" (click)="close()">OK</button> </div> </div> </div>` }) export class AlertComponent extends SimpleModalComponent<AlertModel, null > implements AlertModel { title: string ; message: string ; constructor ( ) { super (); } }

As you can see, the implementation is completely in your control. We're just here to help you create, configure, add, track inputs, and remove.

Documentation

SimpleModalComponent

Super class of all modal components.

Class Overview

abstract abstract class SimpleModalComponent<T1, T2> implements T1, OnDestroy { constructor ( simpleModalService: SimpleModalService ) /** * Dialog result * @type {T2} * / protected result:T2 / ** * Closes modal * / public close:Function / ** * OnDestroy handler * Sends modal result to observer * / public ngOnDestroy:Function }

SimpleModalOptions

interface SimpleModalOptions { closeOnClickOutside?: boolean ; closeOnEscape: boolean ; bodyClass: string ; wrapperDefaultClasses: string , wrapperClass: string , animationDuration: number ; autoFocus: number ; }

SimpleModalService

Service to show and hide modals

Class Overview

class SimpleModalService { public addModal<T1, T2>(component:Type<SimpleModalComponent<T1, T2>>, data?:T1, options: SimpleModalOptions): Observable<T2> => {} public removeModal(component: SimpleModalComponent< any , any >): void ; public removeAll(): void { }

Credits

This project was seeded by https://github.com/ankosoftware/ng2-bootstrap-modal because the author was not responding to pull requests so decided to take what they had started and update and run with it. Along the way we put some of our own opinions on it and added some tests, enough changes that it stopped being a viable PR for the original without serious breaking changes.