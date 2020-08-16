ngx-showdown is an Angular (>=2) integration for Showdown, A
Markdown to
HTML converter.
$ npm install ngx-showdown --save
and install peer dependencies (
@angular/common/http for
SourceDirective)
$ npm install showdown @angular/common @angular/platform-browser --save
and install type package of
Showdown for
TypeScript
$ npm install @types/showdown --save-dev
For more information and explanations, see the full documentation.
ShowdownModule in your app.
Add
ShowdownModule to
imports of App.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { ShowdownModule } from 'ngx-showdown';
@NgModule({
imports: [ ShowdownModule ]
})
export class AppModule {}
Or with config (it will init
ShowdownConfig provider)
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { ShowdownModule } from 'ngx-showdown';
@NgModule({
imports: [ ShowdownModule.forRoot({emoji: true, noHeaderId: true, flavor: 'github'}) ]
})
export class AppModule {}
Add
showdown to
allowedCommonJsDependencies in the build config of the
angular.json file (From angular >= 10).
"build": {
"builder": "@angular-devkit/build-angular:browser",
"options": {
"allowedCommonJsDependencies": [
"showdown"
]
...
}
...
},
ShowdownComponent in the template
[value] property
Bind markdown value to
value property of showdown component.
<input type="text" [(ngModel)]="text"/>
<showdown [value]="text"></showdown>
Bind value and options.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import * as Showdown from 'showdown';
@Component({
selector: 'some',
template: '<showdown [value]="text" [options]="options"></showdown>'
})
export class SomeComponent {
text: string = `
# h1
## h2
`;
options: Showdown.ShowdownOptions = {...};
// ...
}
As directive on anther element
<div showdown="# Static" noHeaderId></div>
A markdown value in the component content.
<showdown>
# H1
## H2
</showdown>
With options
<showdown [options]="{smartIndentationFix: true}">
* a
* b
* c
</showdown>
As directive on anther element
<span showdown emoji>:showdown:**howdown**</span>
SourceDirective)
Load markdown content of url source.
<showdown src="README.md"></showdown>
Bind input url to
src directive.
<input type="text" placeholder="Url" [(ngModel)]="url"/>
<showdown #sd [src]="url" (error)="sd.render('**Not found..**')">**No Url..**</showdown>
Note: Loading markdown content requires
HttpClient of
@angular/common/http
When both
Content and
[value], It will render
[value].
<showdown value="# Value"># Content</showdown>
When both
Content and
[src], It will render
Content and when
src loads then results will be
src content.
<showdown src="README.md"># Content</showdown>
When both
[value] and
[src], It will render
[value] and when
src loads then results will be
src content.
<showdown value="# Value" src="README.md"></showdown>
Bind options object (it init root
ShowdownConfig and then set the bind
options)
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import * as Showdown from 'showdown';
@Component({
selector: `some`,
template: `<showdown [value]="text" [options]="options"></showdown>`
})
export class SomeComponent {
text: string = '# Some';
options: Showdown.ShowdownOptions = {noHeaderId: true};
// ...
}
Or
<showdown [options]="{noHeaderId: true}"># abc</showdown>
Bind single option (it have input properties for all showdown options).
<showdown noHeaderId [headerLevelStart]="2" [tables]="options.tables"># abc</showdown>
Sanitize the convert html output by
DomSanitizer.
<showdown sanitize>
# Some
<a href="javascript:alert('Hello!')">Click</a>
__Foo__
</showdown>
Also sanitize content of
src url.
<showdown [value]="# Loading.." src="README.md" sanitize="true"></showdown>
ShowdownPipe in the template
Transform markdown value of
text property to html.
{{ text | showdown }}
Transform value with options (it init root
ShowdownConfig and then set the pipe
options)
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import * as Showdown from 'showdown';
@Component({
selector: 'some',
template: '{{ text | showdown:options }}'
})
export class SomeComponent {
text: string = `
# h1
## h2
`;
options: Showdown.ShowdownOptions = {smartIndentationFix: true};
// ...
}
ShowdownConverter service
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { ShowdownConverter } from 'ngx-showdown';
@Injectable()
export class SomeService {
constructor(showdownConverter: ShowdownConverter){
console.log(showdownConverter.makeHtml('# Showdown'));
}
}
ShowdownConfig)
Set root config that will be injected to ShowdownComponent, ShowdownPipe, ShowdownConverter when they are created.
import { NgModel } from '@angular/core';
import { ShowdownModule, ShowdownConverter } from 'ngx-showdown';
import * as Showdown from 'showdown';
let colorExtension: Showdown.FilterExtension = {
type: 'output',
filter(text: string, converter: ShowdownConverter){
return text.replace('$color', converter.getOption('color') || 'green')
}
};
@NgModel({
imports:[
ShowdownModule.forRoot({
flavor: 'original',
emoji: true,
color: 'red',
extensions: [ colorExtension ]
})
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Override the root config provider value.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ShowdownConfig } from 'ngx-showdown';
@Component({
selector: 'some',
template: '<showdown># Header</showdown>',
providers: [ {provide: ShowdownConfig, useValue: {underline: true, emoji: false}} ]
})
export class SomeComponent {}
Set the config manually by the converter methods.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { ShowdownComponent } from 'ngx-showdown';
import highlightExtension from 'showdown-highlight';
import 'highlight.js/styles/default.css';
@Component({
selector: 'some',
template: '<showdown># Header</showdown>'
})
export class SomeComponent {
constructor(showdownComponent: ShowdownComponent) {
showdownComponent.addExtension(highlightExtension);
showdownComponent.setFlavor('ghost');
showdownComponent.setOptions({emoji: true});
}
}
Set root flavor (Showdown flavors).
import { NgModel } from '@angular/core';
import { ShowdownModule } from 'ngx-showdown';
@NgModel({
imports:[
ShowdownModule.forRoot({flavor: 'github'})
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Note: If
flavor is not set then the default value is 'vanilla' flavor.
Set root ConverterOptions (Showdown options).
import { NgModel } from '@angular/core';
import { ShowdownModule } from 'ngx-showdown';
@NgModel({
imports:[
ShowdownModule.forRoot({underline: true, emoji: false})
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Set root Extensions (Showdown extensions).
With extension can be made changes to the
Markdown input ('lang') and the
Html output also listen to parse event, you can make extension or search in npm for existing extension.
import { NgModel } from '@angular/core';
import { ShowdownModule } from 'ngx-showdown';
import * as Showdown from 'showdown';
import highlightExtension from 'showdown-highlight';
import 'highlight.js/styles/default.css';
let someExtension: Showdown.ShowdownExtension = {
type: 'lang',
regex: new RegExp('markdown', 'g'),
replace: 'showdown'
};
@NgModel({
imports: [
ShowdownModule.forRoot({extensions: [ someExtension, highlightExtension ]})
]
})
export class AppModule {}
Using unescaped
{} (
<showdown>{}</showdown>) in template causes an template parse error (@angular/angular/#11859),
The solution is to use escape chars (html char code etc.),
Anther solution is to override the default interpolation.
Angular aot compiler remove whitespaces by default, use ngPreserveWhitespaces to preserve whitespaces.
<showdown ngPreserveWhitespaces>
* a
* 1
* 2
* b
</showdown>
With
ngPreserveWhitespaces
* a
* 1
* 2
* b
Without
ngPreserveWhitespaces
* a * 1 * 2
* b
Showdown converter smartIndentationFix option can fix string indentation problems of es6 template and html.
text = `
# A
## B
`;
<showdown [value]="text" smartIndentationFix></showdown>
With
smartIndentationFix
# A
## B
Without
smartIndentationFix
# A
## B
Pull requests are welcome!
This project built with
Angular Cli.
Install dependencies
$ yarn install
Run test
$ yarn test
Build for release
$ yarn build
This project use Showdown library to convert
Markdown to
Html.
Copyright © Yisrael Eliav, Licensed under the MIT license.