Add split input button to password or text input. Toggles input type between "text" and "password".
For an up-to-date angular project (version 10):
npm install ngx-show-hide-password --save
npm install @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome \
@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core \
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons --save
❗ For previous Angular releases please check the compatibility table of ngx-show-hide-password and @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome!
✅ e.g. for angular version 8:
npm install ngx-show-hide-password@~2.1.0 --save
npm install @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome@^0.5 \
@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core \
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons --save
// app.module.ts
import { ShowHidePasswordModule } from 'ngx-show-hide-password';
// no need to import @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome for the component
...
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ShowHidePasswordModule,
...
],
...
})
<show-hide-password size="lg" btnStyle="primary" [btnOutline]="false">
<input type="password" name="..." >
</show-hide-password>
<mat-form-field>
<input id="mysecretpassword" type="password" placeholder="Password" matInput showHideInput>
<i matSuffix
class="material-icons"
showHideTrigger="mysecretpassword"
[showHideStatus]="{ materialIcon: true, id: 'mysecretpassword' }"
></i>
</mat-form-field>
|Password hidden
|Password exposed
Demo on stackblitz
|attribute
|type
|description
|btnOutline
|boolean
|default:
true
|btnStyle
|string
'primary',
'secondary',
'success',
'warning',
'danger' or
'info'. default:
'secondary'
|size
|string
'sm',
'lg'. default: nothing.
Demo on stackblitz
ℹ️ All directives (and the service) are bound to the same unique id. This can be the attribute id of the HTML input element or you can enter a synthetic ID.
|attribute
|type
|description
|id
|string
|unique id.
|type
|description
|string
|unique id. * required
export interface ShowHideStatusConfig {
id: string;
show?: string;
hide?: string;
materialIcon?: boolean;
}
|attribute
|type
|description
|id
|string
|unique id. * required
|show
|string
|optional class/material icon identifier. default:
'visibility'
|hide
|string
|optional class/material icon identifier. default:
'visibility_off'
|materialIcon
|boolean
|if true updates innerHTML instead of class attribute. default:
false
return Observable for input with id
getObservable(id: string): Observable<boolean>
set Status for input with id
setShow(id: string, show: boolean): void
toggles Status for input with id
toggleShow(id: string): void
Input(). Thanks to @aboodz
btnStyle and
btnOutline
@1.1.0 instead
|local version
|angular version
@^2.4.0
|v13
@^2.3.1
|v11
@^2.3.0
|v10
@^2.2.3
|v9
@~2.1.0
|v8
@~2.0.3
|v7
@~1.2.5
|v5 and v6
@~1.1.0
|v4
MIT © Oliver Sahner