Add split input button to password or text input. Toggles input type between "text" and "password".

Installation

For an up-to-date angular project (version 10):

npm install ngx-show-hide-password --save npm install @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome \ @fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core \ @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons --save

❗ For previous Angular releases please check the compatibility table of ngx-show-hide-password and @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome!

✅ e.g. for angular version 8:

npm install ngx-show-hide-password@~2.1.0 --save npm install @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome@^0.5 \ @fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core \ @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons --save

Integration

import { ShowHidePasswordModule } from 'ngx-show-hide-password' ; ... ({ ... imports: [ BrowserModule, ShowHidePasswordModule, ... ], ... })

as component ...

< show-hide-password size = "lg" btnStyle = "primary" [ btnOutline ]= "false" > < input type = "password" name = "..." > </ show-hide-password >

or with directives ...

< mat-form-field > < input id = "mysecretpassword" type = "password" placeholder = "Password" matInput showHideInput > < i matSuffix class = "material-icons" showHideTrigger = "mysecretpassword" [ showHideStatus ]= "{ materialIcon: true, id: 'mysecretpassword' }" > </ i > </ mat-form-field >

Password hidden Password exposed

How to customize and some examples how to use the directives & service

Documentation

Demo on stackblitz

attribute type description btnOutline boolean default: true btnStyle string 'primary' , 'secondary' , 'success' , 'warning' , 'danger' or 'info' . default: 'secondary' size string 'sm' , 'lg' . default: nothing.

Directive: showHideInput

Demo on stackblitz

ℹ️ All directives (and the service) are bound to the same unique id. This can be the attribute id of the HTML input element or you can enter a synthetic ID.

attribute type description id string unique id.

Directive: showHideTrigger

type description string unique id. * required

Directive: showHideStatus

export interface ShowHideStatusConfig { id: string ; show?: string ; hide?: string ; materialIcon?: boolean ; }

attribute type description id string unique id. * required show string optional class/material icon identifier. default: 'visibility' hide string optional class/material icon identifier. default: 'visibility_off' materialIcon boolean if true updates innerHTML instead of class attribute. default: false

Service: ShowHideService

function getObservable return Observable for input with id

getObservable(id: string ): Observable< boolean >

function setShow set Status for input with id

setShow(id: string , show: boolean ): void

function toggleShow toggles Status for input with id

toggleShow(id: string ): void

Release History

2.4.0 update @angular/cli and @angular/core to v13, @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome v1

2.3.0 update @angular/cli and @angular/core to v10, @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome v0.7, @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons v5.14

2.2.4 ShowHideInputDirective no longer needs an Input Attribute ID. ID is now an Input() . Thanks to @aboodz

2.2.2 update @angular/cli and @angular/core to v9

2.1.0 dependencies updated

2.0.5 update @angular/cli and @angular/core to v8

2.0.3 add directives: showHideInput , showHideTrigger and showHideStatus

2.0.0 switched to @angular/cli and ng-packagr, requires @angular/core v7 and @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome, uses Font Awesome Eye/EyeSlash Icon

1.2.5 add new attributes: btnStyle and btnOutline bootstrap 4.0.0

1.2.1 requires Angular v5, for Angular v4 use @1.1.0 instead

1.1.0 initial release



compatibility chart

local version angular version @^2.4.0 v13 @^2.3.1 v11 @^2.3.0 v10 @^2.2.3 v9 @~2.1.0 v8 @~2.0.3 v7 @~1.2.5 v5 and v6 @~1.1.0 v4

LICENCE

MIT © Oliver Sahner