ngx-select-dropdown Custom Dropdown component for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options

Features

single select dropdown

multi select dropdown

search dropdown list

arrows keys support

limit number of items displayed in dropdown

custom sort

angular forms support

angular v4 and above supported

cross browser support

Examples

Installation

npm install ngx-select-dropdown

Using with webpack and tsc builds/ angular-cli builds

import SelectDropDownModule into your app.module;

import { SelectDropDownModule } from 'ngx-select-dropdown'

add SelectDropDownModule to the imports of your NgModule:

({ imports: [ ..., SelectDropDownModule ], ... }) class YourModule { ... }

include css styles in you angular-cli.json for versions earlier than 1.4.0

"styles" : [ "../node_modules/ngx-select-dropdown/dist/assets/style.css" ],

use <ngx-select-dropdown></ngx-select-dropdown> in your templates to add the custom dropdown in your view like below

<ngx- select -dropdown (change)="selectionChanged($event)" [multiple]="true" [(ngModel)]="dataModel" [config]="config" [ options ]="dropdownOptions"></ngx- select -dropdown>

use with reactive form like

<ngx- select -dropdown (change)="selectionChanged($event)" formControlName="selectData" [multiple]="true" [config]="config" [ options ]="dropdownOptions"></ngx- select -dropdown>

Config

Input

multiple: boolean - true/false beased if multiple selection required or not Defaults to false .

- beased if multiple selection required or not . options: Array - Array of string/objects that are to be the dropdown options.

- Array of string/objects that are to be the dropdown options. disabled: boolean - disabled attribute to disable the dropdown when required.

- disabled attribute to disable the dropdown when required. config: Object - configuration object.

config = { displayFn: ( item: any ) => { return item.hello.world; } displayKey: "description" , search: true height: 'auto' placeholder: 'Select' customComparator: () => {} limitTo: 0 moreText: 'more' noResultsFound: 'No results found!' searchPlaceholder: 'Search' searchOnKey: 'name' clearOnSelection: false inputDirection: 'ltr' }

Output

change: Event - change event when user changes the selected options

- change event when user changes the selected options open: Event - open event when the dropdown toogles on

- open event when the dropdown toogles on close: Event - close event when the dropdown toogles off

- close event when the dropdown toogles off searchChange: Event - search change event when the search text changes

Change detection

As of now ngx-select-dropdown uses Default change detection startegy which means dirty checking checks for immutable data types. And in Javascript Objects and arrays are mutable. So when changing any of the @Input parameters if you mutate an object change detection will not detect it. For ex:-

this.options.push({id : 34, description: 'Adding new item'}); config. height = '200px' ;

Both the above scenarios will not trigger the change detection. In order for the componet to detect the changes what you need to do is:-

this .options = [... this .options, {id: 34 , description: 'Adding new item' }]; config = {...config, height: '200px' };

Changelog

v0.1.0

Added a change event so that user can attach a change event handler . If multiselect the selected text will display first item and + count for eg. ( Option 1 + 2 more) .

v0.2.0

Angular 4 and above support. Bug with search functionality fixed.

v0.3.0

Support for Observable data source for options and async pipe. IE bug with styling. Few other minor bug fixes.

v0.4.0

Use arrows keys and enter to select items from available options . Case insensitive search . Few other minor bug fixes.

v0.5.0

Support for scroll bar with too many list items. Few other minor bug fixes.

v0.7.0

Support for limito pipe to limit number of options displayed in case of too many options . Support for customComparator / custom sort function Few other minor bug fixes.

v0.7.2

Support for angular 6 Removed dependency on rxjs

v0.8.0

No Results found indicator with custom text passed with config Custom text for *more* when more than 1 items selected Open event emitted Close event emitted Search placeholder text

v1.0.0

Search on a specified key value . Support for Reactive forms Few other minor imoprovements and fixes

v1.2.0

Search text change event searchChange

v1.3.0

Clear search on selection config Disable with reactive forms . disable ()

v1.5.0

Custom function for displaying text for each option Add disabled class to different items based on item.disabled

v2.0.0

Angular library approach opted for development Angular Ivy compatibility

