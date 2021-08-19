This Angular module provides an API for Segment using the analytics.js official library.

Compatible with Angular AOT and Universal.

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install --save ngx-segment-analytics

Consuming Segment

Add the SegmentModule to your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { SegmentModule } from 'ngx-segment-analytics' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, SegmentModule.forRoot({ apiKey: 'YOUR_WRITE_APIKEY' , debug: true , loadOnInitialization: true }) ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

You can use the SegmentService in any constructor as a injected service :

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { SegmentService } from 'ngx-segment-analytics' ; ({ selector: 'hero' , templateUrl: './hero.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './hero.component.css' ] }) export class HeroComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( private segment: SegmentService ) { } public ngOnInit() { this .segment.track( 'load an hero' ) .then( () => console .log( "Event sended" )); } }

Documentation

A full documentation is available here

API

This API is compatible with analytics.js but returns Promises instead of taking callbacks in parameters.

load(apiKey: string , options: any ); get plugins: {[pluginName : string ]: SegmentPlugin}; identify(userId?: string , traits?: any , options?: any ): Promise <SegmentService>; track(event: string , properties?: any , options?: any ): Promise <SegmentService>; page(category?: string , name?: string , properties?: any , options?: any ): Promise <SegmentService>; group(groupId: string , traits?: any ): Promise <SegmentService>; alias(userId: string , previousId?: string , options?: any ): Promise <SegmentService>; ready(): Promise <SegmentService>; user(): any ; id(): any ; traits(): any ; reset(): void ; debug(enabled?: boolean ): void ; on(method: string , callback: ( event?: string , properties?: any , options?: any ) => any ): void ; trackLink(elements: HTMLElement | HTMLElement[], event: string | Function , properties?: Object | Function ): void ; trackForm(forms: HTMLElement | HTMLElement[], event: string | Function , properties?: Object | Function ): void ; timeout(timeout: number ): void ; addSourceMiddleware(middleware: ( {integrations, payload, next} ) => void ): void ;

Development

To lint all *.ts files:

$ npm run lint

To generate all *.js , *.d.ts and *.metadata.json files:

$ npm run build

To publish on npmjs registry :

$ npm publish dist

License

MIT ©2019 OpenDecide