This Angular module provides an API for Segment using the
analytics.js official library.
Compatible with Angular AOT and Universal.
To install this library, run:
$ npm install --save ngx-segment-analytics
Add the
SegmentModule to your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import the Segment module
import { SegmentModule } from 'ngx-segment-analytics';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Segment Importation
SegmentModule.forRoot({ apiKey: 'YOUR_WRITE_APIKEY', debug: true, loadOnInitialization: true })
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
You can use the
SegmentService in any constructor as a injected service :
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { SegmentService } from 'ngx-segment-analytics';
@Component({
selector: 'hero',
templateUrl: './hero.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./hero.component.css']
})
export class HeroComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private segment: SegmentService) { }
public ngOnInit() {
this.segment.track('load an hero')
.then(() => console.log("Event sended"));
}
}
A full documentation is available here
This API is compatible with
analytics.js but returns
Promises instead of taking
callbacks in parameters.
load(apiKey: string, options: any);
get plugins: {[pluginName :string]: SegmentPlugin};
identify(userId?: string, traits?: any, options?: any): Promise<SegmentService>;
track(event: string, properties?: any, options?: any): Promise<SegmentService>;
page(category?: string, name?: string, properties?: any, options?: any): Promise<SegmentService>;
group(groupId: string, traits?: any): Promise<SegmentService>;
alias(userId: string, previousId?: string, options?: any): Promise<SegmentService>;
ready(): Promise<SegmentService>;
user(): any;
id(): any;
traits(): any;
reset(): void;
debug(enabled?: boolean): void;
on(method: string, callback: (event?: string, properties?: any, options?: any) => any): void;
trackLink(elements: HTMLElement | HTMLElement[], event: string | Function, properties?: Object | Function): void;
trackForm(forms: HTMLElement | HTMLElement[], event: string | Function, properties?: Object | Function): void;
timeout(timeout: number): void;
addSourceMiddleware(middleware: ({integrations, payload, next}) => void): void;
To lint all
*.ts files:
$ npm run lint
To generate all
*.js,
*.d.ts and
*.metadata.json files:
$ npm run build
To publish on npmjs registry :
$ npm publish dist
MIT ©2019 OpenDecide