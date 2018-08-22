You can use this angular2 service to spy scroll events from
window or any other scrollable element.
This library implements an service to collect observables from scroll spy directives. It can be used to create you own components or if you prefer use on of the following components that leverage this library functionality to accomplish different behaviors:
Please not that the repository and npm package changed from ng2-scrollspy to ngx-scrollspy
First you need to install the npm module:
npm install ngx-scrollspy --save
If you use SystemJS to load your files, you might have to update your config with this if you don't use
defaultJSExtensions: true:
System.config({
packages: {
"ngx-scrollspy": {"defaultExtension": "js"}
}
});
Finally, you can use ngx-scrollspy in your Angular 2 project.
It is recommended to instantiate
ScrollSpyService in the bootstrap of your application and to never add it to the "providers" property of your components, this way you will keep it as a singleton.
If you add it to the "providers" property of a component it will instantiate a new instance of the service that won't be initialized.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { ScrollSpyModule } from 'ngx-scrollspy';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ScrollSpyModule.forRoot()
],
declarations: [ AppComponent ],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
Use
ScrollSpyDirective to spy on window.
import { NgModule, Component, Injectable, AfterViewInit } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { ScrollSpyModule, ScrollSpyService } from 'ngx-scrollspy';
@Injectable()
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `<div scrollSpy></div>`
})
export class AppComponent implements AfterViewInit {
constructor(private scrollSpyService: ScrollSpyService) {}
ngAfterViewInit() {
this.scrollSpyService.getObservable('window').subscribe((e: any) => {
console.log('ScrollSpy::window: ', e);
});
}
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ScrollSpyModule.forRoot()
],
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
Use
ScrollSpyElementDirective to spy on any element. You must give an unique id to each instance.
import { NgModule, Component, Injectable, AfterViewInit } from '@angular/core';
import { ScrollSpyModule, ScrollSpyService } from 'ngx-scrollspy';
@Injectable()
@Component({
selector: 'yourComponent',
template: `
<div scrollSpyElement="test" style="max-height: 100px; overflow: auto;">
<div style="height: 500px;"></div>
</div>`
})
export class YourComponent implements AfterViewInit {
constructor(private scrollSpyService: ScrollSpyService) {}
ngAfterViewInit() {
this.scrollSpyService.getObservable('test').subscribe((e: any) => {
console.log('ScrollSpy::test: ', e);
});
}
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
ScrollSpyModule
],
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
providers: [ ]
})
export class YourModule { }
Because
ScrollSpyService is a singleton, you can get any ScrollSpy observable from anywhere withing your application.