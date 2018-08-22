openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

ngx-scrollspy

by João Ribeiro
1.2.1 (see all)

Angular ScrollSpy Service

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

605

GitHub Stars

94

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Parallax, Angular Infinite Scroll, Angular Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Build Status Codacy Badge Coverage Status devDependency Status

NPM downloads

You can use this angular2 service to spy scroll events from window or any other scrollable element.

This library implements an service to collect observables from scroll spy directives. It can be used to create you own components or if you prefer use on of the following components that leverage this library functionality to accomplish different behaviors:

  • index: create and display and index from content inside and element.
  • affix: make element follow scroll inside its parent.
  • parallax: create very simple parallax effects based on scroll.
  • infinite: infinite scroll

Repository change

Please not that the repository and npm package changed from ng2-scrollspy to ngx-scrollspy

Installation

First you need to install the npm module:

npm install ngx-scrollspy --save

If you use SystemJS to load your files, you might have to update your config with this if you don't use defaultJSExtensions: true:

System.config({
    packages: {
        "ngx-scrollspy": {"defaultExtension": "js"}
    }
});

Finally, you can use ngx-scrollspy in your Angular 2 project. It is recommended to instantiate ScrollSpyService in the bootstrap of your application and to never add it to the "providers" property of your components, this way you will keep it as a singleton. If you add it to the "providers" property of a component it will instantiate a new instance of the service that won't be initialized.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';

import { ScrollSpyModule } from 'ngx-scrollspy';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    ScrollSpyModule.forRoot()
  ],
  declarations: [ AppComponent ], 
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})

Using

Spy window scroll

Use ScrollSpyDirective to spy on window.

import { NgModule, Component, Injectable, AfterViewInit } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';

import { ScrollSpyModule, ScrollSpyService } from 'ngx-scrollspy';

@Injectable()
@Component({
    selector: 'app',
    template: `<div scrollSpy></div>`
})
export class AppComponent implements AfterViewInit {
    constructor(private scrollSpyService: ScrollSpyService) {}

    ngAfterViewInit() {
        this.scrollSpyService.getObservable('window').subscribe((e: any) => {
            console.log('ScrollSpy::window: ', e);
        });
    }
}

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    ScrollSpyModule.forRoot()
  ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ], 
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})

Spy any element scroll

Use ScrollSpyElementDirective to spy on any element. You must give an unique id to each instance.

import { NgModule, Component, Injectable, AfterViewInit } from '@angular/core';
import { ScrollSpyModule, ScrollSpyService } from 'ngx-scrollspy';

@Injectable()
@Component({
    selector: 'yourComponent',
    template: `
    <div scrollSpyElement="test" style="max-height: 100px; overflow: auto;">
        <div style="height: 500px;"></div>
    </div>`
})
export class YourComponent implements AfterViewInit {

    constructor(private scrollSpyService: ScrollSpyService) {}

    ngAfterViewInit() {
        this.scrollSpyService.getObservable('test').subscribe((e: any) => {
            console.log('ScrollSpy::test: ', e);
        });
    }
}

@NgModule({
  imports: [
        ScrollSpyModule
  ],
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ], 
  providers: [ ] 
})
export class YourModule { }

Because ScrollSpyService is a singleton, you can get any ScrollSpy observable from anywhere withing your application.

TODO:

  • Documentation/examples webpage
  • Finish unit tests

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rp
rfx-parallaxCollection of packages useful for website development in angular 2+
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
51
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ihp
ionic-header-parallaxThis directive enables parallax effect on `ion-header` elements to display a cover photo while on top of the page and transition it to the normal navbar when content is scrolled down.
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
185
np
@yoozly/ngx-parallaxUse parallax effect with angular 11-12
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
np
ngx-parallaxA parallax plugin/directive for Angular 2+. Learn more at:
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
388
np
ng2-parallaxscrollParallax scroll directive for Angular, with support for Universal
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
117
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial