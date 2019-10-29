ScrollReveal is a JavaScript library for easily animating elements as they enter/leave the viewport.
View all the directives in action at https://tinesoft.github.io/ngx-scrollreveal
Install above dependencies via npm. In particular for
ScrollReveal JS, run:
npm install --save scrollreveal
Note: If you are using
angular-clito build your app, make sure that
scrollrevealis properly listed as a global library, by editing your
angular.jsonas such:
"scripts": [
"../node_modules/scrollreveal/dist/scrollreveal.js"
],
Note:If you are using
SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file,
mapneeds to tell the System loader where to look for
ngx-scrollreveal:
map: {
'ngx-scrollreveal': 'node_modules/ngx-scrollreveal/bundles/ngx-scrollreveal.min.js',
}
In your systemjs config file,
meta needs to tell the System loader how to load
scrollreveal:
meta: {
'./node_modules/scrollreveal/dist/scrollreveal.min.js': {
format: 'amd'
}
}
In your index.html file, add script tag to load
scrollreveal globally:
<!-- 1. Configure SystemJS -->
<script src="system.config.js"></script>
<!-- 2. Add scrollreveal dependency-->
<script src="node_modules/scrollreveal/dist/scrollreveal.min.js"></script>
Now install
ngx-scrollreveal via:
npm install --save ngx-scrollreveal
Once installed you need to import the main module:
import {NgsRevealModule} from 'ngx-scrollreveal';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [NgsRevealModule],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
The library is composed of two main directives:
ngsReveal and
ngsRevealSet.
Use this directive to reveal/hide a single DOM element upon scroll.
<div class="item" ngsReveal>..</div>
You can also pass in a custom configuration object to the directive.
<div class="item" [ngsReveal]="{ reset: true}" >..</div>
This will override the default configuration used when revealing this particular element. When no configuration is passed in, the directive uses the default configuration defined at component or at application level.
Configuration options are the same as ScrollReveal JS configuration object.
Use this directive to reveal/hide a set of DOM elements upon scroll.
[ngsSelector] attribute is required, and defines which child items must be revealed/hidden on scroll.
Note: The value is a list of CSS selectors (comma-separated).
<div class="itemset" ngsRevealSet [ngsSelector]="'.item'">
<div class="item item1">Item 1</div>
<div class="item item2">Item 2</div>
<div class="item item3">Item 3</div>
<div class="item item4">Item 4</div>
<div class="item5">Item 5 (will not be animated)</div>
</div>
<div class="itemset" [ngsRevealSet]="{ reset:true}" [ngsSelector]="'.item'">
<div class="item item1">Item 1</div>
<div class="item item2">Item 2</div>
<div class="item item3">Item 3</div>
<div class="item item4">Item 4</div>
<div class="item5">Item 5 (will not be animated)</div>
</div>
Child items inside the parent set can be sequentially animated, by adding the
[ngsRevealInterval] attribute.
Note: The interval is the time until the next element in the sequence begins its reveal, which is separate from the time until the element’s animation completes. In this example, the sequence interval is 50 milliseconds.
<div class="itemset" [ngsRevealSet]="{ reset:true}" [ngsInterval]="50" [ngsSelector]="'.item'">
<div class="item item1">Item 1</div>
<div class="item item2">Item 2</div>
<div class="item item3">Item 3</div>
<div class="item item4">Item 4</div>
<div class="item5">Item 5 (will not be animated)</div>
</div>
You can inject the config service, typically in your root component, and customize the values of its properties in order to provide default values for all the ng-reveal directives used in the application.
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
import {NgsRevealConfig} from 'ngx-scrollreveal';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss'],
providers: [NgsRevealConfig] // add NgsRevealConfig to the component providers
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(config: NgsRevealConfig) {
// customize default values of ngx-scrollreveal directives used by this component tree
config.duration = 5000;
config.easing = 'cubic-bezier(0.645, 0.045, 0.355, 1)';
//other options here
}
}
You can now subscribe to some events triggered by
ScrollReveal before/after an element is revealed/reset.
import { Component, OnInit, OnDestroy } from '@angular/core';
import { NgsRevealService } from 'ngx-scrollreveal';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy{
constructor(private revealService: NgsRevealService) {
}
ngOnInit() {
// subscribe to ScrollReveal observables to react to main events
this.beforeRevealSubscription = this.revealService.beforeReveal$.subscribe(
(el: HTMLElement) => {
console.log(`beforeReveal of '<${el.nodeName}>.${el.className}'`);
});
this.afterRevealSubscription = this.revealService.afterReveal$.subscribe(
(el: HTMLElement) => {
console.log(`afterReveal of '<${el.nodeName}>.${el.className}'`);
});
this.beforeResetSubscription = this.revealService.beforeReset$.subscribe(
(el: HTMLElement) => {
console.log(`beforeReset of '<${el.nodeName}>.${el.className}'`);
});
this.afterResetSubscription = this.revealService.afterReset$.subscribe(
(el: HTMLElement) => {
console.log(`afterReset of '<${el.nodeName}>.${el.className}'`);
});
}
ngOnDestroy() {
// unsubscribe to ScrollReveal observables to prevent memory leaks
this.beforeRevealSubscription.unsubscribe();
this.afterRevealSubscription.unsubscribe();
this.beforeResetSubscription.unsubscribe();
this.afterResetSubscription.unsubscribe();
}
}
ngx-scrollreveal is built upon ScrollReveal JS by Julian Lloyd. Thanks to him for the great work!