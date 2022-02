Angular Custom Scrollbar

Custom overlay-scrollbars with native scrolling mechanism for Angular, it also provides a cross-browser smooth scroll directive.

The documentation is available at the wiki page 📚

Features

Super easy to use

Native scrolling mechanism

Highly customizable

Smooth scroll

Reached events

Resize sensor

Easy integration

Mobile support

RTL support

Universal support

Ivy engine support

Auto-height

Auto-width

Compatibility

This package doesn't support IE11

For Angular < 8 , use the legacy version ngx-scrollbar@4.2.0 (unsupported). Docs v4 Demo v4 Stackblitz v4

, use the legacy version (unsupported).

Issues

If you identify any errors in the library, or have an idea for an improvement, please open an issue.

Author

Murhaf Sousli Github, Twitter

