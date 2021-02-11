openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

ngx-scenejs

by Daybrush (Younkue Choi)
1.1.1 (see all)

🎬 Scene.js is JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Animation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Scene.js

npm version Travis (.org)

🎬 Scene.js is an JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation library.

Official Site  /  API  /  Features  /  Examples

Translations: 🇺🇸 🇨🇳


                 

🚀 Examples

More Examples

⚙️ Installation

$ npm install scenejs

<script src="//daybrush.com/scenejs/release/latest/dist/scene.min.js"></script>

📄 Documents

📦 Packages

PackageVersionDescription
react-scenejsA React Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js.
ngx-scenejsAn Angular Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js.
vue-scenejsA Vue Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js.
preact-scenejsA Preact Component that create JavaScript & CSS timeline-based animation with Scene.js.
@scenejs/effectsEffect collection library where you can add scene effects to Scene.js.
@scenejs/timelineA library that represents the timeline of Scene.js. You can control time, properties, and items.
@scenejs/mediaA library for playing or controlling media with Scene.js.
@scenejs/iframeA library that control the animation of iframe with Scene.js.
@scenejs/renderMake a movie of CSS animation through Scene.js.

🎬 Make scene

import Scene from "scenejs";

const scene = new Scene({
  ".class": {
    0: "left: 0px; top: 0px; transform: translate(0px);",
    1: {
      "left": "100px",
      "top": "0px",
      transform: "translate(50px)",
    },
    2: {
      "left": "200px",
      "top": "100px",
      transform: {
        translate: "100px",
      },
    }
  }
}, {
  selector: true,
  easing: "ease-in-out",
}).play();

✨ Effects

🌐 Supported Browsers

Internet ExplorerChromeFireFoxSafariOpera
9+(10+ playCSS)latestlatestlatestlatest

⭐️ Show Your Support

Please give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

👏 Contributing

If you have any questions or requests or want to contribute to scenejs or other packages, please write the issue or give me a Pull Request freely.

🐞 Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report to us opening a new Issues on GitHub.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

📝 License

This project is MIT licensed.

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Daybrush

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@angular/animationsThe modern web developer’s platform
GitHub Stars
80K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
21
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
11Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
np
ng-particlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-lottieFully customizable Angular component for rendering After Effects animations. Compatible with Angular 9+ :rocket:
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
tc
tsparticles-coretsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
8
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aa
angular-animations:sparkles: Easy, Reusable Animation Utility library for Angular
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 71 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial