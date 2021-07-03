DEPRECATED LIBRARY - no longer actively maintained.

Introduction

Superset of RESPONSIVE DIRECTIVES to show or hide items according to the size of the device screen and another features in Angular 9.

npm i ngx-responsive --save

If you use Angular 8 in your project.

npm i ngx-responsive@8.2.0 --save

If you use Angular 7 in your project.

npm i ngx-responsive@7.0.1 --save

If you use Angular 6 in your project.

npm i ngx-responsive@6.0.0 --save

If you use Angular 5 in your project.

npm i ngx-responsive@5.0.8 --save

If you use Angular 4 in your project use ng2-responsive.

npm i ng2-responsive --save

RESPONSIVE_DIRECTIVES provides the following features:

Directives detecting states according to standard measures in BOOTSTRAP: xs / sm / md / lg / xl

Directives that detect four states according to the real type of device: mobile / tablet / desktop / smartTv

Custom sizes detector.

Show and hide options.

Custom breaking points.

Debounce checking interval (default 100ms).

Browsers Detect: Chrome / Safari / Firefox / IE / Opera

Internet Explorer Versions Detect : IE 9 / IE 10 / IE 11 / IE +12

New standard devices: iPhone, iPad, Android Mobile, Android Tablet, Windows Phone.

Device orientation detect: portrait, landscape.

Directives Info: DeviceInfo, OrientationInfo, ResponsiveSizeInfo, DeviceStandardInfo, BrowserInfo, IeInfo.

Directive: responsive - Detection of multiple functions at once.

Feature Responsive Directive - Boolean Events Emitter on change state:

Feature responsive-window : Capture the size of the parent element to show or hide fill elements. If the parent responsive size is x show or hide.

UserAgent information directive: Get te device, browser, os version and more from the user agent navigator in one event object.

New Feature : Reactive services that expose changes through observables: BrowserInfoRx IeInfoRx DeviceInfoRx DeviceStandardInfoRx OrientationInfoRx ResponsiveSizeInfoRx UserAgentInfoRx

Reactive services that expose changes through observables:

How to start

1. Installing the package via npm

npm i ngx-responsive --save

2. Bootstrap the service

With default breaking points import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' import { ResponsiveModule } from 'ngx-responsive' ... ({ imports: [ ResponsiveModule.forRoot() ], declarations: [ AppComponent ], providers:[] }) export class AppModule { }

With custom Configuration import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' import { ResponsiveModule } from 'ngx-responsive' ... const config = { breakPoints: { xs: {max: 600 }, sm: {min: 601 , max: 959 }, md: {min: 960 , max: 1279 }, lg: {min: 1280 , max: 1919 }, xl: {min: 1920 } }, debounceTime: 100 }; ... ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, ResponsiveModule.forRoot(config) ], declarations: [ AppComponent ], providers:[] }) export class AppModule { } 2.1 DIRECTIVES: In your component to import the RESPONSIVE_DIRECTIVES only need import: ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *showItStandard="['iphone','ipad']">I'll show you if I'm a iPhone or ipad device.</p> <p *isIphone>I'll show you if I'm a iPhone device.</p> <p *isChrome>I'll show you if I'm a chrome browser.</p> <p *xl>I'll show you if I'm a xl screen size.</p> <p *lg>I'll show you if I'm a lg screen size.</p> <p *md>I'll show you if I'm a md screen size.</p> <p *sm>I'll show you if I'm a sm screen size.</p> <p *xs>I'll show you if I'm a xs screen size.</p> ` })

3. ALL RESPONSIVE DIRECTIVES OPTIONS

3.1 Responsive Window directive. Capture the size of the parent element to show or hide fill elements. If the parent responsive size is x show or hide. 3.1.1 First syntax Define a named parrent element, the reference is stored on the service and available outside of the current container. Name must be unique to avoid conflicts < div [ responsive-window ]= "'parent'" > < p * responsive = "{ sizes:{ window: 'parent', min:900, max:1400} }" > ... </ p > </ div > 3.1.2 Second syntax Define a reference to the parent element < div responsive-window # myContainerRef = "container" > < p * responsive = "{ sizes: { min:900, max:1400 } } ; container:myContainerRef" > ... </ p > </ div > Or: < div responsive-window # myContainerRef = "container" > < ng-template [ responsive ]= "{ sizes:{ min:900, max:1400 } }" [ responsiveContainer ]= "myContainerRef" > < p > .... </ p > </ ng-template > </ div >

3.2 New Detection of multiple functions at once. All combinations *responsive= "{ bootstrap: ['xl','lg','md','sm','xs'], browser: ['chrome','firefox','ie','safari', 'opera'], ie:['ie 9','ie 10','ie 11','ie +12'], pixelratio:['1x','retina','4k'], standard:['iphone','ipad','android mobile','android tablet','windows phone'], orientation:['landscape','portrait'], device: ['mobile','tablet','smarttv','desktop'], sizes:{min:900,max:1400} }" *Example in component ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *responsive="{ bootstrap: 'lg', browser: ['chrome','firefox'], pixelratio:'1x', orientation:'landscape', device: 'desktop', sizes:{min:900,max:1400} }">I'll show you if all the options are true.</p> <template [responsive]="{ bootstrap: 'lg', browser: ['chrome','firefox'], pixelratio:'1x', orientation:'landscape', device: 'desktop', sizes:{min:900,max:1400} }" (changes)="miMethod($event)">I'll show you if all the options are true & listen events changes.</template> ` })

3.3 One function detect With Bootstrap Screen sizes ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *xl>I'll show you if I'm a xl screen size.</p> <p *lg>I'll show you if I'm a lg screen size.</p> <p *md>I'll show you if I'm a md screen size.</p> <p *sm>I'll show you if I'm a sm screen size.</p> <p *xs>I'll show you if I'm a xs screen size.</p> ` }) With multiple combinations of bootstrap screen sizes and show / hide options Strings Multiple combinations = "['xs','sm','md','lg','xl']" ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *showItBootstrap="['md','xs']">I'll show you only in md and xs screen sizes.</p> <p *hideItBootstrap="['lg','sm']">I'll hide you only in lg and sm screen sizes.</p> ` }) With Devices Screen sizes ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *isSmartTv>I'll show you if I'm a smartTv device.</p> <p *isDesktop>I'll show you if I'm a desktop device.</p> <p *isTablet>I'll show you if I'm a tablet device.</p> <p *isMobile>I'll show you if I'm a mobile device.</p> ` }) With multiple devices detect combinations: show / hide options. Strings Multiple combinations = "['mobile','tablet','smarttv','desktop']" ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *showItDevice="['mobile','tablet']">I'll show you if I'm a tablet or a mobile device.</p> <p *hideItDevice="['mobile','tablet','desktop']">I'll hide you if I'm a desktop / tablet or mobile device.</p> ` }) With Standard Devices detect ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *isIphone>I'll show you if I'm a iPhone device.</p> <p *isIpad>I'll show you if I'm a iPad device.</p> <p *isAndroidMobile>I'll show you if I'm a android mobile device.</p> <p *isAndroidTablet>I'll show you if I'm a android tablet device.</p> <p *isWindowsPhone>I'll show you if I'm a windows phone mobile device.</p> ` }) With multiple devices detect combinations: show / hide options. Strings Multiple combinations = "['iphone','ipad','android mobile','android tablet','windows phone']" ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *showItStandard="['android mobile','windows phone']">I'll show you if I'm a android mobile or a windows phone device.</p> <p *hideItStandard="['iphone','ipad']">I'll hide you if I'm a iPad or a iPhone device.</p> ` }) With orientation device ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *isPortrait>I'll show you if I'm a portrait state.</p> <p *isLandscape>I'll show you if I'm a landscape state.</p> ` }) With custom sizes and show / hide options ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *showItSizes="{min:955,max:1057}">I'll show you if responsive-window width is between the min and max.</p> <p *showItSizes="{min:750}">I'll show you if responsive-window width is greater than or equal to min.</p> <p *hideItSizes="{min:360,max:768}">It is hidden if responsive-window width between the min and max.</p> ` }) Responsive-window being window by default or any element set using the Responsive Window directive. With browser detection. ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *isChrome>I'll show you if I'm a Chrome Browser.</p> <p *isFirefox>I'll show you if I'm a Firefox Browser.</p> <p *isSafari>I'll show you if I'm a Safari Browser.</p> <p *isOpera>I'll show you if I'm a Opera Browser.</p> <p *isIE>I'll show you if I'm a Internet Explorer Browser.</p> ` }) With multiple browsers detect combinations: show / hide options. Strings Multiple combinations = "['chrome','firefox','ie','safari', 'opera']" ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *showItBrowser="['ie','opera']">I'll show you if I'm a IE or Opera Browser.</p> <p *hideItBrowser="['chrome','firefox','safari']">I'll hide you if I'm a Chrome, Firefox or Safari Browser.</p> ` }) With Internet Explorer Version detection. ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *isIE9>I'll show you if I'm a Internet Explorer 9.</p> <p *isIE10>I'll show you if I'm a Internet Explorer 10.</p> <p *isIE11>I'll show you if I'm a Internet Explorer 11.</p> <p *isIE12>I'll show you if I'm a Internet Explorer 12.</p> ` }) With multiple Internet Explorer version detect: show / hide options. Strings Multiple combinations = "['ie 9','ie 10','ie 11','ie +12']" ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <p *showIEVersion="['ie 11','ie +12']">I'll show you if I'm a IE 11 browser or IE 12</p> <p *hideIEVersion="['ie 9','ie 10']">I'll hide you if I'm IE 9 browser or IE 10.</p> ` }) Get the userAgent info directive: Get the device, browser, os version and more from the user agent navigator in one event object. < user-agent-info ( info )= "thisUserAgent($event)" > </ user-agent-info >



4. FORMAT OF USER AGENT INFO OBJECT

Description of the object given by the (info) event of the directive user-agent-info (usage: <user-agent-info (info)="thisUserAgent($event)"></user-agent-info> ).

{ device : 'mobile' | 'tablet' | 'smarttv' | 'desktop' , browser : 'chrome' | 'firefox' | 'ie' | 'safari' | 'opera' | 'silk' | 'yandex' | 'NA' , pixelratio : '4k' | 'retina' | '1x' , ie_version : { name : 'ie 7' | 'ie 8' | 'ie 9' | 'ie 10' | 'ie 11' | 'ie +12' , state : true | false }, game_device : { name : 'Playstation 4' | 'Playstation 3' | 'Xbox one' | 'Xbox' | 'Wii' | 'Wii U' | 'Nintendo 3DS' | 'Playstation Vita' | 'PSP' state : true | false }, smart_tv : { name : 'Chromecast' | 'Apple tv' | 'Google tv' | 'Xbox One' | 'Playstation 4' | 'Generic smartv' state : true | false }, desktop : { name : 'Windows' | 'Mac' | 'Linux' , state : true | false }, tablet : { name : 'Ipad' | 'Android' | 'Kindle' | 'Generic Tablet' , state : true | false }, mobile : { name : 'Iphone' | 'Android' | 'Windows Phone' | 'Blackberry' | 'Generic Mobile' state : true | false }, window_os : { name : 'Windows XP' | 'Windows Vista' | 'Windows 7' | 'Windows 8' | 'Windows 10' | 'Generic Windows' state : true | false }, linux_os : { name : 'Debian' | 'Knoppix' | 'Mint' | 'Ubuntu' | 'Kubuntu' | 'Xubuntu' | 'Lubuntu' | 'Fedora' | 'Red hat' | 'Mandriva' | 'Gentoo' | 'Sabayon' | 'Slackware' | 'Suse' | 'CentOS' | 'Backtrack' | 'Generic Linux' , state : true | false }, bot : true | false }

NEXT STEPS

Unit test and e2e.

Create a documentation page.

Work in demo page

Directive css classes:

< h1 * responsive-css = "{ bootstrap: {xl: 'micssclassxl', lg: 'micssclasslg'}, orientation:{landscape: 'micssclasslandscape'} }" > </ h1 >

animations show/hide in directives

