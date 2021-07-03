Superset of RESPONSIVE DIRECTIVES to show or hide items according to the size of the device screen and another features in Angular 9.
npm i ngx-responsive --save
npm i ngx-responsive@8.2.0 --save
npm i ngx-responsive@7.0.1 --save
npm i ngx-responsive@6.0.0 --save
npm i ngx-responsive@5.0.8 --save
npm i ng2-responsive --save
RESPONSIVE_DIRECTIVES provides the following features:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core'
import { ResponsiveModule } from 'ngx-responsive'
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
ResponsiveModule.forRoot()
],
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
providers:[]
})
export class AppModule { }
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core'
import { ResponsiveModule } from 'ngx-responsive'
...
const config = {
breakPoints: {
xs: {max: 600},
sm: {min: 601, max: 959},
md: {min: 960, max: 1279},
lg: {min: 1280, max: 1919},
xl: {min: 1920}
},
debounceTime: 100
};
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ResponsiveModule.forRoot(config)
],
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
providers:[]
})
export class AppModule { }
In your component to import the RESPONSIVE_DIRECTIVES only need import:
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *showItStandard="['iphone','ipad']">I'll show you if I'm a iPhone or ipad device.</p>
<p *isIphone>I'll show you if I'm a iPhone device.</p>
<p *isChrome>I'll show you if I'm a chrome browser.</p>
<p *xl>I'll show you if I'm a xl screen size.</p>
<p *lg>I'll show you if I'm a lg screen size.</p>
<p *md>I'll show you if I'm a md screen size.</p>
<p *sm>I'll show you if I'm a sm screen size.</p>
<p *xs>I'll show you if I'm a xs screen size.</p>
`
})
Capture the size of the parent element to show or hide fill elements. If the parent responsive size is x show or hide.
Define a named parrent element, the reference is stored on the service and available outside of the current container. Name must be unique to avoid conflicts
<div [responsive-window]="'parent'">
<p *responsive="{ sizes:{ window: 'parent', min:900, max:1400} }">...</p>
</div>
Define a reference to the parent element
<div responsive-window #myContainerRef="container">
<p *responsive="{ sizes: { min:900, max:1400 } } ; container:myContainerRef">...</p>
</div>
Or:
<div responsive-window #myContainerRef="container">
<ng-template [responsive]="{ sizes:{ min:900, max:1400 } }" [responsiveContainer]="myContainerRef">
<p>....</p>
</ng-template>
</div>
All combinations
*responsive="{
bootstrap: ['xl','lg','md','sm','xs'],
browser: ['chrome','firefox','ie','safari', 'opera'],
ie:['ie 9','ie 10','ie 11','ie +12'],
pixelratio:['1x','retina','4k'],
standard:['iphone','ipad','android mobile','android tablet','windows phone'],
orientation:['landscape','portrait'],
device: ['mobile','tablet','smarttv','desktop'],
sizes:{min:900,max:1400}
}"
*Example in component
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *responsive="{
bootstrap: 'lg',
browser: ['chrome','firefox'],
pixelratio:'1x',
orientation:'landscape',
device: 'desktop',
sizes:{min:900,max:1400}
}">I'll show you if all the options are true.</p>
<template [responsive]="{
bootstrap: 'lg',
browser: ['chrome','firefox'],
pixelratio:'1x',
orientation:'landscape',
device: 'desktop',
sizes:{min:900,max:1400}
}" (changes)="miMethod($event)">I'll show you if all the options are true & listen events changes.</template>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *xl>I'll show you if I'm a xl screen size.</p>
<p *lg>I'll show you if I'm a lg screen size.</p>
<p *md>I'll show you if I'm a md screen size.</p>
<p *sm>I'll show you if I'm a sm screen size.</p>
<p *xs>I'll show you if I'm a xs screen size.</p>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *showItBootstrap="['md','xs']">I'll show you only in md and xs screen sizes.</p>
<p *hideItBootstrap="['lg','sm']">I'll hide you only in lg and sm screen sizes.</p>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *isSmartTv>I'll show you if I'm a smartTv device.</p>
<p *isDesktop>I'll show you if I'm a desktop device.</p>
<p *isTablet>I'll show you if I'm a tablet device.</p>
<p *isMobile>I'll show you if I'm a mobile device.</p>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *showItDevice="['mobile','tablet']">I'll show you if I'm a tablet or a mobile device.</p>
<p *hideItDevice="['mobile','tablet','desktop']">I'll hide you if I'm a desktop / tablet or mobile device.</p>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *isIphone>I'll show you if I'm a iPhone device.</p>
<p *isIpad>I'll show you if I'm a iPad device.</p>
<p *isAndroidMobile>I'll show you if I'm a android mobile device.</p>
<p *isAndroidTablet>I'll show you if I'm a android tablet device.</p>
<p *isWindowsPhone>I'll show you if I'm a windows phone mobile device.</p>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *showItStandard="['android mobile','windows phone']">I'll show you if I'm a android mobile or a windows phone device.</p>
<p *hideItStandard="['iphone','ipad']">I'll hide you if I'm a iPad or a iPhone device.</p>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *isPortrait>I'll show you if I'm a portrait state.</p>
<p *isLandscape>I'll show you if I'm a landscape state.</p>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *showItSizes="{min:955,max:1057}">I'll show you if responsive-window width is between the min and max.</p>
<p *showItSizes="{min:750}">I'll show you if responsive-window width is greater than or equal to min.</p>
<p *hideItSizes="{min:360,max:768}">It is hidden if responsive-window width between the min and max.</p>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *isChrome>I'll show you if I'm a Chrome Browser.</p>
<p *isFirefox>I'll show you if I'm a Firefox Browser.</p>
<p *isSafari>I'll show you if I'm a Safari Browser.</p>
<p *isOpera>I'll show you if I'm a Opera Browser.</p>
<p *isIE>I'll show you if I'm a Internet Explorer Browser.</p>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *showItBrowser="['ie','opera']">I'll show you if I'm a IE or Opera Browser.</p>
<p *hideItBrowser="['chrome','firefox','safari']">I'll hide you if I'm a Chrome, Firefox or Safari Browser.</p>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *isIE9>I'll show you if I'm a Internet Explorer 9.</p>
<p *isIE10>I'll show you if I'm a Internet Explorer 10.</p>
<p *isIE11>I'll show you if I'm a Internet Explorer 11.</p>
<p *isIE12>I'll show you if I'm a Internet Explorer 12.</p>
`
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<p *showIEVersion="['ie 11','ie +12']">I'll show you if I'm a IE 11 browser or IE 12</p>
<p *hideIEVersion="['ie 9','ie 10']">I'll hide you if I'm IE 9 browser or IE 10.</p>
`
})
Get the device, browser, os version and more from the user agent navigator in one event object.
<user-agent-info (info)="thisUserAgent($event)"></user-agent-info>
Description of the object given by the
(info) event of the directive
user-agent-info
(usage:
<user-agent-info (info)="thisUserAgent($event)"></user-agent-info>).
{
device: 'mobile' | 'tablet' | 'smarttv' | 'desktop',
browser: 'chrome' | 'firefox' | 'ie' | 'safari' | 'opera' | 'silk' | 'yandex' | 'NA',
pixelratio: '4k' | 'retina' | '1x',
ie_version: {
name: 'ie 7' | 'ie 8' | 'ie 9' | 'ie 10' | 'ie 11' | 'ie +12',
state: true | false
},
game_device: {
name: 'Playstation 4' | 'Playstation 3' | 'Xbox one' | 'Xbox' | 'Wii' | 'Wii U' | 'Nintendo 3DS' | 'Playstation Vita' | 'PSP'
state: true | false
},
smart_tv: {
name: 'Chromecast' | 'Apple tv' | 'Google tv' | 'Xbox One' | 'Playstation 4' | 'Generic smartv'
state: true | false
},
desktop: {
name: 'Windows' | 'Mac' | 'Linux',
state: true | false
},
tablet: {
name: 'Ipad' | 'Android' | 'Kindle' | 'Generic Tablet',
state: true | false
},
mobile: {
name: 'Iphone' | 'Android' | 'Windows Phone' | 'Blackberry' | 'Generic Mobile'
state: true | false
},
window_os: {
name: 'Windows XP' | 'Windows Vista' | 'Windows 7' | 'Windows 8' | 'Windows 10' | 'Generic Windows'
state: true | false
},
linux_os: {
name: 'Debian' | 'Knoppix' | 'Mint' | 'Ubuntu' | 'Kubuntu' | 'Xubuntu' | 'Lubuntu' | 'Fedora' | 'Red hat' | 'Mandriva' | 'Gentoo' | 'Sabayon' | 'Slackware' | 'Suse' | 'CentOS' | 'Backtrack' | 'Generic Linux',
state: true | false
},
bot: true | false
}
<h1 *responsive-css="{
bootstrap: {xl: 'micssclassxl', lg: 'micssclasslg'},
orientation:{landscape: 'micssclasslandscape'}
}"></h1>