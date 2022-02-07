ngx-quill is an angular (>=2) module for the Quill Rich Text Editor containing all components you need.
quill-view and
quill-view-html component
|Angular
|ngx-quill
|supported
|v13
|>= 15.0.0
|until May, 2023
|v12
|>= 14.0.0, < 16.0.0
|until Nov 11, 2022
|v11
|>= 13.0.0, < 16.0.0
|until May 11, 2022
npm install ngx-quill
npm install ngx-quill@1.6.0
@angular/core,
@angular/common,
@angular/forms,
@angular/platform-browser,
quill v1.x,
@types/quill v1.x and
rxjs - peer dependencies of ngx-quill
node_modules/quill/dist), or add them in your css/scss files with
@import statements, or add them external stylings in your build process.
@import '~quill/dist/quill.bubble.css';
// or
@import '~quill/dist/quill.snow.css';
QuillModule from
ngx-quill:
import { QuillModule } from 'ngx-quill'
QuillModule to the imports of your NgModule:
@NgModule({
imports: [
...,
QuillModule.forRoot()
],
...
})
class YourModule { ... }
<quill-editor></quill-editor> in your templates to add a default quill editor
HINT: If you are using lazy loading modules, you have to add
QuillModule.forRoot() to your imports in your root module to make sure the
Config services is registered.
Nothing to do here :)
It is possible to set custom default modules and Quill config options with the import of the
QuillModule.forRoot().
@NgModule({
imports: [
...,
QuillModule.forRoot({
modules: {
syntax: true,
toolbar: [...]
}
})
],
...
})
class YourModule { ... }
If you want to use the
syntax module follow the Syntax Highlight Module Guide.
See Quill Configuration for a full list of config options.
The
QuillModule exports the
defaultModules if you want to extend them :).
Per default when
Quill.register is called and you are overwriting an already existing module, QuillJS logs a warning. If you pass
customOptions or
customModules ngx-quill is registering those modules/options/formats for you.
In e.g. an angular univeral project your
AppModule and so
QuillModule.forRoot() is executed twice (1x server side, 1x browser). QuillJS is running in a mocked env on server side, so it is intendet that every register runs twice.
To subpress those expected warnings you can turn them off by passing
suppressGlobalRegisterWarning: true.
Ngx-quill updates the ngModel or formControl for every
user change in the editor.
Checkout the QuillJS Source parameter of the
text-change event.
If you are using the editor reference to directly manipulate the editor content and want to update the model, pass
'user' as the source parameter to the QuillJS api methods.
html, values:
html | object | text | json, sets the model value type - html = html string, object = quill operation object, json = quill operation json, text = plain text
const modules = {
toolbar: [
['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike'], // toggled buttons
['blockquote', 'code-block'],
[{ 'header': 1 }, { 'header': 2 }], // custom button values
[{ 'list': 'ordered'}, { 'list': 'bullet' }],
[{ 'script': 'sub'}, { 'script': 'super' }], // superscript/subscript
[{ 'indent': '-1'}, { 'indent': '+1' }], // outdent/indent
[{ 'direction': 'rtl' }], // text direction
[{ 'size': ['small', false, 'large', 'huge'] }], // custom dropdown
[{ 'header': [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, false] }],
[{ 'color': [] }, { 'background': [] }], // dropdown with defaults from theme
[{ 'font': [] }],
[{ 'align': [] }],
['clean'], // remove formatting button
['link', 'image', 'video'] // link and image, video
]
};
snow
false, boolean (only for format="html")
[styles]="{height: '250px'}"
Insert text here ...
document.body, pass 'self' to attach the editor element
invalid and add
ng-invalid class
invalid and add
ng-invalid class, only set invalid if editor text not empty --> if you want to check if text is required --> use the required attribute
false
[required]="true" - default: false, boolean expected (no strings!)
[quill-editor-toolbar]:
Try to not use much angular magic here, like
(output) listeners. Use native EventListeners
<quill-editor>
<div quill-editor-toolbar>
<span class="ql-formats">
<button class="ql-bold" [title]="'Bold'"></button>
</span>
<span class="ql-formats">
<select class="ql-align" [title]="'Aligment'">
<option selected></option>
<option value="center"></option>
<option value="right"></option>
<option value="justify"></option>
</select>
<select class="ql-align" [title]="'Aligment2'">
<option selected></option>
<option value="center"></option>
<option value="right"></option>
<option value="justify"></option>
</select>
</span>
</div>
</quill-editor>
top, possible values
top,
bottom
warn,
error,
log or
false to deactivate logging, default:
warn
user (quill source user) or
all change should be trigger model update, default
user. Using
all is not recommended, it cause some unexpected sideeffects.
onContentChanged,
onEditorChanged,
ngModel and form control value changes. Improves performance (especially when working with large, >2-3 MiB Deltas), as neither
editorChangeHandler, nor
textChangeHandler handler runs internally.
null, but you can set it e.g. to empty string
editor // Quill
{
editor: editorInstance, // Quill
html: html, // html string
text: text, // plain text string
content: content, // Content - operatins representation
delta: delta, // Delta
oldDelta: oldDelta, // Delta
source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
{
editor: editorInstance, // Quill
range: range, // Range
oldRange: oldRange, // Range
source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
{
editor: editorInstance, // Quill
event: 'text-change' // event type
html: html, // html string
text: text, // plain text string
content: content, // Content - operatins representation
delta: delta, // Delta
oldDelta: oldDelta, // Delta
source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
or
{
editor: editorInstance, // Quill
event: 'selection-change' // event type
range: range, // Range
oldRange: oldRange, // Range
source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
{
editor: editorInstance, // Quill
source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
{
editor: editorInstance, // Quill
source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
In most cases a wysiwyg editor is used in backoffice to store the content to the database. On the other side this value should be used, to show the content to the enduser.
In most cases the
html format is used, but it is not recommended by QuillJS, because it has the intention to be a solid, easy to maintain editor. Because of that it uses blots and object representations of the content and operation.
This content object is easy to store and to maintain, because there is no html syntax parsing necessary. So you even switching to another editor is very easy when you can work with that.
ngx-quill provides some helper components, to present quilljs content.
In general QuillJS recommends to use a QuillJS instance to present your content. Just create a quill editor without a toolbar and in readonly mode. With some simple css lines you can remove the default border around the content.
As a helper
ngx-quill provides a component where you can pass many options of the
quill-editor like modules, format, formats, customOptions, but renders only the content as readonly and without a toolbar. Import is the
content input, where you can pass the editor content you want to present.
html, values:
html | object | text | json, sets the model value type - html = html string, object = quill operation object, json = quill operation json, text = plain text
snow
warn,
error,
log or
false to deactivate logging, default:
warn
false, boolean (only for format="html")
<quill-view [content]="content" format="text" theme="snow"></quill-view>
Most of you will use the
html format (even it is not recommended). To render custom html with angular you should use the
[innerHTML] attribute.
But there are some pitfalls:
div-tag that has the
innerHTML attribute and add the
ql-editor class. Wrap your div in another
div-tag with css classes
ql-container and your theme, e.g.
ql-snow.:
<div class="ql-container ql-snow" style="border-width: 0;">
<div class="ql-editor" [innerHTML]="byPassedHTMLString">
</div>
</div>
After that your content should look like what you expected.
If you store html in your database, checkout your backend code, sometimes backends are stripping unwanted tags as well ;).
As a helper
ngx-quill provides a component where you can simply pass your html string and the component does everything for you to render it:
<quill-view-html [content]="htmlstring" theme="snow"></quill-view-html>
snow
false, boolean (uses DomSanitizer to bypass angular html sanitation when set to false)
Angular templates provide some assurance against XSS in the form of client side sanitizing of all inputs https://angular.io/guide/security#xss.
Ngx-quill components provide the input paramter
sanitize to sanitize html-strings passed as
ngModel or
formControl to the component.
It is deactivated per default to avoid stripping content or styling, which is not expected.
But it is recommended to activate this option, if you are working with html strings as model values.