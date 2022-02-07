openbase logo
nq

ngx-quill

by Bengt Weiße

Angular (>=2) components for the Quill Rich Text Editor

Overview

Angular WYSIWYG Editor

Readme

ngx-quill Build Status

ngx-quill is an angular (>=2) module for the Quill Rich Text Editor containing all components you need.

Donate/Support

If you like my work, feel free to support it. Donations to the project are always welcomed :)

PayPal: PayPal.Me/bengtler

BTC Wallet Address: 3QVyr2tpRLBCw1kBQ59sTDraV6DTswq8Li

ETH Wallet Address: 0x394d44f3b6e3a4f7b4d44991e7654b0cab4af68f

LTC Wallet Address: MFif769WSZ1g7ReAzzDE7TJVqtkFpmoTyT

Examples

  • Advanced Demo
    • integration of quill-emoji
    • integration of quill-mention
    • integration of quill-image-resize
    • custom word count module
    • custom toolbar with custom fonts and formats, toolbar position
    • show the differences between sanitizing and not sanitizing your content if your content format is html
    • usage of different content formats
    • template-driven and reactive forms
    • code + syntax highlighting
    • formulas
    • custom key-bindings, e.g. shift + b for bold
    • dynamic styles and placeholder
    • toggle readonly
    • bubble toolbar
    • activate formats after editor initialisation, e.g. rtl direction
    • present quilljs content with the quill-view and quill-view-html component
  • Ionic Demo
  • Angular Universal

Compatibility to Angular Versions

Angular ngx-quill supported
v13 >= 15.0.0 until May, 2023
v12 >= 14.0.0, < 16.0.0 until Nov 11, 2022
v11 >= 13.0.0, < 16.0.0 until May 11, 2022

Installation

  • npm install ngx-quill
  • for projects using Angular < v5.0.0 install npm install ngx-quill@1.6.0
  • install @angular/core, @angular/common, @angular/forms, @angular/platform-browser, quill v1.x, @types/quill v1.x and rxjs - peer dependencies of ngx-quill
  • include theme styling: bubble.css or snow.css of quilljs in your index.html (you can find them in node_modules/quill/dist), or add them in your css/scss files with @import statements, or add them external stylings in your build process.
    • Example at the beginning of your style.(s)css:
       @import '~quill/dist/quill.bubble.css'; 
 // or
 @import '~quill/dist/quill.snow.css';

For standard webpack, angular-cli and tsc builds

  • import QuillModule from ngx-quill:
import { QuillModule } from 'ngx-quill'
  • add QuillModule to the imports of your NgModule:
@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...,

    QuillModule.forRoot()
  ],
  ...
})
class YourModule { ... }
  • use <quill-editor></quill-editor> in your templates to add a default quill editor
  • do not forget to include quill + theme css in your buildprocess, module or index.html!
  • for builds with angular-cli >=6 only add quilljs to your scripts or scripts section of angular.json, if you need it as a global :)!

HINT: If you are using lazy loading modules, you have to add QuillModule.forRoot() to your imports in your root module to make sure the Config services is registered.

Angular Universal

ngx-quill >= v10

Nothing to do here :)

Global Config

It is possible to set custom default modules and Quill config options with the import of the QuillModule.forRoot().

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ...,

    QuillModule.forRoot({
      modules: {
        syntax: true,
        toolbar: [...]
      }
    })
  ],
  ...
})
class YourModule { ... }

If you want to use the syntax module follow the Syntax Highlight Module Guide.

See Quill Configuration for a full list of config options.

The QuillModule exports the defaultModules if you want to extend them :).

Custom Modules and options/formats

  • use customOptions for adding for example custom font sizes or other options/formats
  • use customModules for adding and overwriting modules, e.g. image-resize or your own modules

Suppress global register warnings

Per default when Quill.register is called and you are overwriting an already existing module, QuillJS logs a warning. If you pass customOptions or customModules ngx-quill is registering those modules/options/formats for you.

In e.g. an angular univeral project your AppModule and so QuillModule.forRoot() is executed twice (1x server side, 1x browser). QuillJS is running in a mocked env on server side, so it is intendet that every register runs twice.

To subpress those expected warnings you can turn them off by passing suppressGlobalRegisterWarning: true.

QuillEditorComponent

Hint

Ngx-quill updates the ngModel or formControl for every user change in the editor. Checkout the QuillJS Source parameter of the text-change event.

If you are using the editor reference to directly manipulate the editor content and want to update the model, pass 'user' as the source parameter to the QuillJS api methods.

Config

  • ngModel - set initial value or allow two-way databinding for template driven forms
  • formControl/formControlName - set initial value or allow two-way databinding for reactive forms
  • readOnly (true | false) if user can edit content
  • formats - array of allowed formats/groupings
  • format - model format - default: html, values: html | object | text | json, sets the model value type - html = html string, object = quill operation object, json = quill operation json, text = plain text
  • modules - configure/disable quill modules, e.g toolbar or add custom toolbar via html element default is
const modules = {
  toolbar: [
    ['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike'],        // toggled buttons
    ['blockquote', 'code-block'],

    [{ 'header': 1 }, { 'header': 2 }],               // custom button values
    [{ 'list': 'ordered'}, { 'list': 'bullet' }],
    [{ 'script': 'sub'}, { 'script': 'super' }],      // superscript/subscript
    [{ 'indent': '-1'}, { 'indent': '+1' }],          // outdent/indent
    [{ 'direction': 'rtl' }],                         // text direction

    [{ 'size': ['small', false, 'large', 'huge'] }],  // custom dropdown
    [{ 'header': [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, false] }],

    [{ 'color': [] }, { 'background': [] }],          // dropdown with defaults from theme
    [{ 'font': [] }],
    [{ 'align': [] }],

    ['clean'],                                         // remove formatting button

    ['link', 'image', 'video']                         // link and image, video
  ]
};
  • theme - bubble/snow, default is snow
  • sanitize - uses angulars DomSanitizer to sanitize html values - default: false, boolean (only for format="html")
  • styles - set a styles object, e.g. [styles]="{height: '250px'}"
  • placeholder - placeholder text, default is Insert text here ...
  • bounds - boundary of the editor, default document.body, pass 'self' to attach the editor element
  • maxLength - add validation for maxlength - set model state to invalid and add ng-invalid class
  • minLength - add validation for minlength - set model state to invalid and add ng-invalid class, only set invalid if editor text not empty --> if you want to check if text is required --> use the required attribute
  • trimOnValidation - trim trailing|leading newlines on validation run for required, min- and maxLength, default false
  • required - add validation as a required field - [required]="true" - default: false, boolean expected (no strings!)
  • strict - default: true, sets editor in strict mode
  • scrollingContainer - default '.ql-editor', allows to set scrolling container
  • use customOptions for adding for example custom font sizes --> this overwrites this options globally !!!
  • use customModules for adding and overwriting modules --> this overwrites this modules globally !!!
  • possibility to create a custom toolbar via projection slot [quill-editor-toolbar]:

Try to not use much angular magic here, like (output) listeners. Use native EventListeners

<quill-editor>
  <div quill-editor-toolbar>
    <span class="ql-formats">
      <button class="ql-bold" [title]="'Bold'"></button>
    </span>
    <span class="ql-formats">
      <select class="ql-align" [title]="'Aligment'">
        <option selected></option>
        <option value="center"></option>
        <option value="right"></option>
        <option value="justify"></option>
      </select>
      <select class="ql-align" [title]="'Aligment2'">
        <option selected></option>
        <option value="center"></option>
        <option value="right"></option>
        <option value="justify"></option>
      </select>
    </span>
  </div>
</quill-editor>
  • customToolbarPosition - if you are working with a custom toolbar you can switch the position :). - default: top, possible values top, bottom
  • debug - set log level warn, error, log or false to deactivate logging, default: warn
  • trackChanges - check if only user (quill source user) or all change should be trigger model update, default user. Using all is not recommended, it cause some unexpected sideeffects.
  • preserveWhitespace - default: false - possibility to use a pre-tag instead of a div-tag for the contenteditable area to preserve duplicated whitespaces | caution if used with syntax plugin Related issue
  • classes - a space separated list of CSS classes that will be added onto the editor element
  • linkPlaceholder - optional - set placeholder for the link tooltip
  • debounceTime - optional - debounces onContentChanged, onEditorChanged, ngModel and form control value changes. Improves performance (especially when working with large, >2-3 MiB Deltas), as neither editorChangeHandler, nor textChangeHandler handler runs internally.
  • defaultEmptyValue - optional - change the default value for an empty editor. Currently it is null, but you can set it e.g. to empty string

Full Quill Toolbar HTML

Outputs

  • onEditorCreated - editor instance
  • Use this output to get the editor instance and use it directly. After this output has called the component is stable and all listeners are binded
editor // Quill
  • onContentChanged - text is updated
{
  editor: editorInstance, // Quill
  html: html, // html string
  text: text, // plain text string
  content: content, // Content - operatins representation
  delta: delta, // Delta
  oldDelta: oldDelta, // Delta
  source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
  • onSelectionChanged - selection is updated, also triggered for onBlur and onFocus, because the selection changed
{
  editor: editorInstance, // Quill
  range: range, // Range
  oldRange: oldRange, // Range
  source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
  • onEditorChanged - text or selection is updated - independent of the source
{
  editor: editorInstance, // Quill
  event: 'text-change' // event type
  html: html, // html string
  text: text, // plain text string
  content: content, // Content - operatins representation
  delta: delta, // Delta
  oldDelta: oldDelta, // Delta
  source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}

or

{
  editor: editorInstance, // Quill
  event: 'selection-change' // event type
  range: range, // Range
  oldRange: oldRange, // Range
  source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
  • onFocus - editor is focused
{
  editor: editorInstance, // Quill
  source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
  • onBlur - editor is blured
{
  editor: editorInstance, // Quill
  source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}

QuillViewComponent, QuillViewHTMLComponent & How to present the editor content

In most cases a wysiwyg editor is used in backoffice to store the content to the database. On the other side this value should be used, to show the content to the enduser.

In most cases the html format is used, but it is not recommended by QuillJS, because it has the intention to be a solid, easy to maintain editor. Because of that it uses blots and object representations of the content and operation.

This content object is easy to store and to maintain, because there is no html syntax parsing necessary. So you even switching to another editor is very easy when you can work with that.

ngx-quill provides some helper components, to present quilljs content.

QuillViewComponent - Using QuillJS to render content

In general QuillJS recommends to use a QuillJS instance to present your content. Just create a quill editor without a toolbar and in readonly mode. With some simple css lines you can remove the default border around the content.

As a helper ngx-quill provides a component where you can pass many options of the quill-editor like modules, format, formats, customOptions, but renders only the content as readonly and without a toolbar. Import is the content input, where you can pass the editor content you want to present.

Config

  • content - the content to be presented
  • formats - array of allowed formats/groupings
  • format - model format - default: html, values: html | object | text | json, sets the model value type - html = html string, object = quill operation object, json = quill operation json, text = plain text
  • modules - configure/disable quill modules
  • theme - bubble/snow, default is snow
  • debug - set log level warn, error, log or false to deactivate logging, default: warn
  • use customOptions for adding for example custom font sizes --> this overwrites this options globally !!!
  • use customModules for adding and overwriting modules --> this overwrites this modules globally !!!
  • strict - default: true, sets editor in strict mode
  • preserveWhitespace - default: false - possibility to use a pre-tag instead of a div-tag for the contenteditable area to preserve duplicated whitespaces | caution if used with syntax plugin Related issue
  • sanitize - uses angulars DomSanitizer to sanitize html values - default: false, boolean (only for format="html")

Outputs

  • onEditorCreated - editor instance
<quill-view [content]="content" format="text" theme="snow"></quill-view>

QuillViewHTMLComponent - Using angular [innerHTML]

Most of you will use the html format (even it is not recommended). To render custom html with angular you should use the [innerHTML] attribute.

But there are some pitfalls:

  1. You need to have the quill css files loaded, when using classes and not inline styling (https://quilljs.com/guides/how-to-customize-quill/#class-vs-inline)
  2. When using classes use a div-tag that has the innerHTML attribute and add the ql-editor class. Wrap your div in another div-tag with css classes ql-container and your theme, e.g. ql-snow.:
<div class="ql-container ql-snow" style="border-width: 0;">
  <div class="ql-editor" [innerHTML]="byPassedHTMLString">
  </div>
</div>
  1. Angular has html sanitation, so it will strip unkown or not trusted parts of your HTML - just mark your html as trusted (DomSanitizer)

After that your content should look like what you expected.

If you store html in your database, checkout your backend code, sometimes backends are stripping unwanted tags as well ;).

As a helper ngx-quill provides a component where you can simply pass your html string and the component does everything for you to render it:

  • add necessary css classes
  • bypass html sanitation
<quill-view-html [content]="htmlstring" theme="snow"></quill-view-html>

Config

  • content - html string to be presented
  • theme - bubble/snow, default is snow
  • sanitize - default: false, boolean (uses DomSanitizer to bypass angular html sanitation when set to false)

Security Hint

Angular templates provide some assurance against XSS in the form of client side sanitizing of all inputs https://angular.io/guide/security#xss.

Ngx-quill components provide the input paramter sanitize to sanitize html-strings passed as ngModel or formControl to the component.

It is deactivated per default to avoid stripping content or styling, which is not expected.

But it is recommended to activate this option, if you are working with html strings as model values.

100
Roberto García1 Rating1 Review
Associate Professor and Researcher at Universitat de Lleida, Spain
September 29, 2020

A really short set of functionalities, you need plugins or custom config for almost everything. For instance, a nightmare just to allow inserting an image whose source is a URL (not a file you upload).

1
joeabn
sowmyapalaniRome42 Ratings61 Reviews
Busy coding life.
November 10, 2020

Without mentioning the maintainer any review about this library will be incomplete, the contributor of the library is highly active. He will replay lightning fast for our queries and help as much as he can. Well, we have some complications with quill but yeah as a wrapper it's the best.

0
pthyst2208/43 Ba Hom Street, District 6, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam4 Ratings1 Review
Free at weekend
January 29, 2021
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Buggy
Unwelcoming Community

Stupid, hard to use, not recommend for beginers or all kinds of developers. I'm working on Angular 11 and this package are not help me at all !

0
Sergenten1 Rating0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Satang JanwiboolBangkok1 Rating0 Reviews
1 year ago
Hard to Use

