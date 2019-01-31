openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
npi

ngx-pwa-icons

by Patrick Verhaert
0.1.2 (see all)

Automatic icon generator for Angular 6+ with PWA

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

142

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-pwa-icons

PWA icons

Automatic icon generator for Angular 6+ with PWA.
Create an icon in the root folder of your Angular project and use ngx-pwa-icons to automatically resize and replace the original PWA icons.

Installing globally

Installation via npm:

  • On Windows 
$ npm install -g ngx-pwa-icons
  • On Mac
$ sudo npm install -g ngx-pwa-icons

This will install ngx-pwa-icons globally so that it may be run from the command line.

Usage

Add PWA capabilities to an existing Angular 6+ app.

$ ng add @angular/pwa

Create an icon.png file in the root folder of your Angular project.

Then run:

$ ngx-pwa-icons

For good results, your icon.png file should be:

  • square
  • transparant background
  • at least 512*512px

Available Options:

-h or --help Show help
-v or --version Show package version number
-d or --dry-run Run through without making any changes
-i or --icon Original icon to convert (defaults to "./icon.png")
-o or --output Output folder (defaults to "./src/assets/icons")
-s or --size Resize icons to px (defaults to "512, 384, 192, 152, 144, 128, 96, 72")
-n or --name Icon name.
Replaces wildcard character with icons size (defaults to "icon-*x*.png")
Eg: `ngx-pwa-icons -s "100,200,300" -n "icon__*.png"` generates icon_100_100.png, icon_200_200.png and icon_300_300.png,

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@fortawesome/angular-fontawesome Official Angular component for Font Awesome 5+
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
176K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
nebular-icons:boom: Customizable Angular UI Library based on Eva Design System :new_moon_with_face::sparkles:Dark Mode
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
@ant-design/icons-angular⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
60K
@ngneat/svg-icon👻 A lightweight library that makes it easier to use SVG icons in your Angular Application
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
7K
asi
angular-svg-iconAngular component for inlining SVGs allowing them to be easily styled with CSS.
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
38K
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial