Automatic icon generator for Angular 6+ with PWA.
Create an icon in the root folder of your Angular project and use
ngx-pwa-icons to automatically resize and replace the original PWA icons.
Installation via
npm:
$ npm install -g ngx-pwa-icons
$ sudo npm install -g ngx-pwa-icons
This will install
ngx-pwa-icons globally so that it may be run from the command line.
Add PWA capabilities to an existing Angular 6+ app.
$ ng add @angular/pwa
Create an
icon.png file in the root folder of your Angular project.
Then run:
$ ngx-pwa-icons
For good results, your
icon.png file should be:
-h or
--help Show help
-v or
--version Show package version number
-d or
--dry-run Run through without making any changes
-i or
--icon Original icon to convert (defaults to "./icon.png")
-o or
--output Output folder (defaults to "./src/assets/icons")
-s or
--size Resize icons to px (defaults to "512, 384, 192, 152, 144, 128, 96, 72")
-n or
--name Icon name.
Replaces wildcard character with icons size (defaults to "icon-*x*.png")
Eg: `ngx-pwa-icons -s "100,200,300" -n "icon__*.png"` generates icon_100_100.png, icon_200_200.png and icon_300_300.png,