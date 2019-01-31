Automatic icon generator for Angular 6+ with PWA.

Create an icon in the root folder of your Angular project and use ngx-pwa-icons to automatically resize and replace the original PWA icons.

Installing globally

Installation via npm :

On Windows

$ npm install -g ngx-pwa-icons

On Mac

$ sudo npm install -g ngx-pwa-icons

This will install ngx-pwa-icons globally so that it may be run from the command line.

Usage

Add PWA capabilities to an existing Angular 6+ app.

$ ng add /pwa

Create an icon.png file in the root folder of your Angular project.

Then run:

$ ngx-pwa-icons

For good results, your icon.png file should be:

square

transparant background

at least 512*512px

Available Options: