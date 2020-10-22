This project is deprecated and is no longer actively maintained

Push notifications for PWA using Service Workers in Angular

Edit: Updated to Angular 7

Official Push API documentation is here Mozilla developer network.

and here Google Developers

Installation

To install this library, run:

npm install ngx-push-notifications --save

Setup

Import the PushNotificationService into your AppModule

import { PushNotificationService } from 'ngx-push-notifications' ; ({ declarations: [...], imports: [...], providers: [PushNotificationService], bootstrap: [...] }) export class AppModule { } ...

Now import the PushNotificationsService and PushNotificationOptions in your component where you want to use it:

import { PushNotificationOptions, PushNotificationService } from 'ngx-push-notifications' ; ... constructor ( private _pushNotificationService: PushNotificationService ) { } ...

Requesting Permission

To request permission from the user to display push notifications call the requestPermission() method of PushNotificationsService .

ngOnInit() { this ._pushNotificationService.requestPermission(); }

You can also check if permission was already granted previously.

const isGranted = this ._pushNotificationService.isPermissionGranted;

Pushing a Notification

Example:

myFunction() { const title = 'Hello' ; const options = new PushNotificationOptions(); options.body = 'Native Push Notification' ; this ._pushNotificationService.create(title, options).subscribe( ( notif ) => { if (notif.event.type === 'show' ) { console .log( 'onshow' ); setTimeout( () => { notif.notification.close(); }, 3000 ); } if (notif.event.type === 'click' ) { console .log( 'click' ); notif.notification.close(); } if (notif.event.type === 'close' ) { console .log( 'close' ); } }, ( err ) => { console .log(err); }); }

A notification will raise events at each stage which you can handle.

Options

Options that can be passed to the options parameter:

export declare class PushNotificationOptions { body: string ; icon: string ; sound: string ; data: any ; tag: string ; dir: NotificationDirection; lang: string ; renotify: boolean ; sticky: boolean ; vibrate: Array < number >; noscreen: boolean ; silent: boolean ; }

Options are the same as the Notification API in Mozilla developer network.

