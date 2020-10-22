Push notifications for PWA using Service Workers in Angular
Edit: Updated to Angular 7
Official Push API documentation is here Mozilla developer network.
and here Google Developers
To install this library, run:
npm install ngx-push-notifications --save
Import the
PushNotificationService into your
AppModule
import { PushNotificationService } from 'ngx-push-notifications';
@NgModule({
declarations: [...],
imports: [...],
providers: [PushNotificationService],
bootstrap: [...]
})
export class AppModule { }
...
Now import the
PushNotificationsService and
PushNotificationOptions in your component where you want to use it:
import { PushNotificationOptions, PushNotificationService } from 'ngx-push-notifications';
...
constructor(private _pushNotificationService: PushNotificationService) { }
...
To request permission from the user to display push notifications call the
requestPermission() method of
PushNotificationsService.
ngOnInit() {
this._pushNotificationService.requestPermission();
}
You can also check if permission was already granted previously.
const isGranted = this._pushNotificationService.isPermissionGranted;
Example:
myFunction() {
const title = 'Hello';
const options = new PushNotificationOptions();
options.body = 'Native Push Notification';
this._pushNotificationService.create(title, options).subscribe((notif) => {
if (notif.event.type === 'show') {
console.log('onshow');
setTimeout(() => {
notif.notification.close();
}, 3000);
}
if (notif.event.type === 'click') {
console.log('click');
notif.notification.close();
}
if (notif.event.type === 'close') {
console.log('close');
}
},
(err) => {
console.log(err);
});
}
A notification will raise events at each stage which you can handle.
Options that can be passed to the options parameter:
export declare class PushNotificationOptions {
body: string;
icon: string;
sound: string;
data: any;
tag: string;
dir: NotificationDirection;
lang: string;
renotify: boolean;
sticky: boolean;
vibrate: Array<number>;
noscreen: boolean;
silent: boolean;
}
Options are the same as the Notification API in Mozilla developer network.
