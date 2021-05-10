This directive makes printing your HTML sections smooth and easy in your Angular application. It is inspired from the old AngularJS ngPrint directive, thus it is intendend to be used with the new Angular -2/4/5/6/7-... Enjoy ! contributions are so welcomed :)
1- In your root application folder run:
$ npm install ngx-print
2- Once
ngx-print is installed, you need to import the main module
NgxPrintModule :
import {NgxPrintModule} from 'ngx-print';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [NgxPrintModule, ...],
...
})
export class YourAppModule {
}
3- Then plug n' play with it:
<div>
<!--Your html stuff that you want to print-->
</div>
<button>print</button> <!--Your relevant print button-->
id attribute, then link that
id to a directive parameter in your button :
<!--
1)- Add an ID here
-->
<div id="print-section">
<!--Your html stuff that you want to print-->
</div>
<!--
2)- Add the directive name in your button (ngxPrint),
3)- Affect your ID to printSectionId
-->
<button printSectionId="print-section" ngxPrint>print</button>
printTitle:
<div id="print-section">
<!-- ... -->
</div>
<button
printTitle="MyTitle"
printSectionId="print-section"
ngxPrint>print</button>
printStyle:
<div id="print-section">
<!-- ... -->
</div>
<button
[printStyle]="{h1 : {'color': 'red'}, h2 : {'border': 'solid 1px'}}"
printSectionId="print-section"
ngxPrint>print</button>
Here some simple styles were added to every
h1 &
h2 tags within the
div where
print-section is tagged to its
id attribute.
useExistingCss attribute:
<div id="print-section">
<!-- ... -->
</div>
<button
[useExistingCss]="true"
printSectionId="print-section"
ngxPrint>print</button>
styleSheetFile:
<div id="print-section">
<!-- ... -->
</div>
<button
styleSheetFile="assets/css/custom1.css,assets/css/custom2.css"
printSectionId="print-section"
ngxPrint>print</button>
Huge thanks to: deeplotia , Ben L , Gavyn McKenzie , silenceway, Muhammad Ahsan Ayaz and to all
ngx-print users
Did this project help you reducing time? I won't say no to a cup of coffee 🍵 :)