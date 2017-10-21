An implementation of the cross-origin communication via postMessage at Angular2 [4.3.1 compatible].

Description

The implementation is based on the PostMessageBusSource & PostMessageBusSink implementation of the @angular/platform-webworker package. At the current implementation of the wrapper, a bridge term is equivalent the Angular2 channel.

Installation

First you need to install the npm module:

npm install ngx-post-message --save

Use

main.ts

import {PostMessageModule} from 'ngx-post-message/ngx-post-message' ; ({ bootstrap: [ApplicationComponent], imports: [ PostMessageModule, ... ], ... }) export class ApplicationModule { }

AppRootPostMessageModule.ts - Root application module

() export class AppRootPostMessageModule { constructor ( (PostMessageBridgeFactory) private bridgeFactory: PostMessageBridgeFactory ) { const iFrame: IPostMessageEventTarget = window .frames[ 0 ]; const currentWindow: IPostMessageEventTarget = window ; bridgeFactory.makeInstance() .setEnableLogging( false ) .connect(currentWindow, iFrame) .makeBridge( 'Logout' ) .makeBridge( 'ChangeLanguage' ) .addListener( 'Logout' , ( message: any ) => console .log( 'The iframe has sent a message to the parent: LOGOUT' )) .sendMessage( 'ChangeLanguage' , 'ru' ); window .frames[ 0 ].postMessage([{channel: 'ChangeLanguage' , message: 'de' }], '*' ); } }

AppFramePostMessageModule.ts - IFrame application module.

() export class AppFramePostMessageModule { constructor ( (PostMessageBridgeFactory) private bridgeFactory: PostMessageBridgeFactory ) { const iFrame: IPostMessageEventTarget = window ; const parentWindow: IPostMessageEventTarget = window .top; bridgeFactory.makeInstance() .setEnableLogging( false ) .connect(iFrame, parentWindow) .makeBridge( 'Logout' ) .makeBridge( 'ChangeLanguage' ) .addListener( 'ChangeLanguage' , ( message: any ) => console .log( `The parent has sent a message to the iframe - set a new language as: ${message} ` )) .sendMessage( 'Logout' ); window .top.postMessage([{channel: 'Logout' }], '*' ); } }

Demo

npm start

Then go to http://localhost:4200

npm start

License

Licensed under MIT.