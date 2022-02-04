ngx-popperjs is an angular wrapper for the Popper.js library.
Note that I also updated everything to use Popper 2 (v 2.4.4 in v 9.0.0)
The goal of this library is to take Mr Frankel's ngx-popper and update the compatibility up to Angular 10 (in first instance Angular 8). Since his library is compatible with Angular 7 and downwards, this will start with Angular 8. If you need to work with an older version of Angular (5 to 7), please refer to Mr Frankel's ngx-popper.
node and npm are required to run this package.
Use npm/yarn to install the package:
$ npm install @popperjs/core ngx-popperjs --save
Or
$ yarn add @popperjs/core --save
$ yarn add ngx-popperjs --save
You simply add into your module
NgxPopperjsModule:
import {NgxPopperjsModule} from 'ngx-popperjs';
@NgModule({
// ...
imports: [
// ...
NgxPopperjsModule
]
})
SystemJS
System.config({
paths: {
'npm:': 'https://unpkg.com/' // or your local folder
}
// map tells the System loader where to look for things
map: {
... ,
"@popperjs/core": "npm:@popperjs/core@2.4.4/dist/umd/popper.js",
"ngx-popperjs": "npm:ngx-popperjs@8.0.0/bundles/ngx-popperjs.umd.js
}
});
Optionally you can include in your
styles.css /
styles.css one of the prebuilt themes:
@import ~ngx-popperjs/css/theme-dark.css
@import ~ngx-popperjs/css/theme-white.css
@import ~ngx-popperjs/scss/theme-dark
@import ~ngx-popperjs/scss/theme-white
or easily create your own theme using the @mixin:
// Angular Version <= 12:
@import "~ngx-popperjs/scss/theme";
body {
@include ngx-popperjs-theme($background-color, $text-color, $max-width, $z-index);
}
// Angular Version >= 13:
@use "ngx-popperjs/scss/theme" as popperjs;
body {
@include popperjs.ngx-popperjs-theme($background-color, $text-color, $max-width, $z-index);
}
Add to view:
<popper-content #popper1Content>
<p class="bold">Popper on bottom</p>
</popper-content>
<div [popper]="popper1Content"
[popperShowOnStart]="true"
[popperTrigger]="'click'"
[popperHideOnClickOutside]="true"
[popperHideOnScroll]="true"
[popperPlacement]="'bottom'">
<p class="bold">Hey!</p>
<p class="thin">Choose where to put your popper!</p>
</div>
As text:
<div popper="As text"
[popperTrigger]="'hover'"
[popperPlacement]="'bottom'"
(popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
<p class="bold">Pop</p>
<p class="thin">on the bottom</p>
</div>
<div popper="{{someTextProperty}}"
[popperTrigger]="'hover'"
[popperPlacement]="'bottom'"
[popperStyles]="{'background-color: 'blue''}",
(popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
<p class="bold">Pop</p>
<p class="thin">on the bottom</p>
</div>
Position fixed, breaking overflow:
<div popper="As text"
[popperTrigger]="'hover'"
[popperPlacement]="'bottom'"
[popperPositionFixed]="true"
(popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
</div>
Specific target:
<div class="example">
<div #popperTargetElement></div>
<div popper="As text"
popperTrigger="hover"
popperPlacement="bottom"
[popperTarget]="popperTargetElement.nativeElement"
(popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
</div>
hide/show programmatically:
<div [popper]="tooltipcontent"
popperTrigger="hover"
popperPlacement="bottom"
[popperApplyClass]="'popperSpecialStyle'">
<p class="bold">Pop</p>
<p class="thin">on the bottom</p>
</div>
<popper-content #tooltipcontent>
<div>
<p>This is a tooltip with text</p>
<span (click)="tooltipcontent.hide()">Close</span>
</div>
</popper-content>
Attributes map:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|popperDisableAnimation
|boolean
|false
|Disable the default animation on show/hide
|popperDisableStyle
|boolean
|false
|Disable the default styling
|popperDisabled
|boolean
|false
|Disable the popper, ignore all events
|popperDelay
|number
|0
|Delay time until popper it shown
|popperTimeout
|number
|0
|Set delay before the popper is hidden
|popperTimeoutAfterShow
|number
|0
|Set a time on which the popper will be hidden after it is shown
|popperPlacement
|Placement(string)
|auto
|The placement to show the popper relative to the reference element
|popperTarget
|HtmlElement
|auto
|Specify a different reference element other the the one hosting the directive
|popperBoundaries
|string(selector)
|undefined
|Specify a selector to serve as the boundaries of the element
|popperShowOnStart
|boolean
|false
|Popper default to show
|popperTrigger
|Trigger(string)
|click
|Trigger/Event on which to show/hide the popper
|popperPositionFixed
|boolean
|false
|Set the popper element to use position: fixed
|popperAppendTo
|string
|undefined
|append The popper-content element to a given selector, if multiple will apply to first
|popperPreventOverflow
|boolean
|undefined
|Prevent the popper from being positioned outside the boundary
|popperHideOnClickOutside
|boolean
|true
|Popper will hide on a click outside
|popperHideOnScroll
|boolean
|false
|Popper will hide on scroll
|popperHideOnMouseLeave
|boolean
|false
|Popper will hide on mouse leave
|popperModifiers
|popperModifier
|undefined
|popper.js custom modifiers hock
|popperApplyClass
|string
|undefined
|list of comma separated class to apply on ngpx__container
|popperStyles
|Object
|undefined
|Apply the styles object, aligned with ngStyles
|popperApplyArrowClass
|string
|undefined
|list of comma separated class to apply on ngpx__arrow
|popperOnShown
|EventEmitter<>
|$event
|Event handler when popper is shown
|popperOnHidden
|EventEmitter<>
|$event
|Event handler when popper is hidden
|popperOnUpdate
|EventEmitter<>
|$event
|Event handler when popper is updated
|popperAriaDescribeBy
|string
|undefined
|Define value for aria-describeby attribute
|popperAriaRole
|string
|popper
|Define value for aria-role attribute
Override defaults:
ngx-popperjs comes with a few default properties you can override in default to effect all instances These are overridden by any child attributes.
NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
NgxPopperjsModule.forRoot({placement: 'bottom'})],
declarations: [AppComponent],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
});
|Options
|Type
|Default
|showDelay
|number
|0
|disableAnimation
|boolean
|false
|disableDefaultStyling
|boolean
|false
|placement
|Placement(string)
|auto
|boundariesElement
|string(selector)
|undefined
|trigger
|Trigger(string)
|hover
|popperModifiers
|popperModifier
|undefined
|positionFixed
|boolean
|false
|hideOnClickOutside
|boolean
|true
|hideOnMouseLeave
|boolean
|false
|hideOnScroll
|boolean
|false
|applyClass
|string
|undefined
|styles
|Object
|undefined
|applyArrowClass
|string
|undefined
|ariaDescribeBy
|string
|undefined
|ariaRole
|string
|undefined
|appendTo
|string
|undefined
|preventOverflow
|boolean
|undefined
popperPlacement:
| 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'top-start' | 'bottom-start' | 'left-start' | 'right-start' | 'top-end' | 'bottom-end' | 'left-end' | 'right-end' | 'auto' | 'auto-start' | 'auto-end' | Function
popperTrigger:
| 'click' | 'mousedown' | 'hover' | 'none'
You can only report bugs. Every other issue will be deleted right away.
$ npm install
$ npm run start //run example
Jetbrains is now supporting this library with an open-source license, which will allow a better code! 🎉
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details
MrFrankel for setting up ngx-popper and maintaining till v 7.0.0.