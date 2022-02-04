openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
np

ngx-popperjs

by Tony Samperi
13.0.1 (see all)

An Angular 8+ wrapper for @popperjs/core

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Tooltip

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Performant

Readme

ngx-popperjs

npm npm MIT licensed Build Status Size

ngx-popperjs is an angular wrapper for the Popper.js library.

Note that I also updated everything to use Popper 2 (v 2.4.4 in v 9.0.0)

The goal of this library is to take Mr Frankel's ngx-popper and update the compatibility up to Angular 10 (in first instance Angular 8). Since his library is compatible with Angular 7 and downwards, this will start with Angular 8. If you need to work with an older version of Angular (5 to 7), please refer to Mr Frankel's ngx-popper.

Installation

node and npm are required to run this package.

  1. Use npm/yarn to install the package:

    $ npm install @popperjs/core ngx-popperjs --save

    Or 

     $ yarn add @popperjs/core --save
 $ yarn add ngx-popperjs --save

  2. You simply add into your module NgxPopperjsModule:

    import {NgxPopperjsModule} from 'ngx-popperjs';

@NgModule({
 // ...
 imports: [
   // ...
   NgxPopperjsModule
 ]
})

SystemJS 

    System.config({
        paths: {
           'npm:': 'https://unpkg.com/' // or your local folder
         }
        // map tells the System loader where to look for things
        map: {
            ... ,
            "@popperjs/core": "npm:@popperjs/core@2.4.4/dist/umd/popper.js",
            "ngx-popperjs": "npm:ngx-popperjs@8.0.0/bundles/ngx-popperjs.umd.js
        }
    });

Optionally you can include in your styles.css / styles.css one of the prebuilt themes:

  • @import ~ngx-popperjs/css/theme-dark.css
  • @import ~ngx-popperjs/css/theme-white.css
  • @import ~ngx-popperjs/scss/theme-dark
  • @import ~ngx-popperjs/scss/theme-white

or easily create your own theme using the @mixin:

// Angular Version <= 12:
@import "~ngx-popperjs/scss/theme";

body {
    @include ngx-popperjs-theme($background-color, $text-color, $max-width, $z-index);
}

// Angular Version >= 13:
@use "ngx-popperjs/scss/theme" as popperjs;

body {
    @include popperjs.ngx-popperjs-theme($background-color, $text-color, $max-width, $z-index);
}

  1. Add to view:

     <popper-content #popper1Content>
     <p class="bold">Popper on bottom</p>
 </popper-content>
 <div [popper]="popper1Content"
      [popperShowOnStart]="true"
      [popperTrigger]="'click'"
      [popperHideOnClickOutside]="true"
      [popperHideOnScroll]="true"
      [popperPlacement]="'bottom'">
     <p class="bold">Hey!</p>
     <p class="thin">Choose where to put your popper!</p>         
 </div>

  2. As text:

         <div popper="As text"
          [popperTrigger]="'hover'"
          [popperPlacement]="'bottom'"
          (popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
       <p class="bold">Pop</p>
       <p class="thin">on the bottom</p>
     </div>

         <div popper="{{someTextProperty}}"
          [popperTrigger]="'hover'"
          [popperPlacement]="'bottom'"
          [popperStyles]="{'background-color: 'blue''}",
          (popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
       <p class="bold">Pop</p>
       <p class="thin">on the bottom</p>
     </div>

  3. Position fixed, breaking overflow:

         <div popper="As text"
          [popperTrigger]="'hover'"
          [popperPlacement]="'bottom'"
          [popperPositionFixed]="true"
          (popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
     </div>

  4. Specific target:

    <div class="example">
     <div #popperTargetElement></div>
     <div popper="As text"
          popperTrigger="hover"
          popperPlacement="bottom"
          [popperTarget]="popperTargetElement.nativeElement"
          (popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
     </div>

  5. hide/show programmatically:

     <div [popper]="tooltipcontent"
      popperTrigger="hover"
      popperPlacement="bottom"
      [popperApplyClass]="'popperSpecialStyle'">
      <p class="bold">Pop</p>
      <p class="thin">on the bottom</p>
    </div>
    <popper-content #tooltipcontent>
      <div>
        <p>This is a tooltip with text</p>
        <span (click)="tooltipcontent.hide()">Close</span>
      </div>
    </popper-content>

  6. Attributes map:

    OptionTypeDefaultDescription
    popperDisableAnimationbooleanfalseDisable the default animation on show/hide
    popperDisableStylebooleanfalseDisable the default styling
    popperDisabledbooleanfalseDisable the popper, ignore all events
    popperDelaynumber0Delay time until popper it shown
    popperTimeoutnumber0Set delay before the popper is hidden
    popperTimeoutAfterShownumber0Set a time on which the popper will be hidden after it is shown
    popperPlacementPlacement(string)autoThe placement to show the popper relative to the reference element
    popperTargetHtmlElementautoSpecify a different reference element other the the one hosting the directive
    popperBoundariesstring(selector)undefinedSpecify a selector to serve as the boundaries of the element
    popperShowOnStartbooleanfalsePopper default to show
    popperTriggerTrigger(string)clickTrigger/Event on which to show/hide the popper
    popperPositionFixedbooleanfalseSet the popper element to use position: fixed
    popperAppendTostringundefinedappend The popper-content element to a given selector, if multiple will apply to first
    popperPreventOverflowbooleanundefinedPrevent the popper from being positioned outside the boundary
    popperHideOnClickOutsidebooleantruePopper will hide on a click outside
    popperHideOnScrollbooleanfalsePopper will hide on scroll
    popperHideOnMouseLeavebooleanfalsePopper will hide on mouse leave
    popperModifierspopperModifierundefinedpopper.js custom modifiers hock
    popperApplyClassstringundefinedlist of comma separated class to apply on ngpx__container
    popperStylesObjectundefinedApply the styles object, aligned with ngStyles
    popperApplyArrowClassstringundefinedlist of comma separated class to apply on ngpx__arrow
    popperOnShownEventEmitter<>$eventEvent handler when popper is shown
    popperOnHiddenEventEmitter<>$eventEvent handler when popper is hidden
    popperOnUpdateEventEmitter<>$eventEvent handler when popper is updated
    popperAriaDescribeBystringundefinedDefine value for aria-describeby attribute
    popperAriaRolestringpopperDefine value for aria-role attribute

  1. Override defaults:

    ngx-popperjs comes with a few default properties you can override in default to effect all instances These are overridden by any child attributes.

NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule,
    NgxPopperjsModule.forRoot({placement: 'bottom'})],
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]

});
OptionsTypeDefault
showDelay              number          0      
disableAnimationbooleanfalse
disableDefaultStylingbooleanfalse
placementPlacement(string)auto
boundariesElementstring(selector)undefined
triggerTrigger(string)hover
popperModifierspopperModifierundefined
positionFixedbooleanfalse
hideOnClickOutsidebooleantrue
hideOnMouseLeavebooleanfalse
hideOnScrollbooleanfalse
applyClassstringundefined
stylesObjectundefined
applyArrowClassstringundefined
ariaDescribeBystringundefined
ariaRolestringundefined
appendTostringundefined
preventOverflowbooleanundefined

  1. popperPlacement:

    | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'top-start' | 'bottom-start' | 'left-start' | 'right-start' | 'top-end' | 'bottom-end' | 'left-end' | 'right-end' | 'auto' | 'auto-start' | 'auto-end' | Function

  2. popperTrigger:

    | 'click' | 'mousedown' | 'hover' | 'none'

Demo

Demo

Contribute

You can only report bugs. Every other issue will be deleted right away.

  $ npm install
  $ npm run start  //run example

Special thanks

Jetbrains is now supporting this library with an open-source license, which will allow a better code! 🎉

jetbrains-logo

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Thanks to

MrFrankel for setting up ngx-popper and maintaining till v 7.0.0.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Tony SamperiBergamo, Italy1 Rating0 Reviews
I'm 32 and I am a web developer in Bergamo, Italy. I'm also a musician and my hobbies are cinema, technology and magic.
October 8, 2020
Performant

Alternatives

@teambit/component.ui.component-tooltipA tool for component-driven application development.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
349
@angular-ru/tooltip🅰️ ngular-RU Software Development Kit
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
41
ntw
ngx-tippy-wrapperAngular wrapper for Tippy.js
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
3K
@ngneat/helipopper🚁 A Powerful Tooltip and Popover for Angular Applications
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
4K
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popupsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8K
See 46 Alternatives

Tutorials

Package - ngx-popperjs
npmmirror.comPackage - ngx-popperjs
Ngx-popperjs NPM | npm.io
npm.io3 months agoNgx-popperjs NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.
ngx-popperjs examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iongx-popperjs examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use ngx-popperjs by viewing and forking ngx-popperjs example apps on CodeSandbox