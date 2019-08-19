ngx-popper is an angular wrapper for the Popper.js library.

Changes

As of version 6.0.0 popper content runs in onPush change detection strategy, therefore forceChangeDetection is no longer necessary and is removed

As of version 4.0.0 ngx-popper now use innerHTML binding for string popper i.e:

< div popper = "some text" > </ div >

This should make no difference but you should be aware.

As of version 4.0.0 popper.model is now popper-model, due to some angular-cli issues, if you are referencing this please update your references.

Installation

node and npm are required to run this package.

Use npm/yarn to install the package: $ npm install popper.js --save $ npm install ngx-popper --save Or $ yarn add popper.js --save $ yarn add ngx-popper --save You simply add into your module NgxPopperModule : import {NgxPopperModule} from 'ngx-popper' ; ({ imports: [ NgxPopperModule ] })

SystemJS

System.config({ paths: { 'npm:' : 'libs/' }, map: { ... , 'ngx-popper' : 'npm:ngx-popper' , 'popper-directive.js' : 'npm:ngx-popper' , 'popper.module' : 'npm:ngx-popper' , }, packages: { ... , 'ngx-popper' : { main: 'index.js' , defaultExtension: 'js' }, 'popper.js' : { main: 'popper-directive.js' , defaultExtension: 'js' }, 'popper.module' : { main: './popper.module.js' , defaultExtension: 'js' } } });

Add to view: < div [ popper ]= "popper1Content" [ popperShowOnStart ]= "true" [ popperTrigger ]= "'click'" [ popperHideOnClickOutside ]= "true" [ popperHideOnScroll ]= "true" [ popperPlacement ]= "'bottom'" > < p class = "bold" > Hey! </ p > < p class = "thin" > Choose where to put your popper! </ p > </ div > < popper-content # popper1Content > < p class = "bold" > Popper on bottom </ p > </ popper-content > As text: < div [ popper ]= "'As text'" [ popperTrigger ]= "'hover'" [ popperPlacement ]= "'bottom'" ( popperOnShown )= "onShown($event)" > < p class = "bold" > Pop </ p > < p class = "thin" > on the bottom </ p > </ div > < div popper = "{{someTextProperty}}" [ popperTrigger ]= "'hover'" [ popperPlacement ]= "'bottom'" [ popperStyles ]= "{'background-color: 'blue''}" , ( popperOnShown )= "onShown($event)" > < p class = "bold" > Pop </ p > < p class = "thin" > on the bottom </ p > </ div > Position fixed, breaking overflow: < div [ popper ]= "'As text'" [ popperTrigger ]= "'hover'" [ popperPlacement ]= "'bottom'" [ popperPositionFixed ]= "true" ( popperOnShown )= "onShown($event)" > </ div > Specific target: < div class = "example" > < div # popperTargetElement > </ div > < div [ popper ]= "'As text'" [ popperTrigger ]= "'hover'" [ popperPlacement ]= "'bottom'" [ popperTarget ]= "popperTargetElement.nativeElement" ( popperOnShown )= "onShown($event)" > </ div > hide/show programmatically: < div [ popper ]= "tooltipcontent" [ popperTrigger ]= "'hover'" [ popperPlacement ]= "'bottom'" [ popperApplyClass ]= "'popperSpecialStyle'" > < p class = "bold" > Pop </ p > < p class = "thin" > on the bottom </ p > </ div > < popper-content # tooltipcontent > < div > < p > This is a tooltip with text </ p > < span ( click )= "tooltipcontent.hide()" > Close </ span > </ div > </ popper-content > Attributes map: Option Type Default Description popperDisableAnimation boolean false Disable the default animation on show/hide popperDisableStyle boolean false Disable the default styling popperDisabled boolean false Disable the popper, ignore all events popperDelay number 0 Delay time until popper it shown popperTimeout number 0 Set delay before the popper is hidden popperTimeoutAfterShow number 0 Set a time on which the popper will be hidden after it is shown popperPlacement Placement(string) auto The placement to show the popper relative to the reference element popperTarget HtmlElement auto Specify a different reference element other the the one hosting the directive popperBoundaries string(selector) undefined Specify a selector to serve as the boundaries of the element popperShowOnStart boolean false Popper default to show popperTrigger Trigger(string) hover Trigger/Event on which to show/hide the popper popperPositionFixed boolean false Set the popper element to use position: fixed popperAppendTo string undefined append The popper-content element to a given selector, if multiple will apply to first popperPreventOverflow boolean undefined Prevent the popper from being positioned outside the boundary popperHideOnClickOutside boolean true Popper will hide on a click outside popperHideOnScroll boolean false Popper will hide on scroll popperHideOnMouseLeave boolean false Popper will hide on mouse leave popperModifiers popperModifier undefined popper.js custom modifiers hock popperApplyClass string undefined list of comma separated class to apply on ngpx__container popperStyles Object undefined Apply the styles object, aligned with ngStyles popperApplyArrowClass string undefined list of comma separated class to apply on ngpx__arrow popperOnShown EventEmitter<> $event Event handler when popper is shown popperOnHidden EventEmitter<> $event Event handler when popper is hidden popperOnUpdate EventEmitter<> $event Event handler when popper is updated popperAriaDescribeBy string undefined Define value for aria-describeby attribute popperAriaRole string popper Define value for aria-role attribute

Override defaults: Ngx-popper comes with a few default properties you can override in default to effect all instances These are overridden by any child attributes.

NgModule({ imports : [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, NgxPopperModule.forRoot({ placement : 'bottom' })], declarations : [AppComponent], providers : [], bootstrap : [AppComponent] })

Options Type Default showDelay number 0 disableAnimation boolean false disableDefaultStyling boolean false placement Placement(string) auto boundariesElement string(selector) undefined trigger Trigger(string) hover popperModifiers popperModifier undefined positionFixed boolean false hideOnClickOutside boolean true hideOnMouseLeave boolean false hideOnScroll boolean false applyClass string undefined styles Object undefined applyArrowClass string undefined ariaDescribeBy string undefined ariaRole string undefined appendTo string undefined preventOverflow boolean undefined

popperPlacement: | 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'top-start' | 'bottom-start' | 'left-start' | 'right-start' | 'top-end' | 'bottom-end' | 'left-end' | 'right-end' | 'auto' | 'auto-start' | 'auto-end' | Function popperTrigger: | 'click' | 'mousedown' | 'hover' | 'none'

Demo

Contribute

