ngx-popper is an angular wrapper for the Popper.js library.
As of version 6.0.0 popper content runs in onPush change detection strategy, therefore forceChangeDetection is no longer necessary and is removed
As of version 4.0.0 ngx-popper now use innerHTML binding for string popper i.e:
<div popper="some text"></div>
This should make no difference but you should be aware.
As of version 4.0.0 popper.model is now popper-model, due to some angular-cli issues, if you are referencing this please update your references.
node and npm are required to run this package.
Use npm/yarn to install the package:
$ npm install popper.js --save
$ npm install ngx-popper --save
Or
$ yarn add popper.js --save
$ yarn add ngx-popper --save
You simply add into your module
NgxPopperModule:
import {NgxPopperModule} from 'ngx-popper';
@NgModule({
// ...
imports: [
// ...
NgxPopperModule
]
})
SystemJS
System.config({
paths: {
// paths serve as alias
'npm:': 'libs/'
},
// map tells the System loader where to look for things
map: {
... ,
'ngx-popper': 'npm:ngx-popper',
'popper-directive.js': 'npm:ngx-popper',
'popper.module': 'npm:ngx-popper',
},
// packages tells the System loader how to load when no filename and/or no extension
packages: {
... ,
'ngx-popper': {
main: 'index.js',
defaultExtension: 'js'
},
'popper.js': {
main: 'popper-directive.js',
defaultExtension: 'js'
},
'popper.module': {
main: './popper.module.js',
defaultExtension: 'js'
}
}
});
Add to view:
<div [popper]="popper1Content"
[popperShowOnStart]="true"
[popperTrigger]="'click'"
[popperHideOnClickOutside]="true"
[popperHideOnScroll]="true"
[popperPlacement]="'bottom'">
<p class="bold">Hey!</p>
<p class="thin">Choose where to put your popper!</p>
</div>
<popper-content #popper1Content>
<p class="bold">Popper on bottom</p>
</popper-content>
As text:
<div [popper]="'As text'"
[popperTrigger]="'hover'"
[popperPlacement]="'bottom'"
(popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
<p class="bold">Pop</p>
<p class="thin">on the bottom</p>
</div>
<div popper="{{someTextProperty}}"
[popperTrigger]="'hover'"
[popperPlacement]="'bottom'"
[popperStyles]="{'background-color: 'blue''}",
(popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
<p class="bold">Pop</p>
<p class="thin">on the bottom</p>
</div>
Position fixed, breaking overflow:
<div [popper]="'As text'"
[popperTrigger]="'hover'"
[popperPlacement]="'bottom'"
[popperPositionFixed]="true"
(popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
</div>
Specific target:
<div class="example">
<div #popperTargetElement></div>
<div [popper]="'As text'"
[popperTrigger]="'hover'"
[popperPlacement]="'bottom'"
[popperTarget]="popperTargetElement.nativeElement"
(popperOnShown)="onShown($event)">
</div>
hide/show programmatically:
<div [popper]="tooltipcontent"
[popperTrigger]="'hover'"
[popperPlacement]="'bottom'"
[popperApplyClass]="'popperSpecialStyle'">
<p class="bold">Pop</p>
<p class="thin">on the bottom</p>
</div>
<popper-content #tooltipcontent>
<div>
<p>This is a tooltip with text</p>
<span (click)="tooltipcontent.hide()">Close</span>
</div>
</popper-content>
Attributes map:
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|popperDisableAnimation
|boolean
|false
|Disable the default animation on show/hide
|popperDisableStyle
|boolean
|false
|Disable the default styling
|popperDisabled
|boolean
|false
|Disable the popper, ignore all events
|popperDelay
|number
|0
|Delay time until popper it shown
|popperTimeout
|number
|0
|Set delay before the popper is hidden
|popperTimeoutAfterShow
|number
|0
|Set a time on which the popper will be hidden after it is shown
|popperPlacement
|Placement(string)
|auto
|The placement to show the popper relative to the reference element
|popperTarget
|HtmlElement
|auto
|Specify a different reference element other the the one hosting the directive
|popperBoundaries
|string(selector)
|undefined
|Specify a selector to serve as the boundaries of the element
|popperShowOnStart
|boolean
|false
|Popper default to show
|popperTrigger
|Trigger(string)
|hover
|Trigger/Event on which to show/hide the popper
|popperPositionFixed
|boolean
|false
|Set the popper element to use position: fixed
|popperAppendTo
|string
|undefined
|append The popper-content element to a given selector, if multiple will apply to first
|popperPreventOverflow
|boolean
|undefined
|Prevent the popper from being positioned outside the boundary
|popperHideOnClickOutside
|boolean
|true
|Popper will hide on a click outside
|popperHideOnScroll
|boolean
|false
|Popper will hide on scroll
|popperHideOnMouseLeave
|boolean
|false
|Popper will hide on mouse leave
|popperModifiers
|popperModifier
|undefined
|popper.js custom modifiers hock
|popperApplyClass
|string
|undefined
|list of comma separated class to apply on ngpx__container
|popperStyles
|Object
|undefined
|Apply the styles object, aligned with ngStyles
|popperApplyArrowClass
|string
|undefined
|list of comma separated class to apply on ngpx__arrow
|popperOnShown
|EventEmitter<>
|$event
|Event handler when popper is shown
|popperOnHidden
|EventEmitter<>
|$event
|Event handler when popper is hidden
|popperOnUpdate
|EventEmitter<>
|$event
|Event handler when popper is updated
|popperAriaDescribeBy
|string
|undefined
|Define value for aria-describeby attribute
|popperAriaRole
|string
|popper
|Define value for aria-role attribute
Override defaults:
Ngx-popper comes with a few default properties you can override in default to effect all instances These are overridden by any child attributes.
NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
NgxPopperModule.forRoot({placement: 'bottom'})],
declarations: [AppComponent],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
|Options
|Type
|Default
|showDelay
|number
|0
|disableAnimation
|boolean
|false
|disableDefaultStyling
|boolean
|false
|placement
|Placement(string)
|auto
|boundariesElement
|string(selector)
|undefined
|trigger
|Trigger(string)
|hover
|popperModifiers
|popperModifier
|undefined
|positionFixed
|boolean
|false
|hideOnClickOutside
|boolean
|true
|hideOnMouseLeave
|boolean
|false
|hideOnScroll
|boolean
|false
|applyClass
|string
|undefined
|styles
|Object
|undefined
|applyArrowClass
|string
|undefined
|ariaDescribeBy
|string
|undefined
|ariaRole
|string
|undefined
|appendTo
|string
|undefined
|preventOverflow
|boolean
|undefined
popperPlacement:
| 'top' | 'bottom' | 'left' | 'right' | 'top-start' | 'bottom-start' | 'left-start' | 'right-start' | 'top-end' | 'bottom-end' | 'left-end' | 'right-end' | 'auto' | 'auto-start' | 'auto-end' | Function
popperTrigger:
| 'click' | 'mousedown' | 'hover' | 'none'
Hell ya!!!
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm run dev //run example
$ npm run start_test //run tests