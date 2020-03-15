Angular 6+ bindings for plyr video and audio player. Supports everything that original library supports.

Installation

npm i plyr ngx-plyr

TypeScript typings

As long as original plyr does not have yet (sigh) typings, this project has its own at typings/plyr/index.d.ts.

If you have typings issues please refer to the issue #7 for more info.

Demo

Usage

Add "node_modules/plyr/dist/plyr.css" to the styles section of your angular.json :

"styles" : [ "src/styles.scss" , "node_modules/plyr/dist/plyr.css" ],

Import PlyrModule into the current module's imports:

import { PlyrModule } from 'ngx-plyr' ; imports: [ PlyrModule, ],

Finally use plyr in your components as attribute:

< div plyr style = "width: 640px;" plyrTitle = "Video 1" [ plyrPlaysInline ]= "true" [ plyrSources ]= "videoSources" ( plyrInit )= "player = $event" ( plyrPlay )= "played($event)" > </ div > < button ( click )= "play()" > Play </ button >

or tag (remember that in this case plyr tag has dipslay: inline which cannot accept width, so you need to care of this):

< plyr style = "display: block; width: 640px;" plyrTitle = "Video 1" [ plyrPlaysInline ]= "true" [ plyrSources ]= "videoSources" ( plyrInit )= "player = $event" ( plyrPlay )= "played($event)" > </ plyr > < button ( click )= "play()" > Play </ button >

and the component file would have

(PlyrComponent) plyr: PlyrComponent; player: Plyr; videoSources: Plyr.Source[] = [ { src: 'bTqVqk7FSmY' , provider: 'youtube' , }, ]; played(event: Plyr.PlyrEvent) { console .log( 'played' , event); } play(): void { this .player.play(); }

For using with hls.js and dash.js check the examples and implementation of this project's src/app folder.

API

The API mostly replicates the original Plyr API. See https://github.com/sampotts/plyr for more info

Inputs

Important: changing plyrOptions , plyrPlaysInline and plyrCrossOrigin will trigger the Plyr reinitialization, since these options cannot be changed on-the-fly

Events

ngx-plyr events:

plyrInit: emits a plyr instance when it gets created

plyr events:

plyrProgress : replicates original progress event

plyrPlaying : replicates original playing event

plyrPlay : replicates original play event

plyrPause : replicates original pause event

plyrTimeUpdate : replicates original timeupdate event

plyrVolumeChange : replicates original volumechange event

plyrSeeking : replicates original seeking event

plyrSeeked : replicates original seeked event

plyrRateChange : replicates original ratechange event

plyrEnded : replicates original ended event

plyrEnterFullScreen : replicates original enterfullscreen event

plyrExitFullScreen : replicates original exitfullscreen event

plyrCaptionsEnabled : replicates original captionsenabled event

plyrCaptionsDisabled : replicates original captionsdisabled event

plyrLanguageChange : replicates original languagechange event

plyrControlsHidden : replicates original controlshidden event

plyrControlsShown : replicates original controlsshown event

plyrReady : replicates original ready event

plyrLoadStart : replicates original loadstart event

plyrLoadedData : replicates original loadeddata event

plyrLoadedMetadata : replicates original loadedmetadata event

plyrQualityChange : replicates original qualitychange event

plyrCanPlay : replicates original canplay event

plyrCanPlayThrough : replicates original canplaythrough event

plyrStalled : replicates original stalled event

plyrWaiting : replicates original waiting event

plyrEmptied : replicates original emptied event

plyrCueChange : replicates original cuechange event

plyrError : replicates original error event

plyrStateChange: replicates original statechange event

Getters and setters / Methods

You can use standard getters and setters and methods by getting Plyr instance from plyrInit .

Custom Plyr driver

The library allows you to go in its heart by defining a custom Plyr driver. What it means: the hardest stuff is still done for you, but you can apply some actions in the critical points like creating the Plyr instance, updating and destroying it.

This is the right place for integration with other libraries like hls.js, dash.js etc.

The default implementation looks like this:

import Plyr from 'plyr' ; import { PlyrDriver, PlyrDriverCreateParams, PlyrDriverUpdateSourceParams, PlyrDriverDestroyParams } from './plyr-driver' ; export class DefaultPlyrDriver implements PlyrDriver { create(params: PlyrDriverCreateParams) { return new Plyr(params.videoElement, params.options); } updateSource(params: PlyrDriverUpdateSourceParams) { params.plyr.source = params.source; } destroy(params: PlyrDriverDestroyParams) { params.plyr.destroy(); } }

You can create your own driver and pass it as input parameter to the plyr component.

Integrations

To integrate the library with hls.js and dash.js see the corresponding demo source code. To integrate others, use same approach with a custom Plyr driver.

Changelog

License

MIT