np

ngx-plyr

by Semen Bobrov
4.0.0 (see all)

Angular 6+ binding for Plyr video & audio player

Overview

Readme

ngx-plyr

Angular 6+ bindings for plyr video and audio player. Supports everything that original library supports.

Workflow status Coverage Status @ngx-grpc/protoc-gen-ng npm version

Installation

npm i plyr ngx-plyr

TypeScript typings

As long as original plyr does not have yet (sigh) typings, this project has its own at typings/plyr/index.d.ts.

If you have typings issues please refer to the issue #7 for more info.

Demo

Demo page

Usage

Add "node_modules/plyr/dist/plyr.css" to the styles section of your angular.json:

"styles": [
  "src/styles.scss",
  "node_modules/plyr/dist/plyr.css"
],

Import PlyrModule into the current module's imports:

import { PlyrModule } from 'ngx-plyr';

imports: [
  // ...
  PlyrModule,
],

Finally use plyr in your components as attribute:

<div plyr style="width: 640px;" plyrTitle="Video 1" [plyrPlaysInline]="true" [plyrSources]="videoSources" (plyrInit)="player = $event" (plyrPlay)="played($event)"></div>

<button (click)="play()">Play</button>

or tag (remember that in this case plyr tag has dipslay: inline which cannot accept width, so you need to care of this):

<plyr style="display: block; width: 640px;" plyrTitle="Video 1" [plyrPlaysInline]="true" [plyrSources]="videoSources" (plyrInit)="player = $event" (plyrPlay)="played($event)"></plyr>

<button (click)="play()">Play</button>

and the component file would have

// get the component instance to have access to plyr instance
@ViewChild(PlyrComponent)
plyr: PlyrComponent;

// or get it from plyrInit event
player: Plyr;

videoSources: Plyr.Source[] = [
  {
    src: 'bTqVqk7FSmY',
    provider: 'youtube',
  },
];

played(event: Plyr.PlyrEvent) {
  console.log('played', event);
}

play(): void {
  this.player.play(); // or this.plyr.player.play()
}

For using with hls.js and dash.js check the examples and implementation of this project's src/app folder.

API

The API mostly replicates the original Plyr API. See https://github.com/sampotts/plyr for more info

Inputs

Important: changing plyrOptions, plyrPlaysInline and plyrCrossOrigin will trigger the Plyr reinitialization, since these options cannot be changed on-the-fly

Events

ngx-plyr events:

  • plyrInit: emits a plyr instance when it gets created

plyr events:

  • plyrProgress: replicates original progress event

  • plyrPlaying: replicates original playing event

  • plyrPlay: replicates original play event

  • plyrPause: replicates original pause event

  • plyrTimeUpdate: replicates original timeupdate event

  • plyrVolumeChange: replicates original volumechange event

  • plyrSeeking: replicates original seeking event

  • plyrSeeked: replicates original seeked event

  • plyrRateChange: replicates original ratechange event

  • plyrEnded: replicates original ended event

  • plyrEnterFullScreen: replicates original enterfullscreen event

  • plyrExitFullScreen: replicates original exitfullscreen event

  • plyrCaptionsEnabled: replicates original captionsenabled event

  • plyrCaptionsDisabled: replicates original captionsdisabled event

  • plyrLanguageChange: replicates original languagechange event

  • plyrControlsHidden: replicates original controlshidden event

  • plyrControlsShown: replicates original controlsshown event

  • plyrReady: replicates original ready event

  • plyrLoadStart: replicates original loadstart event

  • plyrLoadedData: replicates original loadeddata event

  • plyrLoadedMetadata: replicates original loadedmetadata event

  • plyrQualityChange: replicates original qualitychange event

  • plyrCanPlay: replicates original canplay event

  • plyrCanPlayThrough: replicates original canplaythrough event

  • plyrStalled: replicates original stalled event

  • plyrWaiting: replicates original waiting event

  • plyrEmptied: replicates original emptied event

  • plyrCueChange: replicates original cuechange event

  • plyrError: replicates original error event

  • plyrStateChange: replicates original statechange event

Getters and setters / Methods

You can use standard getters and setters and methods by getting Plyr instance from plyrInit.

Custom Plyr driver

The library allows you to go in its heart by defining a custom Plyr driver. What it means: the hardest stuff is still done for you, but you can apply some actions in the critical points like creating the Plyr instance, updating and destroying it.

This is the right place for integration with other libraries like hls.js, dash.js etc.

The default implementation looks like this:

import Plyr from 'plyr';
import { PlyrDriver, PlyrDriverCreateParams, PlyrDriverUpdateSourceParams, PlyrDriverDestroyParams } from './plyr-driver';

export class DefaultPlyrDriver implements PlyrDriver {

  create(params: PlyrDriverCreateParams) {
    return new Plyr(params.videoElement, params.options);
  }

  updateSource(params: PlyrDriverUpdateSourceParams) {
    params.plyr.source = params.source;
  }

  destroy(params: PlyrDriverDestroyParams) {
    params.plyr.destroy();
  }

}

You can create your own driver and pass it as input parameter to the plyr component.

Integrations

To integrate the library with hls.js and dash.js see the corresponding demo source code. To integrate others, use same approach with a custom Plyr driver.

Changelog

CHANGELOG.md

License

MIT

