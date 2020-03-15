Angular 6+ bindings for plyr video and audio player. Supports everything that original library supports.
npm i plyr ngx-plyr
As long as original plyr does not have yet (sigh) typings, this project has its own at typings/plyr/index.d.ts.
If you have typings issues please refer to the issue #7 for more info.
Add
"node_modules/plyr/dist/plyr.css" to the
styles section of your
angular.json:
"styles": [
"src/styles.scss",
"node_modules/plyr/dist/plyr.css"
],
Import
PlyrModule into the current module's imports:
import { PlyrModule } from 'ngx-plyr';
imports: [
// ...
PlyrModule,
],
Finally use
plyr in your components as attribute:
<div plyr style="width: 640px;" plyrTitle="Video 1" [plyrPlaysInline]="true" [plyrSources]="videoSources" (plyrInit)="player = $event" (plyrPlay)="played($event)"></div>
<button (click)="play()">Play</button>
or tag (remember that in this case
plyr tag has
dipslay: inline which cannot accept width, so you need to care of this):
<plyr style="display: block; width: 640px;" plyrTitle="Video 1" [plyrPlaysInline]="true" [plyrSources]="videoSources" (plyrInit)="player = $event" (plyrPlay)="played($event)"></plyr>
<button (click)="play()">Play</button>
and the component file would have
// get the component instance to have access to plyr instance
@ViewChild(PlyrComponent)
plyr: PlyrComponent;
// or get it from plyrInit event
player: Plyr;
videoSources: Plyr.Source[] = [
{
src: 'bTqVqk7FSmY',
provider: 'youtube',
},
];
played(event: Plyr.PlyrEvent) {
console.log('played', event);
}
play(): void {
this.player.play(); // or this.plyr.player.play()
}
For using with hls.js and dash.js check the examples and implementation of this project's
src/app folder.
The API mostly replicates the original Plyr API. See https://github.com/sampotts/plyr for more info
video or
audio, see source setters
playsinline attribute, boolean
crossorigin attribute, boolean
Important: changing
plyrOptions,
plyrPlaysInlineand
plyrCrossOriginwill trigger the
Plyrreinitialization, since these options cannot be changed on-the-fly
ngx-plyr events:
plyrProgress: replicates original progress event
plyrPlaying: replicates original playing event
plyrPlay: replicates original play event
plyrPause: replicates original pause event
plyrTimeUpdate: replicates original timeupdate event
plyrVolumeChange: replicates original volumechange event
plyrSeeking: replicates original seeking event
plyrSeeked: replicates original seeked event
plyrRateChange: replicates original ratechange event
plyrEnded: replicates original ended event
plyrEnterFullScreen: replicates original enterfullscreen event
plyrExitFullScreen: replicates original exitfullscreen event
plyrCaptionsEnabled: replicates original captionsenabled event
plyrCaptionsDisabled: replicates original captionsdisabled event
plyrLanguageChange: replicates original languagechange event
plyrControlsHidden: replicates original controlshidden event
plyrControlsShown: replicates original controlsshown event
plyrReady: replicates original ready event
plyrLoadStart: replicates original loadstart event
plyrLoadedData: replicates original loadeddata event
plyrLoadedMetadata: replicates original loadedmetadata event
plyrQualityChange: replicates original qualitychange event
plyrCanPlay: replicates original canplay event
plyrCanPlayThrough: replicates original canplaythrough event
plyrStalled: replicates original stalled event
plyrWaiting: replicates original waiting event
plyrEmptied: replicates original emptied event
plyrCueChange: replicates original cuechange event
plyrError: replicates original error event
plyrStateChange: replicates original statechange event
You can use standard getters and setters and methods by getting
Plyr instance from
plyrInit.
The library allows you to go in its heart by defining a custom Plyr driver. What it means: the hardest stuff is still done for you, but you can apply some actions in the critical points like creating the Plyr instance, updating and destroying it.
This is the right place for integration with other libraries like hls.js, dash.js etc.
The default implementation looks like this:
import Plyr from 'plyr';
import { PlyrDriver, PlyrDriverCreateParams, PlyrDriverUpdateSourceParams, PlyrDriverDestroyParams } from './plyr-driver';
export class DefaultPlyrDriver implements PlyrDriver {
create(params: PlyrDriverCreateParams) {
return new Plyr(params.videoElement, params.options);
}
updateSource(params: PlyrDriverUpdateSourceParams) {
params.plyr.source = params.source;
}
destroy(params: PlyrDriverDestroyParams) {
params.plyr.destroy();
}
}
You can create your own driver and pass it as input parameter to the
plyr component.
To integrate the library with hls.js and dash.js see the corresponding demo source code. To integrate others, use same approach with a custom Plyr driver.
MIT