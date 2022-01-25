A wrapper component to make using Plaid Link easy in Angular 6+.
This has been tested to work in at least 1 Angular 5 app as well
$ npm install ngx-plaid-link
$ yarn add ngx-plaid-link
import { BrowserModule } from "@angular/platform-browser";
import { NgModule } from "@angular/core";
import { AppComponent } from "./app.component";
import { NgxPlaidLinkModule } from "ngx-plaid-link";
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule, NgxPlaidLinkModule],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
ngxPlaidLink Directives
<button ngxPlaidLink
env="sandbox"
publicKey="YOURPUBLICKEY"
institution=""
[countryCodes]="['US', 'CA', 'GB']"
(Success)="onPlaidSuccess($event)"
(Exit)="onPlaidExit($event)"
(Load)="onPlaidLoad($event)"
(Event)="onPlaidEvent($event)"
(Click)="onPlaidClick($event)"
>Link Your Bank Account</button>
<mr-ngx-plaid-link-button
env="sandbox"
publicKey="YOURPUBLICKEY"
institution=""
[countryCodes]="['US', 'CA', 'GB']"
(Success)="onPlaidSuccess($event)"
(Exit)="onPlaidExit($event)"
(Load)="onPlaidLoad($event)"
(Event)="onPlaidEvent($event)"
className="launch-plaid-link-button"
buttonText="Link Your Bank Account"
(Click)="onPlaidClick($event)"
></mr-ngx-plaid-link-button>
Since most of the functionality is through the service you can imlpement this yourself to customize to your needs further.
import { Component, AfterViewInit } from "@angular/core";
import {
PlaidErrorMetadata,
PlaidErrorObject,
PlaidEventMetadata,
PlaidOnEventArgs,
PlaidOnExitArgs,
PlaidOnSuccessArgs,
PlaidSuccessMetadata,
PlaidConfig,
NgxPlaidLinkService,
PlaidLinkHandler
} from "ngx-plaid-link";
export class ComponentThatImplementsPlaidLink implements AfterViewInit {
private plaidLinkHandler: PlaidLinkHandler;
private config: PlaidConfig = {
apiVersion: "v2",
env: "sandbox",
institution: null,
selectAccount: false,
token: null,
webhook: "",
product: ["auth"],
countryCodes: ['US', 'CA', 'GB']
key: "YOURPUBLICKEY"
};
constructor(private plaidLinkService: NgxPlaidLinkService) {}
// Create and open programatically once the library is loaded.
ngAfterViewInit() {
this.plaidLinkService
.createPlaid(
Object.assign({}, config, {
onSuccess: (token, metadata) => this.onSuccess(token, metadata),
onExit: (error, metadata) => this.onExit(error, metadata),
onEvent: (eventName, metadata) => this.onEvent(eventName, metadata)
})
)
.then((handler: PlaidLinkHandler) => {
this.plaidLinkHandler = handler;
this.open();
});
}
open() {
this.plaidLinkHandler.open();
}
exit() {
this.plaidLinkHandler.exit();
}
onSuccess(token, metadata) {
console.log("We got a token:", token);
console.log("We got metadata:", metadata);
}
onEvent(eventName, metadata) {
console.log("We got an event:", eventName);
console.log("We got metadata:", metadata);
}
onExit(error, metadata) {
console.log("We exited:", error);
console.log("We got metadata:", metadata);
}
}
The following chart can be used to determine what version of
ngx-plaid-link should be used within your angular project.
angular@12 support within the chart; this is because there has never been a version of
ngx-plaid-link published that officially supports
angular@12.
ngx-plaid-link@1.0.3 should work fine with
angular@12 (albeit with peer dependency warnings during installation) but official advice is to upgrade your project to
angular@13 or later.
|angular version
|ngx-plaid-link version
|6
|1.0.3
|7
|1.0.3
|8
|1.0.3
|9
|1.0.3
|10
|1.0.3
|11
|1.0.3
|13
|13.0.0
This is all there in the types, but here they are for convenience.
|Attribute/prop
|input/output
|optional/required
|Type
|Default
|Description
|apiVersion
|input
|optional
|string
|v2
|The version of the Plaid Link api to use
|buttonText
|input
|optional
|string
Log In To Your Bank Account
|You can customize the text on the button by providing text here.
|className
|input
|optional
|string
|null
|A class or classes to apply to the button inside the component
|clientName
|input
|required
|string
|null
|The name of your application, gets used in the Plaid Link UI.
|countryCodes
|input
|optional
|string[]
|['US']
|An array of strings of Plaid supported country codes
|env
|input
|optional
|string
|sandbox
|Can be one of available plaid environments:
sandbox,
development, or
production
|institution
|input
|optional
|string
|null
|If you want to launch a specific institution
|product
|input
|optional
|string[]
|['auth']
|An array of the names of the products you'd like to authorize. Available options are
transactions,
auth, and
identity.
|publicKey
|input
|conditional
|string
|null
|The key (publiKey) parameter in PlaidLink create is deprecated. The public key from your Plaid account Make sure it's the public key and not the private key
|token
|input
|conditional
|string
|null
|If you're using link_tokens this field is required and will be the link_token. If you're still using the public key (legacy), then this field is optional and is for if you are re-authenticating or updating an item that has previously been linked.
|style
|input
|optional
|object
|An object of styles
|An ngStyle object that can be used to apply styles and customize the plaid link button to match your app.
|selectAccount
|input
|optional
|boolean
|false
|Setting this to
TRUE will allow the user to select their bank account from a list through the plaid modal.
FALSE does not show the account list prompt.
|webhook
|input
|optional
|string
|null
|You can provide a webhook for each item that Plaid will send events to.
|receivedRedirectUri
|input
|optional
|string
|null
|A receivedRedirectUri is required to support OAuth authentication flows when re-launching Link on a mobile device and using one or more European country codes. In addition to configuring the URI here, you will also need to enable the URI on the developer dashboard.
|isWebview
|input
|optional
|boolean
|false
|Set to true if launching Link within a WebView.
|Exit
|output
|required
|function
|n/a
|Passes the result from the onExit function to your component
|Success
|output
|required
|function
|n/a
|Passes the result from the onSuccess function to your component
|Click
|output
|optional
|function
|n/a
|Lets you act on the event when the button is clicked
|Event
|output
|optional
|function
|n/a
|Passes the result from the onEvent function to your component
|Load
|output
|optional
|function
|n/a
|Lets you act on the event when the Plaid Link stuff is all loaded
Coming soon...