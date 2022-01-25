NGX Plaid Link

A wrapper component to make using Plaid Link easy in Angular 6+.

This has been tested to work in at least 1 Angular 5 app as well

How to use

1a) Install from NPM

npm install ngx-plaid-link

1b) Or Yarn

yarn add ngx-plaid-link

2) Import the NgxPlaidLinkModule

import { BrowserModule } from "@angular/platform-browser" ; import { NgModule } from "@angular/core" ; import { AppComponent } from "./app.component" ; import { NgxPlaidLinkModule } from "ngx-plaid-link" ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [BrowserModule, NgxPlaidLinkModule], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

3a) The easy way, the ngxPlaidLink Directives

< button ngxPlaidLink env = "sandbox" publicKey = "YOURPUBLICKEY" institution = "" [ countryCodes ]= "['US', 'CA', 'GB']" ( Success )= "onPlaidSuccess($event)" ( Exit )= "onPlaidExit($event)" ( Load )= "onPlaidLoad($event)" ( Event )= "onPlaidEvent($event)" ( Click )= "onPlaidClick($event)" > Link Your Bank Account </ button >

3b) The easy way, with the provided button

< mr-ngx-plaid-link-button env = "sandbox" publicKey = "YOURPUBLICKEY" institution = "" [ countryCodes ]= "['US', 'CA', 'GB']" ( Success )= "onPlaidSuccess($event)" ( Exit )= "onPlaidExit($event)" ( Load )= "onPlaidLoad($event)" ( Event )= "onPlaidEvent($event)" className = "launch-plaid-link-button" buttonText = "Link Your Bank Account" ( Click )= "onPlaidClick($event)" > </ mr-ngx-plaid-link-button >

3b) The less easy way, implement yourself

Since most of the functionality is through the service you can imlpement this yourself to customize to your needs further.

import { Component, AfterViewInit } from "@angular/core" ; import { PlaidErrorMetadata, PlaidErrorObject, PlaidEventMetadata, PlaidOnEventArgs, PlaidOnExitArgs, PlaidOnSuccessArgs, PlaidSuccessMetadata, PlaidConfig, NgxPlaidLinkService, PlaidLinkHandler } from "ngx-plaid-link" ; export class ComponentThatImplementsPlaidLink implements AfterViewInit { private plaidLinkHandler: PlaidLinkHandler; private config: PlaidConfig = { apiVersion: "v2" , env: "sandbox" , institution: null , selectAccount: false , token: null , webhook: "" , product: [ "auth" ], countryCodes: [ 'US' , 'CA' , 'GB' ] key: "YOURPUBLICKEY" }; constructor ( private plaidLinkService: NgxPlaidLinkService ) {} ngAfterViewInit() { this .plaidLinkService .createPlaid( Object .assign({}, config, { onSuccess: ( token, metadata ) => this .onSuccess(token, metadata), onExit: ( error, metadata ) => this .onExit(error, metadata), onEvent: ( eventName, metadata ) => this .onEvent(eventName, metadata) }) ) .then( ( handler: PlaidLinkHandler ) => { this .plaidLinkHandler = handler; this .open(); }); } open() { this .plaidLinkHandler.open(); } exit() { this .plaidLinkHandler.exit(); } onSuccess(token, metadata) { console .log( "We got a token:" , token); console .log( "We got metadata:" , metadata); } onEvent(eventName, metadata) { console .log( "We got an event:" , eventName); console .log( "We got metadata:" , metadata); } onExit(error, metadata) { console .log( "We exited:" , error); console .log( "We got metadata:" , metadata); } }

Angular Compatibility Chart

The following chart can be used to determine what version of ngx-plaid-link should be used within your angular project.

Note the omission of angular@12 support within the chart; this is because there has never been a version of ngx-plaid-link published that officially supports angular@12 . ngx-plaid-link@1.0.3 should work fine with angular@12 (albeit with peer dependency warnings during installation) but official advice is to upgrade your project to angular@13 or later.

angular version ngx-plaid-link version 6 1.0.3 7 1.0.3 8 1.0.3 9 1.0.3 10 1.0.3 11 1.0.3 13 13.0.0

Available Configuration

This is all there in the types, but here they are for convenience.

Attribute/prop input/output optional/required Type Default Description apiVersion input optional string v2 The version of the Plaid Link api to use buttonText input optional string Log In To Your Bank Account You can customize the text on the button by providing text here. className input optional string null A class or classes to apply to the button inside the component clientName input required string null The name of your application, gets used in the Plaid Link UI. countryCodes input optional string[] ['US'] An array of strings of Plaid supported country codes env input optional string sandbox Can be one of available plaid environments: sandbox , development , or production institution input optional string null If you want to launch a specific institution product input optional string[] ['auth'] An array of the names of the products you'd like to authorize. Available options are transactions , auth , and identity . publicKey input conditional string null The key (publiKey) parameter in PlaidLink create is deprecated. The public key from your Plaid account Make sure it's the public key and not the private key token input conditional string null If you're using link_tokens this field is required and will be the link_token. If you're still using the public key (legacy), then this field is optional and is for if you are re-authenticating or updating an item that has previously been linked. style input optional object An object of styles An ngStyle object that can be used to apply styles and customize the plaid link button to match your app. selectAccount input optional boolean false Setting this to TRUE will allow the user to select their bank account from a list through the plaid modal. FALSE does not show the account list prompt. webhook input optional string null You can provide a webhook for each item that Plaid will send events to. receivedRedirectUri input optional string null A receivedRedirectUri is required to support OAuth authentication flows when re-launching Link on a mobile device and using one or more European country codes. In addition to configuring the URI here, you will also need to enable the URI on the developer dashboard. isWebview input optional boolean false Set to true if launching Link within a WebView. Exit output required function n/a Passes the result from the onExit function to your component Success output required function n/a Passes the result from the onSuccess function to your component Click output optional function n/a Lets you act on the event when the button is clicked Event output optional function n/a Passes the result from the onEvent function to your component Load output optional function n/a Lets you act on the event when the Plaid Link stuff is all loaded

How to contribute

Coming soon...