np

ngx-pipes

by Dan
2.7.6

⚡️ Useful pipes for Angular with no external dependencies!

Downloads/wk

25.2K

25.2K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Average Rating

4.4/5
riginoommen
sayak-sarkar
sajinimarychandy
Zac10ck
shrpande
hybridx

Top Feedback

6 Great Documentation
6 Easy to Use
5 Bleeding Edge
4 Performant
4 Highly Customizable
1 Responsive Maintainers

Readme

NGX-PIPES

npm Package Quality Travis Coveralls npm npm MIT licensed

Useful pipes for Angular with no external dependencies

Extras

TypeSerializer - Serializer / Deserializer, designed to make prettier code while using decorators.

Segal Decorators - Bunch of highly useful decorators, helps in writing a more concise code while improving readability

Table of contents

Installation

  1. Use npm to install the package

    $ npm install ngx-pipes --save

  2. You could either add into your module imports the NgPipesModule in order to add all of the pipes, Or add a specific module such as NgArrayPipesModule, NgObjectPipesModule, NgStringPipesModule, NgMathPipesModule, NgDatePipesModule or NgBooleanPipesModule.

    import {NgPipesModule} from 'ngx-pipes';

@NgModule({
 // ...
 imports: [
   // ...
   NgPipesModule
 ]
})

  3. Pipes are also injectable and can be used in Components / Services / etc..

    import {ReversePipe} from 'ngx-pipes';

@Component({
  // ..
  providers: [ReversePipe]
})
export class AppComponent {
  constructor(private reversePipe: ReversePipe) {
    this.reversePipe.transform('foo'); // Returns: "oof"
  }
  // ..
}

  4. You can also use pipes as part of your template for ex. 

<p>{{ 'foo' | reverse }}</p> <!-- Output: "oof" -->

and it's also possible to stack multiple pipes

<p>{{ ' foo' | ltrim | reverse }}</p> <!-- Output: "oof" -->

Date

timeAgo

Time ago pipe converts date to 'just now', 'X days ago', 'last week', 'X days ago', etc..

Usage: string | timeAgo

import * as moment from 'moment';

const now = new Date();

// timeAgo also supports moment.js objects
const lastWeek = moment().subtract(10, 'days');

<span>Updated: {{now | timeAgo}}</span> <!-- Output: "just now" -->
<span>Updated: {{lastWeek | timeAgo}}</span> <!-- Output: "last week" -->

String

aOrAn

Prefixes input string with "a" or "an".

Usage: string | aOrAn

<span>This is a picture of {{imageDescription | aOrAn}}</span>

repeat

Repeats a string n times

Usage: string | repeat: times: [separator|optional]

<p>{{ 'example' | repeat: 3: '@' }}</p> <!-- Output: "example@example@example" -->

scan

Scans string and replace {i} placeholders by equivalent member of the array

Usage: string | scan: [ARRAY]

<p>{{'Hey {0}, {1}' | scan: ['foo', 'bar']}}</p> <!-- Output: "Hey foo, bar" -->

shorten

Shortening a string by length and providing a custom string to denote an omission

Usage: string | shorten: length: [suffix|optional]: [wordBreak boolean|optional]

<p>{{'Hey foo bar' | shorten: 3: '...'}}</p> <!-- Output: "Hey..." -->

stripTags

Strips a HTML tags from string and providing which tags should not be removed

Usage: string | stripTags: [ARRAY]

<p>{{'<a href="">foo</a> <p class="foo">bar</p>' | stripTags }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo bar" -->
<p>{{'<a href="">foo</a> <p class="foo">bar</p>' | stripTags: 'p'}}</p> <!-- Output: foo <p class="foo">bar</p> -->

ucfirst

Uppercase first letter of first word

<p>{{'foo bar' | ucfirst }}</p> <!-- Output: "Foo bar" -->

ucwords

Uppercase first letter every word

<p>{{'foo bar' | ucwords }}</p> <!-- Output: "Foo Bar" -->
<p>{{'shaquille o'neal' | ucwords }}</p> <!-- Output: "Shaquille O'Neal" -->

trim

Strips characters from the beginning and end of a string (default character is space).

Usage: string | trim: [characters|optional]

<p>{{'  foo  ' | trim }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo" -->
<p>{{'foobarfoo' | trim: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "bar" -->

ltrim

Strips characters from the beginning of a string (default character is space).

Usage: string | ltrim: [characters|optional]

<p>{{'  foo  ' | ltrim }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo  " -->
<p>{{'foobarfoo' | ltrim: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "barfoo" -->

rtrim

Strips characters from the end of a string (default character is space).

Usage: string | rtrim: [characters|optional]

<p>{{'  foo  ' | rtrim }}</p> <!-- Output: "  foo" -->
<p>{{'foobarfoo' | rtrim: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "foobar" -->

reverse

Reverses a string

Usage: string | reverse

<p>{{'foo bar' | reverse }}</p> <!-- Output: "rab oof" -->

slugify

Slugify a string (lower case and add dash between words).

Usage: string | slugify

<p>{{'Foo Bar' | slugify }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo-bar" -->
<p>{{'Some Text To Slugify' | slugify }}</p> <!-- Output: "some-text-to-slugify" -->

camelize

Camelize a string replaces dashes and underscores and converts to camelCase string.

Usage: string | camelize

<p>{{'foo_bar' | camelize }}</p> <!-- Output: "fooBar" -->
<p>{{'some_dashed-with-underscore' | camelize }}</p> <!-- Output: "someDashedWithUnderscore" -->
<p>{{'-dash_first-' | camelize }}</p> <!-- Output: "dashFirst" -->

latinise

Removes accents from Latin characters.

Usage: string | latinise

<p>{{'Féé' | latinise }}</p> <!-- Output: "Fee" -->
<p>{{'foo' | latinise }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo" -->

lines

Converts a string with new lines into an array of each line.

Usage: string | lines

<p>{{'Some\nSentence with\r\nNew line' | lines }}</p> <!-- Output: "['Some', 'Sentence with', 'New line']" -->

underscore

Converts camelCase string to underscore.

Usage: string | underscore

<p>{{'angularIsAwesome' | underscore }}</p> <!-- Output: "angular_is_awesome" -->
<p>{{'FooBar' | underscore }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo_bar" -->

test

Tests if a string matches a pattern.

Usage: string | test: {RegExp}: {Flags}

<p>{{'foo 42' | test: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: true -->
<p>{{'42 foo' | test: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: false -->
<p>{{'FOO' | test: '^foo': 'i' }}</p> <!-- Output: true -->

match

Returns array of matched elements in string.

Usage: string | match: {RegExp}: {Flags}

<p>{{'foo 42' | match: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: '42' -->
<p>{{'42 foo' | match: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: null -->
<p>{{'FOO' | match: '^foo': 'i' }}</p> <!-- Output: 'FOO' -->

lpad

Left pad a string to a given length using a given pad character (default is a space)

Usage: string | lpad: length: [padCharacter:string|optional]

<p>{{'foo' | lpad: 5}}</p> <!-- Output: "  foo" -->
<!-- Cast a number to string in order to left pad it with zeros -->
<p>{{String(3) | lpad: 5: '0'}}</p> <!-- Output: "00003" -->

rpad

Right pad a string to a given length using a given pad character (default is a space)

Usage: string | rpad: length: [padCharacter:string|optional]

<p>{{'Foo' | rpad: 5: '#'}}</p> <!-- Output: "Foo##" -->

makePluralString

Make a singular string plural. Optional quantity argument specifies how many of the singular string there are.

Usage: string | makePluralString: [quantity:string|optional]

<span>{{'Painting' | makePluralString}}</span> <!-- Output: "Paintings" -->
<span>{{'Painting' | makePluralString: 1}}</span> <!-- Output: "Painting" -->
<span>{{'One Painting' | makePluralString: 1}}</span> <!-- Output: "One Painting" -->
<span>{{'Painting' | makePluralString: 4}}</span> <!-- Output: "Paintings" -->
<span>{{'Four Painting' | makePluralString: 4}}</span> <!-- Output: "Four Paintings" -->

wrap

Wrap a string between a prefix and a suffix

Usage: string | wrap: prefix: suffix

<p>{{'Foo' | wrap: 'nice prefix ': ' and awesome suffix!'}}</p> <!-- Output: "nice prefix Foo and awesome suffix!" -->

Array

diff

Returns array of diff between arrays

Usage: array | diff: [ARRAY]: [ARRAY]: ... : [ARRAY]

this.items = [1, 2, 3, 4];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | diff: [1, 2]"> <!-- Array: [3, 4] -->

flatten

Flattens nested array, passing shallow will mean it will only be flattened a single level

Usage: array | flatten: [shallow|optional]

this.items = [1,2,3,[4,5,6,[7,8,9],[10,11,12,13,[14],[15],[16, [17]]]]];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | flatten"> 
<!-- Array: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17] -->

initial

Slicing off the end of the array by n elements

Usage: array | initial: n

this.items = [first, second, third];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | initial: 1"> <!-- Array: [first, second] -->

tail

Slicing off the start of the array by n elements

Usage: array | tail: n

this.items = [first, second, third];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | tail: 1"> <!-- Array: [second, third] -->

intersection

Returns the intersections of an arrays

Usage: array | intersection: [ARRAY]: [ARRAY]: ... : [ARRAY]

this.items = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | intersection: [1, 2, 3]: [3, 6]"> <!-- Array: [3] -->

range

Returns an array with range of numbers

Usage: range: [start: number, default = '1']: [count: number]: [step: number | optional, default = '1']

this.items = this.rangePipe.transform(1, 5); // Returns: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

<li *ngFor="let item of items"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] -->

reverse

Reverses an array

Usage: array | reverse

this.items = [1, 2, 3];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | reverse"> <!-- Array: [3, 2, 1] -->

truthify

Removes un-truthy values from array

Usage: array | truthify

this.items = [null, 1, false, undefined, 2, 0, 3, NaN, 4, ''];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | truthify"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3, 4] -->

union

Combine two arrays

Usage: array | union: [ARRAY]

this.items = [1, 2, 3];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | union: [[4]]"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3, 4] -->

unique

Removes duplicates from array

Usage: array | unique: 'Property (Optional)'

this.items = [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | unique"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3] -->

without

Returns array without specific elements

Usage: array | without: [ARRAY]

this.items = [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | without: [1,3]"> <!-- Array: [2, 2] -->

pluck

Returns array of properties values

Usage: array | pluck: propertyName

this.items = [
  {
    a: 1, 
    b: {
      c: 4
    }
  }, 
  {
    a: 2, 
    b: {
      c: 5
    }
  }, 
  {
    a: 3, 
    b: {
      c: 6
    }
  }, 
];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | pluck: 'a'"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3] -->
<li *ngFor="let item of items | pluck: 'b.c'"> <!-- Array: [4, 5, 6] -->

shuffle

Returns randomly shuffled array

Usage: array | shuffle

this.items = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6];

<li *ngFor="let item of items | shuffle"> <!-- Array: [4, 1, 6, 2, 5, 3] -->

every

Returns true if every elements of the array fits the predicate otherwise false

Usage: array | every: predicate

this.itemsOne = [1, 1, 1];
this.itemsTwo = [1, 1, 2];
this.itemsThree = [2, 2, 2];
this.predicate = (value: any, index: number, array: any[]): boolean => {
  return value === 1;
};

<p>{{ itemsOne | every: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ itemsTwo | every: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ itemsThree | every: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->

some

Returns true if some elements of the array fits the predicate otherwise false

Usage: array | some: predicate

this.itemsOne = [1, 1, 1];
this.itemsTwo = [1, 1, 2];
this.itemsThree = [2, 2, 2];
this.predicate = (value: any, index: number, array: any[]): boolean => {
  return value === 1;
};

<p>{{ itemsOne | some: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ itemsTwo | some: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ itemsThree | some: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->

sample

Returns sample items randomly from array

Usage: array | sample: [amount | default = 1]

<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sample }}</p> <!-- Output: "[2]" -->
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sample: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "[4, 3]" -->

groupBy

Returns object of grouped by items by discriminator, and supports nested properties.

Usage: array | groupBy: [string[] | string | Function]: [delimiter: string | optional, default = '|']

this.arrayObject = [
  {id: 1, elm: 'foo', value: 0}, 
  {id: 2, elm: 'bar', value: 1}, 
  {id: 3, elm: 'foo', value: 2}, 
  {id: 4, elm: 'foo', value: 2}
];

this.arrayNestedObject = [
  {id: 1, prop: { deep: 'foo' }},
  {id: 2, prop: { deep: 'bar' }},
  {id: 3, prop: { deep: 'foo' }},
  {id: 4, prop: { deep: 'bar' }}
];

<p>{{ arrayObject | groupBy: 'elm' }}</p> 
<!-- Output: "{foo: [{id: 1, elm: 'foo', value: 0}, {id: 3, elm: 'foo', value: 2}, {id: 4, elm: 'foo', value: 2}], bar: [{id: 2, elm: 'bar', value: 1}]}" -->

<p>{{ arrayObject | groupBy: ['elm', 'value'] }}</p> 
<!-- Output: "{'foo|0': [{elm: foo, value: 0}], 'bar|1': [{elm:bar,value: 1}], 'foo|2': [{elm:foo, value: 2}], 'bar|3': [{elm:bar, value: 3}]}" -->

<p>{{ arrayObject | groupBy: ['elm', 'value']: '_' }}</p> 
<!-- Output: "{foo_0: [{elm: foo, value: 0}], bar_1: [{elm:bar,value: 1}], foo_2: [{elm:foo, value: 2}], bar_3: [{elm:bar, value: 3}]}" -->

<p>{{ arrayNestedObject | groupBy: 'prop.deep' }}</p> 
<!-- Output:{foo: [{id: 1, prop: {deep: foo}}, {id: 3, prop: {deep: foo}}], bar: [{id: 2, prop: {deep: bar}}, {id: 4, prop: {deep: bar}}]}" -->

groupByImpure

Identical to groupBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.

Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes

filterBy

Returns object array of grouped by items by discriminator

Usage: array | filterBy: [prop, nested.prop, ...]: search: [strict | optional]

this.users = [
   {id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }},
   {id: 2, first_name: 'Jane', last_name: 'West', work: { company: 'AAA Solutions' }},
   {id: 3, first_name: 'Bruce', last_name: 'John', work: { company: 'Bar Tech' }},
   {id: 4, first_name: 'William', last_name: 'Cent', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }, arr: [{name: 'foo'}]}
];

<!-- Returns users with `id` of 1 -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['id']: 1 }}</p> 
<!-- Output: "[{id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech', previous_company: '' }}]" -->

<!-- filterBy also support nested properties -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['work.company']: 'Bar Tech' }}</p> 
<!-- Output: "[{ "id": 3, "first_name": "Bruce", "last_name": "John", "work": { "company": "Bar Tech", "previous_company": "" } }]" -->

<!-- filterBy also support nested properties inside of an array -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['arr.name']: 'foo' }}</p> 
<!-- Output: "[{id: 4, first_name: 'William', last_name: 'Cent', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }, arr: [{name: 'foo'}]}]" -->

<!-- Return users whose first name or last name is 'John'. -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['first_name', 'last_name']: 'John' }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech', previous_company: '' }}]" -->

<!-- Return users whose first name or last name is 'John' or 'Cent'. -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['first_name', 'last_name']: ['John', 'Cent'] }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech', previous_company: '' }}, {id: 3, first_name: 'Bruce', last_name: 'John', work: { company: 'Bar Tech' }}, {id: 4, first_name: 'William', last_name: 'Cent', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }, arr: [{name: 'foo'}]}]" -->

filterByImpure

Identical to filterBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.

Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes

orderBy

Returns ordered array by configuration

Usage: array | orderBy: [prop, nested.prop, array of props, ...]

const numbers = [2, 1, 3];

const obj = [
  {id: 4, name: 'Dave', amount: 2},
  {id: 2, name: 'Michael', amount: 2},
  {id: 3, name: 'Dan', amount: 1},
  {id: 1, name: 'John', amount: 1}
];

const deepObj = [
  {id: 1, name: 'John', amount: 1337, deep: {prop: 4}},
  {id: 2, name: 'Michael', amount: 42, deep: {prop: 2}},
  {id: 3, name: 'Dan', amount: 1, deep: {prop: 1}},
  {id: 4, name: 'Dave', amount: 2, deep: {prop: 3}}
];

<!-- Returns array ordered by value -->
<p>{{ numbers | orderBy }}</p>  <!-- Output: [1, 2, 3] -->
<p>{{ numbers | orderBy: '-' }}</p>  <!-- Output: [3, 2, 1] -->

<!-- Returns array ordered by value of property -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: 'amount' }}</p>  
<!-- Output: [{id: 3, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 1, ...}] -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: '-amount' }}</p>  
<!-- Output: [{id: 1, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 3, ...}] -->

<!-- Returns array ordered by value of deep property -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: 'deep.prop' }}</p>  
<!-- Output: [{id: 3, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 1, ...}] -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: '-deep.prop' }}</p>  
<!-- Output: [{id: 1, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 3, ...}] -->

<!-- Returns array ordered by mutliple properties -->
<p>{{ obj | orderBy: ['amount', 'id'] }}</p>  
<!-- Output: [{id: 1, ...}, {id: 3, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 4, ...}] -->

orderByImpure

Identical to orderBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.

Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes

chunk

Returns chunked array or string by size

Usage: array | size: [number | default = 1]

<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] | chunk: 2 }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[[1, 2], [3, 4], [5]]" -->

fromPairs

Returns object of an array of key value pairs

Usage: array | fromPairs

<p>{{ [['foo', 1], ['bar', 2]] | fromPairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: 1, bar: 2}" -->
<p>{{ [['foo', [1, 2]], ['bar', [3, 4]]] | fromPairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: [1, 2], bar: [3, 4]}" -->

Object

keys

Returns array of object keys

Usage: object | keys

<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | keys }}</p> <!-- Output: "['foo', 'bar']" -->

values

Returns array of object values

Usage: object | values

<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | values }}</p> <!-- Output: "[1, 2]" -->

pairs

Returns array of an object key value pairs

Usage: object | pairs

<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "[['foo', 1], ['bar', 2]]" -->
<p>{{ {foo: [1, 2], bar: [3, 4]} | pairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "[['foo', [1, 2]], ['bar', [3, 4]]]" -->

pick

Returns object with picked keys from object

Usage: object | pick: [key | string]]

<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pick: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: 1}" -->
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pick: 'foo': 'bar' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: 1, bar: 2}" -->

omit

Returns object after omitting keys from object (opposite of pick)

Usage: object | omit: [key | string]]

<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | omit: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{bar: 2}" -->
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | omit: 'foo': 'bar' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{}" -->

invert

Returns object with inverted keys and values. in case of equal values, subsequent values overwrite property assignments of previous values.

Usage: object | invert

<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invert }}</p> <!-- Output: "{1: 'foo', 2: 'bar'}" -->

invertBy

Returns object with inverted keys and values. in case of equal values, will add to an array.

Usage: object | invertBy: [Function | optional]

this.cb = (value): string => {
  return `name_${value}`;
};

<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invertBy }}</p> <!-- Output: "{1: ['foo'], 2: ['bar']}" -->
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invertBy: cb }}</p> <!-- Output: "{name_1: ['foo'], name_2: ['bar']}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1, b: 2, c: 1, d: 2} | invertBy }}</p> <!-- Output: "{1: ['a', 'c'], 2: ['b', 'd']}" -->

diffObj

Returns a diff object of two objects

Usage: object | diffObj: Object

<p>{{ {a: 1} | diffObj: {a: 1} }}</p> <!-- Output: "{}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1} | diffObj: {a: 2} }}</p> <!-- Output: "{a: 1}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1, b: 2} | diffObj: {a: 1, b: 1} }}</p> <!-- Output: "{b: 2}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1, b: 2, c: {d: 3} } | diffObj: {a: 1, b: 1, c: {d: 1} } }}</p> <!-- Output: "{b: 2, c: {d: 3}}" -->

Math

min

Returns the minimum of a given array

Usage: array | min

<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3] | min }}</p> <!-- Output: "1" -->

max

Returns the maximum of a given array

Usage: array | max

<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3] | max }}</p> <!-- Output: "3" -->

sum

Returns the sum of a given array

Usage: array | sum

<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sum }}</p> <!-- Output: "10" -->

average

Returns the average of a given array

Usage: array | average

<p>{{ [1, 2, 3] | average }}</p> <!-- Output: "2" -->
<p>{{ [1, 2] | average }}</p> <!-- Output: "1.5" -->

percentage

Returns percentage between numbers

Usage: number | percentage: [total | default = 100]: [floor | default = false]

<p>{{ 5 | percentage }}</p> <!-- Output: "5" -->
<p>{{ 5 | percentage: 160 }}</p> <!-- Output: "3.125" -->
<p>{{ 5 | percentage: 160: true }}</p> <!-- Output: "3" -->

ceil

Returns ceil of a number by precision

Usage: number | ceil: [precision | default = 0]

<p>{{ 42.123 | ceil }}</p> <!-- Output: "43" -->
<p>{{ 42.123 | ceil: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "42.13" -->

floor

Returns floor of a number by precision

Usage: number | floor: [precision | default = 0]

<p>{{ 42.123 | floor }}</p> <!-- Output: "42" -->
<p>{{ 42.123 | floor: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "42.12" -->

round

Returns round of a number by precision

Usage: number | round: [precision | default = 0]

<p>{{ 42.4 | round }}</p> <!-- Output: "42" -->
<p>{{ 42.5 | round }}</p> <!-- Output: "43" -->
<p>{{ 42.123 | round: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "42.12" -->

sqrt

Returns the square root of a number

Usage: number | sqrt

<p>{{ 9 | sqrt }}</p> <!-- Output: "3" -->

pow

Returns the power of a number

Usage: number | pow: [power | default = 2]

<p>{{ 3 | pow }}</p> <!-- Output: "9" -->
<p>{{ 3 | pow: 3 }}</p> <!-- Output: "27" -->

degrees

Returns the degrees of a number in radians

Usage: number | degrees

<p>{{ 3.141592653589793 | degrees }}</p> <!-- Output: "180" -->

radians

Returns the radians of a number in degrees

Usage: number | radians

<p>{{ 180 | radians }}</p> <!-- Output: "3.141592653589793" -->

bytes

Returns bytes with a unit symbol

Usage: number | bytes: [precision]

<p>{{ 10 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "10 B" -->
<p>{{ 1048576 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "1 KB" -->
<p>{{ 1073741824 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "1 MB" -->
<p>{{ 1.0995116e12 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "1 GB" -->

Boolean

isNull

Usage: any | isNull

<p>{{ null | isNull }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNull }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->

isDefined

Usage: any | isDefined

<p>{{ 1 | isDefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ undefined | isDefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->

isUndefined

Usage: any | isUndefined

<p>{{ 1 | isUndefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ undefined | isUndefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->

isString

Usage: any | isString

<p>{{ 1 | isString }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ '' | isString }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->

isNumber

Usage: any | isNumber

this.func = () => {};
this.num = 1;

<p>{{ num | isNumber }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ func | isNumber }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->

isArray

Usage: any | isArray

this.arr = [1, 2];
this.num = 1;

<p>{{ num | isArray }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ arr | isArray }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->

isObject

Usage: any | isObject

this.obj = {a: 1, b: 2};
this.num = 1;

<p>{{ num | isObject }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ obj | isObject }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->

isGreaterThan

Usage: number | isGreaterThan: otherNumber

<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isGreaterThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->

isGreaterEqualThan

Usage: number | isGreaterEqualThan: otherNumber

<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterEqualThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isGreaterEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->

isLessThan

Usage: number | isLessThan: otherNumber

<p>{{ 1 | isLessThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isLessThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isLessThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->

isLessEqualThan

Usage: number | isLessEqualThan: otherNumber

<p>{{ 1 | isLessEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isLessEqualThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isLessEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->

isEqualTo

Usage: number | isEqualTo: otherNumber

<p>{{ 1 | isEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isEqualTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isEqualTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->

isNotEqualTo

Usage: number | isNotEqualTo: otherNumber

<p>{{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isNotEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->

isIdenticalTo

Usage: number | isIdenticalTo: otherNumber

<p>{{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->

isNotIdenticalTo

Usage: number | isNotIdenticalTo: otherNumber

<p>{{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isNotIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->

Contributing

  • Before adding any new feature or a fix make sure to open an issue first!

Make sure you have angular-cli & karma installed globally.

$ npm install -g angular-cli karma

Clone the project, and install dependencies.

$ git clone https://github.com/danrevah/ngx-pipes.git
$ npm install

Create a new branch

$ git checkout -b feat/someFeature

Add tests & make sure everything is running properly

$ npm test

Commit & push, and make a pull request!

Rigin OommenPune61 Ratings72 Reviews
6 months ago
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

When i switched from angular 1.x to angular 2 and above i missed the data filteration and customizing it was the challenge to me because angular it self removed the support of this in the upgrade. Then i saw this set of pipes which does the same process and i adopted it. Its very easy to adopt and very much customizable. This saved my lot of manual efforts in spa development process. I rarely write the custom pipes because of this module. Also One hightlight which i see is it provides support to the diffrent data types too thats helpfull on building apps. its pretty well documented also.

4
hybridx
Zac10ck
cskumaresan
sajinimarychandy
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

NGX Pipes filled in a void that was left within the Angular ecosystem with the move from Angular.js to Angular within the data filtration mechanisms. Ngx pipes allow an easy data filtration mechanism on the browser side using ui bound data. It saves a lot of time and efforts for developers and reduces the need for custom filter mechanisms. Great documentation and easy to get started with.

1
trinket-org
Sajini Mary ChandyPune40 Ratings30 Reviews
6 months ago

ngx-pipes helped me with data formatting, this is a life saver for angular developers to develop their packages

1
Zac10ck
Abin AbrahamSaudi Arabia64 Ratings30 Reviews
Never let a computer know you're in a hurry.
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Slow
Buggy
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge

Building custom pipes with angular is a bit complex task for data transformation as angular as a framework. I expected a few basic defaults but I didn't find it. This ngx-pipes package helped to get me something useful with data formatting in the angular ui. Its very easy to use with the angular 11.x version. But with the testing ecosystem, ngx pipes documentation needs to be improved and needs an update about the dependency management. Most of the data formatting filters availability saves the developers time on building app logic. This really helped me. Also its bit buggy with the multiple pipes is used together with same data. It can be blt slower n terms of performance also

0
shrpande45 Ratings39 Reviews
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Ngx pipes is a really time saver when we want to show the data in the representation layer for the web application. It actually helps to save the time on data formatting without writing the custom pipes. So, in Angular Nix-pipes are more efficient and it contributes to great performance and app also. So it also provides certain functionalities of lodash when it comes to Arrays. One thing I noticed is that it has less support for the date and time formatting. Data filtration is pretty much effective and fast when it is interacting with the users.

0

