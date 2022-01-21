Useful pipes for Angular with no external dependencies
TypeSerializer - Serializer / Deserializer, designed to make prettier code while using decorators.
Segal Decorators - Bunch of highly useful decorators, helps in writing a more concise code while improving readability
Use npm to install the package
$ npm install ngx-pipes --save
You could either add into your module
imports the
NgPipesModule in order to add all of the pipes, Or add a specific module such as
NgArrayPipesModule,
NgObjectPipesModule,
NgStringPipesModule,
NgMathPipesModule,
NgDatePipesModule or
NgBooleanPipesModule.
import {NgPipesModule} from 'ngx-pipes';
@NgModule({
// ...
imports: [
// ...
NgPipesModule
]
})
Pipes are also injectable and can be used in Components / Services / etc..
import {ReversePipe} from 'ngx-pipes';
@Component({
// ..
providers: [ReversePipe]
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private reversePipe: ReversePipe) {
this.reversePipe.transform('foo'); // Returns: "oof"
}
// ..
}
You can also use pipes as part of your template for ex.
<p>{{ 'foo' | reverse }}</p> <!-- Output: "oof" -->
and it's also possible to stack multiple pipes
<p>{{ ' foo' | ltrim | reverse }}</p> <!-- Output: "oof" -->
Time ago pipe converts date to 'just now', 'X days ago', 'last week', 'X days ago', etc..
Usage:
string | timeAgo
import * as moment from 'moment';
const now = new Date();
// timeAgo also supports moment.js objects
const lastWeek = moment().subtract(10, 'days');
<span>Updated: {{now | timeAgo}}</span> <!-- Output: "just now" -->
<span>Updated: {{lastWeek | timeAgo}}</span> <!-- Output: "last week" -->
Prefixes input string with "a" or "an".
Usage:
string | aOrAn
<span>This is a picture of {{imageDescription | aOrAn}}</span>
Repeats a string n times
Usage:
string | repeat: times: [separator|optional]
<p>{{ 'example' | repeat: 3: '@' }}</p> <!-- Output: "example@example@example" -->
Scans string and replace
{i} placeholders by equivalent member of the array
Usage:
string | scan: [ARRAY]
<p>{{'Hey {0}, {1}' | scan: ['foo', 'bar']}}</p> <!-- Output: "Hey foo, bar" -->
Shortening a string by length and providing a custom string to denote an omission
Usage:
string | shorten: length: [suffix|optional]: [wordBreak boolean|optional]
<p>{{'Hey foo bar' | shorten: 3: '...'}}</p> <!-- Output: "Hey..." -->
Strips a HTML tags from string and providing which tags should not be removed
Usage:
string | stripTags: [ARRAY]
<p>{{'<a href="">foo</a> <p class="foo">bar</p>' | stripTags }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo bar" -->
<p>{{'<a href="">foo</a> <p class="foo">bar</p>' | stripTags: 'p'}}</p> <!-- Output: foo <p class="foo">bar</p> -->
Uppercase first letter of first word
<p>{{'foo bar' | ucfirst }}</p> <!-- Output: "Foo bar" -->
Uppercase first letter every word
<p>{{'foo bar' | ucwords }}</p> <!-- Output: "Foo Bar" -->
<p>{{'shaquille o'neal' | ucwords }}</p> <!-- Output: "Shaquille O'Neal" -->
Strips characters from the beginning and end of a string (default character is space).
Usage:
string | trim: [characters|optional]
<p>{{' foo ' | trim }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo" -->
<p>{{'foobarfoo' | trim: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "bar" -->
Strips characters from the beginning of a string (default character is space).
Usage:
string | ltrim: [characters|optional]
<p>{{' foo ' | ltrim }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo " -->
<p>{{'foobarfoo' | ltrim: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "barfoo" -->
Strips characters from the end of a string (default character is space).
Usage:
string | rtrim: [characters|optional]
<p>{{' foo ' | rtrim }}</p> <!-- Output: " foo" -->
<p>{{'foobarfoo' | rtrim: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "foobar" -->
Reverses a string
Usage:
string | reverse
<p>{{'foo bar' | reverse }}</p> <!-- Output: "rab oof" -->
Slugify a string (lower case and add dash between words).
Usage:
string | slugify
<p>{{'Foo Bar' | slugify }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo-bar" -->
<p>{{'Some Text To Slugify' | slugify }}</p> <!-- Output: "some-text-to-slugify" -->
Camelize a string replaces dashes and underscores and converts to camelCase string.
Usage:
string | camelize
<p>{{'foo_bar' | camelize }}</p> <!-- Output: "fooBar" -->
<p>{{'some_dashed-with-underscore' | camelize }}</p> <!-- Output: "someDashedWithUnderscore" -->
<p>{{'-dash_first-' | camelize }}</p> <!-- Output: "dashFirst" -->
Removes accents from Latin characters.
Usage:
string | latinise
<p>{{'Féé' | latinise }}</p> <!-- Output: "Fee" -->
<p>{{'foo' | latinise }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo" -->
Converts a string with new lines into an array of each line.
Usage:
string | lines
<p>{{'Some\nSentence with\r\nNew line' | lines }}</p> <!-- Output: "['Some', 'Sentence with', 'New line']" -->
Converts camelCase string to underscore.
Usage:
string | underscore
<p>{{'angularIsAwesome' | underscore }}</p> <!-- Output: "angular_is_awesome" -->
<p>{{'FooBar' | underscore }}</p> <!-- Output: "foo_bar" -->
Tests if a string matches a pattern.
Usage:
string | test: {RegExp}: {Flags}
<p>{{'foo 42' | test: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: true -->
<p>{{'42 foo' | test: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: false -->
<p>{{'FOO' | test: '^foo': 'i' }}</p> <!-- Output: true -->
Returns array of matched elements in string.
Usage:
string | match: {RegExp}: {Flags}
<p>{{'foo 42' | match: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: '42' -->
<p>{{'42 foo' | match: '[\\d]+$': 'g' }}</p> <!-- Output: null -->
<p>{{'FOO' | match: '^foo': 'i' }}</p> <!-- Output: 'FOO' -->
Left pad a string to a given length using a given pad character (default is a space)
Usage:
string | lpad: length: [padCharacter:string|optional]
<p>{{'foo' | lpad: 5}}</p> <!-- Output: " foo" -->
<!-- Cast a number to string in order to left pad it with zeros -->
<p>{{String(3) | lpad: 5: '0'}}</p> <!-- Output: "00003" -->
Right pad a string to a given length using a given pad character (default is a space)
Usage:
string | rpad: length: [padCharacter:string|optional]
<p>{{'Foo' | rpad: 5: '#'}}</p> <!-- Output: "Foo##" -->
Make a singular string plural. Optional
quantity argument specifies how many of the singular string there are.
Usage:
string | makePluralString: [quantity:string|optional]
<span>{{'Painting' | makePluralString}}</span> <!-- Output: "Paintings" -->
<span>{{'Painting' | makePluralString: 1}}</span> <!-- Output: "Painting" -->
<span>{{'One Painting' | makePluralString: 1}}</span> <!-- Output: "One Painting" -->
<span>{{'Painting' | makePluralString: 4}}</span> <!-- Output: "Paintings" -->
<span>{{'Four Painting' | makePluralString: 4}}</span> <!-- Output: "Four Paintings" -->
Wrap a string between a prefix and a suffix
Usage:
string | wrap: prefix: suffix
<p>{{'Foo' | wrap: 'nice prefix ': ' and awesome suffix!'}}</p> <!-- Output: "nice prefix Foo and awesome suffix!" -->
Returns array of diff between arrays
Usage:
array | diff: [ARRAY]: [ARRAY]: ... : [ARRAY]
this.items = [1, 2, 3, 4];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | diff: [1, 2]"> <!-- Array: [3, 4] -->
Flattens nested array, passing shallow will mean it will only be flattened a single level
Usage:
array | flatten: [shallow|optional]
this.items = [1,2,3,[4,5,6,[7,8,9],[10,11,12,13,[14],[15],[16, [17]]]]];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | flatten">
<!-- Array: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17] -->
Slicing off the end of the array by n elements
Usage:
array | initial: n
this.items = [first, second, third];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | initial: 1"> <!-- Array: [first, second] -->
Slicing off the start of the array by n elements
Usage:
array | tail: n
this.items = [first, second, third];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | tail: 1"> <!-- Array: [second, third] -->
Returns the intersections of an arrays
Usage:
array | intersection: [ARRAY]: [ARRAY]: ... : [ARRAY]
this.items = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | intersection: [1, 2, 3]: [3, 6]"> <!-- Array: [3] -->
Returns an array with range of numbers
Usage:
range: [start: number, default = '1']: [count: number]: [step: number | optional, default = '1']
this.items = this.rangePipe.transform(1, 5); // Returns: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
<li *ngFor="let item of items"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] -->
Reverses an array
Usage:
array | reverse
this.items = [1, 2, 3];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | reverse"> <!-- Array: [3, 2, 1] -->
Removes un-truthy values from array
Usage:
array | truthify
this.items = [null, 1, false, undefined, 2, 0, 3, NaN, 4, ''];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | truthify"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3, 4] -->
Combine two arrays
Usage:
array | union: [ARRAY]
this.items = [1, 2, 3];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | union: [[4]]"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3, 4] -->
Removes duplicates from array
Usage:
array | unique: 'Property (Optional)'
this.items = [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | unique"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3] -->
Returns array without specific elements
Usage:
array | without: [ARRAY]
this.items = [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | without: [1,3]"> <!-- Array: [2, 2] -->
Returns array of properties values
Usage:
array | pluck: propertyName
this.items = [
{
a: 1,
b: {
c: 4
}
},
{
a: 2,
b: {
c: 5
}
},
{
a: 3,
b: {
c: 6
}
},
];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | pluck: 'a'"> <!-- Array: [1, 2, 3] -->
<li *ngFor="let item of items | pluck: 'b.c'"> <!-- Array: [4, 5, 6] -->
Returns randomly shuffled array
Usage:
array | shuffle
this.items = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6];
<li *ngFor="let item of items | shuffle"> <!-- Array: [4, 1, 6, 2, 5, 3] -->
Returns true if every elements of the array fits the predicate otherwise false
Usage:
array | every: predicate
this.itemsOne = [1, 1, 1];
this.itemsTwo = [1, 1, 2];
this.itemsThree = [2, 2, 2];
this.predicate = (value: any, index: number, array: any[]): boolean => {
return value === 1;
};
<p>{{ itemsOne | every: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ itemsTwo | every: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ itemsThree | every: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Returns true if some elements of the array fits the predicate otherwise false
Usage:
array | some: predicate
this.itemsOne = [1, 1, 1];
this.itemsTwo = [1, 1, 2];
this.itemsThree = [2, 2, 2];
this.predicate = (value: any, index: number, array: any[]): boolean => {
return value === 1;
};
<p>{{ itemsOne | some: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ itemsTwo | some: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ itemsThree | some: predicate }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Returns sample items randomly from array
Usage:
array | sample: [amount | default = 1]
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sample }}</p> <!-- Output: "[2]" -->
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sample: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "[4, 3]" -->
Returns object of grouped by items by discriminator, and supports nested properties.
Usage:
array | groupBy: [string[] | string | Function]: [delimiter: string | optional, default = '|']
this.arrayObject = [
{id: 1, elm: 'foo', value: 0},
{id: 2, elm: 'bar', value: 1},
{id: 3, elm: 'foo', value: 2},
{id: 4, elm: 'foo', value: 2}
];
this.arrayNestedObject = [
{id: 1, prop: { deep: 'foo' }},
{id: 2, prop: { deep: 'bar' }},
{id: 3, prop: { deep: 'foo' }},
{id: 4, prop: { deep: 'bar' }}
];
<p>{{ arrayObject | groupBy: 'elm' }}</p>
<!-- Output: "{foo: [{id: 1, elm: 'foo', value: 0}, {id: 3, elm: 'foo', value: 2}, {id: 4, elm: 'foo', value: 2}], bar: [{id: 2, elm: 'bar', value: 1}]}" -->
<p>{{ arrayObject | groupBy: ['elm', 'value'] }}</p>
<!-- Output: "{'foo|0': [{elm: foo, value: 0}], 'bar|1': [{elm:bar,value: 1}], 'foo|2': [{elm:foo, value: 2}], 'bar|3': [{elm:bar, value: 3}]}" -->
<p>{{ arrayObject | groupBy: ['elm', 'value']: '_' }}</p>
<!-- Output: "{foo_0: [{elm: foo, value: 0}], bar_1: [{elm:bar,value: 1}], foo_2: [{elm:foo, value: 2}], bar_3: [{elm:bar, value: 3}]}" -->
<p>{{ arrayNestedObject | groupBy: 'prop.deep' }}</p>
<!-- Output:{foo: [{id: 1, prop: {deep: foo}}, {id: 3, prop: {deep: foo}}], bar: [{id: 2, prop: {deep: bar}}, {id: 4, prop: {deep: bar}}]}" -->
Identical to groupBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.
Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes
Returns object array of grouped by items by discriminator
Usage:
array | filterBy: [prop, nested.prop, ...]: search: [strict | optional]
this.users = [
{id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }},
{id: 2, first_name: 'Jane', last_name: 'West', work: { company: 'AAA Solutions' }},
{id: 3, first_name: 'Bruce', last_name: 'John', work: { company: 'Bar Tech' }},
{id: 4, first_name: 'William', last_name: 'Cent', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }, arr: [{name: 'foo'}]}
];
<!-- Returns users with `id` of 1 -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['id']: 1 }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech', previous_company: '' }}]" -->
<!-- filterBy also support nested properties -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['work.company']: 'Bar Tech' }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{ "id": 3, "first_name": "Bruce", "last_name": "John", "work": { "company": "Bar Tech", "previous_company": "" } }]" -->
<!-- filterBy also support nested properties inside of an array -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['arr.name']: 'foo' }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{id: 4, first_name: 'William', last_name: 'Cent', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }, arr: [{name: 'foo'}]}]" -->
<!-- Return users whose first name or last name is 'John'. -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['first_name', 'last_name']: 'John' }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech', previous_company: '' }}]" -->
<!-- Return users whose first name or last name is 'John' or 'Cent'. -->
<p>{{ users | filterBy: ['first_name', 'last_name']: ['John', 'Cent'] }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[{id: 1, first_name: 'John', last_name: 'Doe', work: { company: 'Foo Tech', previous_company: '' }}, {id: 3, first_name: 'Bruce', last_name: 'John', work: { company: 'Bar Tech' }}, {id: 4, first_name: 'William', last_name: 'Cent', work: { company: 'Foo Tech' }, arr: [{name: 'foo'}]}]" -->
Identical to filterBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.
Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes
Returns ordered array by configuration
Usage:
array | orderBy: [prop, nested.prop, array of props, ...]
const numbers = [2, 1, 3];
const obj = [
{id: 4, name: 'Dave', amount: 2},
{id: 2, name: 'Michael', amount: 2},
{id: 3, name: 'Dan', amount: 1},
{id: 1, name: 'John', amount: 1}
];
const deepObj = [
{id: 1, name: 'John', amount: 1337, deep: {prop: 4}},
{id: 2, name: 'Michael', amount: 42, deep: {prop: 2}},
{id: 3, name: 'Dan', amount: 1, deep: {prop: 1}},
{id: 4, name: 'Dave', amount: 2, deep: {prop: 3}}
];
<!-- Returns array ordered by value -->
<p>{{ numbers | orderBy }}</p> <!-- Output: [1, 2, 3] -->
<p>{{ numbers | orderBy: '-' }}</p> <!-- Output: [3, 2, 1] -->
<!-- Returns array ordered by value of property -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: 'amount' }}</p>
<!-- Output: [{id: 3, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 1, ...}] -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: '-amount' }}</p>
<!-- Output: [{id: 1, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 3, ...}] -->
<!-- Returns array ordered by value of deep property -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: 'deep.prop' }}</p>
<!-- Output: [{id: 3, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 1, ...}] -->
<p>{{ deepObj | orderBy: '-deep.prop' }}</p>
<!-- Output: [{id: 1, ...}, {id: 4, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 3, ...}] -->
<!-- Returns array ordered by mutliple properties -->
<p>{{ obj | orderBy: ['amount', 'id'] }}</p>
<!-- Output: [{id: 1, ...}, {id: 3, ...}, {id: 2, ...}, {id: 4, ...}] -->
Identical to orderBy pipe, the only difference is that it's an impure pipe.
Impure pipes: https://angular.io/guide/pipes#impure-pipes
Returns chunked array or string by size
Usage:
array | size: [number | default = 1]
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] | chunk: 2 }}</p>
<!-- Output: "[[1, 2], [3, 4], [5]]" -->
Returns object of an array of key value pairs
Usage:
array | fromPairs
<p>{{ [['foo', 1], ['bar', 2]] | fromPairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: 1, bar: 2}" -->
<p>{{ [['foo', [1, 2]], ['bar', [3, 4]]] | fromPairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: [1, 2], bar: [3, 4]}" -->
Returns array of object keys
Usage:
object | keys
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | keys }}</p> <!-- Output: "['foo', 'bar']" -->
Returns array of object values
Usage:
object | values
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | values }}</p> <!-- Output: "[1, 2]" -->
Returns array of an object key value pairs
Usage:
object | pairs
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "[['foo', 1], ['bar', 2]]" -->
<p>{{ {foo: [1, 2], bar: [3, 4]} | pairs }}</p> <!-- Output: "[['foo', [1, 2]], ['bar', [3, 4]]]" -->
Returns object with picked keys from object
Usage:
object | pick: [key | string]]
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pick: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: 1}" -->
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | pick: 'foo': 'bar' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{foo: 1, bar: 2}" -->
Returns object after omitting keys from object (opposite of pick)
Usage:
object | omit: [key | string]]
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | omit: 'foo' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{bar: 2}" -->
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | omit: 'foo': 'bar' }}</p> <!-- Output: "{}" -->
Returns object with inverted keys and values. in case of equal values, subsequent values overwrite property assignments of previous values.
Usage:
object | invert
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invert }}</p> <!-- Output: "{1: 'foo', 2: 'bar'}" -->
Returns object with inverted keys and values. in case of equal values, will add to an array.
Usage:
object | invertBy: [Function | optional]
this.cb = (value): string => {
return `name_${value}`;
};
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invertBy }}</p> <!-- Output: "{1: ['foo'], 2: ['bar']}" -->
<p>{{ {foo: 1, bar: 2} | invertBy: cb }}</p> <!-- Output: "{name_1: ['foo'], name_2: ['bar']}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1, b: 2, c: 1, d: 2} | invertBy }}</p> <!-- Output: "{1: ['a', 'c'], 2: ['b', 'd']}" -->
Returns a diff object of two objects
Usage:
object | diffObj: Object
<p>{{ {a: 1} | diffObj: {a: 1} }}</p> <!-- Output: "{}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1} | diffObj: {a: 2} }}</p> <!-- Output: "{a: 1}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1, b: 2} | diffObj: {a: 1, b: 1} }}</p> <!-- Output: "{b: 2}" -->
<p>{{ {a: 1, b: 2, c: {d: 3} } | diffObj: {a: 1, b: 1, c: {d: 1} } }}</p> <!-- Output: "{b: 2, c: {d: 3}}" -->
Returns the minimum of a given array
Usage:
array | min
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3] | min }}</p> <!-- Output: "1" -->
Returns the maximum of a given array
Usage:
array | max
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3] | max }}</p> <!-- Output: "3" -->
Returns the sum of a given array
Usage:
array | sum
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3, 4] | sum }}</p> <!-- Output: "10" -->
Returns the average of a given array
Usage:
array | average
<p>{{ [1, 2, 3] | average }}</p> <!-- Output: "2" -->
<p>{{ [1, 2] | average }}</p> <!-- Output: "1.5" -->
Returns percentage between numbers
Usage:
number | percentage: [total | default = 100]: [floor | default = false]
<p>{{ 5 | percentage }}</p> <!-- Output: "5" -->
<p>{{ 5 | percentage: 160 }}</p> <!-- Output: "3.125" -->
<p>{{ 5 | percentage: 160: true }}</p> <!-- Output: "3" -->
Returns ceil of a number by precision
Usage:
number | ceil: [precision | default = 0]
<p>{{ 42.123 | ceil }}</p> <!-- Output: "43" -->
<p>{{ 42.123 | ceil: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "42.13" -->
Returns floor of a number by precision
Usage:
number | floor: [precision | default = 0]
<p>{{ 42.123 | floor }}</p> <!-- Output: "42" -->
<p>{{ 42.123 | floor: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "42.12" -->
Returns round of a number by precision
Usage:
number | round: [precision | default = 0]
<p>{{ 42.4 | round }}</p> <!-- Output: "42" -->
<p>{{ 42.5 | round }}</p> <!-- Output: "43" -->
<p>{{ 42.123 | round: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "42.12" -->
Returns the square root of a number
Usage:
number | sqrt
<p>{{ 9 | sqrt }}</p> <!-- Output: "3" -->
Returns the power of a number
Usage:
number | pow: [power | default = 2]
<p>{{ 3 | pow }}</p> <!-- Output: "9" -->
<p>{{ 3 | pow: 3 }}</p> <!-- Output: "27" -->
Returns the degrees of a number in radians
Usage:
number | degrees
<p>{{ 3.141592653589793 | degrees }}</p> <!-- Output: "180" -->
Returns the radians of a number in degrees
Usage:
number | radians
<p>{{ 180 | radians }}</p> <!-- Output: "3.141592653589793" -->
Returns bytes with a unit symbol
Usage:
number | bytes: [precision]
<p>{{ 10 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "10 B" -->
<p>{{ 1048576 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "1 KB" -->
<p>{{ 1073741824 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "1 MB" -->
<p>{{ 1.0995116e12 | bytes }}</p> <!-- Output: "1 GB" -->
Usage:
any | isNull
<p>{{ null | isNull }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNull }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
any | isDefined
<p>{{ 1 | isDefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ undefined | isDefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
any | isUndefined
<p>{{ 1 | isUndefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ undefined | isUndefined }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
any | isString
<p>{{ 1 | isString }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ '' | isString }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
any | isNumber
this.func = () => {};
this.num = 1;
<p>{{ num | isNumber }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ func | isNumber }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
any | isArray
this.arr = [1, 2];
this.num = 1;
<p>{{ num | isArray }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ arr | isArray }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
any | isObject
this.obj = {a: 1, b: 2};
this.num = 1;
<p>{{ num | isObject }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ obj | isObject }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
number | isGreaterThan: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isGreaterThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
number | isGreaterEqualThan: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isGreaterEqualThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isGreaterEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
number | isLessThan: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isLessThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isLessThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isLessThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
number | isLessEqualThan: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isLessEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isLessEqualThan: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isLessEqualThan: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
number | isEqualTo: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isEqualTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isEqualTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
number | isNotEqualTo: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotEqualTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isNotEqualTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Usage:
number | isIdenticalTo: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isIdenticalTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
Usage:
number | isNotIdenticalTo: otherNumber
<p>{{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "false" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: '1' }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 1 | isNotIdenticalTo: 2 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
<p>{{ 2 | isNotIdenticalTo: 1 }}</p> <!-- Output: "true" -->
Make sure you have
angular-cli &
karma installed globally.
$ npm install -g angular-cli karma
Clone the project, and install dependencies.
$ git clone https://github.com/danrevah/ngx-pipes.git
$ npm install
Create a new branch
$ git checkout -b feat/someFeature
Add tests & make sure everything is running properly
$ npm test
Commit & push, and make a pull request!
When i switched from angular 1.x to angular 2 and above i missed the data filteration and customizing it was the challenge to me because angular it self removed the support of this in the upgrade. Then i saw this set of pipes which does the same process and i adopted it. Its very easy to adopt and very much customizable. This saved my lot of manual efforts in spa development process. I rarely write the custom pipes because of this module. Also One hightlight which i see is it provides support to the diffrent data types too thats helpfull on building apps. its pretty well documented also.
NGX Pipes filled in a void that was left within the Angular ecosystem with the move from Angular.js to Angular within the data filtration mechanisms. Ngx pipes allow an easy data filtration mechanism on the browser side using ui bound data. It saves a lot of time and efforts for developers and reduces the need for custom filter mechanisms. Great documentation and easy to get started with.
ngx-pipes helped me with data formatting, this is a life saver for angular developers to develop their packages
Building custom pipes with angular is a bit complex task for data transformation as angular as a framework. I expected a few basic defaults but I didn't find it. This ngx-pipes package helped to get me something useful with data formatting in the angular ui. Its very easy to use with the angular 11.x version. But with the testing ecosystem, ngx pipes documentation needs to be improved and needs an update about the dependency management. Most of the data formatting filters availability saves the developers time on building app logic. This really helped me. Also its bit buggy with the multiple pipes is used together with same data. It can be blt slower n terms of performance also
Ngx pipes is a really time saver when we want to show the data in the representation layer for the web application. It actually helps to save the time on data formatting without writing the custom pipes. So, in Angular Nix-pipes are more efficient and it contributes to great performance and app also. So it also provides certain functionalities of lodash when it comes to Arrays. One thing I noticed is that it has less support for the date and time formatting. Data filtration is pretty much effective and fast when it is interacting with the users.