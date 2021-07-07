Pinch zoom for Angular

The module provides opportunities for image zooming in, zooming out and positioning with use of gestures on a touch screen.

Live demos and source code samples can be found on home page.

🔬️ Help make Pinch zoom better by answering a few questions.

Installation

Install the npm package.

npm i ngx-pinch-zoom

Import module:

import { PinchZoomModule } from 'ngx-pinch-zoom' ; ({ imports: [ PinchZoomModule ] })

Usage

For use, put your image inside the <pinch-zoom> container. Please, pay attention to the parameters of your viewport metatag. If you use Pinch Zoom, it is required to limit zooming of a web-page, by entering the following parameters: <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1.0, user-scalable=no">.

< pinch-zoom > < img src = "path_to_image" /> </ pinch-zoom >

Properties

name type default description transition-duration number 200 Defines the speed of the animation of positioning and transforming. limit-zoom number, "original image size" "original image size" Limit the maximum available scale. By default, the maximum scale is calculated based on the original image size. minScale number 0 Limit the minimum acceptable scale. With a value of 1, it is recommended to use this parameter with limitPan auto-zoom-out boolean false Automatic restoration of the original size of an image after its zooming in by two fingers. double-tap boolean true Zooming in and zooming out of an image, depending on its current condition, with double tap. disabled boolean false Disable zoom. disablePan boolean false Turn off panning with one finger. overflow "hidden", "visible" "hidden" hidden - the overflow is clipped, and the rest of the content will be invisible. visible - the overflow is not clipped. The content renders outside the element's box. disableZoomControl "disable", "never", "auto" "auto" Disable zoom controls. auto - Disable zoom controls on touch screen devices. never - show zoom controls on all devices. disable - disable zoom controls on all devices. zoomControlScale number 1 Zoom factor when using zoom controls. backgroundColor string "rgba(0,0,0,0.85)" The background color of the container. limitPan boolean false Stop panning when the edge of the image reaches the edge of the screen. minPanScale number 1.0001 Minimum zoom at which panning is enabled. listeners "auto", "mouse and touch" "mouse and touch" By default, subscriptions are made for mouse and touch screen events. The value auto means that the subscription will be only for touch events or only for mouse events, depending on the type of screen. wheel boolean true Scale with the mouse wheel. wheelZoomFactor number 0.2 Zoom factor when zoomed in with the mouse wheel. autoHeight boolean false Calculate the height of the container based on the width and height attributes of the image. By default, the width of the container is 100%, and the height is determined after the image information is loaded - this may cause a delay in determining the height of the container. If you want the container to initially have dimensions corresponding to the dimensions of the image, then specify the attributes width and height for the <img> tag. When setting the property value to true , a subscription to the window resize listener will be created. draggableImage boolean false Sets the attribute draggable to the <img> tag.

Methods

name description toggleZoom() Image zooming in and out, depending on its current state. destroy() Unsubscribe from mouse events and touches, as well as remove added styles from the DOM tree.

See the full documentation and examples on the home page.

Author services

Are you interested in this library but lacks features? Write to the author, he can do it for you.

Tested using Browserstack