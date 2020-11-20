@digitalascetic/ngx-pica is an Angular (LTS) module to resize images files in browser using pica - high quality image resize in browser.

Important

@digitalascetic/ngx-pica Angular 5 compatibility is under version 1.1.8

$ npm install @digitalascetic/ngx-pica@1.1.8 --save

Install

Add ngx-pica module as dependency to your project.

$ npm install pica exifr @digitalascetic/ngx-pica --save

Include NgxPicaModule into your main AppModule or in module where you will use it.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgxPicaModule } from '@digitalascetic/ngx-pica' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ BrowserModule, NgxPicaModule ], declarations : [ AppComponent ], exports : [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule {}

Services

NgxPicaService - Manipulate images using pica - high quality image resize in browser

- Manipulate images using pica - high quality image resize in browser NgxPicaImageService - Supplementary services to help you work with images

NgxPicaService Methods

This method resize an array of images doing it sequentially to optimize CPU and memory use.

files:[] - Array of images to resize

- Array of images to resize width - Width to be resized (px)

- Width to be resized (px) height - Height to be resized (px)

- Height to be resized (px) options - Based on pica - resize options, we've also added exif and aspect ratio options: exifOptions : forceExifOrientation - [default: true] Set false to avoid image orientation from Exif info. aspectRatio : keepAspectRatio - Set true to ensure the aspect ratio of the image is maintained as it get resized forceMinDimensions - Set true to ensure the dimensions of image resized will be greater than width and height values defined

- Based on pica - resize options, we've also added exif and aspect ratio options:

The Observable receives a next on every file that has been resized. If something goes wrong the Observable receive an error.

All errors are wrapped by NgxPicaErrorInterface.

Same as above but only takes one file instead of an array of files.

This method compress an array of images doing it sequentially to optimize CPU and memory use.

files:[] - Array of images to resize

- Array of images to resize sizeInMB - File size in MegaBytes

- File size in MegaBytes options - Same as resize options, but only for exif orientation: exifOptions : forceExifOrientation - [default: true] Set false to avoid image orientation from Exif info.

- Same as resize options, but only for exif orientation:

The Observable receives a next on every file that has been resized. If something goes wrong the Observable receive an error.

All errors are wrapped by NgxPicaErrorInterface.

Same as above but only takes one file instead of an array of files.

NgxPicaImageService Methods

.isImage(file: File): boolean

This method check if a file is an image or not

Data Structures

export interface ExifOptions { forceExifOrientation : boolean; }

export interface AspectRatioOptions { keepAspectRatio: boolean ; forceDimensions?: boolean ; }

export interface NgxPicaResizeOptionsInterface { exifOptions: ExifOptions; aspectRatio?: AspectRatioOptions; quality?: number ; alpha?: boolean ; unsharpAmount?: number ; unsharpRadius?: number ; unsharpThreshold?: number ; }

export interface NgxPicaCompressOptionsInterface { exifOptions : ExifOptions; }

export enum NgxPicaErrorType { NO_FILES_RECEIVED = 'NO_FILES_RECEIVED' , CANVAS_CONTEXT_IDENTIFIER_NOT_SUPPORTED = 'CANVAS_CONTEXT_IDENTIFIER_NOT_SUPPORTED' , NOT_BE_ABLE_TO_COMPRESS_ENOUGH = 'NOT_BE_ABLE_TO_COMPRESS_ENOUGH' } export interface NgxPicaErrorInterface { err: NgxPicaErrorType; file?: File; }

Example