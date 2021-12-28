Permission and roles based access control for your angular(angular 2,4,5,6,7,8+) applications(AOT, lazy modules compatible)
Documentation here is outdated please visit wiki-page.
To see better structured documentation go to wiki-page.
In
one month the detailed functionality description will be available only on wiki page.
You can test library in Plunker
I'm working on tutorial for the library will add more video with time. This is my first videos YouTube
If You have chance please support on patreon for more open source ideas
Some functionality is missing visit wiki-page
To install this library, run:
$ npm install ngx-permissions --save
You can import library in any Angular application by running:
and then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import your library
import { NgxPermissionsModule } from 'ngx-permissions';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Specify your library as an import
NgxPermissionsModule.forRoot()
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
SharedModule
If you use a SharedModule that you import in multiple other feature modules, you can export the NgxPermissionsModule to make sure you don't have to import it in every module.
@NgModule({
exports: [
CommonModule,
NgxPermissionsModule
]
})
export class SharedModule { }
Note: Never call a forRoot static method in the SharedModule. You might end up with different instances of the service in your injector tree. But you can use forChild if necessary.
When you lazy load a module, you should use the
forChild static method to import the
NgxPermissionsModule.
Since lazy loaded modules use a different injector from the rest of your application, you can configure them separately.
You can also isolate the service by using
permissionsIsolate: true or
rolesIsolate: true. In which case the service is a completely isolated instance.
Otherwise, by default, it will share its data with other instances of the service.
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxPermissionsModule.forChild()
]
})
export class LazyLoadedModule { }
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxPermissionsModule.forChild({
permissionsIsolate: true,
rolesIsolate: true})
]
})
export class LazyIsolatedLoadedModule { }
Once your library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:
Import service to the main application and load permissions
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxPermissionsService } from 'ngx-permissions';
import { HttpClient } from '@angular/common/http';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
title = 'app';
constructor(private permissionsService: NgxPermissionsService,
private http: HttpClient) {}
ngOnInit(): void {
const perm = ["ADMIN", "EDITOR"];
this.permissionsService.loadPermissions(perm);
this.http.get('url').subscribe((permissions) => {
//const perm = ["ADMIN", "EDITOR"]; example of permissions
this.permissionsService.loadPermissions(permissions);
})
}
}
Usage in templates
<div *ngxPermissionsOnly="['ADMIN', 'GUEST']">
<div>You can see this text congrats</div>
</div>
<ng-template ngxPermissionsOnly="ADMIN">
<div>You can see this text congrats</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template [ngxPermissionsExcept]="['JOHNY']">
<div> All will see it except JOHNY</div>
</ng-template>
Let's start with little explanation what permission is. Permission is the most atomic ability that a user can have in your application. So you can think about permission as a smallest action that user can do inside your site.
But can
user or
anonymous be a permission? Technically yes, but from business point of view you should treat them
as Roles that are more complex objects that can store more complex logic.
💡 Note
It's a good convention to start permission with a verb and combine them with resource or object, so permissions like
readDocumentsor
listSongsare meaningful and easy to understand for other programmes. Notice that they are named lowerCamelCase for easy differentiation form roles.
💀 Warning
This library is intended for simplify the client side development workflow in a role based web application. DO NOT RELY ONLY ON THIS CHECKS FOR YOU APPLICATION SECURITY! Client side checks can be easily bypassed, so always implement the checks on the backend!
So, how do you tell Permission what does 'readDocuments' or 'listSongs' mean and how to know if the current user belongs to those definitions?
Well, Permission allows you to set different 'permissions' definitions along with the logic that determines if the current
session belongs to them. To do that library exposes special container
NgxPermissionsService that allows you to manipulate them freely.
To add permissions individually
NgxPermissionsService exposes method
addPermission that generic usage is shown below or add as array:
[...]
ngOnInit() {
this.permissionsService.addPermission('changeSomething')
this.permissionsService.addPermission(['changeSomething', 'anotherAlso'])
this.permissionsService.addPermission('changeSomething', () => {
return true;
})
this.permissionsService.addPermission('anotherPermissions', (permissionName, permissionsObject) => {
return !!permissionsObject[permissionName];
});
this.permissionsService.addPermission(['anotherPermissions', 'AnotherOne'], (permissionName, permissionsObject) => {
return !!permissionsObject[permissionName];
});
//Will add validation function to every permission
this.permissionsService.addPermission(['anotherPermissions', 'AnotherOne'], (permissionName, permissionsObject) => {
return !!permissionsObject[permissionName];
});
this.permissionsService.addPermission('permissions', (permissionName, permissionsObject) => {
return this.checkSession().toPromise();
});
}
APP_INITIALIZER is defined in angular/core. You include it in your app.module.ts like this.
APP_INITIALIZER is an OpaqueToken that references the ApplicationInitStatus service. ApplicationInitStatus is a multi provider. It supports multiple dependencies and you can use it in your providers list multiple times. It is used like this.
import { APP_INITIALIZER } from '@angular/core';
@NgModule({
providers: [
DictionaryService,
{
provide: APP_INITIALIZER,
useFactory: (ds: DictionaryService, ps: NgxPermissionsService ) => function() {return ds.load().then((data) => {return ps.loadPermissions(data)})},
deps: [LoadService, NgxPermissionsService],
multi: true
}]
})
export class AppModule { }
Validation function are injected with any angular services. There are 2 local injectables available that can be used to implement more complex validation logic.
|Injectable Local
|Description
permissionName
|String representing name of checked permission
permissionsObject
|Object of store permissions storing permissions properties
It also have to return one of values to properly represent results:
|Validation result
|Returned value
|Valid
|[
true|
Promise.resolve() but it should not resolve false]
|Invalid
|[
false|
Promise.reject() or Promise.resolve(false)]
To define multiple permissions method
loadPermissions can be used. The only
difference from
definePermission is that it accepts
Array of permission names instead of single one.
Often meet example of usage is set of permissions (e.g. received from server after user login) that you will iterate over to check if permission is valid.
const permissions = ['listMeeting', 'seeMeeting', 'editMeeting', 'deleteMeeting']
NgxPermissionsService.loadPermissions(permissions)
NgxPermissionsService.loadPermissions(permissions, (permissionName, permissionStore) => {
return !!permissionStore[permissionName];
})
NOTE: This method will remove older permissions and pass only new;
You can easily remove all permissions form the
NgxPermissionsService (e.g. after user logged out or switched profile) by calling:
NgxPermissionsService.flushPermissions();
Alternatively you can use
removePermission to delete defined permissions manually:
NgxPermissionsService.removePermission('user');
And to get all user permissions use method
getPermissions or use Observable
permissions$:
var permissions = NgxPermissionsService.getPermissions();
NgxPermissionsService.permissions$.subscribe((permissions) => {
console.log(permissions)
})
Make sure you are familiar with:
By definition a role is a named set of abilities (permissions) by which a specific group of users is identified.
So for example
USER or
ANONYMOUS would be roles and not permissions. We can represent our
USER role as a group of permissions that the role should be able to perform. For example:
listArticles,
editArticles and other custom server/browser validated privileges.
💡 Note
It's a good convention to name roles with UPPER_CASE, so roles like
ACCOUNTANTor
ADMINare easier to distinguish from permissions.
Similarly to permissions we are gonna use here
RolesService that exposes
addRole allowing to define custom roles used by users in your application.
[...]
NgxRolesService
.addRole('ROLE_NAME', ['permissionNameA', 'permissionNameB', 'permissionNameC', ...])
NgxRolesService.addRole('Guest', () => {
return this.sessionService.checkSession().toPromise();
});
NgxRolesService.addRole('Guest', () => {
return true;
});
Validation function are injected with any angular services. There are 2 local injectables available that can be used to implement more complex validation logic.
|Parameter
|Description
roleName
|String representing name of checked role
transitionProperties
|Array or validation function
It also have to return one of values to properly represent results:
|Validation result
|Returned value
|Valid
|[
true|
Promise.resolve() but it should not resolve false]
|Invalid
|[
false|
Promise.reject() or Promise.resolve(false)]
Note: Right now to make request to the backend it only supports promises Note: If at least one of request fulfils it will show the component
Usage of
addRole is very similar to
addPermissions:
NgxRolesService
NgxPermission
// Library will internally validate if 'listEvents' and 'editEvents' permissions are valid when checking if role is valid
.addRole('ADMIN', ['listEvents', 'editEvents']);
NgxRolesService.addRole('Guest', () => {
return this.sessionService.checkSession().toPromise();
});
Service
NgxRolesService allows you define multiple roles with
addRoles method. This method accepts
Object containing keys as a role names and corresponding validators as values.
NgxRolesService
// Or use your own function/service to validate role
.addRoles({
'USER': ['canReadInvoices'],
'ADMIN': ['canReadInvoices','canEditInvoices','canUploadImages'],
'GUEST': () => {
return this.sessionService.checkSessions().toPromise();
}
});
💡 Note
To remove all roles use
flushRoles method:
NgxRolesService.flushRoles();
Alternatively you can use
removeRole to delete defined role manually:
NgxRolesService.removeRole('USER');
To get specific role use method
getRole:
let role = NgxRolesService.getRole('roleName');
And to get all roles form
NgxRolesService use method
getRoles or use
Observable roles$:
let roles = NgxRolesService.getRoles();
NgxRolesService.roles$.subscribe((data) => {
console.log(data);
})
Permission module exposes directive
ngxPermissionsOnly and
ngxPermissionsExcept that can show/hide elements of your application based on set of permissions.
🔥 Important
Else, then syntax is supported.
Note if you use
thenblock don't put anything in main block it will be not visible, only
thenblock will be used.
Permission directive accepts several attributes:
|Attribute
|Value
|Description
ngxPermissionsOnly
[String | String[]]
|Single or multiple permissions allowed to access content
ngxPermissionsExcept
[String | String[]]
|Single or multiple permissions denied to access content
(permissionsAuthorized)
|EventEmitter
|EventEmitter emitted when authorized
(permissionsUnauthorized)
|EventEmitter
|EventEmitter emitted when unAuthorized
Directives accepts either single permission that has to be met in order to display it's content,
You can use both
ngxPermissionsOnly and
ngxPermissionsExcept at the same time:
<ng-template [ngxPermissionsOnly]="['ADMIN']" (permissionsAuthorized)="yourCustomAuthorizedFunction()" (permissionsUnauthorized)="yourCustomAuthorizedFunction()">
<div>You can see this text congrats</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template [ngxPermissionsOnly]="'ADMIN'" [ngxPermissionsExcept]="'Manager'">
<div>You can see this text congrats</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template ngxPermissionsOnly="ADMIN">
<div>You can see this text congrats</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template [ngxPermissionsExcept]="['JOHNY']">
<div> All will see it except JOHNY</div>
</ng-template>
Or set of permissions separated by 'coma':
<ng-template [ngxPermissionsOnly]="['ADMIN', 'GUEST']">
<div>You can see this text congrats</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template [ngxPermissionsExcept]="['ADMIN', 'JOHNY']">
<div>All will see it except admin and Johny</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template [ngxPermissionsExcept]="['ADMIN', 'JOHNY']" [ngxPermissionsOnly]="['MANAGER']">
<div>All will see it except admin and Johny</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template [ngxPermissionsExcept]="['MANAGER']"
[ngxPermissionExceptThen]="thenBlock"
[ngxPermissionExceptElse]="elseBlock">
</ng-template>
<ng-template #elseBlock>
<div>elseBlock</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #thenBlock>
<div>thenBlock</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template
[ngxPermissionsOnly]="['MANAGER']"
[ngxPermissionsOnlyThen]="thenBlock"
[ngxPermissionsOnlyElse]="elseBlock">
</ng-template>
<ng-template #elseBlock>
<div>elseBlock</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #thenBlock>
<div>thenBlock</div>
</ng-template>
Or just simply by *
<div *ngxPermissionsOnly="['ADMIN', 'GUEST']">
<div>You can see this text congrats</div>
</div>
<div *ngxPermissionsOnly="['THEN_BLOCK']; else elseBlock; then thenBlock">main</div>
<ng-template #elseBlock>
<div>elseBlock</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #thenBlock>
<div>thenBlock</div>
</ng-template>
<div *ngxPermissionsExcept="['THEN_BLOCK']; else elseBlock; then thenBlock"></div>
<ng-template #elseBlock>
<div>elseBlock</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #thenBlock>
<div>thenBlock</div>
</ng-template>
Note: You cant use
* style with other style directives like `ngIf`. You should wrap them. And YES i don't like it either.
<div *ngxPermissionsOnly="['ADMIN', 'GUEST']">
<div *ngIf="true">
You can see this text congrats
</div>
</div>
> :fire: **Important**
> Using with except and only `together` should use `ngxPermissionsElse` or `ngxPermissionsThen`
```html
<ng-template [ngxPermissionsExcept]="'FAIL_BLOCK'"
[ngxPermissionsOnly]="'ONLY_BLOCK'"
[ngxPermissionsElse]="elseBlock"
[ngxPermissionsThen]="thenBlock">
</ng-template>
<ng-template #elseBlock>
<div>elseBlock</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #thenBlock>
<div>thenBlock</div>
</ng-template>
Now you are ready to start working with controlling access to the states of your application. In order to restrict any state ngx-permission rely on angular-route's
data property, reserving key
permissions allowing to define authorization configuration.
Permissions object accepts following properties:
|Property
|Accepted value
only
|[
String|
Array|
Function]
except
|[
String|
Array|
Function]
redirectTo
|[
String]
Property
only:
String contains single permission or role
Array contains set of permissions and/or roles
Property
except:
String contains single permission or role
Array contains set of permissions and/or roles
🔥 Important
If you combine both
onlyand
exceptproperties you have to make sure they are not excluding each other, because denied roles/permissions would not allow access the state for users even if allowed ones would pass them.
In simplest cases you allow users having single role permission to access the state. To achieve that you can pass as
String desired role/permission to only/except property:
You can use
except and
only at the same time;
import { RouterModule, Routes } from '@angular/router';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { HomeComponent } from './home/home.component';
import { NgxPermissionsGuard } from 'ngx-permissions';
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{ path: 'home',
component: HomeComponent,
canActivate: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
data: {
permissions: {
only: 'ADMIN'
}
}
},
];
@NgModule({
imports: [
RouterModule.forRoot(appRoutes)
],
exports: [
RouterModule
]
})
export class AppRoutingModule {}
In given case when user is trying to access
home state
NgxPermissionsGuard service is called checking if
isAuthorized permission is valid:
Often several permissions/roles are sufficient to allow/deny user to access the state. Then array value comes in handy:
import { RouterModule, Routes } from '@angular/router';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { HomeComponent } from './home/home.component';
import { NgxPermissionsGuard } from 'ngx-permissions';
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{ path: 'home',
component: HomeComponent,
canActivate: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
data: {
permissions: {
only: ['ADMIN', 'MODERATOR'],
except: ['GUEST']
}
}
},
];
@NgModule({
imports: [
RouterModule.forRoot(appRoutes)
],
exports: [
RouterModule
]
})
export class AppRoutingModule {}
When
NgxPermissionsGuard service will be called it would expect user to have either
ADMIN or
MODERATOR permissions to pass him to
home route.
[//]: <> (> 💡 Note
> Between values in array operator **OR** is used to create alternative. If you need **AND** operator between permissions define additional `PermRole` containing set of those.
)
You can find states that would require to verify access dynamically - often depending on parameters.
Let's imagine situation where user want to modify the invoice. We need to check every time if he is allowed to do that on state level. We are gonna use
ActivatedRouteSnapshot and
RouterStateSnapshot object to check weather he is able to do that.
To make AOT compatible you should export function. Below is presented code AOT Compatible
AOT compatible
export function testPermissions(route: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, state: RouterStateSnapshot) {
if (route.params['id'] === 42) {
return ['MANAGER', "UTILS"]
} else {
return 'ADMIN'
}
}
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{ path: 'dynamic/:id',
component: HomeComponent,
canActivate: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
data: {
permissions: {
only: testPermissions
}
}
}
];
💀 Warning
The code below is not AOT compatible
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{ path: 'dynamic/:id',
component: HomeComponent,
canActivate: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
data: {
permissions: {
only: (route: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, state: RouterStateSnapshot) => {
if (route.params['id'] === 42) {
return ['MANAGER', "UTILS"]
} else {
return 'ADMIN'
}
}
}
}
}
];
So whenever we try access state with param
id = 42 set to true additional check for permission
manager and utils will be made. Otherwise only
ADMIN will be required.
🔥 Important
Notice that function must always return array or string of roles/permissions in order to work properly.
Property redirectTo:
String defines single redirection rule
Objects defines single/multiple redirection rules
Function defines dynamic redirection rule(s)
In case you want to redirect to a specific state when the user is not authorized, set
redirectTo path to that route.
import { RouterModule, Routes } from '@angular/router';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { HomeComponent } from './home/home.component';
import { NgxPermissionsGuard } from 'ngx-permissions';
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{ path: 'home',
component: HomeComponent,
canActivate: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
data: {
permissions: {
only: ['ADMIN', 'MODERATOR'],
redirectTo: '/another-route'
}
}
},
];
@NgModule({
imports: [
RouterModule.forRoot(appRoutes)
],
exports: [
RouterModule
]
})
export class AppRoutingModule {}
In order to pass additional properties like params, set
redirectTo to an object.
navigationCommands and
navigationExtras are reserved words it corresponds to parameters passed to router.navigate function
navigate(commands: any[], extras: NavigationExtras): Promise<boolean>
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{ path: 'home',
component: HomeComponent,
canActivate: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
data: {
permissions: {
only: ['ADMIN', 'MODERATOR'],
redirectTo: {
navigationCommands: ['123'],
navigationExtras: {
skipLocationChange: true
}
}
}
},
];
@NgModule({
imports: [
RouterModule.forRoot(appRoutes)
],
exports: [
RouterModule
]
})
In case you want to redirect the user based on
denied permission/role to create redirection strategies. In order to do that you have to create redirection
Object that contain keys representing rejected permissions or roles and values implementing redirection rules.
Redirection rules are represented by following values:
|Value type
|Return
|Usage
String
|[
String]
|Simple state transitions
Object
|[
Object]
|Redirection with custom parameters or options
Function
|[
String|
Object]
|Dynamic properties-based redirection
💡 Note
Use default property that will handle fallback redirect for not defined permissions.
The simplest example of multiple redirection rules are redirection based on pairs role/permission and state. When user is not granted to access the state will be redirected to
agendaList if missing
canReadAgenda permission or to
dashboard when missing
canEditAgenda. Property
default is reserved for cases when you want handle specific cases leaving default redirection.
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{ path: 'home',
component: HomeComponent,
canActivate: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
data: {
permissions: {
only: ['canReadAgenda','canEditAgenda'],
redirectTo: {
canReadAgenda: 'agendaList',
canEditAgenda: 'dashboard',
default: 'login'
}
}
}
},
];
@NgModule({
imports: [
RouterModule.forRoot(appRoutes)
],
exports: [
RouterModule
]
})
If you need more control over redirection parameters
Object as a value can be used to customise target url
navigationCommands and transition
navigationExtras.
💡 Note
navigationCommandsand
navigationExtrasare reserved words it corresponds to parameters passed to router.navigate function
navigate(commands: any[], extras: NavigationExtras): Promise<boolean>
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{ path: 'home',
component: HomeComponent,
canActivate: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
data: {
permissions: {
only: ['canEditAgenda'],
redirectTo:
canEditAgenda: {
navigationCommands: 'dashboard',
navigationExtras: {
skipLocationChange: true
}
},
default: 'login'
}
}
}
},
];
@NgModule({
imports: [
RouterModule.forRoot(appRoutes)
],
exports: [
RouterModule
]
})
To present usage
redirectTo as
Object with values as
Function in a state definition
agenda presented below redirection rules are interpreted as:
canReadAgenda invoked function returns string representing the state name to which unauthorized user will be redirected
canEditAgenda invoked function returns object with custom options and params that will be passed along to transited
dashboard url
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{ path: 'home',
component: HomeComponent,
canActivate: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
data: {
permissions: {
only: ['canReadAgenda','canEditAgenda'],
redirectTo: {
canReadAgenda: (rejectedPermissionName: string, activateRouteSnapshot: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, routeStateSnapshot: RouterStateSnapshot) => {
return 'dashboard';
},
canEditAgenda: (rejectedPermissionName: string, activateRouteSnapshot: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, routeStateSnapshot: RouterStateSnapshot) => {
return {
navigationCommands: ['/dashboard'],
navigationExtras: {
skipLocationChange: true
}
}
},
default: 'login'
}
}
}
},
];
@NgModule({
imports: [
RouterModule.forRoot(appRoutes)
],
exports: [
RouterModule
]
})
🔥 Important
Above code is not AOT compatible to make it AOT compatible extract it to function
navigationCommandsand
navigationExtrasreserved words. Matching parameter to router.navigate function
export function canReadAgenda(rejectedPermissionName: string, activateRouteSnapshot: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, routeStateSnapshot: RouterStateSnapshot) => {
return 'dashboard';
},
redirectTo: {
canReadAgenda: canReadAgenda
}
Similarly to examples showing defining dynamic access to state redirection can also be defined based on any parameters of
ActivatedRouteSnapshot and
RouterStateSnapshot;
💡 Note
Remember to always return state name or object.
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{ path: 'home/:isEditable',
component: HomeComponent,
canActivate: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
data: {
permissions: {
only: ['canReadAgenda','canEditAgenda'],
redirectTo: (rejectedPermissionName: string, activateRouteSnapshot: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, routerStateSnapshot: RouterStateSnapshot) => {
if(activateRouteSnapshot.params['id'] === 42){
return 'login';
} else {
return 'dashboard'
}
}
}
},
];
@NgModule({
imports: [
RouterModule.forRoot(appRoutes)
],
exports: [
RouterModule
]
})
🔥 Important
The code above is not AOT compatible. To make it AOT compatible extract it to a function
export function redirectToFunc(rejectedPermissionName: string, activateRouteSnapshot: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, routerStateSnapshot: RouterStateSnapshot) => {
if(activateRouteSnapshot.params['id'] === 42){
return 'login';
} else {
return 'dashboard'
}
}
redirectTo: redirectToFunc
NgxPermissionsGuard implements CanActivate interface, see examples above.
NgxPermissionsGuard implements CanLoad Interface. Functionality is the same as canActivate
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{
path: 'lazy',
data: {
permissions: {
except: 'ADDDMIN',
}
},
canLoad: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
loadChildren: 'app/lazy-module/lazy-module.module#LazyModule'
},
];
@NgModule({
imports: [
RouterModule.forRoot(appRoutes)
],
exports: [
RouterModule
],
providers: [
// CanDeactivateGuard
]
})
export class AppRoutingModule {}
🔥 Warning
- The only difference if you use as a function the parameter is only 1 and its type of Route
{
path: 'lazy',
data: {
permissions: {
only: (route: Route) => {
//logic here
return ['MANAGER', "UTILS"]
}
}
},
canLoad: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
loadChildren: 'app/lazy-module/lazy-module.module#LazyModule'
},
NgxPermissionsGuard implements CanLoad Interface. Functionality is the same as canActivate
🔥 Warning
- Rules and data must be specified on Child Components not on parent component
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{ path: '',
component: IsolateComponent,
canActivateChild: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
children: [
{
path: 'except-should',
component: AnotherComponent,
data: {
permissions: {
except: 'ADMIN'
}
}
},
{
path: 'only-should',
component: ComeComponent,
data: {
permissions: {
only: 'GUEST'
}
}
},
]
},
];
This method only works with
angular 4.3.2 or higher see https://github.com/angular/angular/issues/15670
There are a lot of times you have 2 guard one for authorisation when it makes request for permissions and second is permissions guard and you want them to work in chain. To make them work in chain You should use them in a following way:
let routes = [
{ path: '',
canActivate: [AuthGuard],
children: [
{path: 'component',
component: ComponentName,
canActivate: [NgxPermissionsGuard],
data: {
permissions: {
only: ['ADMIN', 'MODERATOR'],
redirectTo: 'another-route'
}
}}
]
}
]
Note: Make sure the permission request in chained in auth guard
canActivate() {
return authLogin().then((obj) => {
// or load here if you dont need second request
// this.permissions.service.loadPermissions(obj.permissions)
return this.authPermissions.getPermissions('url');
}).then((permissions) => {
this.permissions.service.loadPermissions(permissions)
)
}
| --- |
## Development
To generate all `*.js`, `*.d.ts` and `*.metadata.json` files:
```bash
$ npm run build
To lint all
*.ts files:
$ npm run lint
Thank You for using the library and support. HAVE A GREAT DAY!
MIT © Oleksandr Khymenko