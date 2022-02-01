An easy implementation pendo on angular6+ apps.
If you use npm:
npm install ngx-pendo
If you use yarn:
yarn add ngx-pendo
Use the Angular CLI's install schematics to set up ngx-pendo by running the following command:
ng add ngx-pendo
The
ng add command will install ngx-pendo and ask you the following question:
The
ng add command will additionally perform the following configurations:
ngx-pendo to package.json
NgxPendoModule with pendoApiKey into
AppModule
This feature need angular 11+.
https://github.com/yociduo/ngx-pendo/issues
import { NgxPendoModule } from 'ngx-pendo';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NgxPendoModule.forRoot({
pendoApiKey: 'pendo-api-key',
pendoIdFormatter: (value: any) => value.toString().toLowerCase()
})
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxPendoService } from 'ngx-pendo';
@Component( ... )
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(protected ngxPendoService: NgxPendoService) {
}
ngOnInit() {
this.ngxPendoService.initialize({
id: 'PUT_VISITOR_ID_HERE',
name: 'Neo',
email: 'neo@thematrix.io',
role: 'godlike'
}, {
id: 'PUT_ACCOUNT_ID_HERE',
name: 'CorpSchmorp'
});
}
}
You can use angular directives to add pendo id.
<div ngx-pendo-section="section">
<button ngx-pendo-id="click_test">Click Test</button>
</div>