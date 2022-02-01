openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
np

ngx-pendo

by Eden Wang
1.7.1 (see all)

A simple wrapper to load Pendo by angular way

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ngx Pendo

An easy implementation pendo on angular6+ apps.

npm version Build Status License MIT

Install

npm

If you use npm:

npm install ngx-pendo

yarn

If you use yarn:

yarn add ngx-pendo

schematics

Use the Angular CLI's install schematics to set up ngx-pendo by running the following command:

ng add ngx-pendo

The ng add command will install ngx-pendo and ask you the following question:

  1. Please enter Pendo Api Key:
    You must enter Pendo Api Key

The ng add command will additionally perform the following configurations:

  • Add ngx-pendo to package.json
  • Auto import NgxPendoModule with pendoApiKey into AppModule

This feature need angular 11+.

Feedbacks

https://github.com/yociduo/ngx-pendo/issues

Simple Configuration

import { NgxPendoModule } from 'ngx-pendo';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    NgxPendoModule.forRoot({
      pendoApiKey: 'pendo-api-key',
      pendoIdFormatter: (value: any) => value.toString().toLowerCase()
    })
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Call Initialization

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxPendoService } from 'ngx-pendo';

@Component( ... )
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {

  constructor(protected ngxPendoService: NgxPendoService) {
  }

  ngOnInit() {
    this.ngxPendoService.initialize({
      id: 'PUT_VISITOR_ID_HERE',
      name: 'Neo',
      email: 'neo@thematrix.io',
      role: 'godlike'
    }, {
      id: 'PUT_ACCOUNT_ID_HERE',
      name: 'CorpSchmorp'
    });
  }

}

Pendo Directives

You can use angular directives to add pendo id.

Simple directive use

<div ngx-pendo-section="section">
  <button ngx-pendo-id="click_test">Click Test</button>
</div>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial