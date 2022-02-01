Ngx Pendo

An easy implementation pendo on angular6+ apps.

Install

npm

If you use npm:

npm install ngx-pendo

yarn

If you use yarn:

yarn add ngx-pendo

schematics

Use the Angular CLI's install schematics to set up ngx-pendo by running the following command:

ng add ngx-pendo

The ng add command will install ngx-pendo and ask you the following question:

Please enter Pendo Api Key:

You must enter Pendo Api Key

The ng add command will additionally perform the following configurations:

Add ngx-pendo to package.json

to package.json Auto import NgxPendoModule with pendoApiKey into AppModule

This feature need angular 11+.

Feedbacks

https://github.com/yociduo/ngx-pendo/issues

Simple Configuration

import { NgxPendoModule } from 'ngx-pendo' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxPendoModule.forRoot({ pendoApiKey: 'pendo-api-key' , pendoIdFormatter: ( value: any ) => value.toString().toLowerCase() }) ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Call Initialization

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxPendoService } from 'ngx-pendo' ; ( ... ) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( protected ngxPendoService: NgxPendoService ) { } ngOnInit() { this .ngxPendoService.initialize({ id: 'PUT_VISITOR_ID_HERE' , name: 'Neo' , email: 'neo@thematrix.io' , role: 'godlike' }, { id: 'PUT_ACCOUNT_ID_HERE' , name: 'CorpSchmorp' }); } }

Pendo Directives

You can use angular directives to add pendo id.

Simple directive use