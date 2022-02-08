Angular PDF Viewer

PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+

Demo page

https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/

Stackblitz Example

https://stackblitz.com/edit/ng2-pdf-viewer

Blog post

https://medium.com/@vadimdez/render-pdf-in-angular-4-927e31da9c76

Overview

Install

Angular >= 12

npm install ng2-pdf-viewer

Partial Ivy compilated library bundles.

Angular >= 4

npm install ng2-pdf-viewer @^ 7 . 0 . 0

Angular < 4

npm install ng2-pdf-viewer @~ 3 . 0 . 8

Usage

In case you're using systemjs see configuration here.

Add PdfViewerModule to your module's imports

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { AppComponent } from './app/app.component' ; import { PdfViewerModule } from 'ng2-pdf-viewer' ; ({ imports: [BrowserModule, PdfViewerModule], declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) class AppModule {} platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);

And then use it in your component

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'example-app' , template: ` <pdf-viewer [src]="pdfSrc" [render-text]="true" [original-size]="false" style="width: 400px; height: 500px" ></pdf-viewer> ` }) export class AppComponent { pdfSrc = "https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/assets/pdf-test.pdf" ; }

Options

Property Type Required [src] string, object, UInt8Array Required

Pass pdf location

[src]= "'https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/assets/pdf-test.pdf'"

For more control you can pass options object to [src] . See other attributes for the object here.

Options object for loading protected PDF would be:

{ url : 'https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/assets/pdf-test.pdf' , withCredentials : true }

Property Type Required [page] or [(page)] number Required with [show-all]="false" or Optional with [show-all]="true"

Page number

[page]= "1"

supports two way data binding as well

[(page)]= "pageVariable"

If you want that the two way data binding actually updates your page variable on page change/scroll - you have to be sure that you define the height of the container, for example:

pdf-viewer { height : 100vh ; }

Property Type Required [stick-to-page] boolean Optional

Sticks view to the page. Works in combination with [show-all]="true" and page .

[stick- to -page]= "true"

Property Type Required [render-text] boolean Optional

Enable text rendering, allows to select text

[render- text ]="true"

Property Type Required [render-text-mode] RenderTextMode Optional

Used in combination with [render-text]="true"

Controls if the text layer is enabled, and the selection mode that is used.

0 = RenderTextMode.DISABLED - disable the text selection layer

1 = RenderTextMode.ENABLED - enables the text selection layer

2 = RenderTextMode.ENHANCED - enables enhanced text selection

[render- text -mode]="1"

Property Type Required [external-link-target] string Optional

Used in combination with [render-text]="true"

Link target

blank

none

self

parent

top

[ external -link-target]= "'blank'"

Property Type Required [rotation] number Optional

Rotate PDF

Allowed step is 90 degree, ex. 0, 90, 180

[rotation]= "90"

Property Type Required [zoom] number Optional

Zoom pdf

[zoom]= "0.5"

Property Type Required [zoom-scale] 'page-width'|'page-fit'|'page-height' Optional

Defines how the Zoom scale is computed when [original-size]="false" , by default set to 'page-width'.

'page-width' with zoom of 1 will display a page width that take all the possible horizontal space in the container

'page-height' with zoom of 1 will display a page height that take all the possible vertical space in the container

'page-fit' with zoom of 1 will display a page that will be scaled to either width or height to fit completely in the container

[zoom-scale]= "'page-width'"

Property Type Required [original-size] boolean Optional

if set to true - size will be as same as original document

if set to false - size will be as same as container block

[original-size]= "true"

Property Type Required [fit-to-page] boolean Optional

Works in combination with [original-size]="true" . You can show your document in original size, and make sure that it's not bigger then container block.

[fit- to -page]= "false"

Property Type Required [show-all] boolean Optional

Show single or all pages altogether

[ show - all ]="true"

Property Type Required [autoresize] boolean Optional

Turn on or off auto resize.

!Important To make [autoresize] work - make sure that [original-size]="false" and pdf-viewer tag has max-width or display are set.

[autoresize]= "true"

Property Type Required [c-maps-url] string Optional

Url for non-latin characters source maps.

[ c -maps-url]= "'assets/cmaps/'"

Default url is: https://unpkg.com/pdfjs-dist@2.0.550/cmaps/

To serve cmaps on your own you need to copy node_modules/pdfjs-dist/cmaps to assets/cmaps .

Property Type Required [show-borders] boolean Optional

Show page borders

[ show -borders]="true"

Property Type Required (after-load-complete) callback Optional

Get PDF information with callback

First define callback function "callBackFn" in your controller,

callBackFn(pdf: PDFDocumentProxy) { }

And then use it in your template:

( after - load -complete)="callBackFn($event)"

Property Type Required (page-rendered) callback Optional

Get event when a page is rendered. Called for every page rendered.

Define callback in your component:

pageRendered(e: CustomEvent) { console .log( '(page-rendered)' , e); }

And then bind it to <pdf-viewer> :

(page-rendered)="pageRendered($event)"

Property Type Required (pages-initialized) callback Optional

Get event when the pages are initialized.

Define callback in your component:

pageInitialized(e: CustomEvent) { console .log( '(pages-initialized)' , e); }

And then bind it to <pdf-viewer> :

(pages-initialized)="pageInitialized($event)"

Property Type Required (text-layer-rendered) callback Optional

Get event when a text layer is rendered.

Define callback in your component:

textLayerRendered(e: CustomEvent) { console .log( '(text-layer-rendered)' , e); }

And then bind it to <pdf-viewer> :

(text-layer-rendered)="textLayerRendered($event)"

Property Type Required (error) callback Optional

Error handling callback

Define callback in your component's class

onError(error: any ) { }

Then add it to pdf-component in component's template

(error)="onError($event)"

Property Type Required (on-progress) callback Optional

Loading progress callback - provides progress information total and loaded bytes. Is called several times during pdf loading phase.

Define callback in your component's class

onProgress(progressData: PDFProgressData) { }

Then add it to pdf-component in component's template

(on-progress)="onProgress($event)"

Render local PDF file

In your html template add input :

< input ( change )= "onFileSelected()" type = "file" id = "file" >

and then add onFileSelected method to your component:

onFileSelected() { let $img: any = document .querySelector( '#file' ); if ( typeof (FileReader) !== 'undefined' ) { let reader = new FileReader(); reader.onload = ( e: any ) => { this .pdfSrc = e.target.result; }; reader.readAsArrayBuffer($img.files[ 0 ]); } }

Set custom path to the worker

By default the worker is loaded from cdnjs.cloudflare.com .

In your code update path to the worker to be for example /pdf.worker.js

( window as any ).pdfWorkerSrc = '/pdf.worker.js' ;

This should be set before pdf-viewer component is rendered.

Search in the PDF

Use pdfFindController for search functionality.

In your component's ts file:

Add reference to pdf-viewer ,

, then when needed execute search()

(PdfViewerComponent) private pdfComponent: PdfViewerComponent; search(stringToSearch: string ) { this .pdfComponent.pdfFindController.executeCommand( 'find' , { caseSensitive: false , findPrevious: undefined , highlightAll: true , phraseSearch: true , query: stringToSearch }); }

Contribute

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Donation

If this project help you reduce time to develop, you can give me a cup of tea :)

License

MIT © Vadym Yatsyuk