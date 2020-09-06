This is a Papa Parse wrapper library for Angular.
More information in the full documentation.
You can install the library with npm.
npm install ngx-papaparse@5 --save
For older versions of Angular, please see the docs for the correct version.
Use the Papa Service in your project:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { Papa } from 'ngx-papaparse';
@Component({
...
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private papa: Papa) {
const csvData = '"Hello","World!"';
this.papa.parse(csvData,{
complete: (result) => {
console.log('Parsed: ', result);
}
});
}
}
For a more detailed explanation of how to use this library, please refer to the full documentation.
I have used the ngx-papaparse for some of my projects, it’s a Fast parser library for CSV to JSON and vice versa but generally, the use case may differ based on the project but a handly too like ngx-papaparse can reduce your time spent on creating a custom library to do the task of conversion especially when the clients request for the reports in CSV. Personally, I like to see more formate options and it will be great if the maintainer team look into this as the release and updated version