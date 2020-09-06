Papa Parse wrapper for Angular

This is a Papa Parse wrapper library for Angular.

More information in the full documentation.

Installation

You can install the library with npm.

Angular 9+

npm install ngx-papaparse @ 5 --save

Documentation

Older versions of Angular

For older versions of Angular, please see the docs for the correct version.

Getting started

Use the Papa Service in your project:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { Papa } from 'ngx-papaparse' ; ({ ... }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private papa: Papa ) { const csvData = '"Hello","World!"' ; this .papa.parse(csvData,{ complete: ( result ) => { console .log( 'Parsed: ' , result); } }); } }

For a more detailed explanation of how to use this library, please refer to the full documentation.