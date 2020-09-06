openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
np

ngx-papaparse

by Albert Haff
5.0.0 (see all)

Papa Parse wrapper for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.8K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular JSON to CSV, Angular CSV to JSON

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo

Papa Parse wrapper for Angular

Version Travis Coveralls github License NPM downloads GitHub stars

This is a Papa Parse wrapper library for Angular.

More information in the full documentation.

Installation

You can install the library with npm.

Angular 9+

npm install ngx-papaparse@5 --save

Documentation

Older versions of Angular

For older versions of Angular, please see the docs for the correct version.

Getting started

Use the Papa Service in your project:

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { Papa } from 'ngx-papaparse';

@Component({
  ...
})
export class AppComponent {

    constructor(private papa: Papa) {
        const csvData = '"Hello","World!"';
        
        this.papa.parse(csvData,{
            complete: (result) => {
                console.log('Parsed: ', result);
            }
        });
    }
}

For a more detailed explanation of how to use this library, please refer to the full documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Abin AbrahamSaudi Arabia64 Ratings0 Reviews
Never let a computer know you're in a hurry.
4 months ago

I have used the ngx-papaparse for some of my projects, it’s a Fast parser library for CSV to JSON and vice versa but generally, the use case may differ based on the project but a handly too like ngx-papaparse can reduce your time spent on creating a custom library to do the task of conversion especially when the clients request for the reports in CSV. Personally, I like to see more formate options and it will be great if the maintainer team look into this as the release and updated version

0

Alternatives

ec
@molteni/export-csvQuick and simply export JSON and tables data to CSV
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
462
@appgrade/translation-xtractorConverts a key-value translation JSON to CSV and vice versa
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial