Animated scrolling functionality for angular written in pure typescript with no additional dependencies
href="#mytarget) just by adding
pageScroll directive
Install later versions in case your app is not running the very latest angular version.
|ngx-page-scroll/ngx-page-scroll-core version
|compatible angular version
|Documentation
|v8.x
|v13
|README
|v7.x
|v12, v11, v10, v9, v8
|README
|v6.x
|v8, v7
|README
|v5.x
|v6
|README
|v4.x
|v5, v4
|README
First you need to install the core npm module:
npm install ngx-page-scroll-core --save
Then add the
NgxPageScrollModule to the imports array of your application module:
import { NgxPageScrollCoreModule } from 'ngx-page-scroll-core';
@NgModule({
imports: [
/* Other imports here */
NgxPageScrollCoreModule
]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Using the
PageScrollService#scroll method you may trigger scroll animations. Provide an options object that provides a reference to the document and the scroll target. Additional properties are optional.
import { Inject } from '@angular/core';
import { DOCUMENT } from '@angular/common';
import { PageScrollService } from 'ngx-page-scroll-core';
export class MyComponent {
constructor(private pageScrollService: PageScrollService, @Inject(DOCUMENT) private document: any) {
}
ngOnInit(): void {
this.pageScrollService.scroll({
document: this.document,
scrollTarget: '.theEnd',
});
}
}
Note: The
scroll() method is a shorthand from creating a
PageScrollInstance (an object encapsulating all information
relevant for performing a scroll animation) using
PageScrollService#create and starting it using
the
PageScrollService#start method.
When importing the
PageScrollCoreModule one can provide option overrides:
imports: [
...
NgxPageScrollCoreModule.forRoot({duration: 2500, easingLogic: ...}),
]
Check the
PageScrollConfig interface
for possible options and their impact. The default values may be found in the
defaultPageScrollConfig
object.
For ease of use a directive
pageScroll exists, which allows you to quickly add scroll animations to your angular app by
adding a property to your existing HTML a-tags. It can also work cross-routes, meaning it will start the scroll animation
after the target route has been loaded.
It utilizes the ngx-page-scroll-core module for that, thus requires it as a peer dependency.
First you need to install the directive npm module:
npm install ngx-page-scroll --save
Then add the
NgxPageScrollModule to the imports array of your application module:
import { NgxPageScrollModule } from 'ngx-page-scroll';
@NgModule({
imports: [
/* Other imports here */
NgxPageScrollModule
]
})
export class AppModule {
}
In your template you may add the
pageScroll attribute to elements with an
href attribute pointing towards an id on
the same page (e.g.
#theId). The
onClick event will be interrupted and the scroll animation starts.
Alternatively you may set the optional
pageScrollTarget property to a valid css selector to specify the
target element to scroll to.
@Component({
...
template: `...
<a pageScroll href="#awesomePart">Take me to the awesomeness</a>
<!-- Further content here -->
<h2 id="awesomePart">This is where the awesome happens</h2>
...`,
})
export class MyComponent {
}
Additional attributes may be set on an DOM element using the
pageScroll directive for customization.
They take precedence over the default settings specified in
PageScrollConfig class. Thereby it is
possible to have all page scroll-animations last e.g. 2 seconds, but a specific one should be performed with a custom easing function and a duration
of only 1 second.
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
pageScroll
|Attribute adding scroll-animation behavior when the
click-event happens on the element.
pageScrollTarget
|string
|Optional attribute to set the element that should be scrolled to. Takes precedence over the ´href´-value
pageScrollHorizontal
|boolean
|false
|Whether the scroll should happen in vertical direction (
false, default) or horizontal (
true).
pageScrollOffset
|number
|0
|Pixels to offset from the top of the element when scrolling to (positive value = scrolling will stop given pixels atop the target element).
pageScrollDuration
|number
|1250
|Duration in milliseconds the whole scroll-animation should last.
pageScrollSpeed
|number
|-
|Speed in Pixel/Second the animation should take. Only applied if no duration is set.
pageScrollInView
|boolean
|true
|Whether the scroll animation should happen even when the scroll target is already inside the view port (
true). Set to
false to skip scroll animation if target is already in view.
pageScrollInterruptible
|boolean
|true
|Whether the scroll animation should stop if the user interferes with it (
true) or not (
false).
pageScrollAdjustHash
|boolean
|false
|Whether the routes hash/fragment should be updated to reflect to section that has been scrolled to
pageScrollEasing
|EasingLogic
|linearEasing
|Easing method to be used while calculating the scroll position over time (default is linear easing).
|Event
|Type
|Description
pageScrollFinish
|boolean
|Fired when the scroll-animation stops. Emits a boolean value which indicates whether the scroll animation finished successfully and reached its target (
true) or not (
false). Possible reasons for false: target not found or interrupted due to another scroll animation starting or user interaction.
The following example will check whether the route Home is currently loaded. If this is true, the scroll-animation will be performed with the default properties. If a different route is loaded, a subscription for route changes will be made and the scroll-animation will be performed as soon as the new route is loaded.
<a pageScroll [routerLink]="['Home']" href="#myanchor">Go there</a>
Overriding all possible properties.
doSmth() and
myEasing are
defined in the component
<a pageScroll [pageScrollOffset]="0" [pageScrollDuration]="2000" [pageScrollEasing]="myEasing" [pageScrollInterruptible]="false" (pageScrollFinish)="doSmth($event)" href="#theanchor">Visit</a>
public myEasing: EasingLogic = (t: number, b: number, c: number, d: number): number => {
// easeInOutExpo easing
if (t === 0) {
return b;
}
if (t === d) {
return b + c;
}
if ((t /= d / 2) < 1) {
return c / 2 * Math.pow(2, 10 * (t - 1)) + b;
}
return c / 2 * (-Math.pow(2, -10 * --t) + 2) + b;
}
doSmth(reachedTarget: boolean): void {
if (reachedTarget) {
console.log('Yeah, we reached our destination');
} else {
console.log('Ohoh, something interrupted us');
}
}
Please have a look at the wiki section of the GitHub repo at https://github.com/Nolanus/ngx-page-scroll/wiki/FAQ for frequent questions and problems.