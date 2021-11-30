|ngx-owl-carousel-o
|Angular
|7.x.x
|13.x.x
|6.x.x (latest
6.0.1)
|12.x.x
|5.x.x (latest
5.1.1)
|11.x.x
|4.x.x (latest
4.1.1)
|10.x.x
|3.x.x (latest
3.1.1)
|9.x.x
|2.x.x (latest
2.1.1)
|8.x.x
|1.x.x (latest
1.2.1)
|7.x.x
|0.x.x (latest
0.1.2)
|6.x.x
<a> in the slide. Directive
owlRouterLink
ngx-owl-carousel-o slide data in custom code
autoplay doesn't stay paused when user opens
mat-menu
Run
yarn add ngx-owl-carousel-o or
npm install ngx-owl-carousel-o.
Add styles (one of these variants).
angular.json:
"styles": [
"node_modules/ngx-owl-carousel-o/lib/styles/prebuilt-themes/owl.carousel.min.css",
"node_modules/ngx-owl-carousel-o/lib/styles/prebuilt-themes/owl.theme.default.min.css",
"src/styles.sass" or "src/styles.css"
],
src/styles.sass or
src/styles.scss:
@import '~ngx-owl-carousel-o/lib/styles/scss/owl.carousel';
@import '~ngx-owl-carousel-o/lib/styles/scss/owl.theme.default';
Import
RouterModule and
Routes into
AppModule unless they are imported.
Import
BrowserAnimationsModule into
AppModule unless it is imported.
Import
CarouselModule into a module which declares a component intended to have a carousel.
import { CarouselModule } from 'ngx-owl-carousel-o';
@NgModule({
imports: [ CarouselModule ],
declarations: [ CarouselHolderComponent ]
})
export class SomeModule { }
Add to needed component
customOptions or named in different way object with options for the carousel:
import { OwlOptions } from 'ngx-owl-carousel-o';
import { Component } from "@angular/core";
@Component({
selector: '....',
templateUrl: 'carousel-holder.component.html'
})
export class CarouselHolderComponent {
customOptions: OwlOptions = {
loop: true,
mouseDrag: false,
touchDrag: false,
pullDrag: false,
dots: false,
navSpeed: 700,
navText: ['', ''],
responsive: {
0: {
items: 1
},
400: {
items: 2
},
740: {
items: 3
},
940: {
items: 4
}
},
nav: true
}
}
Add html-markup to the template of the component (in this case, add it to
carousel-holder.component.html):
<div>Some tags before</div>
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions">
<ng-template carouselSlide>Slide 1</ng-template>
<ng-template carouselSlide>Slide 2</ng-template>
<ng-template carouselSlide>Slide 3</ng-template>
</owl-carousel-o>
<div>Some tags after</div>
or
<div>Some tags before</div>
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions">
<ng-container *ngFor="let slide of slidesStore">
<ng-template carouselSlide [id]="slide.id">
<img [src]="slide.src" [alt]="slide.alt" [title]="slide.title">
</ng-template>
</ng-container>
</owl-carousel-o>
<div>Some tags after</div>
NOTE: Each slide has an
id. If it isn't supplied like in the first example given to p. 7, the code generates it automatically and expose one when the event
translated fires. Info about this event is below. Follow the link event
translated.
NOTE: Custom
id must have the type
string.
NOTE: Using ngx-owl-carousel-o with options
animateOut and
animateIn requires adding
animate.css. Steps are the following:
yarn add animate.css or
npm install animate.css.
Add styles to
angular.json:
"styles": [
"node_modules/animate.css/animate.min.css"
],
It's possible to set own id to every slide.
Every
idmust have the type
string. Otherwise, slides won't get ids what will cause one problem, which appears when the developer uses the option
responsive. Slides won't be shown when the width of the screen changes and the carousel has to apply new settings according to the defined breakpoint. This is because the code uses ids of slides in order to assign new data to slides. So if you change the width of the screen and slides disappear, there could be the problem with setting
id.
If
ids aren't set explicitly, they will be created automatically.
The example of setting ids:
<div>Some tags before</div>
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions">
<ng-container *ngFor="let slide of slidesStore">
<ng-template carouselSlide [id]="slide.id">
<img [src]="slide.src" [alt]="slide.alt" [title]="slide.title">
</ng-template>
</ng-container>
</owl-carousel-o>
<div>Some tags after</div>
ngx-owl-carousel-o uses the same options as Owl Carousel. Explanations of meanings and the usage of options are in Owl Carousel Documentation.
NOTE: ngx-owl-carousel-o has the different usage of some of them. Mostly this is about options which require setting
data- attributes to DOM-elements and which set names of classes and tags in the HTML-markup. The usage of these options is explained below.
Options which require setting
data- attributes are:
The original Owl Carousel requires setting
data-merge to each slide besides setting
merge=true. In this lib
data-merge is changed to
dataMerge , which is the
@Input property of the
<ng-template[carouselSlide]> directive. The way of setting it is:
<ng-template carouselSlide [dataMerge]="number">Slide text or HTML markup</ng-template>
the
number must be 1, 2, 3 or any other integer numbers. If
dataMerge isn't provided, its value will be 1 (this is the default value).
The option
autoWidth=true is working if user sets the
@Input prop
width to
<ng-template[carouselSlide]> directive. The example:
<ng-template carouselSlide [width]="number">Slide text or html markup</ng-template>
When the
width isn't provided for a certain slide and is provided for other slides, firstly it will be 0 (this is the default value). At the end it will be calculated as (width of carousel)/(items) (e.g.
carouselWidth=1200 and
items=4, the width of the slide will be
1200/4=300).
In other words, the width of the slide with unprovided
width will be set according to how much space in visible carousel window the slide must take. E.g. if there must be 2 visible slides, the width of the item will be half of the carousel window.
The option
responsiveBaseElement doesn't work. In the original Owl Carousel, all responsive breakpoints are corresponding to window width. Here they are corresponding to the width of the element
<div class="owl-carousel"> which takes 100% of its parent element width.
The option
fallbackEasing doesn't work because it's being used by
$.animate() in Owl Carousel created by means of jQuery. There's no such function in Angular.
Option
info doesn't work.
These options don't work.
|Option
|Explanation
|navElement: 'div'
|this tag is set explicitly in the View of CarouselComponent
|navContainer: false
|is removed
|navContainerClass: 'owl-nav'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View of CarouselComponent
|navClass: [ 'owl-prev', 'owl-next' ]
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View of CarouselComponent
|dotClass: 'owl-dot'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View of CarouselComponent
|dotsClass: 'owl-dots'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View of CarouselComponent
|dotsContainer: false
|is removed
The option
nestedItemSelector doesn't work.
These options don't work.
|Option
|Explanation
|itemElement: 'div'
|this tag is set explicitly in the View
|itemClass: 'owl-item'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View
|stageElement: 'div'
|this tag is set explicitly in the View
|stageClass: 'owl-stage'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View
|stageOuterClass: 'owl-stage-outer'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View
|refreshClass: 'owl-refresh'
|this css-class is removed. Class 'owl-refreshed' is used instead. It's set explicitly in the View and reflected by OwlDOMData.isRefreshed
|loadedClass: 'owl-loaded'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View and reflected by OwlDOMData.isLoaded
|loadingClass: 'owl-loading'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View and reflected by OwlDOMData.isLoading
|rtlClass: 'owl-rtl'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View and reflected by OwlDOMData.rtl
|responsiveClass: 'owl-responsive'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View and reflected by OwlDOMData.isResponsive
|dragClass: 'owl-drag'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View and reflected by OwlDOMData.isDragable
|grabClass: 'owl-grab'
|this css-class is set explicitly in the View and reflected by OwlDOMData.isGrab
NOTE: Setting options in the HTML-template in the way like
<owl-carousel-o [options]="{navText: [ '<i class="fa-chevron-left"></i>', '<i class="fa-chevron-right></i>"' ]}">
<ng-template carouselSlide>Slide</ng-template>
</owl-carousel-o>
will cause the template parse error because of the double quote put around classes's names fa-chevron-left and fa-chevron-right. The creation of the property e.g.
customOptions in
component.ts and writing
[options]="customOptions" will eliminate this problem.
customOptions: OwlOptions = {
navText: [ '<i class="fa-chevron-left"></i>', '<i class="fa-chevron-right></i>"' ]
}
and
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions">
<ng-template carouselSlide>Slide</ng-template>
</owl-carousel-o>
It's needed to set it to
true and to set the content in the dot for every slide using the
@Input property
dotContent:
<ng-template carouselSlide [dotContent]="content">Slide 1</ng-template>
content is the prop of a component.
<ng-template carouselSlide dotContent="content">Slide 1</ng-template>
content is simple text.
The ontent can be simple text or the HTML-markup. Dots with this option work as tabs. The option
items should be set to 1, otherwise, scrolling of slides will be done by pages (1 page equals the number of visible slides).
If the
dotContent isn't provided in
<ng-template [carouselSlide]>, its values will be '' (this is the default value).
When there's the option
slideBy='page', disabled prev or next buttons will rewind the carousel to the start or the end accordingly.
When the number of pages (dots) is 2 and there's the option
loop=false, changing pages could cause thoughts something is wrong (when the carousel is on the first page, click on the prev button makes the carousel show the second page which is the ending of the carousel at the same time; in this case the next and prev button do the same job). To avoid this behavior, the number of pages must be 3 and more or it's needed to set
loop=true.
The number of pages depends on the number of all slides and the option
items (e.g. if the quantity of slides is
10 and
items=3, the number of pages will be
4 (10/3=3.3; 3.3 is rounded to 4)).
The documentation of Owl Carousel says the default value of this option is set to
true, but the code defines it as
false. In ngx-owl-carousel-o, its default value is set to
false.
WARNING: options
rewind and
loop shouldn't be enabled in one carousel. They do a similar job in different ways.
The option
freeDrag doesn't have the realization. Thus setting it to
true will give nothing. This option doesn't work even in Owl Carousel written by means of jQuery.
The option
autoplayTimeout must always be bigger than the option
autoplaySpeed. Otherwise, the autoplay won't work.
This options works just in the case
autoplayHoverPause is enabled.
autoplayMouseleaveTimeout sets the value of just the first timeout after firing the event
mouseleave. Default meaning is
1. Then the value of
autoplayTimeout is applied.
When the option
URLhashListener=true, it's required to define the
@Input prop
dataHash in
<ng-template carouselSlide>:
<ng-template carouselSlide id="owl-slide-1" dataHash="one"><div>Slide 1</div></ng-template>
<ng-template carouselSlide id="owl-slide-2" dataHash="two"><div>Slide 2</div></ng-template>
or
<ng-template carouselSlide id="owl-slide-1" [dataHash]="hashObj.one"><div>Slide 1</div></ng-template>
<ng-template carouselSlide id="owl-slide-2" [dataHash]="hashObj.two"><div>Slide 2</div></ng-template>
where
hashObj is the object with hashes (fragments) of url.
hashObj could be an array. Defining the kind of data store is up to the developer.
NOTE:
HashService uses services
ActivatedRoute and
Router for making it possible to navigate by hashes (fragments). And if
RouterModule.forRoot(routes) isn't imported in the main module of an application, the problem will appear.
HashService won't work. Therefore it's needed to import
RouterModule.forRoot(routes) in the main module of an application even in case the of creating the simple app for testing the work of the library.
There's no need to set to
<img> attributes
data-src and
data-src-retina because Angular has its own realization for
<img>. In Angular it's better to write
<img [src]="someURL">.
src is the data-binding, which means Angular will set the value to the native attribute
src of
<img> after loading its core code. Original Owl Carousel reads
data-src and sets the native attribute
src at needed moment. Of course, ngx-owl-carousel-o has additional tricks for lazy loading images (better to say the content of slides) put into slides.
By default, this option is set to
false. This option changes the number of visible slides in the case, when the number of slides is less than the value of the option
items. For example, when the
items=4 and there're just 3 slides, the carousel will reassign the value of
items to
3.
When the option
skip_validateItems is
true, the carousel won't reassign the
items. So, in the example above
items will remain
4. But there will be 3 slides and one empty place. This for the case when the option
loop=false. When
loop=true, the empty place will be populated by the copy of the first slide.
The code can detect different options and rerender the carousel. But the comparison of previous options and new options is shallow:
prevOptions === newOptions.
It means that mutating options object won't trigger the carousel refreshing:
// ...
customOptions: OwlOptions = {
autoWidth: true,
loop: true,
// ....
}
changeOptions() {
this.customOptions.loop = false; // this won't refresh the carousel
}
It's needed to create a new options object. The object destructuring is helpful here:
// ...
customOptions: OwlOptions = {
autoWidth: true,
loop: true,
// ....
}
changeOptions() {
this.customOptions = { ...this.customOptions, loop: false } // this will make the carousel refresh
}
The directive
owlRouterLink is introduced for making impossible the navigating between components while the carousel is dragging.
This directive has the same features as the native
routerLink directive. One exception is the property
stopLink. It prevents the navigating to another component.
This directive is included into
CarouselModule, which must be imported into a needed module before using the
ngx-owl-carousel-o. So, to use this directive, you just need to write it inside the needed slide.
Example of usage this directive:
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions" (dragging)="isDragging = $event.dragging">
<ng-container *ngFor="let item of carouselData">
<ng-template carouselSlide>
<div class="slider">
<a [owlRouterLink]="['/present']" [stopLink]="isDragging">{{item.text}}</a>
<a class="outer-link" href="https://www.google.com">
<span>{{item.text}}</span>
</a>
</div>
</ng-template>
</ng-container>
</owl-carousel-o>
<a [owlRouterLink]="['/present']" [stopLink]="isDragging">{{item.text}}</a> contains
owlRouterLink directive and its @Input property
stopLink.
<a owlRouterLink="'/present'" [stopLink]="isDragging">{{item.text}}</a> is also possible way of using this directive.
In the example above, we see the usage of
dragging event,
owlRouterLink, and
stopLink.
When the dragging of the carousel starts, the
dragging event notifies about it by passing object
{
dragging: true,
data: {}
}
The value of the prop
dragging is assigned to the
isDraggable property. Then this property is passed into
owlRouterLink through
stopLink. Directive gets aware of dragging the carousel and prevents any navigations.
When the dragging of the carousel is finished,
dragging passes object
{
dragging: false,
data: {}
}
isDraggable gets updated, which causes the change of
stopLink. Now its value is
false. This enables navigating during the next simple click on
<a> locating in the slide unless new dragging starts.
So, to use
<a> in any slide, it's recommended to:
dragging event and property
isDragging (or named differently);
owlRouterLink directive;
stopLink property of
owlRouterLink. It's needed to pass to this prop
isDragging. Using of
stopLink is required.
The real example is here.
The
<a href="someUrl"> has the automatic preventing navigation during dragging.
It fires after the carousel finishes translating and exposes the object of the type
SlidesOutputData.
class SlidesOutputData {
startPosition?: number;
slides?: SlideModel[];
};
startPosition is the position of the first slide with the class
.active
slides is the array with data of each active slide. Data of each active slide are:
{
id: string; // id of slide
width: number; // width of slide
marginL: number; // margin-left of slide
marginR: number; // margin-right of slide
center: boolean; // whether slide is centered (has .center)
}
The code for subscribing to this event is the following:
CarouselHolderComponent
import { SlidesOutputData, OwlOptions } from 'ngx-owl-carousel-o';
@Component({
selector: '....',
template: `
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions" (translated)="getPassedData($event)">
<ng-container *ngFor="let slide of slidesStore">
<ng-template carouselSlide [id]="slide.id">
<img [src]="slide.src" [alt]="slide.alt" [title]="slide.title">
</ng-template>
</ng-container>
</owl-carousel-o>
`
})
export class CarouselHolderComponent {
customOptions: OwlOptions = {
loop: true,
mouseDrag: false,
touchDrag: false,
pullDrag: false,
dots: false,
navSpeed: 700,
navText: ['', ''],
responsive: {
0: {
items: 1
},
400: {
items: 2
},
740: {
items: 3
},
940: {
items: 4
}
},
nav: true
}
activeSlides: SlidesOutputData;
slidesStore: any[];
constructor() {}
getPassedData(data: SlidesOutputData) {
this.activeSlides = data;
console.log(this.activeSlides);
}
}
(translated)="getPassedData($event)" is the subscription or attaching to the event;
getPassedData(data: SlidesOutputData) is the method which takes data about active slides.
activeSlides is the property of
CarouselHolderComponent, which stores data about active slides
The event
dragging fires after that the user starts dragging the carousel. It exposes the object
{
dragging: boolean,
data: SlidesOutputData
}
class SlidesOutputData {
startPosition?: number;
slides?: SlideModel[];
};
When the dragging of the carousel is started its paylod is:
{
dragging: true,
data: {
startPosition: 0,
slides: [ slide, slide, slide ];
}
}
The prop
data shows the situation which was at the moment of starting dragging. In other words, if before dragging the carousel the prop
startPosition was
0, the event
dragging will emit this prop with the same value.
When the dragging of the carousel is finished and the event
translated is fired
dragging fires again but its payload has value
{
dragging: false,
data: {
startPosition: 1,
slides: [ slide, slide, slide ];
}
}
This time, the prop
data shows current
startPosition and current active
slides.
This event is needed for the cases when slide should contain the tag
<a> with the
routerLink directive.
Example of using this event:
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions" (dragging)="isDragging = $event.dragging">
<ng-container *ngFor="let item of carouselData">
<ng-template carouselSlide>
<div class="slider">
<a [owlRouterLink]="['/present']" [stopLink]="isDragging">{{item.text}}</a>
<a class="outer-link" href="https://www.google.com">
<span>{{item.text}}</span>
</a>
</div>
</ng-template>
</ng-container>
</owl-carousel-o>
(dragging)="isDragging = $event.dragging" This expression uses the
dragging event and has the property
isDragging which should be created in the component hosting the
<ngx-owl-carousel-o>.
$event is the payload of the event. Its prop
dragging can be
true or
false.
The real example is here.
It fires after the carousel gets initialized and exposes the object of the type
SlidesOutputData.
class SlidesOutputData {
startPosition?: number;
slides?: SlideModel[];
};
startPosition is the position of the first slide with the class
.active
slides is the array with data of each active slide. Data of each active slide are:
{
id: string; // id of slide
width: number; // width of slide
marginL: number; // margin-left of slide
marginR: number; // margin-right of slide
center: boolean; // whether slide is centered (has .center)
}
The code for subscribing to this event is the following:
CarouselHolderComponent
import { SlidesOutputData, OwlOptions } from 'ngx-owl-carousel-o';
@Component({
selector: '....',
template: `
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions" (initialized)="getData($event)">
<ng-container *ngFor="let slide of slidesStore">
<ng-template carouselSlide [id]="slide.id">
<img [src]="slide.src" [alt]="slide.alt" [title]="slide.title">
</ng-template>
</ng-container>
</owl-carousel-o>
`
})
export class CarouselHolderComponent {
customOptions: OwlOptions = {
loop: true,
mouseDrag: false,
touchDrag: false,
pullDrag: false,
dots: false,
navSpeed: 700,
navText: ['', ''],
responsive: {
0: {
items: 1
},
400: {
items: 2
},
740: {
items: 3
},
940: {
items: 4
}
},
nav: true
}
activeSlides: SlidesOutputData;
slidesStore: any[];
constructor() {}
getData(data: SlidesOutputData) {
this.activeSlides = data;
console.log(this.activeSlides);
}
}
(initialized)="getData($event)" is the subscription or attaching to the event;
getData(data: SlidesOutputData) is the method which takes data about active slides.
activeSlides is the property of
CarouselHolderComponent, which stores data about active slides
It fires after each change in the carousel (click on dots, nav buttons). However, while the user drags the carousel this event fires after dropping the carousel or after stopping dragging.
This event exposes the object of the type
SlidesOutputData. It's populated by data defined before firing the event. This event just notifies about changes. New data (active slides, startPosition) gets available after the end of moving the carousel (event
translated).
class SlidesOutputData {
startPosition?: number;
slides?: SlideModel[];
};
startPosition is the position of the first slide with the class
.active
slides is the array with data of each active slide. Data of each active slide are:
{
id: string; // id of slide
width: number; // width of slide
marginL: number; // margin-left of slide
marginR: number; // margin-right of slide
center: boolean; // whether slide is centered (has .center)
}
The code for subscribing to this event is the following:
CarouselHolderComponent
import { SlidesOutputData, OwlOptions } from 'ngx-owl-carousel-o';
@Component({
selector: '....',
template: `
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions" (change)="getData($event)">
<ng-container *ngFor="let slide of slidesStore">
<ng-template carouselSlide [id]="slide.id">
<img [src]="slide.src" [alt]="slide.alt" [title]="slide.title">
</ng-template>
</ng-container>
</owl-carousel-o>
`
})
export class CarouselHolderComponent {
customOptions: OwlOptions = {
loop: true,
mouseDrag: false,
touchDrag: false,
pullDrag: false,
dots: false,
navSpeed: 700,
navText: ['', ''],
responsive: {
0: {
items: 1
},
400: {
items: 2
},
740: {
items: 3
},
940: {
items: 4
}
},
nav: true
}
activeSlides: SlidesOutputData;
slidesStore: any[];
constructor() {}
getData(data: SlidesOutputData) {
this.activeSlides = data;
console.log(this.activeSlides);
}
}
(change)="getData($event)" is the subscription or attaching to the event;
getData(data: SlidesOutputData) is the method which takes data about active slides.
activeSlides is the property of
CarouselHolderComponent, which stores data about active slides
It fires when user clicks dots or nav buttons and new data about active slides becomes known. This event fires before the event
translated gets fired. However, while the user drags the carousel this event fires after dropping the carousel or after stopping dragging.
This event exposes the object of the type
SlidesOutputData:
class SlidesOutputData {
startPosition?: number;
slides?: SlideModel[];
};
startPosition is the position of the first slide with the class
.active
slides is the array with data of each active slide. Data of each active slide are:
{
id: string; // id of slide
width: number; // width of slide
marginL: number; // margin-left of slide
marginR: number; // margin-right of slide
center: boolean; // whether slide is centered (has .center)
}
The code for subscribing to this event is the following:
CarouselHolderComponent
import { SlidesOutputData, OwlOptions } from 'ngx-owl-carousel-o';
@Component({
selector: '....',
template: `
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions" (changed)="getData($event)">
<ng-container *ngFor="let slide of slidesStore">
<ng-template carouselSlide [id]="slide.id">
<img [src]="slide.src" [alt]="slide.alt" [title]="slide.title">
</ng-template>
</ng-container>
</owl-carousel-o>
`
})
export class CarouselHolderComponent {
customOptions: OwlOptions = {
loop: true,
mouseDrag: false,
touchDrag: false,
pullDrag: false,
dots: false,
navSpeed: 700,
navText: ['', ''],
responsive: {
0: {
items: 1
},
400: {
items: 2
},
740: {
items: 3
},
940: {
items: 4
}
},
nav: true
}
activeSlides: SlidesOutputData;
slidesStore: any[];
constructor() {}
getData(data: SlidesOutputData) {
this.activeSlides = data;
console.log(this.activeSlides);
}
}
(changed)="getData($event)" is the subscription or attaching to the event;
getData(data: SlidesOutputData) is the method which takes data about active slides.
activeSlides is the property of
CarouselHolderComponent, which stores data about active slides
ngx-owl-carousel-o has almost all plugins written on the page Owl Carousel Plugin API except the VideoPlugin.
This plugin isn't realized. In order to play the video, use special packages (e.g.
ngx-embed-video;
ngx-youtube-player and so on).
It's better to create special component with the video and put it in
<ng-template carouselSlide>....</ng-template>
The example:
<ng-template carouselSlide [dotContent]="content">
<custom-video [id]="videoId" [url]="someURL" (someEvent)="handlerOfSomeEvent"></custom-video>
</ng-template>
id and
url are data-binding properties, defined in the component which contains
<owl-carousel-o>.
Some examples of using this lib are displayed in the app demo-owl-carousel:
autoWidth=true. Typescript part and HTML part
autoHeight=true,
URLhashListener=true and
startPosition='URLHash'. Typescript part and HTML part
autoplay=true. Typescript part and HTML part
NOTE: demo-owl-carousel could be downloaded and started on own PC. Steps for achieving that are:
git clone https://github.com/vitalii-andriiovskyi/ngx-owl-carousel-o.git;
yarn or
npm install;
ng serve or
ng serve --project=demo-owl-carousel.
Also, lots of variants of using carousel are in files carousel.component.spec.ts and stage.component.spec.ts.
They contain tests of the library. These tests include many functions
it(). The example:
it('should change height of carousel [options]="{nav: true, autoHeight: true}"', fakeAsync(() => {
discardPeriodicTasks();
const html = `
<div style="width: 920px; margin: auto">
<owl-carousel-o [options]="{nav: true, autoHeight: true}">
<ng-template carouselSlide id="owl-slide-1">
<div style="height: 100px">Slide 1</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template carouselSlide id="owl-slide-2">
<div style="height: 40px">Slide 2</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template carouselSlide id="owl-slide-3">
<div style="height: 80px">Slide 3</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template carouselSlide id="owl-slide-4">
<div style="height: 130px">Slide 4</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template carouselSlide id="owl-slide-5">
<div style="height: 90px">Slide 5</div>
</ng-template>
</owl-carousel-o>
</div>
`;
fixtureHost = createTestComponent(html);
deCarouselComponent = fixtureHost.debugElement.query(By.css('owl-carousel-o'));
tick();
fixtureHost.detectChanges();
// some code ...
}));
The first argument of
it() explains how the carousel should work with options written in
const html=.... In this example the height of the carousel should change automatically:
should change height of carousel [options]="{nav: true, autoHeight: true}".
Variable
html contains the HTML-markup of the carousel for
[options]="{nav: true, autoHeight: true}".
However, most of the HTML-markups set to
html are simplified. There's no property
customOptions, directive
*ngFor and
<ng-container> as it is in examples above.
It's possible to move the carousel left/right and to needed slide from different places of the html-page. The real example is provided in home.component.html
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions" (translated)="getPassedData($event)" #owlCar>
<ng-container *ngFor="let item of carouselData">
<ng-template carouselSlide [id]="item.id" [width]="item.width">
<div class="slider">
<p>{{item.text}}</p>
</div><!-- /.carousel-item team-member -->
</ng-template>
</ng-container>
</owl-carousel-o>
<p>
<a class="btn btn-success" (click)="owlCar.prev()">prev</a> <==>
<a class="btn btn-success" (click)="owlCar.next()">next</a>
</p>
<p><a class="btn btn-success" (click)="owlCar.to('slide-3')">move to 3th slide</a></p>
Key points are:
<owl-carousel-o> template reference variable
#owlCar
(click)="owlCar.prev()",
(click)="owlCar.next()" and
(click)="owlCar.to('slide-3')".
#owlCar could be passed as an argument of the hanlder:
(click)="handler(owlCar).
owlCar.prev() shows the previous slide.
owlCar.next() shows the next slide.
owlCar.to('slide-3') moves the carousel to the slide with needed
id. In this case
slide-3 is the needed slide. NOTE: it's needed to supply own ids to slides. The code above has
[id]="item.id". This is the way of supplying
ids.
The details of the issue are following:
$ yarn serve:ssr
yarn run v1.17.3
$ node dist/server
D:\WEB-learning\Angular\projects-libs\owl-carousel\owl-carousel-test-for-built-lib\test-project\owl-carousel-o-demo-ng8\dist\ser
ver\main.js:87252
Object(tslib__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_0__["__metadata"])("design:paramtypes", [Event]),
^
ReferenceError: Event is not defined
at Module.KMir (D:\WEB-learning\Angular\projects-libs\owl-carousel\owl-carousel-test-for-built-lib\test-project\owl-carousel
-o-demo-ng8\dist\server\main.js:87252:84)
at __webpack_require__ (D:\WEB-learning\Angular\projects-libs\owl-carousel\owl-carousel-test-for-built-lib\test-project\owl-
carousel-o-demo-ng8\dist\server\main.js:20:30)
at Object.F+o+ (D:\WEB-learning\Angular\projects-libs\owl-carousel\owl-carousel-test-for-built-lib\test-project\owl-carousel
-o-demo-ng8\dist\server\main.js:79718:12)
at __webpack_require__ (D:\WEB-learning\Angular\projects-libs\owl-carousel\owl-carousel-test-for-built-lib\test-project\owl-
carousel-o-demo-ng8\dist\server\main.js:20:30)
at Object.V7fC (D:\WEB-learning\Angular\projects-libs\owl-carousel\owl-carousel-test-for-built-lib\test-project\owl-carousel
-o-demo-ng8\dist\server\main.js:99395:12)
at __webpack_require__ (D:\WEB-learning\Angular\projects-libs\owl-carousel\owl-carousel-test-for-built-lib\test-project\owl-
carousel-o-demo-ng8\dist\server\main.js:20:30)
at Object.K011 (D:\WEB-learning\Angular\projects-libs\owl-carousel\owl-carousel-test-for-built-lib\test-project\owl-carousel
demo-ng8\dist\server\main.js:92:18) at __webpack_require__ (D:\WEB-learning\Angular\projects-libs\owl-carousel\owl-carousel-test-for-built-lib\test-project\owl-
carousel-o-demo-ng8\dist\server\main.js:20:30)
error Command failed with exit code 1.
info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command.
The issue
Object(tslib__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_0__["__metadata"])("design:paramtypes", [Event]),
^
ReferenceError: Event is not defined
is connected with decorator
@HostListener. In the case of
ngx-owl-carousel-o, it emerges just in Angular 8.
express.js (pay attention to comments)
server.ts:
import * as express from 'express';
import {join} from 'path';
// -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
import { readFileSync } from 'fs'; // import readFileSync (1)
const domino = require('domino'); // import the library `domino` (2)
// -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
const app = express();
const PORT = process.env.PORT || 4000;
const DIST_FOLDER = join(process.cwd(), 'dist/browser');
// -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
const template = readFileSync(join(DIST_FOLDER, 'index.html')).toString(); // use `index.html` as template (3)
const win = domino.createWindow(template); // create object Window (4)
global['Event'] = win.Event; // assign the `win.Event` to prop `Event` (5)
// -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// * NOTE :: leave this as require() since this file is built Dynamically from webpack
const {AppServerModuleNgFactory, LAZY_MODULE_MAP, ngExpressEngine, provideModuleMap} = require('./dist/server/main');
This solution is taken from https://github.com/hippee-lee/3940-v8-ssr/blob/master/server.ts#L29
NestJs (pay attention to comments)
server/app.module.ts
const BROWSER_DIR = join(process.cwd(), 'dist/browser');
applyDomino(global, join(BROWSER_DIR, 'index.html'));
global['Event'] = global['window']['Event']; // define the global property `Event`
It's possible to use internal slide data for own purposes. But this data is exposed in version
5.1.0 and higher.
The slide data structure:
class SlideModel {
/**
* Id of slide
*/
id: string;
/**
* Active state of slide. If true slide gets css-class .active
*/
isActive?: boolean;
/**
* Number of grid parts to be used
*/
dataMerge?: number;
/**
* Width of slide
*/
width?: number | string;
/**
* Css-rule 'margin-left'
*/
marginL?: number | string;
/**
* Css-rule 'margin-right'
*/
marginR?: number | string;
/**
* Make slide to be on center of the carousel
*/
isCentered?: boolean;
/**
* Mark slide to be on center of the carousel (has .center)
*/
center?: boolean;
/**
* Cloned slide. It's being used when 'loop'=true
*/
isCloned?: boolean;
/**
* Indicates whether slide should be lazy loaded
*/
load?: boolean;
/**
* Css-rule 'left'
*/
left?: number | string;
/**
* Changeable classes of slide
*/
classes?: {[key:string]: boolean};
/**
* Shows whether slide could be animated and could have css-class '.animated'
*/
isAnimated?: boolean;
/**
* Shows whether slide could be animated-in and could have css-class '.owl-animated-in'
*/
isDefAnimatedIn?: boolean;
/**
* Shows whether slide could be animated-out and could have css-class '.owl-animated-out'
*/
isDefAnimatedOut?: boolean;
/**
* Shows whether slide could be animated-in and could have animation css-class defined by user
*/
isCustomAnimatedIn?: boolean;
/**
* Shows whether slide could be animated-out and could have animation css-class defined by user
*/
isCustomAnimatedOut?: boolean;
/**
* State for defining the height of slide.It's values could be 'full' and 'nulled'. 'Full' sets css-height to 'auto', 'nulled' sets height to '0'.
*/
heightState?: string;
/**
* Hash (fragment) of url which corresponds to slide
*/
hashFragment?: string;
}
To get this data, define the variable
let-owlItem or
let-slideData in your template (the name of a variable could be any):
<ng-template carouselSlide let-owlItem>
<div class="slide">
{{owlItem.isActive}}
{{owlItem.isCentered}}
<img [src]="image.src" [alt]="image.alt" [title]="image.title">
</div>
</ng-template>
An internal slide data could be very helpful to add cool Angular animations. Use properties
isActive and
isCentered to switch the state of animation. An example is below.
Define animation in
your.component.ts:
@Component({
selector: 'app-test',
templateUrl: './test.component.html',
// .....
animations: [
trigger('activeSlide', [
state('active', style({
transform: 'scale(1.4)',
opacity: 1,
})),
state('inActive', style({
transform: 'scale(0.7)',
opacity: 0.8,
})),
transition('active => inActive', [
animate('0.5s')
]),
transition('inActive => active', [
animate('0.5s')
])
])
]
})
export class TestComponent implements OnInit {
// .....
customOptions: OwlOptions = {
loop: true,
dots: false,
navSpeed: 700,
navText: ['<<', '>>'],
center: true, // most important for this example
responsive: {
0: {
items: 1
},
740: {
items: 3
}
},
nav: true
}
}
Use internal slide data in the template. This example uses
let-owlItem and prop
isCentered (
owlItem.isCentered) to toggle animation state:
test.component.html
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions" #owlCat>
<ng-container *ngFor="let image of imagesData">
<ng-template carouselSlide let-owlItem>
<!-- \/ -->
<div class="slide" [@activeSlide]="owlItem.isCentered ? 'active' : 'inActive'">
<img [src]="image.src" [alt]="image.alt" [title]="image.title">
</div>
</ng-template>
</ng-container>
</owl-carousel-o>
autoplay doesn't stay paused when user opens
mat-menu
This issue appears even in the case when the option
autoplayHoverPause is set to
true. This is because the carousel listens to the events
mouseover and
mouseleave. When a user opens
mat-menu, the code adds
overlay, what triggers
mouseleave.
ngx-owl-carousel-o renews autoplaying after this event is fired.
The solution for this case is to manage autoplaying manually. You can do that using two methods of
CarouselComponent:
stopAutoplay and
startAutoplay.
Example of usage in a template with
mat-menu:
<owl-carousel-o [options]="customOptions" (translated)="getPassedData($event)" #owlCar>
<ng-container *ngFor="let item of carouselData; let i=index">
<ng-template carouselSlide [width]="item.width">
<div class="slider">
<p>{{item.text}}</p>
<div *ngIf="i == 2">
<button mat-raised-button color="accent" [matMenuTriggerFor]="menu" (menuOpened)="owlCar.stopAutoplay()">Menu</button>
<mat-menu #menu="matMenu" (closed)="owlCar.startAutoplay()">
<button mat-menu-item>Item 1</button>
<button mat-menu-item>Item 2</button>
<button mat-menu-item>Item 3</button>
<button mat-menu-item>Item 4</button>
<button mat-menu-item>Item 5</button>
</mat-menu>
</div>
</div><!-- /.carousel-item team-member -->
</ng-template>
</ng-container>
</owl-carousel-o>
When menu is opened, you call
stopAutoplay:
(menuOpened)="owlCar.stopAutoplay()"
When menu is closed, you call
startAutoplay:
(closed)="owlCar.startAutoplay()"
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT License