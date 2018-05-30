Categories
noc
ngx-owl-carousel
●
by Mujtaba Hussain
●
2.0.7 (see all)
●
An angular2 (4) wrapper for jquery owl-carousel library with dynamic carousel item change detection
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i ngx-owl-carousel
Popularity
Downloads/wk
4.5K
GitHub Stars
70
Maintenance
Last Commit
4yrs
ago
Contributors
1
Package
Dependencies
2
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Angular Carousel
Alternatives
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
903K
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
noc
ngx-owl-carousel-o
owl-carousel for Angular >=6
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ks
keen-slider
The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
ng
ng-gallery
Angular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@ngu/carousel
Angular Universal carousel
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
nss
ng-simple-slideshow
A simple, responsive slideshow for Angular 4+.
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
See 62 Alternatives
