Order your collection by a field
or see code example
npm install ngx-order-pipe --save
For Angular lower than 5 use version
1.1.3
In case you're using
systemjs - see configuration here. Otherwise skip this part.
{{ collection | orderBy: expression : reverse : caseInsensitive : comparator }}
|Param
|Type
|Default Value
|Details
|collection
array or
object
|The collection or object to sort
|expression
string or
string array
|The key or collection of keys to determinate order
|reverse (optional)
boolean
|false
|Reverse sorting order
|caseInsensitive (optional)
boolean
|false
|Case insensitive compare for sorting
|comparator (optional)
Function
|Custom comparator function to determine order of value pairs. Example:
(a, b) => { return a > b ? 1 : -1; }
See how to use comparator
Import
OrderModule to your module
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app';
import { OrderModule } from 'ngx-order-pipe';
@NgModule({
imports: [BrowserModule, OrderModule],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
And use pipe in your component
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'example',
template: `
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of array | orderBy: order">
{{ item.name }}
</li>
</ul>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
array: any[] = [{ name: 'John'} , { name: 'Mary' }, { name: 'Adam' }];
order: string = 'name';
}
Use dot separated path for deep properties when passing object.
<div>{{ { prop: { list: [3, 2, 1] } } | orderBy: 'prop.list' | json }}</div>
Result:
<div>{ prop: { list: [1, 2, 3] } }</div>
Import
OrderPipe to your component:
import { OrderPipe } from 'ngx-order-pipe';
Add
OrderPipe to the constructor of your component and you're ready to use it:
constructor(private orderPipe: OrderPipe) {
console.log(this.orderPipe.transform(this.array, this.order)); // both this.array and this.order are from above example AppComponent
}
Case insensitive flag is the third parameter passed to the pipe. Can be
true to make comparison case insensitive and
false to make comparison case sensitive.
By default value is set to false.
true)
<li *ngFor="let item of array | orderBy: order : false : true">
{{ item.name }}
</li>
false will do case sensitive comparison to order collection:
<li *ngFor="let item of array | orderBy: order : false : false">
{{ item.name }}
</li>
