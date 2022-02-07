Angular 5+ Order Pipe

Order your collection by a field

Install

npm install ngx- order -pipe

For Angular lower than 5 use version 1.1.3

Setup

In case you're using systemjs - see configuration here. Otherwise skip this part.

Usage

In HTML template

{{ collection | orderBy: expression : reverse : caseInsensitive : comparator }}

Arguments

Param Type Default Value Details collection array or object The collection or object to sort expression string or string array The key or collection of keys to determinate order reverse (optional) boolean false Reverse sorting order caseInsensitive (optional) boolean false Case insensitive compare for sorting comparator (optional) Function Custom comparator function to determine order of value pairs. Example: (a, b) => { return a > b ? 1 : -1; } See how to use comparator

Import OrderModule to your module

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { AppComponent } from './app' ; import { OrderModule } from 'ngx-order-pipe' ; ({ imports: [BrowserModule, OrderModule], declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

And use pipe in your component

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'example' , template: ` <ul> <li *ngFor="let item of array | orderBy: order"> {{ item.name }} </li> </ul> ` }) export class AppComponent { array: any [] = [{ name: 'John' } , { name: 'Mary' }, { name: 'Adam' }]; order: string = 'name' ; }

Deep sorting

Use dot separated path for deep properties when passing object.

< div > {{ { prop: { list: [3, 2, 1] } } | orderBy: 'prop.list' | json }} </ div >

Result:

< div > { prop: { list: [1, 2, 3] } } </ div >

Use OrderPipe in the component

Import OrderPipe to your component:

import { OrderPipe } from 'ngx-order-pipe' ;

Add OrderPipe to the constructor of your component and you're ready to use it:

constructor ( private orderPipe: OrderPipe ) { console .log( this .orderPipe.transform( this .array, this .order)); }

Case insensitive / Case sensitive

Case insensitive flag is the third parameter passed to the pipe. Can be true to make comparison case insensitive and false to make comparison case sensitive. By default value is set to false.

Make case insensitive order (Third parameter is true )

< li * ngFor = "let item of array | orderBy: order : false : true" > {{ item.name }} </ li >

Switching third parameter to false will do case sensitive comparison to order collection:

< li * ngFor = "let item of array | orderBy: order : false : false" > {{ item.name }} </ li >

License

MIT © Vadym Yatsyuk