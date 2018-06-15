注意

ngx-toastr 比 ngx-notify 更优秀，如果可以，建议优先使用；我依然对 ngx-notify 保持更新。

一个无须依赖HTML模板、极简Angular通知组件。

通知组件优秀的非常多，但多数都是需要依赖组件模板，这一点让我很蛋疼，特别是你想做一些（例如：通用处理HTTP操作时）通过操作时，这时就懵逼不&……%￥，于是就有了这个轮子！

Installation instructions

Install ngx-notify from npm

npm install ngx- notify

Import the NotifyModule in to your root AppModule .

import { NotifyModule } from 'ngx-notify' ; @NgModule({ imports: [ BrowserModule, NotifyModule.forRoot({ options: { }, notify: { progress: true } }) ], declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address) Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

更多说明见：中文版

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)