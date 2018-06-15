openbase logo
ngx-notify

by 卡色
2.0.2 (see all)

一个无须依赖HTML模板、极简Angular通知组件。

Popularity

Downloads/wk

75

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

注意

ngx-toastrngx-notify 更优秀，如果可以，建议优先使用；我依然对 ngx-notify 保持更新。

ngx-notify

一个无须依赖HTML模板、极简Angular通知组件。

NPM version Build Status

通知组件优秀的非常多，但多数都是需要依赖组件模板，这一点让我很蛋疼，特别是你想做一些（例如：通用处理HTTP操作时）通过操作时，这时就懵逼不&……%￥，于是就有了这个轮子！

Installation instructions

Install ngx-notify from npm

npm install ngx-notify --save

Import the NotifyModule in to your root AppModule.

import { NotifyModule } from 'ngx-notify';

@NgModule({
    imports: [
        BrowserModule,
        NotifyModule.forRoot({
            options: { },
            notify: {
                progress: true
            }
        })
    ],
    declarations: [AppComponent],
    bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Usage & Demo

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

  1. Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address)
  2. Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

More

更多说明见：中文版

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)

