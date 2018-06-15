ngx-toastr 比
ngx-notify 更优秀，如果可以，建议优先使用；我依然对
ngx-notify 保持更新。
一个无须依赖HTML模板、极简Angular通知组件。
通知组件优秀的非常多，但多数都是需要依赖组件模板，这一点让我很蛋疼，特别是你想做一些（例如：通用处理HTTP操作时）通过操作时，这时就懵逼不&……%￥，于是就有了这个轮子！
Install
ngx-notify from
npm
npm install ngx-notify --save
Import the
NotifyModule in to your root
AppModule.
import { NotifyModule } from 'ngx-notify';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NotifyModule.forRoot({
options: { },
notify: {
progress: true
}
})
],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
更多说明见：中文版
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)